Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish Sides (2024)

Table of Contents
Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Ingredients How To Make Jamie Oliver Meatloaf What To Serve With Meatloaf How To Store Meatloaf How To Reheat Meatloaf Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe Description Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Ingredients How To Make Jamie Oliver Meatloaf FAQs

Another easy and delicious recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 7 Ways cookbook is this Christmas Mexican Meatloaf, made with red onion, red peppers, jarred sliced green jalapeños, black beans, lean beef mince, and plum tomatoes. Serve this jamie oliver best meatloaf with Roasted Duck Fat Potatoes, Bbq Potatoes, Tomato Chilli Jam or Mashed Potatoes.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Ingredients

  • 1 Red Onion
  • 2 Red Peppers
  • 14 Sliced Green Jalapeños (from a jar)
  • 1/2 Bunch of Coriander (15g)
  • 1 Can (400g) Black Beans
  • 500g Lean Beef Mince
  • 1 Can (400g) Plum Tomatoes
  • 4 Tablespoons Soured Cream
  • Olive Oil
  • Sea Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar

How To Make Jamie Oliver Meatloaf

  1. Preheat and Prepare Veggies: Turn your oven on to 220°C (428°F). Peel and wedge the red onion, and cut the red peppers into 3cm chunks. Toss them in a baking tray with a tablespoon of olive oil.
  2. Roast Veggies: Place the tray in the oven and let the veggies roast for 15 minutes.
  3. Mix Meatloaf: While veggies are roasting, finely slice the jalapeños and coriander stalks (save the leaves for later). Drain half of the black beans and mix them in a large bowl with the beef mince, jalapeños, and coriander stalks. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands and shape it into a loaf.
  4. Add Meatloaf to Tray: Take the tray out of the oven and place the meatloaf in the middle of the roasted veggies. Put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes.
  5. Final Touches: Remove the tray again, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar around the meatloaf. Add the remaining black beans and plum tomatoes. Stir everything around the meatloaf, and put it back in the oven for the last 15 minutes. Make sure the meatloaf turns golden and is fully cooked.
  6. To Serve: Top the meatloaf with dollops of soured cream and sprinkle the saved coriander leaves over it.
Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish Sides (1)

What To Serve With Meatloaf

For a well-rounded meal, consider serving your Mexican Meatloaf with a side of Mexican rice, a simple green salad, or some grilled vegetables. Cornbread or tortillas also make excellent accompaniments.

How To Store Meatloaf

In The Fridge:

Wrap the leftover meatloaf tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil and place it in an airtight container. Store it in the fridge for up to 3-4 days for optimal freshness.

See Also
Jamie Oliver Baked Mushroom Soup Recipe | 7 Ways Cookbook — SmartblendAllotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes101 Philips Air Fryer Recipes For The Complete BeginnerThe 25 Best Jamie Oliver Recipes  - Daring Kitchen

In The Freezer:

To freeze, wrap the meatloaf securely in plastic wrap, followed by a layer of aluminum foil. Place it in a freezer-safe container or zip-top bag. Label it with the date and store it in the freezer for up to 3 months.

How To Reheat Meatloaf

To reheat your Meatloaf, use the oven and preheat it to 175°C (350°F), then cover the meatloaf with foil, and heat for 20-25 minutes. For the microwave, place a slice on a microwave-safe plate and heat on medium for 1-2 minutes.

Check out More Recipes From Jamie Oliver:

  • Jamie Oliver Pumpkin Chestnut Soup
  • Jamie Oliver Satay Chicken Skewers
  • Jamie Oliver Brussel Sprout Soup
Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish Sides (2)

Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe

Author: Mohamed Shili Cooking Method:Baking Cuisine:Mexican,American Courses:Dinner

See Also
Aubergine parmigiana recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes

Difficulty:BeginnerPrep time: 15 minutesCook time: 45 minutesRest time: 5 minutesTotal time:1 hour 5 minutesServings:4 servings

Description

Another easy and delicious recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 7 Ways cookbook is this Christmas Mexican Meatloaf, made with red onion, red peppers, jarred sliced green jalapeños, black beans, lean beef mince, and plum tomatoes. You can serve your Meatloaf with Mexican rice, a simple green salad, grilled vegetables, or cornbread for the best well-rounded and flavorful Christmas meal.

Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Ingredients

How To Make Jamie Oliver Meatloaf

  1. Preheat and Prepare Veggies: Turn your oven on to 220°C (428°F). Peel and wedge the red onion, and cut the red peppers into 3cm chunks. Toss them in a baking tray with a tablespoon of olive oil.
  2. Roast Veggies: Place the tray in the oven and let the veggies roast for 15 minutes.
  3. Mix Meatloaf: While veggies are roasting, finely slice the jalapeños and coriander stalks (save the leaves for later). Drain half of the black beans and mix them in a large bowl with the beef mince, jalapeños, and coriander stalks. Add a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands and shape it into a loaf.
  4. Add Meatloaf to Tray: Take the tray out of the oven and place the meatloaf in the middle of the roasted veggies. Put it back in the oven for another 15 minutes.
  5. Final Touches: Remove the tray again, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar around the meatloaf. Add the remaining black beans and plum tomatoes. Stir everything around the meatloaf, and put it back in the oven for the last 15 minutes. Make sure the meatloaf turns golden and is fully cooked.
  6. To Serve: Top the meatloaf with dollops of soured cream and sprinkle the saved coriander leaves over it.

Keywords:Jamie Oliver Meatloaf, Jamie Oliver Mexican Meatloaf

Jamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish Sides (2024)

FAQs

How to make Jamie Oliver meatloaf? ›

Pick the herb leaves, finely chop half of them and add to the veg pan, saving the rest for later. Leave the veg to cool completely, then tear in the mozzarella and add the breadcrumbs, minced meat, mustard, eggs, and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Scrunch and mix well, then shape into a loaf.

View More
What does Ina Garten serve with meatloaf? ›

Ina Garten serves her meatloaf with a super flavorful, buttery garlic sauce which I've included in this recipe. It's the perfect way to add extra flavor and a little bit more moisture to the meatloaf.

Get More Info Here
Why milk instead of water in meatloaf? ›

The only way to guarantee tender meat is not to overcook it. And that's a simple matter of using a thermometer when you bake the meatloaf. Milk does, on the other hand, add moisture and fat and is worth including for that fact alone.

Discover More Details
What is the basic meatloaf formula? ›

The Basic Meatloaf Formula

All recipes for meatloaf start with the same basic formula: 2 pounds of ground meat and a “panade” made of bread or crackers soaked in milk. Along with a few eggs, this panade helps to hold the ground meat together and adds some essential moisture to the mix.

View Details
What ingredient keeps meatloaf from falling apart? ›

When this happens, it's because you didn't use enough. Next time, try adding in an extra egg and/or some more breadcrumbs. Alternatively, rice, barley, corn flakes, crackers, and dried soup mix can also stand in as binding ingredients as well. Including larger quantities of these items should help solve the problem.

Discover More Details
How to make a Bobby Flay meatloaf? ›

directions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over high heat. ...
  3. Whisk together the eggs and herbs in a large bowl. ...
  4. Whisk together the remaining ketchup and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl then brush the mixture over the entire loaf.
  5. Bake the meatloaf for approximately 1 to 1 1/4 hours.

Learn More
Is rice a good side for meatloaf? ›

Once you've got your meatloaf in the oven, it's time to think about those sides. We usually aim for a good mix of carbs and veggies, but sticking with just one or the other works too. In terms of starchy options to round out your meal, you can't go wrong with classic potatoes, but rice or pasta is nice too.

Keep Reading
Do you cook meatloaf covered or not covered? ›

Should I cook my meatloaf covered or uncovered? The meatloaf can be cooked uncovered. However, if you are concerned about it burning, you can cover the meatloaf with foil for the first 45 minutes and uncover it for the final 15 minutes to allow the meatloaf to brown on top.

Learn More Now
What does adding an extra egg to meatloaf do? ›

Sure, egg yolks add some rich flavor to a meatloaf, but the real reason we need eggs is for structure—to help bind the meatloaf together. This is especially important since we're making a free-form meatloaf, or one that you shape by hand, versus using a loaf pan.

Show Me More
What causes mushy meatloaf? ›

The most common reason meatloaf is mushy is too much liquid added to the mixture. Too much liquid will stop the meatloaf from baking and cause the meat to boil instead.

Learn More Now

What is used as a binder in meatloaf? ›

2. Choose a Binder
  • Breadcrumbs.
  • Instant rice (uncooked)
  • Cornflakes.
  • Crackers or croutons, crushed.
  • Fine bulgur (uncooked)
  • Oats (quick cooking or regular)
  • Instant potato flakes (use 1/2 cup)
  • Quick-cooking barley (uncooked; use 1/2 cup)

Learn More
How to make an English meat loaf? ›

Ingredients
  1. 750g/1lb 10oz lean beef mince.
  2. 175g/6oz pork sausage meat.
  3. 1 egg, beaten.
  4. 1 medium onion, finely chopped.
  5. 1 clove garlic, crushed.
  6. 1 tablespoon sage leaves, chopped.
  7. 1 tablespoon mustard.
  8. 1 heaped tablespoon tomato purée.

Read More
Is meatloaf better covered or uncovered? ›

Should I cook my meatloaf covered or uncovered? The meatloaf can be cooked uncovered. However, if you are concerned about it burning, you can cover the meatloaf with foil for the first 45 minutes and uncover it for the final 15 minutes to allow the meatloaf to brown on top.

Discover More
Top Articles
How to tell if your hair is dry or damaged – and what to do about it
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant US VS The
Gw2 Dagger Skins
Richmond News 8
Latest Posts
Want The Benefits of Keto Without Counting Macros? Lazy Keto Might Be For You
Cosmo’s Picky Editors Tested Every Paula’s Choice Product—12 Faves We’re Loving
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6418

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.