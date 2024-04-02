Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (2024)

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics

Jose Siri

CF | Bats/Throws: R/R | 6' 2" 175LBS | Age: 28

PA AB R H HR SB AVG OBP SLG OPS
2021 49 46 10 14 4 3 .304 .347 .609 .956
2022 325 301 53 64 7 14 .213 .268 .339 .607
2023 364 338 58 75 25 12 .222 .267 .494 .761
3 Seasons 738 685 121 153 36 29 .223 .273 .434 .707
AVG HR SB OPS
2021 .304 4 3 .956
2022 .213 7 14 .607
2023 .222 25 12 .761
3 Seasons .223 36 29 .707

MLB Percentile Rankings

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (3)


Statcast Standard Splits Game Logs

Statcast Batting Statistics

Season Age Pitches Batted
Balls		 Barrels Barrel % Barrel/PA Exit
Velocity		 Max EV Launch
Angle		 Sweet
Spot %		 XBA XSLG WOBA XWOBA XWOBACON HardHit% K% BB%
2021 25 199 29 5 17.2 10.2 89.9 111.4 16.5 44.8 .262 .595 .401 .378 .565 44.8 34.7 2.0
2022 26 1265 194 12 6.2 3.7 87.2 112.0 15.4 35.1 .207 .323 .268 .261 .355 33.0 33.2 6.2
2023 27 1340 212 28 13.2 7.7 88.4 113.7 14.4 33.0 .212 .442 .319 .298 .441 37.7 35.7 5.5
Player 2804 435 45 10.3 6.1 88.0 113.7 15.0 34.7 .213 .400 .302 .287 .411 36.1 34.6 5.6
MLB 6.9 4.7 88.4 122.4 12.2 33.1 .245 .406 .316 .315 .369 36.3 22.1 8.4

! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.

Fastball: 4 Seam, 2 Seam, Cutter, Sinker. Offspeed: Split, Change, Fork, Screw. Breaking: Slider, Curve, Knuckle, Sweeper, Slurve, Other


Pitch Tracking

Batted Ball Profile

Season GB % FB % LD % PU % Pull % Straight % Oppo % Weak % Topped % Under % Flare/Burner % Solid % Barrel % Barrel/PA
2021 34.5 31.0 27.6 6.9 44.8 37.9 17.2 3.4 34.5 24.1 13.8 6.9 17.2 10.2
2022 43.3 25.8 19.6 11.3 38.1 37.1 24.7 6.2 29.9 28.9 23.7 5.2 6.2 3.7
2023 40.6 34.4 20.3 4.7 45.8 34.0 20.3 6.6 27.8 28.3 18.9 4.7 13.2 7.7
Player 41.4 30.3 20.5 7.8 42.3 35.6 22.1 6.2 29.2 28.3 20.7 5.1 10.3 6.1
MLB 44.6 23.5 24.9 7.0 37.0 37.6 25.3 3.9 32.8 24.7 24.4 5.8 6.9 4.7

! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.

Similar Batters to Jose Siri:

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (4) 2022 - Martín Maldonado

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (5) 2023 - Michael A. Taylor

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (6) 2022 - Brandon Marsh

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (7) 2022 - Charles Leblanc

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (8) 2022 - Robinson Chirinos

--- Compare All Similar Batters

Run Values by Pitch Type

Year Pitch Type Team RV/100 Run Value Pitches % PA BA SLG wOBA Whiff% K% PutAway % xBA xSLG xwOBA Hard Hit %
2023 4-Seam Fastball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (9) -1.1 -4 368 27.5 94 .174 .500 .312 44.1 54.3 41.5 .147 .360 .250 54.3
2023 Slider Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (10) 0.9 2 274 20.4 84 .269 .628 .376 42.1 27.4 25.0 .311 .694 .421 46.6
2023 Sinker Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (11) 0.1 0 253 18.9 67 .283 .500 .375 21.5 23.9 30.2 .235 .417 .312 33.3
2023 Changeup Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (12) 1.6 2 121 9.0 24 .348 .652 .433 50.0 25.0 17.6 .224 .419 .288 41.2
2023 Curveball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (13) -1.4 -1 107 8.0 34 .176 .294 .179 40.7 44.1 35.7 .159 .212 .161 21.1
2023 Sweeper Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (14) -4.5 -4 93 6.9 28 .107 .107 .096 45.3 42.9 31.6 .124 .222 .147 12.5
2023 Cutter Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (15) -0.1 0 77 5.7 22 .143 .571 .305 43.2 27.3 46.2 .227 .601 .357 33.3
2023 Split-Finger Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (16) 0.4 0 23 1.7 3 .500 .500 .533 50.0 0.0 0.0 .426 .503 .512 0.0
2023 Slurve Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (17) -4.9 -1 15 1.1 4 .000 .000 .000 50.0 25.0 16.7 .108 .176 .116 0.0
2022 4-Seam Fastball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (18) -1.2 -5 415 32.8 111 .202 .293 .267 31.5 37.8 28.8 .192 .304 .267 31.6
2022 Slider Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (19) -1.5 -4 253 20.0 66 .182 .288 .202 41.3 39.4 28.3 .200 .290 .210 37.5
2022 Sinker Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (20) 0.1 0 186 14.7 44 .231 .282 .295 25.3 20.5 31.0 .223 .263 .286 20.0
2022 Changeup Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (21) -1.1 -2 138 10.9 38 .219 .313 .286 43.4 23.7 15.0 .244 .339 .307 50.0
2022 Curveball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (22) -0.4 0 108 8.5 27 .308 .654 .413 40.4 40.7 31.4 .261 .585 .369 66.7
2022 Cutter Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (23) -3.0 -2 78 6.2 17 .118 .412 .212 36.4 29.4 26.3 .086 .176 .111 8.3
2022 Sweeper Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (24) 0.1 0 58 4.6 17 .353 .529 .382 43.6 23.5 25.0 .279 .467 .322 7.7
2022 Split-Finger Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (25) -3.4 -1 17 1.3 2 .000 .000 .000 27.3 100.0 25.0 -- -- .000 --
2022 Slurve Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (26) -8.1 -1 9 0.7 2 .000 .000 .000 16.7 0.0 0.0 .054 .081 .059 0.0
2021 4-Seam Fastball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (27) -1.0 -1 69 34.7 14 .231 .462 .321 48.6 50.0 29.2 .186 .430 .289 16.7
2021 Sinker Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (28) 0.8 0 38 19.1 6 .400 .800 .533 29.4 16.7 6.7 .276 .773 .477 50.0
2021 Slider Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (29) -1.8 -1 32 16.1 9 .111 .444 .222 47.1 44.4 40.0 .174 .512 .283 60.0
2021 Changeup Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (30) 16.8 4 21 10.6 6 .500 1.500 .817 17.6 16.7 12.5 .531 1.541 .846 80.0
2021 Curveball Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (31) -1.4 0 17 8.5 6 .333 .333 .300 7.7 16.7 11.1 .278 .317 .258 20.0
2021 Cutter Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (32) 12.5 1 10 5.0 5 .500 .500 .500 42.9 20.0 33.3 .337 .398 .396 66.7
2021 Sweeper Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (33) -0.4 0 8 4.0 2 .500 .500 .450 33.3 50.0 50.0 .233 .273 .209 0.0
2021 Split-Finger Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (34) -6.0 0 4 2.0 1 .000 .000 .000 66.7 100.0 100.0 -- -- .000 --

! Note: Years are in reverse order.

+ View Complete Run Value Leaderboard

Swing/Take

Runs
Year Team PA Pitches Heart Shadow Chase Waste All
2021 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (35) 63 260 1 -2 3 0 2
2022 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (36) 334 1,300 -14 -9 4 4 -15
2023 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (37) 366 1,345 2 -11 2 2 -5

+ View Complete Swing/Take Leaderboard

Plate Discipline

Season Pitches Zone % Zone Swing % Zone Contact % Chase % Chase Contact % Edge % 1st Pitch Swing % Swing % Whiff % Meatball % Meatball Swing %
2021 199 42.7 76.5 67.7 45.6 57.7 41.2 46.9 58.8 35.9 5.0 80.0
2022 1,265 46.4 69.3 73.2 36.4 48.2 40.9 40.9 51.7 35.9 7.4 75.3
2023 1,340 47.4 69.7 70.2 37.9 41.6 41.8 41.2 53.0 40.1 6.7 80.0
Player 2,804 46.6 70.0 71.4 37.8 45.9 41.4 41.5 52.8 37.9 6.9 77.7
MLB 48.6 67.0 82.0 28.5 58.0 42.6 29.6 47.1 24.8 7.3 76.1

! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.

Percentile Rankings

Year xwOBA xBA xSLG xISO xOBP Brl Brl% EV Max EV Hard
Hit% 		K% BB% Whiff% Chase
Rate 		Speed OAA Arm Strength
2021 80 99
2022 81 100 99 95
2023 17 4 65 85 1 48 87 32 88 30 1 12 1 7 98 95 94

+ View Complete Percentile Rankings Leaderboard

Expected Home Runs

Year Team Avg HR Trot Actual HR xHR HR-xHR Doubters Mostly Gone No Doubters No Doubter %
2021 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (38) 26.1 4 4.4 0 0 1 4 100.0
2022 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (39) 24.8 8 8.8 -1 5 5 4 50.0
2023 Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (40) 26.4 25 22.5 3 3 15 11 44.0
Player 26.0 37 35.7 1 8 21 19 51.4

Expected Home Runs by Park

Year HR Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (41) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (42) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (43) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (44) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (45) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (46) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (47) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (48) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (49) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (50) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (51) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (52) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (53) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (54) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (55) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (56) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (57) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (58) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (59) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (60) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (61) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (62) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (63) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (64) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (65) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (66) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (67) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (68) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (69) Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (70)
2021 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 5 4 4 5 4 5 5 4 5 4 4 5 4 5 4 5
2022 8 8 8 9 8 10 11 8 5 8 7 11 11 9 8 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 12 9 7 8 10 13 9 10 8
2023 25 16 23 18 25 23 26 19 21 20 23 22 22 22 25 24 25 19 23 25 22 23 27 25 18 20 23 23 26 24 22
Player 37 29 35 31 37 37 42 31 30 32 34 37 38 35 37 37 37 31 36 37 36 37 43 39 29 32 38 40 40 38 35

! Note: This tells how many of this player's home runs would have been out of other stadiums. This accounts for different wall heights, distances and environmental effects. For these purposes, the 2020 Blue Jays home field was still Rogers Centre, not Sahlen Field.

+View Complete Expected Home Runs Leaderboard

Year to Year Changes

Metric 2021 2022 +/- 2023 +/-
Exit Velocity 89.9 87.2 -2.7 88.4 1.2
Launch Angle 16.5 15.4 -1.1 14.4 -1.0
Barrel % 17.2 6.2 -11.0 13.2 7.0
Hard Hit % 44.8 33.0 -11.8 37.7 4.7
Sweet Spot % 44.8 35.1 -9.7 33.0 -2.1
xBA .262 .207 -0.055 .212 0.005
BA .304 .213 -0.091 .222 0.009
xwOBA .378 .261 -0.117 .298 0.037
wOBA .401 .268 -0.133 .319 0.051
xSLG .595 .323 -0.272 .442 0.119
SLG .609 .339 -0.270 .494 0.155
K% 34.7 33.2 -1.5 35.7 2.5
BB% 2.0 6.2 4.2 5.5 -0.7
Swing % 58.8 51.7 -7.1 53.0 1.3
Whiff% 35.9 35.9 0.0 40.1 4.2
In Zone % 42.7 46.4 3.7 47.4 1.0
Out of Zone % 57.3 53.6 -3.7 52.6 -1.0
Out of Zone Swing % 45.6 36.4 -9.2 37.9 1.5
First Pitch Swing % 46.9 40.9 -6.0 41.2 0.3
First Pitch Strike % 69.4 65.8 -3.6 65.1 -0.7

+ View Complete Year to Year Changes Leaderboard


Statcast Fielder Positioning

wOBA
SeasonAlignment TypeBat SidePAShifts/Shades%No Shift/ShadeShift/Shade
2021 Shifts R 49 0 0.0 .401
2022 Shifts R 320 72 22.5 .253 .331
2023 Shades R 363 20 5.5 .320 .278

! Note: Shifts are through the 2022 season, Shaded starting from the 2023 season, Shift: three or more infielders are on the same side of second base, Shade: positioned outside of their typical responsible slices of the field. Learn more about how positioning is defined here

+ View Fielder Positioning for Jose Siri


Pitch Tempo

Bases EmptyRunners On Base
SeasonTeamPitchesTempoFast %Slow %PitchesTempoFast %Slow %
2021Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (71) 51 20.0 3.9% 3.9% 21 23.8 0.0% 19.0%
2022Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (72) 305 18.4 16.1% 4.3% 204 23.9 1.0% 13.7%
2023Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (73) 320 15.3 45.9% 1.3% 193 18.9 2.1% 0.0%

+ View Complete Pitch Tempo Leaderboard

Statcast Rankings

Average Exit Velocity

Year MPH Rank
2023 88.4 178th in MLB

Max Exit Velocity

Year MPH Rank
2023 113.7 56th in MLB

Barrels

Year # Rank
2023 28 130th in MLB

Sprint Speed

Year Ft/s Rank
2021 30.4 6th in MLB
2022 30.4 4th in MLB
2023 29.8 15th in MLB

Max HR Distance

Year Ft Rank
2023 457 35th in MLB

Average HR Trot

Year Sec. Rank
2023 26.4 264th in MLB

Outs Above Average

Year # Rank
2021 -1 125th in MLB
2022 15 3rd in MLB
2023 9 7th in MLB

Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (2024)
