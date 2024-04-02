Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball Projections & Stats | Razzball (2024)

TeamTBESPNOFAge28
BatsRYahooOFRCL R%58
$/GS (RHP)2.0 $/GS (LHP)1.7

Razzball 2024 projections for Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays have him as the #329 ranked player and #65 outfielder (OF) worth $-1.8 in standard 12 team 5x5 mixed leagues for fantasy baseball.

Jump to: Platoon Splits | Next 7 Games | Season Stats | Monthly Stats | Game Log | Batting Order | Player Rater | 2024 Fantasy Outlook

Grey Albright's 2024 Player Summary
“Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.” ... (click to read the rest)

Jose Siri Stats

GPAABHRHRRBISBCSBBSOBB%K%AVGOBPSLGOPSBABIP$
Last 7 Days
Last 30 Days
Season10136333875582556123201305.535.80.2220.2670.4940.7610.2692.9
Preseason (Steamer)12644941291531956155281526.034.00.2220.2740.4110.6850.296-1.8

Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason

GPAABHRHRRBISBCSBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPSBABIPK%BB%$Rank
Preseason (Steamer)12644941291531956155281520.2220.2740.4110.6850.296346-1.8329
Preseason (Grey)35173552357150.2091.0269
Prospectonator
See Also
Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics

Jose Siri Projections | Platoon Splits (RHP vs LHP)

Jose Siri projected to 150 Games vs RHP and LHP with 12 team mixed fantasy value. This helps identify a player's platoon value for fantasy baseball based on pitcher handedness. These projections - combining Steamer rates and Razzball projected PA/Game and R/RBI - are a MUCH better indicator of a hitter's platoon splits than in-season stats since it involves multiple years of data and has been properly regressed to league averages. Since games are neutralized across players, values for everyday players may look smaller than for preseason/season to date/rest of season where they benefit from playing time advantages vs other players. In general, left-handed hitters have larger platoon splits.

PAABRHRRBISBAVGOBPSLGOPSBABIPK%BB%$
vs. RHP551505642268210.2210.2730.4050.6780.00033.86.02.0
vs. LHP551505662471140.2230.2770.4240.7010.00034.16.61.7

Jose Siri Projections | Hittertron (Subscribe for all MLB player projections.)

Jose Siri daily MLB projections and fantasy value for next 7-10 days. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".

GTOppSP%StLUPAABH2B3BRHRRBISBBBSOAVGOBPSLG$

Please subscribe or log in to see game-by-game projections beyond today.

Jose Siri Projections | DFS (Subscribe for all hitter DFS MLB projections.)

Jose Siri daily fantasy baseball projections for DFS sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel. LU=Lineup. If the lineup has been released and incorporated into the projections, it is listed as "Live".

DFS SiteOppSPL/R%StLUProj PtsSalary$/Pt

Jose Siri Trade Value | Try our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer to evaluate trade offers.

Jose Siri Game Log | Last 30 Days

DateOppSPR/LBatOrdPAABH1B2B3BRHRRBISBBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS$

Jose Siri Batting Order Game Averages | Current Season

Jose Siri current season averages per batting order spot along with 12 team mixed fantasy value ($). Only includes games started. Games started percentages for RHP vs LHP are based on last 30 days.

Bat OrdGSGS% vRHPGS% vLHPPAABH2BRHRRBISBBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPSBABIPK%BB%$
11005.005.000.000.000.000.000.000.000.002.000.0000.0000.0000.0000.000400-83
55004.203.801.600.201.000.200.800.200.000.800.4210.4760.6321.1080.50019076
612004.174.000.750.250.580.170.500.080.171.750.1880.2200.3750.5950.2804247
726003.963.690.460.080.310.120.350.120.231.730.1250.1750.2600.4350.184446-15
822003.683.501.000.140.730.320.770.090.141.090.2860.3090.6230.9320.31930446
926003.623.230.880.120.810.460.730.120.351.040.2740.3400.7381.0780.239291056

Jose Siri Stats | Season

Jose Siri stats and 5x5 fantasy value from 2013-2024.

TeamPosGPAABHRHRRBISBCSBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS$
2013 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2014 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2015 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2016 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2017 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2018 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2019 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2020 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2021OF214946141049311170.3040.3470.6090.956-21.7
2022TBOF1013192956353724142201050.2140.2700.3420.612-5.2
2023TBOF10136333875582556123201300.2220.2670.4940.7612.9
2024 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Jose Siri Stats | Monthly

Jose Siri 2024 fantasy value by month for 5x5 leagues.

GPAABHRHRRBISBCSBBSOBB%K%AVGOBPSLGOPS$
March133111100020.066.70.3330.3331.3331.6670.0
April935327518102115.731.40.2190.2650.4060.671-13.6
May2279711816813407238.929.10.2540.3250.6340.95822.5
June1972661411615225256.934.70.2120.2680.5150.7839.7
July18686713745011311.545.60.1940.2060.4030.609-12.8
August2173681411412304295.539.70.2060.2600.4260.6870.3
September83331861220193.027.30.2580.3030.4840.787-15.5

Jose Siri Hitting | AVG vs BABIP

Players exceeding projected BABIP are more likely to see a regression towards Expected AVG. Vice versa.

ABBABIPBABIP (Proj)BABIP (Diff)AVGAVG (Expected)AVG (Diff)
3380.2690.296-0.0270.2220.237-0.015

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater

$Point Shares$R$HR$RBI$SB$AVGPos RkTot Rk
MLB 10 ESPN
MLB 10 Y!
MLB 12 ESPN
MLB 12 Y!
MLB 14 ESPN
MLB 14 Y!
MLB 15 ESPN
MLB 15 Y!
MLB 16 ESPN
MLB 16 Y!
AL 10
NL 10
AL 12
NL 12

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Rest of Season Player Rater (non-standard 5x5)

$Point Shares$R$HR$RBI$SB$AVG$OBP$OPSPos RkTot Rk
5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12
5x5 (OBP) Y! 12
6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12
6x6 (OBP) Y! 12
6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12
6x6 (OPS) Y! 12

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Preseason Player Rater

Based on our adjusted Steamer projections for 5x5 leagues with 63.5/36.5 hitter/pitcher split.
$$/GPoint Shares$R$HR$RBI$SB$AVGPos RkTot Rk
MLB 10 ESPN-5.7-1.0-3.0-3.80.3-2.53.5-4.166394
MLB 10 Y!-12.0-3.4-4.3-6.2-0.3-4.34.0-6.265906
MLB 12 ESPN-1.81.8-3.1-2.70.9-1.63.9-3.265329
MLB 12 Y!-8.00.1-4.6-5.10.4-3.44.5-5.364887
MLB 14 ESPN2.75.3-3.1-1.41.4-0.54.0-1.866284
MLB 14 Y!-4.43.1-4.7-4.20.8-2.75.1-4.465546
MLB 15 ESPN3.96.1-3.0-1.01.6-0.24.1-1.666279
MLB 15 Y!-2.84.1-4.8-3.71.0-2.45.4-4.165462
MLB 16 ESPN4.96.8-2.9-0.71.80.14.2-1.466279
MLB 16 Y!-0.55.7-4.7-3.11.3-1.85.5-3.565375
AL 108.88.7-0.90.42.41.24.9-1.134130
NL 10
AL 1211.810.4-0.31.52.92.14.6-0.234118
NL 12

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball | Preseason Player Rater (non-standard 5x5)

Based on our adjusted Steamer projections with a 63.5/36.5 hitter/pitcher split.
$$/GPoint Shares$R$HR$RBI$SB$AVG$OBP$OPSPos RkTot Rk
5x5 (OBP) ESPN 12-2.90.9-3.3-2.90.6-1.83.9-3.767189
6x6 (OBP) ESPN 12-6.4-3.6-4.4-2.80.6-1.73.4-3.2-3.777222
6x6 (OPS) ESPN 12-4.1-1.2-4.1-2.50.6-1.63.6-2.8-2.471201
5x5 (OBP) YAHOO 12-10.0-2.2-4.8-5.3-0.2-3.84.6-6.267191
6x6 (OBP) YAHOO 12-13.4-7.5-6.3-4.80.2-3.34.0-5.0-5.680219
6x6 (OPS) YAHOO 12-10.8-4.7-5.9-4.70.0-3.34.6-4.8-3.670199

Jose Siri 2024 Projections | Preseason

GPAABHRHRRBISBCSBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPSBABIPK%BB%$Rank
Preseason (Steamer)12644941291531956155281520.2220.2740.4110.6850.296346-1.8329
Preseason (Grey)35173552357150.2091.0269
Prospectonator

Jose Siri Fantasy Outlook For 2024

Grey Albright Player Summary
“Siri, what if a guy has 30-homer power, 20-steal speed, is on a team that platoons everyone, and misses more than every third pitch they’re thrown?” “Grey, there’s one outfielder in your area and he has the best last name in Major League Baseball.”

Player data for Jose Siri maintained by Rudy Gamble | Updated: 2024-02-16 12:26:09 PM EST

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball Projections & Stats | Razzball (1)

2024-02-16

Jose Siri Fantasy Baseball Projections & Stats | Razzball (2024)
