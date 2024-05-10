JBL Boombox 2 Review (2024)

6.6 Design Controls

Ease Of Use

Feedback

Music Play/Pause

Call Answer/End

Volume Up/Down

Track Next/Previous See Also JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi - Draadloze Speaker - Zwart | bolThe Ultimate Guide to Boom Box Radios: Why It’s Time to Bring Back the 80s - All About Barcoding5 Best Boomboxes in 2024 (Ranked & Reviewed)BRAINZ LED Boombox - Krachtige speakers - Bluetooth speaker - Zwart | bol

Microphone On/Off

Additional Controls

The JBL Boombox 2 has sub-par controls. Although you can skip tracks by pressing the play/pause button twice, you can't go to the previous track, which may be disappointing for some users. However, the buttons are all located on top of the speaker's body and they're easy to press. In addition to the play/pause button, there are volume buttons, Bluetooth pairing button, and PartyBoost button, which lets you pair two speakers to make a stereo pair. There's also a light that indicates the Bluetooth signal and a light at the bottom of the speaker that indicates the battery life.