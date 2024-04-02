Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball Projections & Stats | Razzball (2024)

Player Information
|Team
|TB
|ESPN
|OF
|Age
|28
|Bats
|R
|Yahoo
|OF
|RCL R%
|58
|$/GS (RHP)
|2.0
|$/GS (LHP)
|1.7
Recent Posts
|02/01/2024
|01/28/2024
|Top 80 Outfielders for 2024 Fantasy Baseball
|01/03/2024
|2024 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: 300-201
Razzball 2024 projections for Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays have him as the #329 ranked player and #65 outfielder (OF) worth $-1.8 in standard 12 team 5x5 mixed leagues for fantasy baseball.
Jump to: Platoon Splits | Next 7 Games | Season Stats | Monthly Stats | Game Log | Batting Order | Player Rater | 2024 Fantasy Outlook
|Grey Albright's 2024 Player Summary
|“Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.” ... (click to read the rest)
Jose Siri Stats
|G
|PA
|AB
|H
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BB%
|K%
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BABIP
|$
|Last 7 Days
|Last 30 Days
|Season
|101
|363
|338
|75
|58
|25
|56
|12
|3
|20
|130
|5.5
|35.8
|0.222
|0.267
|0.494
|0.761
|0.269
|2.9
|Preseason (Steamer)
|126
|449
|412
|91
|53
|19
|56
|15
|5
|28
|152
|6.0
|34.0
|0.222
|0.274
|0.411
|0.685
|0.296
|-1.8
Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason
|G
|PA
|AB
|H
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BABIP
|K%
|BB%
|$
|Rank
|Preseason (Steamer)
|126
|449
|412
|91
|53
|19
|56
|15
|5
|28
|152
|0.222
|0.274
|0.411
|0.685
|0.296
|34
|6
|-1.8
|329
|Preseason (Grey)
|351
|73
|55
|23
|57
|15
|0.209
|1.0
|269
|Prospectonator
Jose Siri Projections | Platoon Splits (RHP vs LHP)
Jose Siri projected to 150 Games vs RHP and LHP with 12 team mixed fantasy value. This helps identify a player's platoon value for fantasy baseball based on pitcher handedness. These projections - combining Steamer rates and Razzball projected PA/Game and R/RBI - are a MUCH better indicator of a hitter's platoon splits than in-season stats since it involves multiple years of data and has been properly regressed to league averages. Since games are neutralized across players, values for everyday players may look smaller than for preseason/season to date/rest of season where they benefit from playing time advantages vs other players. In general, left-handed hitters have larger platoon splits.
|PA
|AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BABIP
|K%
|BB%
|$
|vs. RHP
|551
|505
|64
|22
|68
|21
|0.221
|0.273
|0.405
|0.678
|0.000
|33.8
|6.0
|2.0
|vs. LHP
|551
|505
|66
|24
|71
|14
|0.223
|0.277
|0.424
|0.701
|0.000
|34.1
|6.6
|1.7
Jose Siri Projections | Hittertron (Subscribe for all MLB player projections.)
Jose Siri daily MLB projections and fantasy value for next 7-10 days. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".
|GT
|Opp
|SP
|%St
|LU
|PA
|AB
|H
|2B
|3B
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|$
Jose Siri Projections | DFS (Subscribe for all hitter DFS MLB projections.)
Jose Siri daily fantasy baseball projections for DFS sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".
|DFS Site
|Opp
|SP
|L/R
|%St
|LU
|Proj Pts
|Salary
|$/Pt
Jose Siri Game Log | Last 30 Days
|Date
|Opp
|SP
|R/L
|BatOrd
|PA
|AB
|H
|1B
|2B
|3B
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|$
Jose Siri Batting Order Game Averages | Current Season
Jose Siri current season averages per batting order spot along with 12 team mixed fantasy value ($). Only includes games started. Games started percentages for RHP vs LHP are based on last 30 days.
|Bat Ord
|GS
|GS% vRHP
|GS% vLHP
|PA
|AB
|H
|2B
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BABIP
|K%
|BB%
|$
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|40
|0
|-83
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4.20
|3.80
|1.60
|0.20
|1.00
|0.20
|0.80
|0.20
|0.00
|0.80
|0.421
|0.476
|0.632
|1.108
|0.500
|19
|0
|76
|6
|12
|0
|0
|4.17
|4.00
|0.75
|0.25
|0.58
|0.17
|0.50
|0.08
|0.17
|1.75
|0.188
|0.220
|0.375
|0.595
|0.280
|42
|4
|7
|7
|26
|0
|0
|3.96
|3.69
|0.46
|0.08
|0.31
|0.12
|0.35
|0.12
|0.23
|1.73
|0.125
|0.175
|0.260
|0.435
|0.184
|44
|6
|-15
|8
|22
|0
|0
|3.68
|3.50
|1.00
|0.14
|0.73
|0.32
|0.77
|0.09
|0.14
|1.09
|0.286
|0.309
|0.623
|0.932
|0.319
|30
|4
|46
|9
|26
|0
|0
|3.62
|3.23
|0.88
|0.12
|0.81
|0.46
|0.73
|0.12
|0.35
|1.04
|0.274
|0.340
|0.738
|1.078
|0.239
|29
|10
|56
Jose Siri Stats | Season
Jose Siri stats and 5x5 fantasy value from 2013-2024.
Jose Siri Stats | Monthly
Jose Siri 2024 fantasy value by month for 5x5 leagues.
|G
|PA
|AB
|H
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BB%
|K%
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|$
|March
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|66.7
|0.333
|0.333
|1.333
|1.667
|0.0
|April
|9
|35
|32
|7
|5
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|11
|5.7
|31.4
|0.219
|0.265
|0.406
|0.671
|-13.6
|May
|22
|79
|71
|18
|16
|8
|13
|4
|0
|7
|23
|8.9
|29.1
|0.254
|0.325
|0.634
|0.958
|22.5
|June
|19
|72
|66
|14
|11
|6
|15
|2
|2
|5
|25
|6.9
|34.7
|0.212
|0.268
|0.515
|0.783
|9.7
|July
|18
|68
|67
|13
|7
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|31
|1.5
|45.6
|0.194
|0.206
|0.403
|0.609
|-12.8
|August
|21
|73
|68
|14
|11
|4
|12
|3
|0
|4
|29
|5.5
|39.7
|0.206
|0.260
|0.426
|0.687
|0.3
|September
|8
|33
|31
|8
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3.0
|27.3
|0.258
|0.303
|0.484
|0.787
|-15.5
Jose Siri Hitting | AVG vs BABIP
Players exceeding projected BABIP are more likely to see a regression towards Expected AVG. Vice versa.
|AB
|BABIP
|BABIP (Proj)
|BABIP (Diff)
|AVG
|AVG (Expected)
|AVG (Diff)
|338
|0.269
|0.296
|-0.027
|0.222
|0.237
|-0.015
Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater
|$
|Point Shares
|$R
|$HR
|$RBI
|$SB
|$AVG
|Pos Rk
|Tot Rk
|MLB 10 ESPN
|MLB 10 Y!
|MLB 12 ESPN
|MLB 12 Y!
|MLB 14 ESPN
|MLB 14 Y!
|MLB 15 ESPN
|MLB 15 Y!
|MLB 16 ESPN
|MLB 16 Y!
|AL 10
|NL 10
|AL 12
|NL 12
Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater (non-standard 5x5)
|$
|Point Shares
|$R
|$HR
|$RBI
|$SB
|$AVG
|$OBP
|$OPS
|Pos Rk
|Tot Rk
|5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12
|5x5 (OBP) Y! 12
|6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12
|6x6 (OBP) Y! 12
|6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12
|6x6 (OPS) Y! 12
Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason
G PA AB H R HR RBI SB CS BB SO AVG OBP SLG OPS BABIP K% BB% $ Rank Preseason (Steamer) 126 449 412 91 53 19 56 15 5 28 152 0.222 0.274 0.411 0.685 0.296 34 6 -1.8 329 Preseason (Grey) 351 73 55 23 57 15 0.209 1.0 269 Prospectonator
Jose Siri Fantasy Outlook For 2024
Grey Albright Player Summary “Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.”
|$
|$/G
|Point Shares
|$R
|$HR
|$RBI
|$SB
|$AVG
|Pos Rk
|Tot Rk
|MLB 10 ESPN
|-5.7
|-1.0
|-3.0
|-3.8
|0.3
|-2.5
|3.5
|-4.1
|66
|394
|MLB 10 Y!
|-12.0
|-3.4
|-4.3
|-6.2
|-0.3
|-4.3
|4.0
|-6.2
|65
|906
|MLB 12 ESPN
|-1.8
|1.8
|-3.1
|-2.7
|0.9
|-1.6
|3.9
|-3.2
|65
|329
|MLB 12 Y!
|-8.0
|0.1
|-4.6
|-5.1
|0.4
|-3.4
|4.5
|-5.3
|64
|887
|MLB 14 ESPN
|2.7
|5.3
|-3.1
|-1.4
|1.4
|-0.5
|4.0
|-1.8
|66
|284
|MLB 14 Y!
|-4.4
|3.1
|-4.7
|-4.2
|0.8
|-2.7
|5.1
|-4.4
|65
|546
|MLB 15 ESPN
|3.9
|6.1
|-3.0
|-1.0
|1.6
|-0.2
|4.1
|-1.6
|66
|279
|MLB 15 Y!
|-2.8
|4.1
|-4.8
|-3.7
|1.0
|-2.4
|5.4
|-4.1
|65
|462
|MLB 16 ESPN
|4.9
|6.8
|-2.9
|-0.7
|1.8
|0.1
|4.2
|-1.4
|66
|279
|MLB 16 Y!
|-0.5
|5.7
|-4.7
|-3.1
|1.3
|-1.8
|5.5
|-3.5
|65
|375
|AL 10
|8.8
|8.7
|-0.9
|0.4
|2.4
|1.2
|4.9
|-1.1
|34
|130
|NL 10
|AL 12
|11.8
|10.4
|-0.3
|1.5
|2.9
|2.1
|4.6
|-0.2
|34
|118
|NL 12
|$
|$/G
|Point Shares
|$R
|$HR
|$RBI
|$SB
|$AVG
|$OBP
|$OPS
|Pos Rk
|Tot Rk
|5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12
|-2.9
|0.9
|-3.3
|-2.9
|0.6
|-1.8
|3.9
|-3.7
|67
|189
|6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12
|-6.4
|-3.6
|-4.4
|-2.8
|0.6
|-1.7
|3.4
|-3.2
|-3.7
|77
|222
|6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12
|-4.1
|-1.2
|-4.1
|-2.5
|0.6
|-1.6
|3.6
|-2.8
|-2.4
|71
|201
|5x5 (OBP) YAHOO 12
|-10.0
|-2.2
|-4.8
|-5.3
|-0.2
|-3.8
|4.6
|-6.2
|67
|191
|6x6 (OBP) YAHOO 12
|-13.4
|-7.5
|-6.3
|-4.8
|0.2
|-3.3
|4.0
|-5.0
|-5.6
|80
|219
|6x6 (OPS) YAHOO 12
|-10.8
|-4.7
|-5.9
|-4.7
|0.0
|-3.3
|4.6
|-4.8
|-3.6
|70
|199
|G
|PA
|AB
|H
|R
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BABIP
|K%
|BB%
|$
|Rank
|Preseason (Steamer)
|126
|449
|412
|91
|53
|19
|56
|15
|5
|28
|152
|0.222
|0.274
|0.411
|0.685
|0.296
|34
|6
|-1.8
|329
|Preseason (Grey)
|351
|73
|55
|23
|57
|15
|0.209
|1.0
|269
|Prospectonator
|Grey Albright Player Summary
|“Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.”
2024-02-16