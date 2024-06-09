Jamie Oliver Baked Mushroom Soup Recipe | 7 Ways Cookbook — Smartblend (2024)

Mushroom Soup Ingredients

With 7 ingredients this recipe truly is a breeze to make. However, you may be wondering about substitutions in case your local shop does not store all the necessary ingredients and/or which ingredients are the best to go for.

And so I've compiled a list of the ingredients for this recipe with a little bit more information for you;

Red onions

Unlike their popular comrade the white onion, red onions are somewhat “meatier” making for the perfect base for stock or stock related recipes such as soups.

Which is why they are the go to onion of choice for this recipe. However, if you only have white onions then by all means, you can substitute the red onions for white onions.

Cloves of garlic

Don’t have cloves of garlic but do have garlic powder? By all means swap out the 4 cloves for 2 tablespoons of garlic powder. However, if you do this, instead of adding the garlic first thing, add it when you add the mushrooms.

Bunch of thyme

Fresh thyme is always going to be your best bet to give this recipe the true comfort feel. But if you don’t have any fresh thyme on hand. Feel free to substitute it for dried thyme.

Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms, button mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms. With some many mushroom options you may be wondering which to go for! And to be honest, it doesn't really matter. I used button mushrooms for the recipe but feel free to go wild.

If you really want to impress with your baked mushroom soup go for a mushroom medley.

Sourdough bread

Sourdough is naturally leavened bread, which means it doesn’t use commercial yeast to rise. Instead, it uses a ‘starter’ – a fermented flour and water mixture that contains wild yeast and good bacteria – to rise.

Most shops have some kind of sourdough bread so I don’t think you will be struggling much to find this. Even if you have to get a less fresh, pre sliced and packaged version.

Veg or chicken stock

Making your own stock will always be better because you have the option to change and make it perfectly suited to your own flavour preference. However stock cubes sold in shops are so much easier and taste delicious as is.

So it's your own preference which you go for. It goes without saying if you’re vegetarian go for the veg stock as opposed to chicken stock.

Gruyere cheese

Gruyère (pronounced "groo-YAIR") is a smooth-melting type of Swiss cheese that's made from whole cow's milk and generally cured for six months or longer. Although this cheese is typically widely available in most shops. It’s not always the cheapest.

As for substitutes, if you can’t get your hands on gruyere, you can also substitute with Emmental, Jarlsberg, Beaufort, comté or raclette. However, chances are if you cant find gruyere, you cant find those substitutes either.

Mushroom Soup Recipe