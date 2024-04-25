Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (2024)

Perfect for your holiday table, this rich and creamy Kale Gratin features nutrient-dense kale in a velvety cheese sauce. It's a great low carb and keto side dish option to have for Thanksgiving or any fall or winter meal!

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (1)

With Thanksgiving swiftly approaching, many people are turning their thoughts to holiday fare.

Every year my family has a few ever-present staples (things like cranberry chutney, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and mapled squash) to go along with the turkey. But we’re always looking for a few new favorites to grace our table as well. Enter this lovely kale gratin!

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (2)

I can’t resist a beautiful bunch of kale, it really sings to me! I love its heartiness, earthy flavor (especially when paired with garlic), and versatility. A lot of people have to travel to be with loved ones this Thanksgiving; just a heads-up, this gratin travels and reheats excellently.

In This Article

The Best Creamy Kale Gratin Recipe

This kale gratin is so good, it'll convert just about anyone into a kale-lover! Garlic is a perfect flavor accent with leafy greens, and when kale is swimming in a rich, cheesy sauce, what's not to love, right?! And the fact that this side dish is keto is just a bonus.

Ingredients

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (3)
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Garlic
  • Kale
  • Vegetable broth (or chicken broth)
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • Half and half
  • Cream cheese
  • Sharp white cheddar
  • Parmesan cheese (or Gruyère cheese)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (4)
  1. Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the garlic and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
  2. Stir in the kale, vegetable broth, salt, and black pepper. Cover the pot and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Stir in the half and half, and let it come up to a simmer.
  4. Stir in the cream cheese until incorporated.
  5. Add the shredded cheddar half at a time, stirring until fully incorporated. Cook until the cheese is melted into the sauce, stirring constantly.
  6. Transfer the kale mixture to an 8 by 8-inch or equivalent baking dish that's sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle the Parmesan on top.
  7. Bake at 400F until the casserole is bubbling throughout, about 15 minutes. After that, broil it for a couple minutes to brown the top.
Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (5)

Storage

Once it's made, you can store this recipe covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (6)

Reheating

To reheat this dish, preheat the oven to 350F. Cover the dish with aluminum foil, and bake until warmed throughout, about 10 minutes.

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (7)

Variations on This Recipe

  • Type of kale. I used common curly kale for this recipe. However, you can switch it up and use any type of kale you like. This gratin is also particularly delicious with lacinato kale (also called dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale).
  • The cheese. Don't be afraid to play with the cheese here! Instead of sharp white cheddar, you can use Fontina or Provolone. And just about any dry, aged cheese will work instead of Parmesan.
  • If keeping this dish keto isn't a concern. The original version of this recipe on my website wasn't keto! I made a couple quick and easy changes to make it low carb, but if you want to make the original version, it's easy! To so so, omit the cream cheese, and instead of half and half use whole milk. You will need to make a Béchamel sauce; to do so, melt 1 ½ tablespoons of unsalted butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in 1 ½ tablespoons of all-purpose flour and cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in the milk, bring up to a gentle boil, and then turn the heat down to simmer for 1 minute, whisking frequently. Remove from the heat and whisk in the sharp white cheddar half at a time. Continue on with the rest of the recipe.
Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (8)

Tips for Making Gratins with Leafy Greens

  • Don't overcook the greens. When you cook the kale in the pot, it only needs about 3 minutes. It should be just starting to soften, but not fully wilted. And it should still be a gorgeous shade of green. Don't forget, it will continue to cook in the oven!
  • Take your gratin to the next level. Just a tiny pinch of freshly-grated nutmeg will add complexity. If you didn't know it was there you probably wouldn't be able to pick it out, but nutmeg adds that special je ne sais quoi to this dish!
  • Make it ahead of time. If you're like me, you're always looking for Thanksgiving or holiday side dishes that you can make ahead of time! This kale gratin is perfect for that. To make this dish ahead of time, make this recipe through step 5 in the recipe card below. Let it cool to room temperature, and then wrap it and store it in the fridge for up to 3 days before continuing with the recipe.
  • Let it cool down for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. The sauce in this gratin thickens up gorgeously if you let this sit for about 10 to 15 minutes once it's out of the oven!
Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (9)

More Low Carb Side Dish Recipes to Make

  • Broccoli Stem Gratin
  • The BEST Mashed Cauliflower
  • Low Carb Biscuits (Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits Copycat)
  • Cheesy Celery Gratin
  • Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic
Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (10)

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (11)

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (12)

Kale Gratin

By: Faith Gorsky

Perfect for your holiday table, this rich and creamy Kale Gratin features nutrient-dense kale in a velvety cheese sauce. It's a great low carb and keto side dish option to have for Thanksgiving or any fall or winter meal!

5 from 2 votes

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 25 minutes mins

Course Side Dish

Cuisine American

Servings 8 servings

Calories 233 kcal

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray for the baking pan
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 large cloves garlic crushed
  • 8 cups chopped kale
  • ½ cup vegetable stock or chicken stock
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 ¼ cups half and half
  • 3 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
  • 1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese or Gruyère cheese

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400F. Spray the inside of an 8 by 8-inch or equivalent baking dish with olive oil cooking spray.

  • Heat the oil in a 5-quart pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the garlic and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

  • Stir in the kale, vegetable broth, salt, and black pepper. Cover the pot and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in the half and half, and let it come up to a simmer. Stir in the cream cheese until incorporated. Add the shredded cheddar half at a time, stirring until fully incorporated. Cook until the cheese is melted into the sauce, stirring constantly.

  • Transfer the kale mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Bake until the casserole is bubbling throughout, about 15 minutes. After that, broil it for a couple minutes to brown the top.

Faith's Tips

  • Net Carbs: 8g per serving
  • Serving Tip: The sauce in this gratin thickens up gorgeously if you let this sit for about 10 to 15 minutes once it's out of the oven!
  • Storage: Store this recipe covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.
  • Reheating: To reheat this dish, preheat the oven to 350F. Cover the dish with aluminum foil, and bake until warmed throughout, about 10 minutes.
  • Make Ahead: To make this dish ahead of time, make this recipe through step 5 above. Let it cool to room temperature, and then wrap it and store it in the fridge for up to 3 days before continuing with the recipe.
  • Original Version: The original version of this recipe on my website wasn't keto friendly! I made a couple quick and easy changes to make it low carb, but if you want to make the original version, it's easy! To so so, omit the cream cheese, and instead of half and half use whole milk. You will need to make a Béchamel sauce; to do so, melt 1 ½ tablespoons of unsalted butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in 1 ½ tablespoons of all-purpose flour and cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly. Whisk in the milk, bring up to a gentle boil, and then turn the heat down to simmer for 1 minute, whisking frequently. Remove from the heat and whisk in the sharp white cheddar half at a time. Continue on with the rest of the recipe.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Kale Gratin

Amount Per Serving

Calories 233Calories from Fat 162

% Daily Value*

Fat 18g28%

Saturated Fat 9g56%

Polyunsaturated Fat 1g

Monounsaturated Fat 7g

Cholesterol 45mg15%

Sodium 395mg17%

Potassium 418mg12%

Carbohydrates 9g3%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 1g1%

Protein 10g20%

Vitamin A 7192IU144%

Vitamin C 81mg98%

Calcium 329mg33%

Iron 1mg6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Keyword Kale Gratin, Kale Gratin Recipe

Tried this recipe?Let me know how it was!

Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (13)

This post was first published on An Edible Mosaic on November 19, 2010. I updated it with more information on November 10, 2022.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. Becky says

    Just made this for a Christmas dinner this year and every last bit was scraped up and devoured. Absolutely fantastic - thank you for the amazing recipe!! Definitely will be making this again. :)

  3. admin says

    Liz, Yes, the cheese amounts are correct, just make sure to weigh the cheese when you make this. The 2 oz Gruyère and 1 oz Parmigiano-Reggiano shred up to be quite a bit of cheese. Also, as I state in the recipe, be sure to finely shred the cheese (I used a microplane for this). If you prefer a more cheesy gratin, you could always add more cheese, but this was really quite cheesy. Hope you like it!

  4. Dana says

    This sounds like a delicious alternative to the classic boring potato dishes. I love the use of kale!

  5. Andrea says

    This sounds and looks fantastic! I can't wait to try it myself!

  6. Nicole, RD says

    Gorgeous! I am making this when we return from Thanksgiving travels!

  7. Lazaro says

    Faith,

    I too will be cooking some kale on Thursday. It is one of the most nutrient rich greens. The use of gruyere and parmeasan provides great flavor. The execution of your gratin was perfect. The cheese is good fabulously.

  8. Julie M. says

    Oh my gosh! I'm literally drooling over here! This dish looks amazing!

    Have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!

  9. coco says

    This looks delicious! I've been eating more kale lately and love it! :)

  10. Sarah Jane says

    This looks awesome!

    I love a gratin, and one that includes my favorite veggie, kale, is even better. I can't wait to give this a try!

  11. ingrid says

    It does look wonderful! Just not sure if I like Kale. Perhaps spinach could be subbed? I just need to do it right?!
    ~ingrid

  12. Baking Serendipity says

    I love kale, but never would have thought to use it in this way. It looks delicious! This would definitely make the perfect addition to our Thanksgiving line-up :) Thanks for sharing!

  13. Victoria says

    Oh no you didn't! You made dark leafy greens look like something children would want to eat, all covered in gooey cheese! Wow, I really love this idea, and good to know it travels well! I'll keep it in mind :)

  14. Emily Z says

    I haven't cooked with kale yet, but every time I see it on another blog, it makes me really want to. This looks and sounds delicious... and again makes me want to try kale. I wouldn't make this in time for Thanksgiving, as I have been assigned my dish already to take to my mom's house... but I am bookmarking this as a future side dish for one of our regular weeknight meals.

  15. grace says

    undeniable fact: kale has never, ever looked so appetizing. :)

  16. Lentil Breakdown says

    This sounds like a great one all-year round! Love the idea of gruyere with kale.

  17. Magic of Spice says

    What a delightful dish...I have never tried anything like this, but love the flavors :) And I so love anything with cheese...

  18. 5 Star Foodie says

    That's an excellent side dish to make for Thanksgiving, definitely a nice change to the usual veggies. Love the Gruyère cheese here!

  19. FOODESSA says

    I do need to add more kale to my meals and what better way to enjoy it than in a gratin like this one. Excellent ingredients...especially with Gruyère cheese, yum ;o)

    Ciao for now,
    Claudia

  21. Priscilla - She's Cookin' says

    Wow, you have managed to make kale look sinfully delicious! This would be a great way to introduce someone to kale, because who can resist a gratin?

  22. Lorraine @ Not Quite Nigella says

    This is the perfect accompaniment to roasted meats Faith! I love gratin anything, especially the top cheese layer :P

  23. What Happens After Five says

    I honestly would never think to use kale in a gratin - but this looks amazing!!

  24. Mary says

    I never would have thought to prepare kale in this way. It looks wonderful and I'm sure it is delicious. I hope you are having a wonderful day. Blessings...Mary

  25. Joanne says

    Crazily enough, my dad actually loves kale way more than spinach and I know he would adore this gratin! Definitely putting it on the to-make list!

  26. Anna Johnston says

    I adore Gruyere so I'd love this one too.

  27. theUngourmet says

    Such a wonderful dish for Thanksgiving. I love kale too! I am bringing a couple of side dishes to my in-laws. I should give this a try!

  28. Carolyn Jung says

    Silly me! Here, I've been sauteing my kale all this time with just some olive oil and garlic. To think I could have topped it with a mess of Gruyere instead! Oooh, must make up for lost time. I'm doing the full-on cheese-thing with the next bunches of kale I pick up from the farmers market.

  29. Veronica says

    Never would have thought to make a gratin dish with kale! Cool!

  30. Betty @ scrambled hen fruit says

    This looks like a dish that could become a favorite. :) I love kale but collards are my favorite. I bet they'd work just as well. Thanks!

  31. Honey @ honeyandsoy says

    Yum! I think kale is similar to silverbeet, which we normally have an abundance of from our garden. I think I will convince Soy to make this for me :)

  32. Biren @ Roti n Rice says

    I only recently started using kale in my cooking and I love it. This looks like a great recipe to use that wonderful vegetable. This kale gratin looks so creamy and yummy.

  33. Evelyne@CheapEthnicEatz says

    Love posts with an ingredient I am not so familiar with. I have bought kale in the past but did not do anything inspiring with it. Serving it au gratin is a great idea!

  34. peachkins says

    I'm used to seeing potatoes au gratin..this is a great idea!

  35. tasteofbeirut says

    This kale gratin looks and sounds extremely good; i would skip the turkey to have that!

  36. Jen says

    I absolutely love kale and your gratin is perfect with the gruyere and parm.!

  37. Katerina says

    This is a great substitute for the ordinary creamed spinach. I will give it a try. Thanks for the lovely comment you left on my blog.

  38. Debbie B. says

    WOW ... that looks awesome! It never occurred to me to make a kale gratin and I'm bookmarking this recipe! Thanks for sharing :)

  39. Louanne says

    Kale Gratin Recipe #keto #lowcarb #glutenfree #sidedish (18)
    Scrumptious use of kale! Looks delicious, Faith.

  40. Blond Duck says

    I had to grow kale for a science project once. I can't see it as food!

  41. Cherine says

    A scrumptious gratin!

  42. Nutmeg Nanny says

    I love Kale! Top it with cheese and it's even better!

  43. Carol says

    I haven't tried Kale yet and this is a great looking recipe to finally try it! Saving this, it looks fantastic!

  44. Jessie says

    Kale is my absolute FAVORITE veggie, so I'm very glad you're spotlighting it this year! Especially in a cheesy gratin, which I have never thought of before but makes perfect sense. I'd like to see a dish of that on my Thanksgiving table! Great recipe, as always, Faith!

  45. Krista says

    This recipe is perfect timing b/c I just realized this week that my kale is still growing like crazy! I've been looking for ideas on what to do with it all!

  46. Maria @ Scandifoodie says

    I love all the delicious kale recipes, this sounds yummy!

  47. Ameena says

    Gruyere is one of my favorite cheeses...I love this recipe! And I love kale. :)

  48. Velva says

    A friend and I were just having a conversation about kale-I feel inspired now. This looks fabulous.

  49. Heather @ Get Healthy with Heather says

    Faith this will be the perfect thanksgiving side! I'm going to print this right away :)

  50. Mia says

    Delicious choice this one and love the fact that it travels and reheats well!!
    I would certainly want to include this for thanksgivin and since kale is a rare find here ,i think subbn with spinach wud be excellent too!
    IT really looks yummy!

  51. Mia says

    I love kale , and we dont find it here, unless i grow my own:-(
    Excellent choice this one!!
    Specially since it travels and reheats well, looks really delish!

  52. Cajun Chef Ryan says

    Faith,
    This looks great! And with the Gruyère cheese, that made it for me. Great recipe!

    Bon appetit!
    CCR
    =:~)

  53. Mimi says

    I was looking for a new Thanksgiving side in the green family, this may be it.
    Mimi

  54. Erica says

    Wow- this looks just perfect! Gruyère cheese is heavily undervalued :) I cannot believe Thanksgiving is next week!

  55. Karyn Bernard (French Charming) says

    Hi Gorgeous!

    PRINTING! Another fabulous, unique and mouth watering recipe! Thank you Sweet Friend! Happy weekend to you.

    xoxo
    Karyn

  56. Swathi says

    Faith,

    I was planning to make gratin, but not the potato one, this one sounds delicious. I will try with kale or spinach.

  57. Rosa says

    So scrumptious! That gratin is really appetizing.

    Cheers,

    Rosa

  58. Barbara says

    What a fabulous idea, Faith! My mouth is watering. I was looking for another veggie...this is it! My daughter loves kale.

  59. Rich says

    So you're going to comment on how many stories I'm turning out?? I think you may be the one who never sleeps! Man, this looks really good. Good enough, I think, for me to copy at my family's Thanksgiving ... with your permission, of course ...

