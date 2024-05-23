JAMES MARTIN 650-V36-BW-3CAR BRITTANY 36 INCH BRIGHT WHITE SINGLE VANITY WITH 3 CM CARRARA MARBLE TOP (2024)

Excellent frameless enclosure We purchased a set for a shower enclosure with fears of being unable to install it. It took us some time to drill the holes through the porcelain tiles and adjust the vertical U extrusions on both walls for the fixed panels. Hanging the door was a bit difficult, especially adjusting the height and the opening. But overall we are very happy with the purchase. The set looks great and we saved a few dollars. -Hflorez21

Great Sink My family and I just completed a complete kitchen renovation and I got some great new things, but I have to say that this sink may be my favorite (as well as my husband and son's). It's deep, but not too deep. It's very roomy and stylish. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants a larger stainless steel sink. I can fit large pans in it, multiple plates, glasses, etc. I can even polish large silver items in it. -Amy M.

Fast Shipping & Friendly Service Just got my Toto Neorest 550h. Amazing toilet. The prices from Kitchen & Bath Authority were unbeatable and considerably less than I was quoted elsewhere. -FrankK-64131

Customer service is amazing! I've gotten great service and quality from kbauthority for several years now, always friendly customer sales people and fast delivery -Miked998

Loved it Shopping online with KBAuthority was nothing but an incredible experience. I purchased a Brizo kitchen/shower system for my home and I wasnt too sure about what I needed to purchase. So I spoke to a sales representative named Joe and he took me throughout the entire shopping process. He explained EVERYTHING from what I need to buy, why I need to buy, and how much it cost. I got everything in about 3 weeks (as promised). Since then, everything has been installed and the results are just outstanding. I dont have any complaints and would definitely shop again. -James Penso

Best price on delta products fast delivery ! Me and my husband ordered Delta products for two of the bathroom remodels that we are doing ,products arrived in about a week packaged really well and I got the best price possible on the web so very very happy!!! definitely recommend this company to others for any home remodel project -Anne

Great Service, quick delivery time and as described. We ordered two shower doors both came in about a week, the driver allowed us to inspect the products which was in good condition. Overall good shopping experience would recommend this company. -RRWI

Wonderful Shopping Experience! Can't say enough good things about this company. Wish every website was this organized. I wanted to replace our old, discolored door knocker. Went to the store, purchased the only one they had only to find out when I got home with it the CTC did not match. Never even knew there was a difference; thinking since you have to drill all the way through the door, this measurement would be standard. So, thank goodness for the internet! This site is so easy to use. Just select the CTC of your current knocker, if you are replacing one like I was, click and your choices appear! The knocker is absolutely gorgeous! Thank you KBAuthority.com!! -nan_sky_76

Just What I Needed I was looking for a 12" towel bar and all the stores on town only had 18" bars. I went online and found just what I needed at KBAuthority.com, the towel bar arrived through the mail, in less than 1 week, and is exactly what I was looking for. -Lindakweed

Robern AIO mirrors We were looking for Robern mirrors. KB Authority had them for half price. Ordering was easy and delivery was on time, within 2 weeks. We spoke with customer service several times to verify the order was moving along as the ability to follow the progress on line was somewhat limited. They were always very helpful. -casbls

2nd satisfied purchase from KBA some time ago I ordered a shower door and asked for help from cust service which worked out well.I ordered a bath/shower door last week and it arrived super fast and well packaged.I definitely have KBA on my list for future purchases. -try-to-be-handy

Instant Hot, Instant service Our Franke instant hot gave out on us after 16 years and we had to get a new one. Looked all over for the one we wanted and found it on the KBA website for the best price. Not only was the price right but the service and quick delivery made the difference. I will keep them on my "Favorites" for any future needs. -Judy

Great price and service Excellent customer service, quick order and receiving as promised. -ArisM

Price - Selection - SERVICE I think I looked at every stainless steel prep faucet and pot filler on earth. No, seriously. Ended up going with KBA because they offered exactly what I wanted at the best price. When there was an issue with the mfg (Hans Grohe), I called KBA. They were super helpful, explained exactly what was going on, and offered me options. When you build, you spend countless hours sourcing materials and it can make you crazy. KBA was a pleasure to deal with. -Sheri_lynchax

great price and service I initially had difficulty actually placing my order, however by using the chat, my issues were quickly resolved. I always do a lot of research on price and shipping before buying. KBAuthority was best. I was very impressed on the packaging. There was no way my sink was going to be damaged by mishandling. -rpmartinsen

Excellent service on sink purchase. Great selection with excellent prices. Ordered a Franke sink with inserts. Delivered in less than 2 weeks. Happy with purchase. No complaints. -sbteleky

Lowest prices on Hansgrohe I ordered $1000 worth of bath fixtures from KB. Loved the interactive chat to confirm i ordered all the right parts. Post-sales communication was so-so - I ended up having to call to confirm the ship date - but probably slightly better than expected given prices 5% or more below competitors'. -bathbuyer

Best Price on Delta Shower Fixtures Searched and found this to be best price on Delta venetian bronze shower set for bathroom remodel, even with modest handling fee (which was probably less than the actual shipping cost). No issues with packaging or shipping time. -pas_duh_2

Great Prices and Customer Service Ordered a bunch of Hansgrohe stuff for our new home. Their prices were very competitive. We made a few changes throughout the process and customer service was very accommodating. -stjules

Great Communication - Best prices - Quick delivery I ordered a vanity, sink, faucet and other accessories. They had the best prices of any on line seller and no sales tax on the order due to out of state shipping. I estimate I save at least $300 by using KBAuthority. My only issue was with UPS - The weight of the contents was too much for the contents and the box was split open upon delivery - no damage to the contents but a concern. -kathbla

Fast Delivery Delivery was fast. I had also sent an email with a question and got a response back the same day. I had forgot to include my coupon code and asked if it could still be used. The representative applied my coupon and adjusted the price. Overall very good shopping experience Thank you! -Gelenj

Second time ordering, same great service This was my second order with this company, everything arrived on time and packaged well! I have another bathroom remodel and will use kauthority.com for the third time. -HQ

Believer I hesitated to make such a large purchase (shower doors) online, but given the same product was available at a handful of retailers I trust for MUCH MORE, I took a breath and trusted this would work out. Being protected by Google helped me make the leap. I'm glad I did. Arrived quickly, all parts intact, and the final product looks perfect in my bathroom. I'm a believer in KBAuthority, and now a returning customer. -ChezD

Happy Customer I'm thrilled with my purchase from KBAuthority.com! The product quality is exceptional, surpassing my expectations. Their customer support was prompt and helpful, ensuring a smooth transaction. Plus, the shipping was incredibly fast, and my order arrived in perfect condition. Highly recommend for a reliable and satisfying shopping experience! -Jannice Woother

Great Store KBAuthority.com is a game-changer! They offer top-notch products that have truly enhanced my homes aesthetic. The customer service team was attentive and answered all my questions with ease. I was impressed with the quick shipping, and everything arrived safely. Definitely my go-to for home fixtures! -TJ

Great! Shopping at KBAuthority.com was a breeze! They provide high-quality products, and their extensive range made it easy to find exactly what I needed. The customer support was outstanding, guiding me through my purchase. The fast and reliable shipping was the cherry on top. Will shop again! -Tom M

Piece of Cake! Easy to order, sales customer support is fantastic... Joe really helped me answer my questions -Dacid D.

Great Site I ordered a 72x36 shower base. Ordering was easy. They even confirmed that it was actually me since it was being shipped to a different address. They called me to pick a delivery date. It was delivered on a pallet, was well packed, and in perfect condition.I haven't installed it since it's a new construction.I would order from them again. -Lenore H

Faster then anticipated When I tried to order the 2 vanities off the internet, the site said to contact them due to low quantity. Did so, was told they were temporarily out of stock would possibly be 2 to 3 weeks for them to receive and another week for me to get them. Placed the order over the phone with the rep (didn't have to have them asap). Was surprised when they were at my door within a week. -Edward W

Fast! Absolutely fantastic. Item was on back order, but I guess you found one and promptly shipped it. Really happy I found you online. -Greg S.