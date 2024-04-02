Jose Siri Stats: Statcast, Visuals & Advanced Metrics (2024)

Statcast Batting Statistics

Season Age Pitches Batted

Balls Barrels Barrel % Barrel/PA Exit

Velocity Max EV Launch

Angle Sweet

Spot % XBA XSLG WOBA XWOBA XWOBACON HardHit% K% BB% 2021 25 199 29 5 17.2 10.2 89.9 111.4 16.5 44.8 .262 .595 .401 .378 .565 44.8 34.7 2.0 2022 26 1265 194 12 6.2 3.7 87.2 112.0 15.4 35.1 .207 .323 .268 .261 .355 33.0 33.2 6.2 2023 27 1340 212 28 13.2 7.7 88.4 113.7 14.4 33.0 .212 .442 .319 .298 .441 37.7 35.7 5.5 Player 2804 435 45 10.3 6.1 88.0 113.7 15.0 34.7 .213 .400 .302 .287 .411 36.1 34.6 5.6 MLB 6.9 4.7 88.4 122.4 12.2 33.1 .245 .406 .316 .315 .369 36.3 22.1 8.4 ! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.

Fastball: 4 Seam, 2 Seam, Cutter, Sinker. Offspeed: Split, Change, Fork, Screw. Breaking: Slider, Curve, Knuckle, Sweeper, Slurve, Other

Pitch Tracking

Batted Ball Profile

Season GB % FB % LD % PU % Pull % Straight % Oppo % Weak % Topped % Under % Flare/Burner % Solid % Barrel % Barrel/PA 2021 34.5 31.0 27.6 6.9 44.8 37.9 17.2 3.4 34.5 24.1 13.8 6.9 17.2 10.2 2022 43.3 25.8 19.6 11.3 38.1 37.1 24.7 6.2 29.9 28.9 23.7 5.2 6.2 3.7 2023 40.6 34.4 20.3 4.7 45.8 34.0 20.3 6.6 27.8 28.3 18.9 4.7 13.2 7.7 Player 41.4 30.3 20.5 7.8 42.3 35.6 22.1 6.2 29.2 28.3 20.7 5.1 10.3 6.1 MLB 44.6 23.5 24.9 7.0 37.0 37.6 25.3 3.9 32.8 24.7 24.4 5.8 6.9 4.7 ! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present. Similar Batters to Jose Siri: 2022 - Martín Maldonado 2023 - Michael A. Taylor 2022 - Brandon Marsh 2022 - Charles Leblanc 2022 - Robinson Chirinos

Run Values by Pitch Type

Run Values by Pitch Type

Year Pitch Type Team RV/100 Run Value Pitches % PA BA SLG wOBA Whiff% K% PutAway % xBA xSLG xwOBA Hard Hit % 2023 4-Seam Fastball -1.1 -4 368 27.5 94 .174 .500 .312 44.1 54.3 41.5 .147 .360 .250 54.3 2023 Slider 0.9 2 274 20.4 84 .269 .628 .376 42.1 27.4 25.0 .311 .694 .421 46.6 2023 Sinker 0.1 0 253 18.9 67 .283 .500 .375 21.5 23.9 30.2 .235 .417 .312 33.3 2023 Changeup 1.6 2 121 9.0 24 .348 .652 .433 50.0 25.0 17.6 .224 .419 .288 41.2 2023 Curveball -1.4 -1 107 8.0 34 .176 .294 .179 40.7 44.1 35.7 .159 .212 .161 21.1 2023 Sweeper -4.5 -4 93 6.9 28 .107 .107 .096 45.3 42.9 31.6 .124 .222 .147 12.5 2023 Cutter -0.1 0 77 5.7 22 .143 .571 .305 43.2 27.3 46.2 .227 .601 .357 33.3 2023 Split-Finger 0.4 0 23 1.7 3 .500 .500 .533 50.0 0.0 0.0 .426 .503 .512 0.0 2023 Slurve -4.9 -1 15 1.1 4 .000 .000 .000 50.0 25.0 16.7 .108 .176 .116 0.0 2022 4-Seam Fastball -1.2 -5 415 32.8 111 .202 .293 .267 31.5 37.8 28.8 .192 .304 .267 31.6 2022 Slider -1.5 -4 253 20.0 66 .182 .288 .202 41.3 39.4 28.3 .200 .290 .210 37.5 2022 Sinker 0.1 0 186 14.7 44 .231 .282 .295 25.3 20.5 31.0 .223 .263 .286 20.0 2022 Changeup -1.1 -2 138 10.9 38 .219 .313 .286 43.4 23.7 15.0 .244 .339 .307 50.0 2022 Curveball -0.4 0 108 8.5 27 .308 .654 .413 40.4 40.7 31.4 .261 .585 .369 66.7 2022 Cutter -3.0 -2 78 6.2 17 .118 .412 .212 36.4 29.4 26.3 .086 .176 .111 8.3 2022 Sweeper 0.1 0 58 4.6 17 .353 .529 .382 43.6 23.5 25.0 .279 .467 .322 7.7 2022 Split-Finger -3.4 -1 17 1.3 2 .000 .000 .000 27.3 100.0 25.0 -- -- .000 -- 2022 Slurve -8.1 -1 9 0.7 2 .000 .000 .000 16.7 0.0 0.0 .054 .081 .059 0.0 2021 4-Seam Fastball -1.0 -1 69 34.7 14 .231 .462 .321 48.6 50.0 29.2 .186 .430 .289 16.7 2021 Sinker 0.8 0 38 19.1 6 .400 .800 .533 29.4 16.7 6.7 .276 .773 .477 50.0 2021 Slider -1.8 -1 32 16.1 9 .111 .444 .222 47.1 44.4 40.0 .174 .512 .283 60.0 2021 Changeup 16.8 4 21 10.6 6 .500 1.500 .817 17.6 16.7 12.5 .531 1.541 .846 80.0 2021 Curveball -1.4 0 17 8.5 6 .333 .333 .300 7.7 16.7 11.1 .278 .317 .258 20.0 2021 Cutter 12.5 1 10 5.0 5 .500 .500 .500 42.9 20.0 33.3 .337 .398 .396 66.7 2021 Sweeper -0.4 0 8 4.0 2 .500 .500 .450 33.3 50.0 50.0 .233 .273 .209 0.0 2021 Split-Finger -6.0 0 4 2.0 1 .000 .000 .000 66.7 100.0 100.0 -- -- .000 -- ! Note: Years are in reverse order.

Swing/Take

Swing/Take

Runs Year Team PA Pitches Heart Shadow Chase Waste All 2021 63 260 1 -2 3 0 2 2022 334 1,300 -14 -9 4 4 -15 2023 366 1,345 2 -11 2 2 -5

Plate Discipline

Season Pitches Zone % Zone Swing % Zone Contact % Chase % Chase Contact % Edge % 1st Pitch Swing % Swing % Whiff % Meatball % Meatball Swing % 2021 199 42.7 76.5 67.7 45.6 57.7 41.2 46.9 58.8 35.9 5.0 80.0 2022 1,265 46.4 69.3 73.2 36.4 48.2 40.9 40.9 51.7 35.9 7.4 75.3 2023 1,340 47.4 69.7 70.2 37.9 41.6 41.8 41.2 53.0 40.1 6.7 80.0 Player 2,804 46.6 70.0 71.4 37.8 45.9 41.4 41.5 52.8 37.9 6.9 77.7 MLB 48.6 67.0 82.0 28.5 58.0 42.6 29.6 47.1 24.8 7.3 76.1 ! Note: All figures in this table cover the period 2015-present.

Percentile Rankings

Year xwOBA xBA xSLG xISO xOBP Brl Brl% EV Max EV Hard

Hit% K% BB% Whiff% Chase

Percentile Rankings

Year xwOBA xBA xSLG xISO xOBP Brl Brl% EV Max EV Hard

Hit% K% BB% Whiff% Chase

Rate Speed OAA Arm Strength 2021 80 99 2022 81 100 99 95 2023 17 4 65 85 1 48 87 32 88 30 1 12 1 7 98 95 94

Expected Home Runs

Expected Home Runs

Year Team Avg HR Trot Actual HR xHR HR-xHR Doubters Mostly Gone No Doubters No Doubter % 2021 26.1 4 4.4 0 0 1 4 100.0 2022 24.8 8 8.8 -1 5 5 4 50.0 2023 26.4 25 22.5 3 3 15 11 44.0 Player 26.0 37 35.7 1 8 21 19 51.4

Expected Home Runs by Park

Expected Home Runs by Park

Year HR 2021 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 5 4 4 5 4 5 5 4 5 4 4 5 4 5 4 5 2022 8 8 8 9 8 10 11 8 5 8 7 11 11 9 8 8 8 8 8 8 9 9 12 9 7 8 10 13 9 10 8 2023 25 16 23 18 25 23 26 19 21 20 23 22 22 22 25 24 25 19 23 25 22 23 27 25 18 20 23 23 26 24 22 Player 37 29 35 31 37 37 42 31 30 32 34 37 38 35 37 37 37 31 36 37 36 37 43 39 29 32 38 40 40 38 35 ! Note: This tells how many of this player's home runs would have been out of other stadiums. This accounts for different wall heights, distances and environmental effects. For these purposes, the 2020 Blue Jays home field was still Rogers Centre, not Sahlen Field.

Year to Year Changes

Year to Year Changes

Metric 2021 2022 +/- 2023 +/- Exit Velocity 89.9 87.2 -2.7 ↓ 88.4 1.2 ↑ Launch Angle 16.5 15.4 -1.1 ↓ 14.4 -1.0 ↓ Barrel % 17.2 6.2 -11.0 ↓ 13.2 7.0 ↑ Hard Hit % 44.8 33.0 -11.8 ↓ 37.7 4.7 ↑ Sweet Spot % 44.8 35.1 -9.7 ↓ 33.0 -2.1 ↓ xBA .262 .207 -0.055 ↓ .212 0.005 ↑ BA .304 .213 -0.091 ↓ .222 0.009 ↑ xwOBA .378 .261 -0.117 ↓ .298 0.037 ↑ wOBA .401 .268 -0.133 ↓ .319 0.051 ↑ xSLG .595 .323 -0.272 ↓ .442 0.119 ↑ SLG .609 .339 -0.270 ↓ .494 0.155 ↑ K% 34.7 33.2 -1.5 ↓ 35.7 2.5 ↑ BB% 2.0 6.2 4.2 ↑ 5.5 -0.7 ↓ Swing % 58.8 51.7 -7.1 ↓ 53.0 1.3 ↑ Whiff% 35.9 35.9 0.0 40.1 4.2 ↑ In Zone % 42.7 46.4 3.7 ↑ 47.4 1.0 ↑ Out of Zone % 57.3 53.6 -3.7 ↓ 52.6 -1.0 ↓ Out of Zone Swing % 45.6 36.4 -9.2 ↓ 37.9 1.5 ↑ First Pitch Swing % 46.9 40.9 -6.0 ↓ 41.2 0.3 ↑ First Pitch Strike % 69.4 65.8 -3.6 ↓ 65.1 -0.7 ↓

Statcast Fielder Positioning

wOBA Season Alignment Type Bat Side PA Shifts/Shades % No Shift/Shade Shift/Shade 2021 Shifts R 49 0 0.0 .401 2022 Shifts R 320 72 22.5 .253 .331 2023 Shades R 363 20 5.5 .320 .278

! Note: Shifts are through the 2022 season, Shaded starting from the 2023 season, Shift: three or more infielders are on the same side of second base, Shade: positioned outside of their typical responsible slices of the field. Learn more about how positioning is defined here

Fielder Positioning for Jose Siri

Pitch Tempo

Pitch Tempo

Bases Empty Runners On Base Season Team Pitches Tempo Fast % Slow % Pitches Tempo Fast % Slow % 2021 51 20.0 3.9% 3.9% 21 23.8 0.0% 19.0% 2022 305 18.4 16.1% 4.3% 204 23.9 1.0% 13.7% 2023 320 15.3 45.9% 1.3% 193 18.9 2.1% 0.0%

