Keto Bacon Burger Casserole - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

A cheeseburger in keto paradise? Sure. Put your "two all beef patties, special sauce, tomatoes, cheese, pickles..." AND bacon into a keto casserole. Then dig in and enjoy!

October 20 2017 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Meal

A cheeseburger in keto paradise? Sure. Put your "two all beef patties, special sauce, tomatoes, cheese, pickles..." AND bacon into a keto casserole. Then dig in and enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. 200 g bacon, diced
  • 1 lb 450 g ground beef or ground turkey
  • 2 2 dill pickle, finely choppeddill pickles, finely chopped
  • 2 (8 oz.) 2 (230 g) tomato, dicedtomatoes, diced
  • 1 1 garlic clove, mincedgarlic cloves, minced (optional)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 cups (8 oz.) 475 ml (230 g) shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 2 eggeggs
  • 1 cup 240 ml heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tbsp 2 tbsp unsweetened tomato sauce

Serving

  • 4 oz. (3 cups) 110 g (700 ml) lettuce

Instructions

Instructions are for 4 servings. Please modify as needed.

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Grease a 2-quart 9” (22 cm) round casserole dish.

  2. In a large frying pan, fry the bacon over medium heat until crispy. Set bacon aside, reserving fat in pan.

  3. Add ground beef to the same pan and increase the heat slightly. Fry while stirring until the ground beef is cooked through. Once the beef is cooked, you can drain some of the fat if you wish.

  4. Add dill pickles and tomatoes to the pan along with minced garlic, salt, pepper, and 2/3 of the cheese.

  5. Add ground beef mixture and bacon to the casserole dish.

  6. Mix eggs, cream, and tomato sauce in a small bowl. Season to taste.

  7. Pour the egg mixture over the ground beef and add the rest of the cheese on top.

  8. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the casserole turns golden brown.

  9. Serve with lettuce.

Tip

Want onions with that? Perhaps a thin slice, raw, served as a garnish? An 1/8" (3 mm) thick slice of a medium onion adds about 1g net carbs.

117 comments

  1. 101

    Reply to comment #100 by Jen

    Crystal Pullen Team Diet Doctor

    September 4 2020

    I followed the comments of draining off the bacon and beef and this turned out amazing. I didnt use butter as i felt it had enough fat. All the flavours worked perfect together! I added a tiny amount of mozzarella to the top after cooking in my containers so that when we reheated them they'd melt and it was perfect

    Awesome! My family, especially my teenager loves this one!

  2. 102

    Cherith

    October 8 2020

    Does anyone know where we can buy coconut cream (unsweetened) in the UK? Thanks

  3. 103

    stephanie hinton

    December 20 2020

    Love this dish.

  4. 104

    GENEVIEVE

    March 14 2021

    The first time I made this I found I didn't like dill pickle in a casserole so on the second try I substituted diced green chiles, yum Ortega burger casserole!

    Reply: #105

  5. 105

    Reply to comment #104 by GENEVIEVE

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    March 14 2021

    The first time I made this I found I didn't like dill pickle in a casserole so on the second try I substituted diced green chiles, yum Ortega burger casserole!

    Great idea! Glad you enjoyed it!

  6. 106

    Amy

    March 25 2021

    This was amazing. I fixed it for the first time tonight and it was easy and so so good. I cooked the hamburger in the bacon grease and after done drained only half off. Everything else I completed as directed and no complaints at all about the amount of grease. For those who had an issue with the amount of grease ("If you are using a none stick skillet this will always be an issue as the grease will not burn off when cooking on higher temperatures") Iron skillet or stainless steal skillet is the best thing to use in my opinion. I let it rest for 15 minutes before cutting into it and it set just perfect. Whom ever came up with this recipe I would like to say "Thank you for your hard work in helping and inspiring us".

    Reply: #107

  7. 107

    Reply to comment #106 by Amy

    Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor

    March 25 2021

    This was amazing. I fixed it for the first time tonight and it was easy and so so good. I cooked the hamburger in the bacon grease and after done drained only half off. Everything else I completed as directed and no complaints at all about the amount of grease. For those who had an issue with the amount of grease ("If you are using a none stick skillet this will always be an issue as the grease will not burn off when cooking on higher temperatures") Iron skillet or stainless steal skillet is the best thing to use in my opinion. I let it rest for 15 minutes before cutting into it and it set just perfect. Whom ever came up with this recipe I would like to say "Thank you for your hard work in helping and inspiring us".

    Thank you for your review and also for your tips!

  8. 108

    Lisa

    April 9 2021

    Tried this and it was really good. I used 25% fat beef mince so had quite a lot of grease but I drained it off as much as I could, knowing there was still plenty of fat content in it. Was absolutely delicious and my husband also really liked it. Will definitely make this again!

  9. 109

    sfe821

    October 23 2021

    hi-can someone tell me -as the recipe doesn't specify -do you leave the casserole lid ON or OFF when cooking it?

    Reply: #110

  10. 110

    Reply to comment #109 by sfe821

    Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor

    October 25 2021

    hi-can someone tell me -as the recipe doesn't specify -do you leave the casserole lid ON or OFF when cooking it?

    You can leave the lid off the casserole dish if this is not specified.

  11. 111

    Suze

    January 24 2022

    Tried this for the first time tonight. Delicious! Easy, too, especially since almost all the ingredients are things I almost always have on hand.

    4 servings, though? A quarter of the recipe was WAAAY too much for me! I had half of my "serving" left over to take to work for dinner!

    Luckily, this is not a bad thing, as the dish becomes twice as economical!

    Reply: #112

  12. 112

    Reply to comment #111 by Suze

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    January 24 2022

    Tried this for the first time tonight. Delicious! Easy, too, especially since almost all the ingredients are things I almost always have on hand.
    4 servings, though? A quarter of the recipe was WAAAY too much for me! I had half of my "serving" left over to take to work for dinner!
    Luckily, this is not a bad thing, as the dish becomes twice as economical!

    Great! So glad you enjoyed it! And hooray for leftovers!

  13. 113

    Joey

    February 3 2022

    I really liked it, but mine didn’t look anything like the pic. Left out the pickles! Can’t wait to eat the leftovers. Might try adding some grilled onions next time. Thanks!

  14. 114

    Katlynn

    March 17 2022

    The only heavy cream I found say it has dextrose in it.. but the nutrition facts says 0 sugar? … I’m hoping this is okay!!!

    Reply: #115

  15. 115

    Reply to comment #114 by Katlynn

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    March 17 2022

    The only heavy cream I found say it has dextrose in it.. but the nutrition facts says 0 sugar? … I’m hoping this is okay!!!

    Dextrose is another name for sugar, so it's best to avoid if you can!

  16. 116

    Steph

    September 28 2022

    What is the nutritional value to this recipe?

    Reply: #117

  17. 117

    Reply to comment #116 by Steph

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    September 28 2022

    What is the nutritional value to this recipe?

    Hi, Steph! This feature is now a DD+ benefit. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free month if you'd like to access it! https://www.dietdoctor.com/new-member

  18. 118

    Carole

    February 10 2023

    Great recipe and the family loved it. It was a bit time consuming due to cooking the bacon, which produced a lot of grease which I mostly drained off. Then I cooked the ground beef in just a bit of the remaining bacon grease, then drained off all the fat at the end of this part. I didn't like the idea of the pickles so instead I used a 6 oz can of mild chopped chilies. My one extra addition (not in the recipe) was to add some chopped onion. I used two cheeses....mozzarella and sharp cheddar because that's what I had on hand. Otherwise, I made the recipe as written and it was delicious. I'll definitely make it again. Served it with avocado slices, which was a nice addition.

    Reply: #119

  19. 119

    Reply to comment #118 by Carole

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    February 10 2023

    Great recipe and the family loved it. It was a bit time consuming due to cooking the bacon, which produced a lot of grease which I mostly drained off. Then I cooked the ground beef in just a bit of the remaining bacon grease, then drained off all the fat at the end of this part. I didn't like the idea of the pickles so instead I used a 6 oz can of mild chopped chilies. My one extra addition (not in the recipe) was to add some chopped onion. I used two cheeses....mozzarella and sharp cheddar because that's what I had on hand. Otherwise, I made the recipe as written and it was delicious. I'll definitely make it again. Served it with avocado slices, which was a nice addition.

    Sounds great, Carole! So glad you all enjoyed it!

  20. 120

    Lauren

    May 3 2023

    Does anyone know if this will freeze?

