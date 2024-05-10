JBL Boombox 2 Review (2024)

Design
DesignStyle
RGB Lights No
The JBL Boombox 2 is a mid-sized speaker meant to sit horizontally. It's mostly wrapped in a tight fabric, and it sits on a plastic base. Its large plastic handle has a grip pad on top for easy carrying. It has lights that indicate the battery level and whether it's connected to Bluetooth. You can also get it in two color variants, 'Black' or 'Camo'. For a portable speaker with a similar design, check out the Sony SRS-XG500.
8.2 Design
DesignPortability
Volume
Weight
Power Source
One-Hand Carry
This speaker is very portable. It's a bit bulky, but there's a top handle that lets you carry it with one hand. It also has a battery, so you can bring it outside without having to plug it into an outlet. For a smaller, more portable Bluetooth speaker, check out the Sony SRS-XG300, which comes with a retractable handle built-in.
7.5 Design
DesignBuild Quality
Material Quality
Water Resistance
Dust Resistance
Impact Resistance
Floats In Water
It has a good build quality. It has a solid feel, and most of the speaker is wrapped in a tight fabric. The speaker sits on a small plastic base, and its large plastic handle has a grip pad along the top to make it easier to carry. It has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, although we don't currently test for this. The buttons located on the top of the speaker are texturized, making them easier to find by touch.
6.6 Design
DesignControls
Ease Of Use
Feedback
Music Play/Pause
Call Answer/End
Volume Up/Down
Track Next/Previous Forward Only (Physical)
Microphone On/Off
Additional Controls
The JBL Boombox 2 has sub-par controls. Although you can skip tracks by pressing the play/pause button twice, you can't go to the previous track, which may be disappointing for some users. However, the buttons are all located on top of the speaker's body and they're easy to press. In addition to the play/pause button, there are volume buttons, Bluetooth pairing button, and PartyBoost button, which lets you pair two speakers to make a stereo pair. There's also a light that indicates the Bluetooth signal and a light at the bottom of the speaker that indicates the battery life.
Design
DesignIn The Box
- JBL Boombox 2
- Power adapter and power cable
- User manual
7.2 Sound
SoundFrequency Response Accuracy
Slope
Std. Err.
Low-Frequency Extension
High-Frequency Extension
The JBL Boombox 2 has a decent frequency response accuracy. Its sound profile is fairly neutral, so it's well-suited to playing most audio content. It has well-balanced mid and treble ranges, so vocals and lead instruments reproduce clearly. However, it struggles a bit to produce low-bass, although there's a bit of extra boom in the high-bass. Fortunately, there's a graphic EQ featured in its companion app you can use to tweak its sound to your liking. Check out the next generation JBL Boombox 3 for a similar speaker that can produce a deeper bass. That said, if you're looking for a similarly-sized speaker with a graphic EQ and additional presets, check out the Sony SRS-RA5000 instead. It isn't as portable as the JBL Boombox 2 due to its wired design.
Sound
SoundRaw Frequency Response
Binaural Recording @ 1m
Binaural Recording @ 2m
7.2 Sound
SoundSoundstage
Directivity Index
Stereo
It has a decent soundstage. It can play stereo content, which creates a more immersive listening experience. However, its soundstage may be perceived as somewhat narrow and directional. The treble range varies more than the bass depending on where you're standing, so it may sound uneven.
—
7.5 Sound
SoundDynamics
SPL @ Max Volume
DRC @ Max Volume
It has good dynamics. It can get pretty loud, which makes it suitable for playing in large rooms or outdoors. However, there are a lot of compression artifacts present at max volume. Check out the next generation JBL Boombox 3 for a speaker with less compression present at max volume. That said, it doesn't get quite as loud as the Boombox 2.
8.5 Active Features
Active FeaturesBattery
Battery Life
Charge Time
Power Saving
Charging Port
Battery Powered
It has an excellent battery performance. It lasts almost 24 hours off a single charge, so you don't need to charge it every day. However, battery life can vary according to usage, so user experience may vary. This speaker also saves power by automatically turning off after around 20 minutes of no use. However, it takes almost 4 hours to charge from an empty battery, which may require some extra planning before use.
0 Active Features
Active FeaturesVoice Assistant
Alexa
Google Assistant
Speakerphone
Siri
Voice Assistant
Voice Activation
Microphone Mute
Far-Field Performance
Ambient Noise Performance
This speaker doesn't support voice assistant technology. Consider the JBL Xtreme 2 if you're looking for a speaker with voice assistant support.
7.9 Active Features
Active FeaturesApp
App Name
iOS
Android
EQ
Stereo Pair Mode
Party Mode
Multi-Room
The JBL Portable app is very good. There's a graphic EQ you can use to tweak its sound to your liking. You can use the Party Mode feature to pair your speaker with another JBL Boombox speaker to amplify the sound across large rooms. There's also a stereo pair mode, which lets you link two JBL Boombox speakers to create a more immersive stereo sound.
Connectivity
ConnectivityWired
Aux Input
USB Audio
Other Ports
It has several wired inputs. There's a 3.5mm AUX port for connecting your phone directly to the speaker. It also has a micro-USB port for servicing the speaker and a USB-A port that lets you charge other devices.
8.3 Connectivity
ConnectivityBluetooth
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Version
Bluetooth iOS Latency
Bluetooth Android Latency
Bluetooth Range
Multi-Device Pairing
This speaker has impressive Bluetooth connectivity. You can pair two devices to it at the same time, which is useful if you want to frequently switch your audio source between your phone and your laptop. Thanks to its low latency with iOS and Android devices, it's well suited to watching videos. However, some apps compensate differently for latency, so user experience may vary. It also has an excellent range, so it can stay connected even if your device is far away.
0 Connectivity
ConnectivityWi-Fi
Wi-Fi Version
Wi-Fi Frequency Band
Wi-Fi
Apple AirPlay
AirPlay Latency
Google Chromecast
Chromecast Latency
This speaker doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity.
