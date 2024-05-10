JBL Boombox 2 Review (2024)

Design

Design

Style

RGB Lights No

The JBL Boombox 2 is a mid-sized speaker meant to sit horizontally. It's mostly wrapped in a tight fabric, and it sits on a plastic base. Its large plastic handle has a grip pad on top for easy carrying. It has lights that indicate the battery level and whether it's connected to Bluetooth. You can also get it in two color variants, 'Black' or 'Camo'. For a portable speaker with a similar design, check out the Sony SRS-XG500.

8.2

Design

Portability

Volume

1,529 in³ (25,053 cm³)

Weight

13.0 lbs (5.9 kg)

Power Source

AC & Battery

One-Hand Carry

Yes

This speaker is very portable. It's a bit bulky, but there's a top handle that lets you carry it with one hand. It also has a battery, so you can bring it outside without having to plug it into an outlet. For a smaller, more portable Bluetooth speaker, check out the Sony SRS-XG300, which comes with a retractable handle built-in.

7.5

Design

Build Quality

Material Quality

Great

Water Resistance

Submersible (IPx7)

Dust Resistance

Unspecified

Impact Resistance

Unspecified

Floats In Water

Unspecified

It has a good build quality. It has a solid feel, and most of the speaker is wrapped in a tight fabric. The speaker sits on a small plastic base, and its large plastic handle has a grip pad along the top to make it easier to carry. It has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, although we don't currently test for this. The buttons located on the top of the speaker are texturized, making them easier to find by touch.

6.6

Design

Controls

Ease Of Use

Great

Feedback

Good

Music Play/Pause

Yes (Physical)

Call Answer/End

No

Volume Up/Down

Yes (Physical)

Track Next/Previous

Forward Only (Physical)

Microphone On/Off

No

Additional Controls

Yes

The JBL Boombox 2 has sub-par controls. Although you can skip tracks by pressing the play/pause button twice, you can't go to the previous track, which may be disappointing for some users. However, the buttons are all located on top of the speaker's body and they're easy to press. In addition to the play/pause button, there are volume buttons, Bluetooth pairing button, and PartyBoost button, which lets you pair two speakers to make a stereo pair. There's also a light that indicates the Bluetooth signal and a light at the bottom of the speaker that indicates the battery life.

Design

In The Box

  • JBL Boombox 2
  • Power adapter and power cable
  • User manual

Sound

7.2

Sound

Frequency Response Accuracy

Slope

-0.20

Std. Err.

3.25 dB

Low-Frequency Extension

49.0 Hz

High-Frequency Extension

19.1 kHz

The JBL Boombox 2 has a decent frequency response accuracy. Its sound profile is fairly neutral, so it's well-suited to playing most audio content. It has well-balanced mid and treble ranges, so vocals and lead instruments reproduce clearly. However, it struggles a bit to produce low-bass, although there's a bit of extra boom in the high-bass. Fortunately, there's a graphic EQ featured in its companion app you can use to tweak its sound to your liking. Check out the next generation JBL Boombox 3 for a similar speaker that can produce a deeper bass. That said, if you're looking for a similarly-sized speaker with a graphic EQ and additional presets, check out the Sony SRS-RA5000 instead. It isn't as portable as the JBL Boombox 2 due to its wired design.

LEARN ABOUT FREQUENCY RESPONSE ACCURACY

Sound

Raw Frequency Response

Binaural Recording @ 1m

Binaural Recording @ 2m

7.2

Sound

Soundstage

Directivity Index

5.25 dB

Stereo

Yes

It has a decent soundstage. It can play stereo content, which creates a more immersive listening experience. However, its soundstage may be perceived as somewhat narrow and directional. The treble range varies more than the bass depending on where you're standing, so it may sound uneven.

LEARN ABOUT SOUNDSTAGE

7.5

Sound

Dynamics

SPL @ Max Volume

96.5 dB SPL

DRC @ Max Volume

3.01 dB

It has good dynamics. It can get pretty loud, which makes it suitable for playing in large rooms or outdoors. However, there are a lot of compression artifacts present at max volume. Check out the next generation JBL Boombox 3 for a speaker with less compression present at max volume. That said, it doesn't get quite as loud as the Boombox 2.

LEARN ABOUT DYNAMICS

Active Features

8.5

Active Features

Battery

Battery Life

23.9 hrs

Charge Time

3.9 hrs

Power Saving

Yes

Charging Port

AC

Battery Powered

Yes

It has an excellent battery performance. It lasts almost 24 hours off a single charge, so you don't need to charge it every day. However, battery life can vary according to usage, so user experience may vary. This speaker also saves power by automatically turning off after around 20 minutes of no use. However, it takes almost 4 hours to charge from an empty battery, which may require some extra planning before use.

LEARN ABOUT BATTERY

0

Active Features

Voice Assistant

Alexa

No

Google Assistant

No

Speakerphone

No

Siri

No

Voice Assistant

No

Voice Activation

No

Microphone Mute

No Microphone

Far-Field Performance

No Microphone

Ambient Noise Performance

No Microphone

This speaker doesn't support voice assistant technology. Consider the JBL Xtreme 2 if you're looking for a speaker with voice assistant support.

LEARN ABOUT VOICE ASSISTANT

7.9

Active Features

App

App Name

JBL Portable

iOS

Yes

Android

Yes

EQ

Graphic

Stereo Pair Mode

Yes

Party Mode

Yes

Multi-Room

No

The JBL Portable app is very good. There's a graphic EQ you can use to tweak its sound to your liking. You can use the Party Mode feature to pair your speaker with another JBL Boombox speaker to amplify the sound across large rooms. There's also a stereo pair mode, which lets you link two JBL Boombox speakers to create a more immersive stereo sound.

Connectivity

Connectivity

Wired

Aux Input

Yes

USB Audio

No

Other Ports

Yes

It has several wired inputs. There's a 3.5mm AUX port for connecting your phone directly to the speaker. It also has a micro-USB port for servicing the speaker and a USB-A port that lets you charge other devices.

8.3

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth iOS Latency

146 ms

Bluetooth Android Latency

121 ms

Bluetooth Range

334.6 ft (102.0 m)

Multi-Device Pairing

2 Devices

This speaker has impressive Bluetooth connectivity. You can pair two devices to it at the same time, which is useful if you want to frequently switch your audio source between your phone and your laptop. Thanks to its low latency with iOS and Android devices, it's well suited to watching videos. However, some apps compensate differently for latency, so user experience may vary. It also has an excellent range, so it can stay connected even if your device is far away.

LEARN ABOUT BLUETOOTH

0

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Version

No Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Frequency Band

No Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi

No

Apple AirPlay

No

AirPlay Latency

N/A

Google Chromecast

No

Chromecast Latency

N/A

This speaker doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity.

LEARN ABOUT WI-FI

JBL Boombox 2 Review (2024)
