Jamie Oliver's best vegetarian Christmas recipes (2024)

Whether you’re cooking a full-on vegetarian feast this Christmas or you’re seeking a few meat-free extras to cater for a range of dietary requirements, Jamie Oliver is here to help you out. With his classic, no-nonsense, flavour-forward flair, Jamie shares his recipes for the ultimate Christmas Day vegetarian centrepieces, from nut roast to stuffed squash, and a few standout extras to go alongside. Stuck for a flavoursome gravy? Jamie shows you how to add depth of flavour tovegan gravy and how to ramp up a good stuffing without the sausages.

Jamie Oliver’s Veggie Crown by Jamie Oliver from Together If you’re looking to impress with your Christmas dinner centrepiece, this crown-shaped veggie loaf won’t let you down. Made with roasted vegetables, cheddar cheese, and grains, it tastes just as good as it looks.

Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Nut Roast by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook Jamie packs thisvegetarian nut roast with squash, quinoa and chestnuts, apricots and spices, and cooks it in a spicy tomato sauce. It’s a nutty, slightly sweet, and beautifully spiced roast that both vegetarians and meat-eaters will love.

Baked Squash Stuffed with Nutty Cranberry-spiked Rice by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook Stuffed with chestnuts,cranberry rice and Christmas spices, this baked butternut squash is ashow-stopping recipe and will make a brilliant centrepiece dish for your festive table.

Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Christmas Stuffing by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook Packed with a variety of nuts and dried fruit, as well as butternut squash and sage, this veggie stuffing,according to Jamie, “looks amazing and will get everyone really excited when you bring it to the table”.

Jamie Oliver’s Mushroom Toad-in-the-Hole by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver: 7 Ways This vegetarian toad-in-the-hole feeds four people, and is made with robustportobello mushrooms, topped with crispy fried garlic and rosemary, and served with a rich onion and porter gravy.

Jamie Oliver’s Vegan Christmas Gravy by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook Depth of flavour is crucial to a good gravy. Without animal fat to add richness, clever use of a few storecupboard condiments and port will do job nicely. Dried porcini is also key here, slowly fried forbig flavour.

Jamie Oliver’s Sticky Onion Tart with Sweet Garlic, Fresh Thyme, Bay and Buttery Puff Pastry by Jamie Oliver from With sticky, caramelised onions, sweet garlic, bay, fresh thyme and buttery puff pastry, this is Jamie’s easy and savoury twist on a tarte tatin. Top with goat’s cheese for some festive indulgence.

Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Pithivier Pie by Jamie Oliver from All-butter puff pastry encases sweet leeks, celeriac, mushrooms and blue cheese in this impressive-looking pie. Make the filling the day before, then finish baking it in on the day for ashow-stopping Christmas centerpiece.

Jamie Oliver’s Beetroot Carpaccio by Jamie Oliver from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook “It’s amazing how incredibly elegant, silky and delicate beetroots can be”, says Jamie Oliver. The trick here is to invest in a mandolin or make sure you have a super-sharp knife to cut the beets into extra-thin slices. Marinated in balsamic and olive oil, and served with rocket, this is a beautiful starter for Christmas Day.