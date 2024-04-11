Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy here .

This Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring recipe makes a delicious appetizer any time of year!

Party season has begun! The period from Halloween to New Year’s Day is filled with so many holiday parties and family get gatherings. Because holiday dinners are a little more involved, I like to keep my appetizers simple. For some casualparties, I just serve easy appetizerrecipesand quick finger foods. I think it is more important to get together with friends and family than it is to serve an involved sit-down dinner with multiple courses. Simple recipes allow you to spend more time making memories that you’ll cherish for years.However, easy doesn’t have to mean boring or bland!

I was at my local Safeway pickingup items for a special dinner and grabbed afewcans of Pillsbury™ Crescent Rolls. I was originally planning on using them to make rolls to accompany the dinner, but then I thought it would be fun to use them to make a scrumptious appetizer by stuffing the crescent roll dough with my Jalapeno Popper Dip to make a unique crescent ring recipe. I made another loop around the store to pick upjalapenos, bacon, and cream cheese.

When I make my jalapeno popper dip recipe, I add mayonnaise to make the dip a little creamer. I left the mayo out of this recipe, because I wanted the jalapeno popper dip to be a little firmer to add shape to the Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe.

Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe

Prep-Ahead Tip: You can make the Jalapeno Popper Dip filling 1 – 2 days ahead of time and refrigerate it in a lidded container until you are ready to make your crescent ring.

Ingredients:

2 packages Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

6 jalapeno peppers, deseeded and diced

8 green onions, thinly sliced

12 ounces of cream cheese, softened

12 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

1/2 cup mild cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a pizza pan.

In a medium bowl, combine the diced jalapeno, onion, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Stir until thoroughly combined.

Separate 1 can of crescent roll dough into 4 rectangles. On a large greased pizza pan, arrange the rectangles perpendicular to each other to form a cross. Corners of one side should touch while leaving a square space in the center.

Separate the dough from the second can of crescent roll dough into 4 more rectangles. Arrange the rectangles into an “X” that overlaps the cross, leaving an open circle in the center.

Spoon the jalapeno poppermixture around the center of dough. Shape the mixture into a ring leaving about 1/2 inch of dough in the center.

Pull the overhanging dough from the outer edge towards the center and over the filling. Tuck and pinch the dough under the middle close the ring.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and thoroughly heated. Remove the crescent ring from the pizza panto serving platter or cutting board. Cool 10 minutes before slicing.

Printable Recipe for Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring

