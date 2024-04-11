Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe (2024)

You are here: Home / Recipes and Cooking Tips / Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring
by Alea Milham 4 Comments
This Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring recipe makes a delicious appetizer any time of year!
Party season has begun! The period from Halloween to New Year’s Day is filled with so many holiday parties and family get gatherings. Because holiday dinners are a little more involved, I like to keep my appetizers simple. For some casualparties, I just serve easy appetizerrecipesand quick finger foods. I think it is more important to get together with friends and family than it is to serve an involved sit-down dinner with multiple courses. Simple recipes allow you to spend more time making memories that you’ll cherish for years.However, easy doesn’t have to mean boring or bland!
I was at my local Safeway pickingup items for a special dinner and grabbed afewcans of Pillsbury™ Crescent Rolls. I was originally planning on using them to make rolls to accompany the dinner, but then I thought it would be fun to use them to make a scrumptious appetizer by stuffing the crescent roll dough with my Jalapeno Popper Dip to make a unique crescent ring recipe. I made another loop around the store to pick upjalapenos, bacon, and cream cheese.
When I make my jalapeno popper dip recipe, I add mayonnaise to make the dip a little creamer. I left the mayo out of this recipe, because I wanted the jalapeno popper dip to be a little firmer to add shape to the Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe.
Jalapeno Popper Crescent Ring Recipe
Prep-Ahead Tip: You can make the Jalapeno Popper Dip filling 1 – 2 days ahead of time and refrigerate it in a lidded container until you are ready to make your crescent ring.
Ingredients:
- 2 packages Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
- 6 jalapeno peppers, deseeded and diced
- 8 green onions, thinly sliced
- 12 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 12 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1/2 cup mild cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a pizza pan.
In a medium bowl, combine the diced jalapeno, onion, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese. Stir until thoroughly combined.
Separate 1 can of crescent roll dough into 4 rectangles. On a large greased pizza pan, arrange the rectangles perpendicular to each other to form a cross. Corners of one side should touch while leaving a square space in the center.
Separate the dough from the second can of crescent roll dough into 4 more rectangles. Arrange the rectangles into an “X” that overlaps the cross, leaving an open circle in the center.
Spoon the jalapeno poppermixture around the center of dough. Shape the mixture into a ring leaving about 1/2 inch of dough in the center.
Pull the overhanging dough from the outer edge towards the center and over the filling. Tuck and pinch the dough under the middle close the ring.
Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and thoroughly heated. Remove the crescent ring from the pizza panto serving platter or cutting board. Cool 10 minutes before slicing.
This is a sponsored conversation written by me on behalf of Safeway . The opinions and text are all mine.
About Alea Milham
Alea Milham is the owner of Premeditated Leftovers and the author of Prep-Ahead Meals from Scatch. She shares her tips for saving money and time while reducing waste in her home. Her favorite hobby, gardening, is a frugal source of organic produce for her recipes. She believes it is possible to live fully and eat well while spending less.
Comments
Cindy H. says
This was easy to put together. I left some seeds in to give it some pop. Great recipe – thank you!
Reply
Ashley says
Made it for pre TG family meal and everyone loved it. Thanks!!
Reply
Carolyn says
This is a wonderful recipe. My family loved it. The second time I made it I didn’t have any bacon and used crab meat instead and it was also delicious. I’m making this recipe for all the potlucks I’m invited to. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Ann says
I have made this several times and it is always a hit!
Reply