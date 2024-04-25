Japanese-Style Beef Stew Recipe (2024)

I added the star anise and cinnamon stick as advised in a previous comment, and it was a welcome addition. I used honey, rather than mirin, and chicken stock instead of dashi. Served over jasmine rice. The only thing I might say in hindsight is that I should have left a bit more fat on the chuck so it would have been a bit more tender. That said, it was quite good; the flavor was clear and just strong enough. A keeper.