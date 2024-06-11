Johnny's Hideaway Closing (2024)

Apr 10, 2024 · Johnny's is open late seven nights a week, closing at 3 a.m. every night except for Sunday when the music stops at midnight. Yet another ...

This April, Johnny’s Hideaway is celebrating 45 years of “dancing, dining and co*cktails,” just as the equally iconic marquee promises at its entrance. For one of Atlanta’s most cherished night clubs, it is a formula that is tried and true, and it has proven to stand the test of time.