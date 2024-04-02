Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball Projections & Stats | Razzball (2024)

Player Information Team TB ESPN OF Age 28 Bats R Yahoo OF RCL R% 58 $/GS (RHP) 2.0 $/GS (LHP) 1.7

Recent Posts 02/01/2024 01/28/2024 Top 80 Outfielders for 2024 Fantasy Baseball 01/03/2024 2024 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: 300-201

Razzball 2024 projections for Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays have him as the #329 ranked player and #65 outfielder (OF) worth $-1.8 in standard 12 team 5x5 mixed leagues for fantasy baseball.

Jump to: Platoon Splits | Next 7 Games | Season Stats | Monthly Stats | Game Log | Batting Order | Player Rater | 2024 Fantasy Outlook

Grey Albright's 2024 Player Summary “Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.” ... (click to read the rest)

Jose Siri Stats

G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO BB% K% AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP $ Last 7 Days Last 30 Days Season 101 363 338 75 58 25 56 12 3 20 130 5.5 35.8 0.222 0.267 0.494 0.761 0.269 2.9 Preseason (Steamer) 126 449 412 91 53 19 56 15 5 28 152 6.0 34.0 0.222 0.274 0.411 0.685 0.296 -1.8

Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason

G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP K% BB% $ Rank Preseason (Steamer) 126 449 412 91 53 19 56 15 5 28 152 0.222 0.274 0.411 0.685 0.296 34 6 -1.8 329 Preseason (Grey) 351 73 55 23 57 15 0.209 1.0 269 Prospectonator See Also Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics

Jose Siri Projections | Platoon Splits (RHP vs LHP)

Jose Siri projected to 150 Games vs RHP and LHP with 12 team mixed fantasy value. This helps identify a player's platoon value for fantasy baseball based on pitcher handedness. These projections - combining Steamer rates and Razzball projected PA/Game and R/RBI - are a MUCH better indicator of a hitter's platoon splits than in-season stats since it involves multiple years of data and has been properly regressed to league averages. Since games are neutralized across players, values for everyday players may look smaller than for preseason/season to date/rest of season where they benefit from playing time advantages vs other players. In general, left-handed hitters have larger platoon splits.

PA AB R HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP K% BB% $ vs. RHP 551 505 64 22 68 21 0.221 0.273 0.405 0.678 0.000 33.8 6.0 2.0 vs. LHP 551 505 66 24 71 14 0.223 0.277 0.424 0.701 0.000 34.1 6.6 1.7

Jose Siri Projections | Hittertron ( Subscribe for all MLB player projections. )

Jose Siri daily MLB projections and fantasy value for next 7-10 days. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".

GT Opp SP %St LU PA AB H 2B 3B R HR RBI SB BB SO AVG OBP SLG $

Please subscribe or log in to see game-by-game projections beyond today.

Jose Siri Projections | DFS ( Subscribe for all hitter DFS MLB projections. )

Jose Siri daily fantasy baseball projections for DFS sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".

DFS Site Opp SP L/R %St LU Proj Pts Salary $/Pt

Jose Siri Trade Value | Try our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer to evaluate trade offers.

Jose Siri Game Log | Last 30 Days

Date Opp SP R/L BatOrd PA AB H 1B 2B 3B R HR RBI SB BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS $

Jose Siri Batting Order Game Averages | Current Season

Jose Siri current season averages per batting order spot along with 12 team mixed fantasy value ($). Only includes games started. Games started percentages for RHP vs LHP are based on last 30 days.

Bat Ord GS GS% vRHP GS% vLHP PA AB H 2B R HR RBI SB BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP K% BB% $ 1 1 0 0 5.00 5.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 40 0 -83 5 5 0 0 4.20 3.80 1.60 0.20 1.00 0.20 0.80 0.20 0.00 0.80 0.421 0.476 0.632 1.108 0.500 19 0 76 6 12 0 0 4.17 4.00 0.75 0.25 0.58 0.17 0.50 0.08 0.17 1.75 0.188 0.220 0.375 0.595 0.280 42 4 7 7 26 0 0 3.96 3.69 0.46 0.08 0.31 0.12 0.35 0.12 0.23 1.73 0.125 0.175 0.260 0.435 0.184 44 6 -15 8 22 0 0 3.68 3.50 1.00 0.14 0.73 0.32 0.77 0.09 0.14 1.09 0.286 0.309 0.623 0.932 0.319 30 4 46 9 26 0 0 3.62 3.23 0.88 0.12 0.81 0.46 0.73 0.12 0.35 1.04 0.274 0.340 0.738 1.078 0.239 29 10 56

Jose Siri Stats | Season

Jose Siri stats and 5x5 fantasy value from 2013-2024.

Team Pos G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS $ 2013 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2016 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2017 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2018 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2019 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2020 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2021 OF 21 49 46 14 10 4 9 3 1 1 17 0.304 0.347 0.609 0.956 -21.7 2022 TB OF 101 319 295 63 53 7 24 14 2 20 105 0.214 0.270 0.342 0.612 -5.2 2023 TB OF 101 363 338 75 58 25 56 12 3 20 130 0.222 0.267 0.494 0.761 2.9 2024 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Jose Siri Stats | Monthly

Jose Siri 2024 fantasy value by month for 5x5 leagues.

G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO BB% K% AVG OBP SLG OPS $ March 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.0 66.7 0.333 0.333 1.333 1.667 0.0 April 9 35 32 7 5 1 8 1 0 2 11 5.7 31.4 0.219 0.265 0.406 0.671 -13.6 May 22 79 71 18 16 8 13 4 0 7 23 8.9 29.1 0.254 0.325 0.634 0.958 22.5 June 19 72 66 14 11 6 15 2 2 5 25 6.9 34.7 0.212 0.268 0.515 0.783 9.7 July 18 68 67 13 7 4 5 0 1 1 31 1.5 45.6 0.194 0.206 0.403 0.609 -12.8 August 21 73 68 14 11 4 12 3 0 4 29 5.5 39.7 0.206 0.260 0.426 0.687 0.3 September 8 33 31 8 6 1 2 2 0 1 9 3.0 27.3 0.258 0.303 0.484 0.787 -15.5

Jose Siri Hitting | AVG vs BABIP

Players exceeding projected BABIP are more likely to see a regression towards Expected AVG. Vice versa.

AB BABIP BABIP (Proj) BABIP (Diff) AVG AVG (Expected) AVG (Diff) 338 0.269 0.296 -0.027 0.222 0.237 -0.015

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater

$ Point Shares $R $HR $RBI $SB $AVG Pos Rk Tot Rk MLB 10 ESPN MLB 10 Y! MLB 12 ESPN MLB 12 Y! MLB 14 ESPN MLB 14 Y! MLB 15 ESPN MLB 15 Y! MLB 16 ESPN MLB 16 Y! AL 10 NL 10 AL 12 NL 12

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater (non-standard 5x5)

$ Point Shares $R $HR $RBI $SB $AVG $OBP $OPS Pos Rk Tot Rk 5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12 5x5 (OBP) Y! 12 6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12 6x6 (OBP) Y! 12 6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12 6x6 (OPS) Y! 12

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Preseason Player Rater Based on our adjusted Steamer projections for 5x5 leagues with 63.5/36.5 hitter/pitcher split. $ $/G Point Shares $R $HR $RBI $SB $AVG Pos Rk Tot Rk MLB 10 ESPN -5.7 -1.0 -3.0 -3.8 0.3 -2.5 3.5 -4.1 66 394 MLB 10 Y! -12.0 -3.4 -4.3 -6.2 -0.3 -4.3 4.0 -6.2 65 906 MLB 12 ESPN -1.8 1.8 -3.1 -2.7 0.9 -1.6 3.9 -3.2 65 329 MLB 12 Y! -8.0 0.1 -4.6 -5.1 0.4 -3.4 4.5 -5.3 64 887 MLB 14 ESPN 2.7 5.3 -3.1 -1.4 1.4 -0.5 4.0 -1.8 66 284 MLB 14 Y! -4.4 3.1 -4.7 -4.2 0.8 -2.7 5.1 -4.4 65 546 MLB 15 ESPN 3.9 6.1 -3.0 -1.0 1.6 -0.2 4.1 -1.6 66 279 MLB 15 Y! -2.8 4.1 -4.8 -3.7 1.0 -2.4 5.4 -4.1 65 462 MLB 16 ESPN 4.9 6.8 -2.9 -0.7 1.8 0.1 4.2 -1.4 66 279 MLB 16 Y! -0.5 5.7 -4.7 -3.1 1.3 -1.8 5.5 -3.5 65 375 AL 10 8.8 8.7 -0.9 0.4 2.4 1.2 4.9 -1.1 34 130 NL 10 AL 12 11.8 10.4 -0.3 1.5 2.9 2.1 4.6 -0.2 34 118 NL 12 Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Preseason Player Rater (non-standard 5x5) Based on our adjusted Steamer projections with a 63.5/36.5 hitter/pitcher split. $ $/G Point Shares $R $HR $RBI $SB $AVG $OBP $OPS Pos Rk Tot Rk 5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12 -2.9 0.9 -3.3 -2.9 0.6 -1.8 3.9 -3.7 67 189 6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12 -6.4 -3.6 -4.4 -2.8 0.6 -1.7 3.4 -3.2 -3.7 77 222 6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12 -4.1 -1.2 -4.1 -2.5 0.6 -1.6 3.6 -2.8 -2.4 71 201 5x5 (OBP) YAHOO 12 -10.0 -2.2 -4.8 -5.3 -0.2 -3.8 4.6 -6.2 67 191 6x6 (OBP) YAHOO 12 -13.4 -7.5 -6.3 -4.8 0.2 -3.3 4.0 -5.0 -5.6 80 219 6x6 (OPS) YAHOO 12 -10.8 -4.7 -5.9 -4.7 0.0 -3.3 4.6 -4.8 -3.6 70 199 Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP K% BB% $ Rank Preseason (Steamer) 126 449 412 91 53 19 56 15 5 28 152 0.222 0.274 0.411 0.685 0.296 34 6 -1.8 329 Preseason (Grey) 351 73 55 23 57 15 0.209 1.0 269 Prospectonator Jose Siri Fantasy Outlook For 2024 Grey Albright Player Summary “Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.”

Player data for Jose Siri maintained by Rudy Gamble | Updated: 2024-02-16 12:26:09 PM EST

2024-02-16