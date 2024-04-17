Keto Bacon Burger Casserole - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Suze

January 24 2022

Tried this for the first time tonight. Delicious! Easy, too, especially since almost all the ingredients are things I almost always have on hand.

4 servings, though? A quarter of the recipe was WAAAY too much for me! I had half of my "serving" left over to take to work for dinner!

Luckily, this is not a bad thing, as the dish becomes twice as economical!