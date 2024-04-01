Kentucky Derby Pie Recipe is a Trifecta of Chocolate, Bourbon & Pecans (2024)

A trifecta of chocolate, pecans and bourbon, this Kentucky Derby pie is the perfect dessert to serve at your Kentucky Derby viewing or tailgate party. Even if you’re not into horse racing, you won’t be able to resist a slice of this delicious dessert.

As a UNC Tar Heel, I have an extreme dislike for Kentucky’s college basketball team. But I’m a big fan of Kentucky bourbon, horse racing, big hats and delicious Kentucky Derby pie.

What’s not to love about a delicious chocolatey, nutty pie with a bourbon kick?

It’s the perfect accompaniment for an icy homemade bourbon mint julep. And of course, it’s a no brainer to serve at a Kentucky Derby party.

I usally only make this combo once a year. Though as I’m sitting here typing and sipping on an icy mint julep and contemplating a second slice of pie, I don’t know why these two delicacies aren’t on the regular menu rotation!

Because they’re both really easy to make. Simple recipes — I promise! And you know they taste good!

What is Kentucky Derby Pie

The original recipe was created by the Kern family in the 1950s and served at the Melrose Inn in Prospect, Ky. Theirs, made using a secret recipe that includes chocolate, walnut and bourbon, is the only official Derby-Pie®.

But you’ll find many make-at-home versions and variations in the recipe boxes of cooks from Kentucky and throughout the south.

My version uses pecans instead of walnuts — although you could certainly substitute them if you prefer their flavor. The finished pie tastes a little bit like a chocolate chip cookie in a crust, with a bourbon kick and lots of pecans.

The flour and some of the chocolate chips rise to the top to create a cookie-like crust, while the center is more gooey, similar to a chocolate pecan pie, with rich bourbon flavor.

I like to call my version a Trifecta Pie, a little play on horse racing lingo that also makes reference to the three key ingredients.

To Make Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie , You Will Need:

Deep Dish Pie Crust – I use a frozen deep dish crustbecause I’m all about easy, but if you have the extra time, whip up Martha’s perfect homemade pie crust.

– I use a frozen deep dish crustbecause I’m all about easy, but if you have the extra time, whip up Martha’s perfect homemade pie crust. Granulated sugar – Use traditional white, granulated sugar in this recipe, not a subsitute or alternative sweetener.

– Use traditional white, granulated sugar in this recipe, not a subsitute or alternative sweetener. All-purpose flour – Make sure you use all-purpose flour for best results.

– Make sure you use all-purpose flour for best results. Butter – I like to use unsalted butter when baking, but salted butter won’t ruin the recipe.

– I like to use unsalted butter when baking, but salted butter won’t ruin the recipe. Eggs – Always opt for large eggs when baking, unless otherwise specified.

– Always opt for large eggs when baking, unless otherwise specified. Pecans – I prefer to use pecan halves in this recipe; it makes for a prettier pie. Choose pecans that have a recent freshness date.

– I prefer to use pecan halves in this recipe; it makes for a prettier pie. Choose pecans that have a recent freshness date. Bourbon – Since bourbon is a key ingredient in a Kentucky Derby pie, pick a high quality brand that you wouldn’t mind drinking straight or in an Old Fashioned co*cktail . However, there’s no need to use the most expensive bourbon for baking or a rareified brand like Pappy Van Winkle.

– Since bourbon is a key ingredient in a Kentucky Derby pie, pick a high quality brand that you wouldn’t mind drinking straight or in an . However, there’s no need to use the most expensive bourbon for baking or a rareified brand like Pappy Van Winkle. Semisweet chocolate morsels – These chips have a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate and taste slightly bitter, more like dark chocolate.

How to Make Trifecta Pie

Every time I make a pie, I wonder why I don’t make more. They are so simple to put together, much easier than cookies or cakes and so many other desserts.

For a pie, you pretty much just throw the ingredients together in a crust, slideit in the oven and bake.

And about an hour later (give or take a few minutes), you get this.

Time needed:1 hour and 15 minutes Easy Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe to serve for the Kentucky Derby. While the oven is preheating, combine the sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl.

Add cooled, melted butter and stir until combined.

Next, add the eggs and bourbon and stir until fully incorporated.

Fold in pecans and chocolate chips.

Pour mixture into a deep dish pie crust.

To prevent messy spills in the oven, place the pie pan on a large rimmed baking sheet to bake. To prevent the edges of the pie crust from browning too quickly, you may need to cover them with foil part way through or use a pie shield. The pie is ready when it is set and the crust is light brown, usually in 45 to 55 minutes. After removing the pie from the oven, allow it to cool before cutting and serving.

how Should I serve Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

A slice of this pie is great on its own, served room temperature.

But it’s also delicious heated slightly in the microwave, just long enough so that the chocolate chips get all oozy.

You can also serve the pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or homemade whipped cream. (Mix a little bourbon in, in addition to vanilla extract, for a boozy whipped topping.)

If you’re planning on serving the pie on a hot day, you may want to try my friend Sara’s recipe for sturdy whipped cream frosting to keep it from melting in the heat.

Baking tips & Tricks

Variations & Substitutions

If you want to change this recipe up a bit and make it more like the original, you can subsitute walnuts, in equal portion, for the pecans.

If you don’t like cooking with alcohol, you can omit the bourbon and subsitute 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla.

For Best Results

To prevent messy spills in the oven, place the pie pan on a large rimmed baking sheet to bake.

To keep the edges of the pie crust from browning too quickly, you may need to cover them with foil part way through or use a pie shield. Check the pie after 10 or 15 minutes in the oven. If the edges are browning too quickly, add foil or the pie shield.

Frequently Asked QUESTIONS

Can you make derby pie ahead of time?

See Also How To Make Lox (Easy Salmon Lox Recipe) | Wholesome Yum Yes, this recipe is a great one to make 1 to 3 days ahead of time. There’s no need to refrigerate the pie. Once it has cooled completely, you can cover it with foil or store it in a pie keeper. The pie should last 5 days or longer stored on your countertop and longer if refrigerated. Can I freeze Kentucky Derby pie? Yes, this pie freezes well. Just place in an air tight container or a freezer-safe bag and refrigerate for up to 6 months. Thaw completely before serving.

You can also freeze slices individually if you have leftovers. What does Kentucky Derby Pie taste like? A little slice of heaven!

Seriously, though, this Trifecta pie tastes like a cross between a really good chocolate chip cookie and a pecan pie with a wonderful bourbon chaser. There’s a reason it’s such a beloved tradition in Kentucky and throughout the south.

Kentucky Derby Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

If you try Kentucky Derby Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie or any recipe on Atta Girl Says, please come back and share your 5-star rating in the comments below! I appreciate it, and my readers do, too!