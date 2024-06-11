Juicy Beef Sausage - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Home » Keto Breakfast Recipes » Beef Sausage
This juicy and flavorful beef sausage is easy to make at home with lean ground beef, spices, and olive oil.
I like to make several of them ahead of time and enjoy them throughout the week! They reheat beautifully in the microwave.
Savory breakfasts can be just as good as sweet ones, and this beef sausage is excellent proof. Served with eggs, these sausages are perfect for breakfast or brunch. They are delicious and filling, and you can make them in advance and reheat them.
To make these sausages, simply mix ground beef with seasonings, shape the mixture into patties, then cook the patties in olive oil for a few minutes.
Ingredients
You'll only need a few simple ingredients to make this beef sausage recipe. The exact measurements are included in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:
- Ground beef: I use lean ground beef (85% lean and 15% fat). A leaner mixture will be too dry. I experimented with a 90/10 mix, and it wasn't as good.
- To season: Kosher salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, dried sage, and red pepper flakes.
- Olive oil: I use it to fry the patties.
Variations
- You can cook the patties in butter instead of olive oil. It's delicious!
- The spice combination I use, especially thyme and sage, is classic. But you can experiment with your favorite spices. Tasty options include dry mustard and oregano. You can add a teaspoon of each.
- Add 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan to the mixture for added flavor.
- You can form the mixture into eight small patties instead of four large ones. If you do, they'll be ready faster; cook them for about 3 minutes per side over medium heat.
Instructions
Scroll down to the recipe card for detailed instructions. Here are the basic steps for making homemade beef sausage:
Combine the beef with the spices, and use your hands to mix everything together.
Divide the mixture into four large patties or eight small ones.
Cook the patties in olive oil until cooked through, 4-5 minutes per side, over medium heat.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to four days in an airtight container.
Expert Tips
- When combining the meat with spices, try not to over-mix, as over-mixing will result in dense sausage. However, you should ensure the mixture is uniform and the spices are distributed throughout.
- You can double this recipe, cook the beef sausage in batches (or use a double-burner griddle), and keep the leftovers in the fridge for a few days. They also freeze well.
Recipe FAQs
What kind of meat is breakfast sausage made of?
It's typically made with ground pork. However, some people prefer to avoid pork for various reasons, and for them, beef is an excellent option that tastes great, much like beef bacon is a great alternative to oven bacon.
Can sausage be made from beef?
Yes, absolutely. Although it's typically made with pork, beef is a flavorful option that pairs well with typical sausage seasonings. Other options include ground chicken and ground turkey.
What's the difference between a burger and a sausage patty?
There are two main differences. The first is the meat used - beef for burgers (like these grilled hamburgers) and pork or chicken for sausages. Although, as you can see here, sausage CAN be made with ground beef.
The second main difference is the seasoning. A burger is often seasoned very minimally, with just salt and pepper. Sausages are heavily seasoned and often contain spices such as paprika, sage, and thyme.
Serving Suggestions
I usually serve beef sausage with fluffy scrambled eggs, almond flour biscuits, and fresh berries. It's a wonderfully filling breakfast or brunch that keeps me full for hours.
Sometimes, I serve these sausages for dinner with just about any side dish, such as roasted Brussels sprouts or mashed cauliflower. They also pair well with salads like creamy cucumber salad or tomato salad.
Storing Leftovers
You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for 3-4 days. They keep well; you can reheat them in the microwave at 50% power.
I also enjoy them cold with Dijon mustard or sriracha mayo, fresh-cut veggies, and quick pickles or pickled red onions.
Sometimes, I have one of them in a cloud bread sandwich and pretend I'm eating a burger!
4.93 from 240 votes
Juicy Beef Sausage
This juicy and flavorful beef sausage is so tasty and filling. You can make several of them ahead of time and quickly reheat them each morning.
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time45 minutes mins
Total Time55 minutes mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 277kcal
Author: Vered DeLeeuw
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef (85/15)
- 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt or ½ teaspoon of any other salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried sage
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions
Place the ground beef, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, dried sage, and red pepper flakes in a medium bowl.
Use clean hands to combine these ingredients into a uniform mixture. Don't over-mix.
Divide the mixture into four ½-inch thick patties. You can also divide it into eight small patties if you wish.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the patties and cook them until browned and cooked through, for about 4-5 minutes per side.
Serve immediately. I like to serve them with fried eggs.
Video
Notes
- You can form the mixture into eight small patties instead of four larger ones. If you do, they'll be ready faster - you'll need to cook them for about 3 minutes per side over medium heat.
- When combining the meat with the spices, try not to over-mix (over-mixing will result in dense sausage), but make sure the mixture is uniform and the spices are distributed throughout.
- You can easily double the recipe, cook the patties in batches (or use a double-burner griddle), and keep the leftovers in the fridge for a few days. They also freeze well.
- You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for 3-4 days. They keep quite well; you can reheat them in the microwave at 50% power.
Nutrition per Serving
Serving: 1sausage patty | Calories: 277kcal | Carbohydrates: 1.5g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Sodium: 355mg | Fiber: 0.5g
