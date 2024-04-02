Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (2024)

Jose Siri
CF | Bats/Throws: R/R | 6' 2" 175LBS | Age: 28
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2021
|49
|46
|10
|14
|4
|3
|.304
|.347
|.609
|.956
|2022
|325
|301
|53
|64
|7
|14
|.213
|.268
|.339
|.607
|2023
|364
|338
|58
|75
|25
|12
|.222
|.267
|.494
|.761
|3 Seasons
|738
|685
|121
|153
|36
|29
|.223
|.273
|.434
|.707
|AVG
|HR
|SB
|OPS
|2021
|.304
|4
|3
|.956
|2022
|.213
|7
|14
|.607
|2023
|.222
|25
|12
|.761
|3 Seasons
|.223
|36
|29
|.707
MLB Percentile Rankings
Statcast Standard Splits Game Logs
-
▾
Statcast Batting Statistics
|Season
|Age
|Pitches
|Batted
Balls
|Barrels
|Barrel %
|Barrel/PA
|Exit
Velocity
|Max EV
|Launch
Angle
|Sweet
Spot %
|XBA
|XSLG
|WOBA
|XWOBA
|XWOBACON
|HardHit%
|K%
|BB%
|2021
|25
|199
|29
|5
|17.2
|10.2
|89.9
|111.4
|16.5
|44.8
|.262
|.595
|.401
|.378
|.565
|44.8
|34.7
|2.0
|2022
|26
|1265
|194
|12
|6.2
|3.7
|87.2
|112.0
|15.4
|35.1
|.207
|.323
|.268
|.261
|.355
|33.0
|33.2
|6.2
|2023
|27
|1340
|212
|28
|13.2
|7.7
|88.4
|113.7
|14.4
|33.0
|.212
|.442
|.319
|.298
|.441
|37.7
|35.7
|5.5
|Player
|2804
|435
|45
|10.3
|6.1
|88.0
|113.7
|15.0
|34.7
|.213
|.400
|.302
|.287
|.411
|36.1
|34.6
|5.6
|MLB
|6.9
|4.7
|88.4
|122.4
|12.2
|33.1
|.245
|.406
|.316
|.315
|.369
|36.3
|22.1
|8.4
! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.
Fastball: 4 Seam, 2 Seam, Cutter, Sinker. Offspeed: Split, Change, Fork, Screw. Breaking: Slider, Curve, Knuckle, Sweeper, Slurve, Other
-
▾
-
▾
-
▾
-
▾
-
▾
-
▾
-
▾
Pitch Tracking
Batted Ball Profile
|Season
|GB %
|FB %
|LD %
|PU %
|Pull %
|Straight %
|Oppo %
|Weak %
|Topped %
|Under %
|Flare/Burner %
|Solid %
|Barrel %
|Barrel/PA
|2021
|34.5
|31.0
|27.6
|6.9
|44.8
|37.9
|17.2
|3.4
|34.5
|24.1
|13.8
|6.9
|17.2
|10.2
|2022
|43.3
|25.8
|19.6
|11.3
|38.1
|37.1
|24.7
|6.2
|29.9
|28.9
|23.7
|5.2
|6.2
|3.7
|2023
|40.6
|34.4
|20.3
|4.7
|45.8
|34.0
|20.3
|6.6
|27.8
|28.3
|18.9
|4.7
|13.2
|7.7
|Player
|41.4
|30.3
|20.5
|7.8
|42.3
|35.6
|22.1
|6.2
|29.2
|28.3
|20.7
|5.1
|10.3
|6.1
|MLB
|44.6
|23.5
|24.9
|7.0
|37.0
|37.6
|25.3
|3.9
|32.8
|24.7
|24.4
|5.8
|6.9
|4.7
! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.
Similar Batters to Jose Siri:
2022 - Martín Maldonado
2023 - Michael A. Taylor
2022 - Brandon Marsh
2022 - Charles Leblanc
2022 - Robinson Chirinos
--- Compare All Similar Batters
Run Values by Pitch Type
|Year
|Pitch Type
|Team
|RV/100
|Run Value
|Pitches
|%
|PA
|BA
|SLG
|wOBA
|Whiff%
|K%
|PutAway %
|xBA
|xSLG
|xwOBA
|Hard Hit %
|2023
|4-Seam Fastball
|-1.1
|-4
|368
|27.5
|94
|.174
|.500
|.312
|44.1
|54.3
|41.5
|.147
|.360
|.250
|54.3
|2023
|Slider
|0.9
|2
|274
|20.4
|84
|.269
|.628
|.376
|42.1
|27.4
|25.0
|.311
|.694
|.421
|46.6
|2023
|Sinker
|0.1
|0
|253
|18.9
|67
|.283
|.500
|.375
|21.5
|23.9
|30.2
|.235
|.417
|.312
|33.3
|2023
|Changeup
|1.6
|2
|121
|9.0
|24
|.348
|.652
|.433
|50.0
|25.0
|17.6
|.224
|.419
|.288
|41.2
|2023
|Curveball
|-1.4
|-1
|107
|8.0
|34
|.176
|.294
|.179
|40.7
|44.1
|35.7
|.159
|.212
|.161
|21.1
|2023
|Sweeper
|-4.5
|-4
|93
|6.9
|28
|.107
|.107
|.096
|45.3
|42.9
|31.6
|.124
|.222
|.147
|12.5
|2023
|Cutter
|-0.1
|0
|77
|5.7
|22
|.143
|.571
|.305
|43.2
|27.3
|46.2
|.227
|.601
|.357
|33.3
|2023
|Split-Finger
|0.4
|0
|23
|1.7
|3
|.500
|.500
|.533
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|.426
|.503
|.512
|0.0
|2023
|Slurve
|-4.9
|-1
|15
|1.1
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|50.0
|25.0
|16.7
|.108
|.176
|.116
|0.0
|2022
|4-Seam Fastball
|-1.2
|-5
|415
|32.8
|111
|.202
|.293
|.267
|31.5
|37.8
|28.8
|.192
|.304
|.267
|31.6
|2022
|Slider
|-1.5
|-4
|253
|20.0
|66
|.182
|.288
|.202
|41.3
|39.4
|28.3
|.200
|.290
|.210
|37.5
|2022
|Sinker
|0.1
|0
|186
|14.7
|44
|.231
|.282
|.295
|25.3
|20.5
|31.0
|.223
|.263
|.286
|20.0
|2022
|Changeup
|-1.1
|-2
|138
|10.9
|38
|.219
|.313
|.286
|43.4
|23.7
|15.0
|.244
|.339
|.307
|50.0
|2022
|Curveball
|-0.4
|0
|108
|8.5
|27
|.308
|.654
|.413
|40.4
|40.7
|31.4
|.261
|.585
|.369
|66.7
|2022
|Cutter
|-3.0
|-2
|78
|6.2
|17
|.118
|.412
|.212
|36.4
|29.4
|26.3
|.086
|.176
|.111
|8.3
|2022
|Sweeper
|0.1
|0
|58
|4.6
|17
|.353
|.529
|.382
|43.6
|23.5
|25.0
|.279
|.467
|.322
|7.7
|2022
|Split-Finger
|-3.4
|-1
|17
|1.3
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|27.3
|100.0
|25.0
|--
|--
|.000
|--
|2022
|Slurve
|-8.1
|-1
|9
|0.7
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|.054
|.081
|.059
|0.0
|2021
|4-Seam Fastball
|-1.0
|-1
|69
|34.7
|14
|.231
|.462
|.321
|48.6
|50.0
|29.2
|.186
|.430
|.289
|16.7
|2021
|Sinker
|0.8
|0
|38
|19.1
|6
|.400
|.800
|.533
|29.4
|16.7
|6.7
|.276
|.773
|.477
|50.0
|2021
|Slider
|-1.8
|-1
|32
|16.1
|9
|.111
|.444
|.222
|47.1
|44.4
|40.0
|.174
|.512
|.283
|60.0
|2021
|Changeup
|16.8
|4
|21
|10.6
|6
|.500
|1.500
|.817
|17.6
|16.7
|12.5
|.531
|1.541
|.846
|80.0
|2021
|Curveball
|-1.4
|0
|17
|8.5
|6
|.333
|.333
|.300
|7.7
|16.7
|11.1
|.278
|.317
|.258
|20.0
|2021
|Cutter
|12.5
|1
|10
|5.0
|5
|.500
|.500
|.500
|42.9
|20.0
|33.3
|.337
|.398
|.396
|66.7
|2021
|Sweeper
|-0.4
|0
|8
|4.0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.450
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|.233
|.273
|.209
|0.0
|2021
|Split-Finger
|-6.0
|0
|4
|2.0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|66.7
|100.0
|100.0
|--
|--
|.000
|--
! Note: Years are in reverse order.
+ View Complete Run Value Leaderboard
Swing/Take
|Runs
|Year
|Team
|PA
|Pitches
|Heart
|Shadow
|Chase
|Waste
|All
|2021
|63
|260
|1
|-2
|3
|0
|2
|2022
|334
|1,300
|-14
|-9
|4
|4
|-15
|2023
|366
|1,345
|2
|-11
|2
|2
|-5
+ View Complete Swing/Take Leaderboard
Plate Discipline
|Season
|Pitches
|Zone %
|Zone Swing %
|Zone Contact %
|Chase %
|Chase Contact %
|Edge %
|1st Pitch Swing %
|Swing %
|Whiff %
|Meatball %
|Meatball Swing %
|2021
|199
|42.7
|76.5
|67.7
|45.6
|57.7
|41.2
|46.9
|58.8
|35.9
|5.0
|80.0
|2022
|1,265
|46.4
|69.3
|73.2
|36.4
|48.2
|40.9
|40.9
|51.7
|35.9
|7.4
|75.3
|2023
|1,340
|47.4
|69.7
|70.2
|37.9
|41.6
|41.8
|41.2
|53.0
|40.1
|6.7
|80.0
|Player
|2,804
|46.6
|70.0
|71.4
|37.8
|45.9
|41.4
|41.5
|52.8
|37.9
|6.9
|77.7
|MLB
|48.6
|67.0
|82.0
|28.5
|58.0
|42.6
|29.6
|47.1
|24.8
|7.3
|76.1
! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.
Percentile Rankings
|Year
|xwOBA
|xBA
|xSLG
|xISO
|xOBP
|Brl
|Brl%
|EV
|Max EV
| Hard
Hit%
|K%
|BB%
|Whiff%
| Chase
Rate
|Speed
|OAA
|Arm Strength
|2021
|80
|99
|2022
|81
|100
|99
|95
|2023
|17
|4
|65
|85
|1
|48
|87
|32
|88
|30
|1
|12
|1
|7
|98
|95
|94
+ View Complete Percentile Rankings Leaderboard
Expected Home Runs
|Year
|Team
|Avg HR Trot
|Actual HR
|xHR
|HR-xHR
|Doubters
|Mostly Gone
|No Doubters
|No Doubter %
|2021
|26.1
|4
|4.4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|100.0
|2022
|24.8
|8
|8.8
|-1
|5
|5
|4
|50.0
|2023
|26.4
|25
|22.5
|3
|3
|15
|11
|44.0
|Player
|26.0
|37
|35.7
|1
|8
|21
|19
|51.4
Expected Home Runs by Park
|Year
|HR
|2021
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|5
|2022
|8
|8
|8
|9
|8
|10
|11
|8
|5
|8
|7
|11
|11
|9
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|12
|9
|7
|8
|10
|13
|9
|10
|8
|2023
|25
|16
|23
|18
|25
|23
|26
|19
|21
|20
|23
|22
|22
|22
|25
|24
|25
|19
|23
|25
|22
|23
|27
|25
|18
|20
|23
|23
|26
|24
|22
|Player
|37
|29
|35
|31
|37
|37
|42
|31
|30
|32
|34
|37
|38
|35
|37
|37
|37
|31
|36
|37
|36
|37
|43
|39
|29
|32
|38
|40
|40
|38
|35
! Note: This tells how many of this player's home runs would have been out of other stadiums. This accounts for different wall heights, distances and environmental effects. For these purposes, the 2020 Blue Jays home field was still Rogers Centre, not Sahlen Field.
+View Complete Expected Home Runs Leaderboard
Year to Year Changes
|Metric
|2021
|2022
|+/-
|2023
|+/-
|Exit Velocity
|89.9
|87.2
|-2.7
|↓
|88.4
|1.2
|↑
|Launch Angle
|16.5
|15.4
|-1.1
|↓
|14.4
|-1.0
|↓
|Barrel %
|17.2
|6.2
|-11.0
|↓
|13.2
|7.0
|↑
|Hard Hit %
|44.8
|33.0
|-11.8
|↓
|37.7
|4.7
|↑
|Sweet Spot %
|44.8
|35.1
|-9.7
|↓
|33.0
|-2.1
|↓
|xBA
|.262
|.207
|-0.055
|↓
|.212
|0.005
|↑
|BA
|.304
|.213
|-0.091
|↓
|.222
|0.009
|↑
|xwOBA
|.378
|.261
|-0.117
|↓
|.298
|0.037
|↑
|wOBA
|.401
|.268
|-0.133
|↓
|.319
|0.051
|↑
|xSLG
|.595
|.323
|-0.272
|↓
|.442
|0.119
|↑
|SLG
|.609
|.339
|-0.270
|↓
|.494
|0.155
|↑
|K%
|34.7
|33.2
|-1.5
|↓
|35.7
|2.5
|↑
|BB%
|2.0
|6.2
|4.2
|↑
|5.5
|-0.7
|↓
|Swing %
|58.8
|51.7
|-7.1
|↓
|53.0
|1.3
|↑
|Whiff%
|35.9
|35.9
|0.0
|40.1
|4.2
|↑
|In Zone %
|42.7
|46.4
|3.7
|↑
|47.4
|1.0
|↑
|Out of Zone %
|57.3
|53.6
|-3.7
|↓
|52.6
|-1.0
|↓
|Out of Zone Swing %
|45.6
|36.4
|-9.2
|↓
|37.9
|1.5
|↑
|First Pitch Swing %
|46.9
|40.9
|-6.0
|↓
|41.2
|0.3
|↑
|First Pitch Strike %
|69.4
|65.8
|-3.6
|↓
|65.1
|-0.7
|↓
+ View Complete Year to Year Changes Leaderboard
Statcast Fielder Positioning
|wOBA
|Season
|Alignment Type
|Bat Side
|PA
|Shifts/Shades
|%
|No Shift/Shade
|Shift/Shade
|2021
|Shifts
|R
|49
|0
|0.0
|.401
|2022
|Shifts
|R
|320
|72
|22.5
|.253
|.331
|2023
|Shades
|R
|363
|20
|5.5
|.320
|.278
! Note: Shifts are through the 2022 season, Shaded starting from the 2023 season, Shift: three or more infielders are on the same side of second base, Shade: positioned outside of their typical responsible slices of the field. Learn more about how positioning is defined here
+ View Fielder Positioning for Jose Siri
Pitch Tempo
|Bases Empty
|Runners On Base
|Season
|Team
|Pitches
|Tempo
|Fast %
|Slow %
|Pitches
|Tempo
|Fast %
|Slow %
|2021
|51
|20.0
|3.9%
|3.9%
|21
|23.8
|0.0%
|19.0%
|2022
|305
|18.4
|16.1%
|4.3%
|204
|23.9
|1.0%
|13.7%
|2023
|320
|15.3
|45.9%
|1.3%
|193
|18.9
|2.1%
|0.0%
+ View Complete Pitch Tempo Leaderboard
Statcast Rankings
Average Exit Velocity
|Year
|MPH
|Rank
|2023
|88.4
|178th in MLB
Max Exit Velocity
|Year
|MPH
|Rank
|2023
|113.7
|56th in MLB
Barrels
|Year
|#
|Rank
|2023
|28
|130th in MLB
Sprint Speed
|Year
|Ft/s
|Rank
|2021
|30.4
|6th in MLB
|2022
|30.4
|4th in MLB
|2023
|29.8
|15th in MLB
Max HR Distance
|Year
|Ft
|Rank
|2023
|457
|35th in MLB
Average HR Trot
|Year
|Sec.
|Rank
|2023
|26.4
|264th in MLB
Outs Above Average
|Year
|#
|Rank
|2021
|-1
|125th in MLB
|2022
|15
|3rd in MLB
|2023
|9
|7th in MLB