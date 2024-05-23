K–5 lessons available in Desmos Classroom (2024)

Connect with our sales team

'); $($form).find('.program_interest_col.first-col').prepend('Contact information'); $($form).append('

'+ html +'

'); $($form).find(`.first-col [id^="label-${checkboxClass}"]`).parents('fieldset').remove(); } let list_items = $($form).find(`[id^="label-${checkboxClass}"]`).siblings('.input').find('ul.inputs-list li'); if($($form).hasClass('program_interest_two-row') && window.innerWidth > 1100 && list_items.length !== 0){ moveProgramInterest(); } if ($($form).attr('id') === `hsForm_${formIDCode}`) { $($form).find(`.hs_${checkboxClass} ul.inputs-list`)[0].setAttribute('aria-label', 'Program interests of checkboxes'); $($form).find(`.hs_${checkboxClass} ul.inputs-list`)[0].setAttribute('role', 'group'); $($form).find(`.hs_${checkboxClass} #label-${checkboxClass}-${formIDCode} span`)[0].setAttribute('aria-hidden', true); } // set aria-checked and click handler for all checkboxes in the form $form.find('.hs-form-checkbox[role="checkbox"]').each(function(index, element){ $(element).removeAttr('role'); const checkboxElement = $(element).find('input[type="checkbox"]'); checkboxElement.attr('role', 'checkbox'); checkboxElement.attr('aria-checked', false); $(element).on('click', (e) => { const currentTarget = $(e.currentTarget); const checkbox = currentTarget.find('input[type="checkbox"]'); const isChecked = checkbox.prop('checked'); checkbox.attr('aria-checked', isChecked); }); }); var zipField = $($form).find('[name="zip"]'); zipField.attr('maxlength','12'); var manualSchoolSubmissionField = $($form).find('input[name="company"]'); // Hide "New School" field by default. Only show if selected from dropdown var manualSchoolSubmissionGroup = manualSchoolSubmissionField.closest('fieldset'); manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.hide(); // Zip Code Field filled out zipField.on('change, input', function() { // Perform ajax only if 5 letters are typed if (this.value.length > 4 && this.value.length < 20) { $('body').addClass('is-loading'); // Avoid duplicating. Remove $($form).find('.js-form-group__select.js-form-group__hs').remove(); manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.hide(); var zip_code = zipField.val(); var apiURL = window.location.origin + '/wp-json/amp/v1/schools/' + zip_code; $.ajax({ type: 'GET', url: apiURL, success: function(data) { // Avoid duplicating after ajax. Remove $($form).find('.js-form-group__select.js-form-group__hs').remove(); manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.hide(); // Sometimes this returns an error if the zip code isn't valid. This is a secondary check if (data.status == 'error') { var html = '

School or district

' } else { var html_dropdown = data['html_schools']; var html = '

'+html_dropdown+'

' } zipField.closest('fieldset').after(html); // Dropdown on change $($form).find('.js-hs-select-schools').change(function(){ var selectedSchoolId = $(this).val(); // If school isn't listed, fill/show in the new school field if (selectedSchoolId == 'none') { manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.show(); } else { manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.hide(); manualSchoolSubmissionField.val(''); } }); $('body').removeClass('is-loading'); }, error: function(xhr, status, text) { console.log(xhr, status, text); manualSchoolSubmissionGroup.show(); $('body').removeClass('is-loading'); } }); } }); $form.find('input[type=submit]').click((e) => { if($form.find('#schools_by_zip').length){ if(!$form.find('#schools_by_zip').val()){ e.preventDefault(); $('#custom-select-school').find('.hs-error-msgs').remove(); $form.find('#custom-select-school').append('

Please complete this required field.

'); } else { $('#custom-select-school').find('.hs-error-msgs').remove(); } } if($form.find('[name=company]').length){ let companyField = $form.find('.hs_company'); if(!$form.find('[name=company]').val() && companyField.is(':visible') ){ e.preventDefault(); let companyField = $form.find('.hs_company'); companyField.find('.hs-error-msgs').remove(); companyField.append('

Please complete this required field.

'); } else { companyField.find('.hs-error-msgs').remove(); } }function srFocusErrors(){ flagSelect = true; $form.find('input').each(function(indx, elem){ if(jQuery(elem).val().length < 1 && jQuery(elem).prop('required')){ elem.focus(); flagSelect = false; return false; } }); if (flagSelect === true) { if($form.find('select[name="state"]').val() == null){ $form.find("select[name='state']").focus(); return false; } if($form.find('select[name="schools_by_zip"]').length && $form.find('select[name="schools_by_zip"]').val() == null){ $form.find("select[name='schools_by_zip']").focus(); return false; } if($form.find('input[name="company"]').length && $form.find('input[name="company"]').val().length < 1){ $form.find('input[name="company"]').focus(); return false; } if($form.find('select[name="your_role"]').val() == null){ $form.find("select[name='your_role']").focus(); return false; } if($form.find('.hs-fieldtype-checkbox input[type="checkbox"]:checked').length < 1){ $form.find(`#label-${checkboxClass}-${formIDCode}`)[0].setAttribute('tabindex', '0') $form.find(`#label-${checkboxClass}-${formIDCode}`).focus(); } return false; }} srFocusErrors(); });},onFormSubmit: function($form) { var schoolDropdownField = $form.find('#schools_by_zip'); var selectedSchoolID = schoolDropdownField.val(); var selectedSchoolName = schoolDropdownField.find('option:selected').text().replace('Select your school or district', ''); var schoolIdField = $form.find('[name="school_id"]'); var manualSchoolSubmissionField = $form.find('[name="company"]'); var currentSchool = manualSchoolSubmissionField.val(); if (!manualSchoolSubmissionField.val() && selectedSchoolName != currentSchool) { manualSchoolSubmissionField.val(selectedSchoolName); } // Set value for selected School ID schoolIdField.val(selectedSchoolID); // GA Tracking var category = "Contact Sales Widget"; var eventAction = "Contact Sales Form Submitted"; var eventLabel = "Contact Sales Form Submit Button"; $form[0].scrollIntoView(true); __gaTracker('send', 'event', category, eventAction, eventLabel);} });