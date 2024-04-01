Kentucky Derby Pie Recipe is a Trifecta of Chocolate, Bourbon & Pecans (2024)

A trifecta of chocolate, pecans and bourbon, this Kentucky Derby pie is the perfect dessert to serve at your Kentucky Derby viewing or tailgate party. Even if you’re not into horse racing, you won’t be able to resist a slice of this delicious dessert.
As a UNC Tar Heel, I have an extreme dislike for Kentucky’s college basketball team. But I’m a big fan of Kentucky bourbon, horse racing, big hats and delicious Kentucky Derby pie.
What’s not to love about a delicious chocolatey, nutty pie with a bourbon kick?
It’s the perfect accompaniment for an icy homemade bourbon mint julep. And of course, it’s a no brainer to serve at a Kentucky Derby party.
I usally only make this combo once a year. Though as I’m sitting here typing and sipping on an icy mint julep and contemplating a second slice of pie, I don’t know why these two delicacies aren’t on the regular menu rotation!
Subscribe to Atta Girl Says!
Get our delicious recipes, latest posts and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox.
Because they’re both really easy to make. Simple recipes — I promise! And you know they taste good!
What is Kentucky Derby Pie
The original recipe was created by the Kern family in the 1950s and served at the Melrose Inn in Prospect, Ky. Theirs, made using a secret recipe that includes chocolate, walnut and bourbon, is the only official Derby-Pie®.
But you’ll find many make-at-home versions and variations in the recipe boxes of cooks from Kentucky and throughout the south.
My version uses pecans instead of walnuts — although you could certainly substitute them if you prefer their flavor. The finished pie tastes a little bit like a chocolate chip cookie in a crust, with a bourbon kick and lots of pecans.
The flour and some of the chocolate chips rise to the top to create a cookie-like crust, while the center is more gooey, similar to a chocolate pecan pie, with rich bourbon flavor.
I like to call my version a Trifecta Pie, a little play on horse racing lingo that also makes reference to the three key ingredients.
You can scroll to the end of this post for the full recipe and ingredient list and a printable recipe card. But you may want to keep reading for more tips on how to make the perfect air fryer wontons.
Jump to Recipe
This post contains affiliate links for your shopping convenience. If you make a purchase based on my referral, I earn a small commission, at no additional cost to you. Read my full disclosure policy here.
To Make Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie , You Will Need:
- Deep Dish Pie Crust– I use a frozen deep dish crustbecause I’m all about easy, but if you have the extra time, whip up Martha’s perfect homemade pie crust.
- Granulated sugar – Use traditional white, granulated sugar in this recipe, not a subsitute or alternative sweetener.
- All-purpose flour– Make sure you use all-purpose flour for best results.
- Butter– I like to use unsalted butter when baking, but salted butter won’t ruin the recipe.
- Eggs – Always opt for large eggs when baking, unless otherwise specified.
- Pecans – I prefer to use pecan halves in this recipe; it makes for a prettier pie. Choose pecans that have a recent freshness date.
- Bourbon – Since bourbon is a key ingredient in a Kentucky Derby pie, pick a high quality brand that you wouldn’t mind drinking straight or in an Old Fashioned co*cktail. However, there’s no need to use the most expensive bourbon for baking or a rareified brand like Pappy Van Winkle.
- Semisweet chocolate morsels – These chips have a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate and taste slightly bitter, more like dark chocolate.
How to Make Trifecta Pie
Every time I make a pie, I wonder why I don’t make more. They are so simple to put together, much easier than cookies or cakes and so many other desserts.
For a pie, you pretty much just throw the ingredients together in a crust, slideit in the oven and bake.
And about an hour later (give or take a few minutes), you get this.
Time needed:1 hour and 15 minutes
Easy Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe to serve for the Kentucky Derby.
-
While the oven is preheating, combine the sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl.
-
Add cooled, melted butter and stir until combined.
-
Next, add the eggs and bourbon and stir until fully incorporated.
-
Fold in pecans and chocolate chips.
-
Pour mixture into a deep dish pie crust.
-
To prevent messy spills in the oven, place the pie pan on a large rimmed baking sheet to bake.
-
To prevent the edges of the pie crust from browning too quickly, you may need to cover them with foil part way through or use a pie shield.
-
The pie is ready when it is set and the crust is light brown, usually in 45 to 55 minutes.
-
After removing the pie from the oven, allow it to cool before cutting and serving.
how Should I serve Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
A slice of this pie is great on its own, served room temperature.
But it’s also delicious heated slightly in the microwave, just long enough so that the chocolate chips get all oozy.
You can also serve the pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or homemade whipped cream. (Mix a little bourbon in, in addition to vanilla extract, for a boozy whipped topping.)
If you’re planning on serving the pie on a hot day, you may want to try my friend Sara’s recipe for sturdy whipped cream frosting to keep it from melting in the heat.
Baking tips & Tricks
Variations & Substitutions
If you want to change this recipe up a bit and make it more like the original, you can subsitute walnuts, in equal portion, for the pecans.
If you don’t like cooking with alcohol, you can omit the bourbon and subsitute 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla.
For Best Results
To prevent messy spills in the oven, place the pie pan on a large rimmed baking sheet to bake.
To keep the edges of the pie crust from browning too quickly, you may need to cover them with foil part way through or use a pie shield. Check the pie after 10 or 15 minutes in the oven. If the edges are browning too quickly, add foil or the pie shield.
Frequently Asked QUESTIONS
Can you make derby pie ahead of time?
Yes, this recipe is a great one to make 1 to 3 days ahead of time. There’s no need to refrigerate the pie. Once it has cooled completely, you can cover it with foil or store it in a pie keeper. The pie should last 5 days or longer stored on your countertop and longer if refrigerated.
Can I freeze Kentucky Derby pie?
Yes, this pie freezes well. Just place in an air tight container or a freezer-safe bag and refrigerate for up to 6 months. Thaw completely before serving.
You can also freeze slices individually if you have leftovers.
What does Kentucky Derby Pie taste like?
A little slice of heaven!
Seriously, though, this Trifecta pie tastes like a cross between a really good chocolate chip cookie and a pecan pie with a wonderful bourbon chaser. There’s a reason it’s such a beloved tradition in Kentucky and throughout the south.
More Recipes to Serve for the Kentucky Derby
If you enjoyed this pie recipe, don’t miss these other Kentucky Derby party food & drink ideas.
- Classic Mint Julep
- Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie Bars
- Chocolate Pecan Turtle Cookie Dip
- Southern Style Pimento Cheese
- Kentucky Derby Party Recipes
PIN THIS! Kentucky Derby Trifecta Pie RECIPE
Kentucky Derby Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe
If you try Kentucky Derby Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie or any recipe on Atta Girl Says, please come back and share your 5-star rating in the comments below! I appreciate it, and my readers do, too!
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
A trifecta of chocolate, pecans and bourbon, this pie is the perfect dessert to serve at your Kentucky Derby party. Even if you’re not into horse racing, you won’t be able to resist a slice of this delicious dessert.
5 from 7 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 45 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 8
Calories 490 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 deep dish pie crust
- 1 cup sugar
- 6 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 stick butter melted and cooled
- 2 large eggs beaten
- 1 ounce bourbon
- 1 cups pecan
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar and flour.
Add melted butter and stir until combined. Add eggs and bourbon and stir until fully incorporated.
Fold in pecans and chocolate chips.
Pour mixture into a deep dish pie pan.
Place pie pan in the middle of a large rimmed baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes, until the pie is set and the crust is light brown.
Check on the pie as it it cooking. If the edges of the crust are browning too quickly, cover them with foil and continue baking.
Remove from oven, allow to cool, cut and serve.
Notes
Notes & Tips
- To prevent messy spills in the oven, place the pie pan on a large rimmed baking sheet to bake.
- To keep the edges of the pie crust from browning too quickly, you may need to cover them with foil part way through or use a pie shield. Check the pie after 10 or 15 minutes in the oven. If the edges are browning too quickly, add foil or the pie shield.
Subsititutions
- You may substitute 1 cup of walnuts for the pecans in this recipe.
- If you prefer not to use bourbon, you can omit it from the recipe, substituting 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla.
Nutrition
Calories: 490kcalCarbohydrates: 56gProtein: 6gFat: 26gSaturated Fat: 8gCholesterol: 42mgSodium: 118mgPotassium: 225mgFiber: 3gSugar: 33gVitamin A: 80IUVitamin C: 0.2mgCalcium: 34mgIron: 2.8mg
Did You Make This?Mention @AttaGirlSays or tag #attagirlsays!