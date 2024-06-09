Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish Sides (2024)

Another easy and delicious recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 7 Ways cookbook is this Christmas Mexican Meatloaf, made with red onion, red peppers, jarred sliced green jalapeños, black beans, lean beef mince, and plum tomatoes. Serve this jamie oliver best meatloaf with Roasted Duck Fat Potatoes, Bbq Potatoes, Tomato Chilli Jam or Mashed Potatoes.
Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Ingredients
- 1 Red Onion
- 2 Red Peppers
- 14 Sliced Green Jalapeños (from a jar)
- 1/2 Bunch of Coriander (15g)
- 1 Can (400g) Black Beans
- 500g Lean Beef Mince
- 1 Can (400g) Plum Tomatoes
- 4 Tablespoons Soured Cream
- Olive Oil
- Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
How To Make Jamie Oliver Meatloaf
- Preheat and Prepare Veggies: Turn your oven on to 220°C (428°F). Peel and wedge the red onion, and cut the red peppers into 3cm chunks. Toss them in a baking tray with a tablespoon of olive oil.
- Roast Veggies: Place the tray in the oven and let the veggies roast for 15 minutes.
- Mix Meatloaf: While veggies are roasting, finely slice the jalapeños and coriander stalks (save the leaves for later). Drain half of the black beans and mix them in a large bowl with the beef mince, jalapeños, and coriander stalks. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands and shape it into a loaf.
- Add Meatloaf to Tray: Take the tray out of the oven and place the meatloaf in the middle of the roasted veggies. Put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes.
- Final Touches: Remove the tray again, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar around the meatloaf. Add the remaining black beans and plum tomatoes. Stir everything around the meatloaf, and put it back in the oven for the last 15 minutes. Make sure the meatloaf turns golden and is fully cooked.
- To Serve: Top the meatloaf with dollops of soured cream and sprinkle the saved coriander leaves over it.
What To Serve With Meatloaf
For a well-rounded meal, consider serving your Mexican Meatloaf with a side of Mexican rice, a simple green salad, or some grilled vegetables. Cornbread or tortillas also make excellent accompaniments.
How To Store Meatloaf
In The Fridge:
Wrap the leftover meatloaf tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and place it in an airtight container. Store it in the fridge for up to 3-4 days for optimal freshness.
In The Freezer:
To freeze, wrap the meatloaf securely in plastic wrap, followed by a layer of aluminum foil. Place it in a freezer-safe container or zip-top bag. Label it with the date and store it in the freezer for up to 3 months.
How To Reheat Meatloaf
To reheat your Meatloaf, use the oven and preheat it to 175°C (350°F), then cover the meatloaf with foil, and heat for 20-25 minutes. For the microwave, place a slice on a microwave-safe plate and heat on medium for 1-2 minutes.
Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe
Author: Mohamed Shili Cooking Method:Baking Cuisine:Mexican,American Courses:Dinner
Difficulty:BeginnerPrep time: 15 minutesCook time: 45 minutesRest time: 5 minutesTotal time:1 hour 5 minutesServings:4 servings
Description
