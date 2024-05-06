Keto Cheese Crisps Recipe in 5 Minutes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our read the Privacy Policy

Keto Cheese Crisps can be made in 5 minutes for a perfect chips substitution, to layer with delicious dips or to simply eat on their own. Slightly (ok, more than slightly ) addicting, you cannot go wrong taking the little time to make some homemade cheese crisps.

Keto Cheese Crisps

Yep, all you need is this one ingredient to make the most perfect crisps! Read through my article to understand the timing difference in the cheese you use so you do not accidentally get a plate full of burned cheese. There is a printable recipe card at the end that breaks down all the instructions.

Cheese

Parchment Paper

Parchment paper is the key here to melting cheese that doesn’t stick! Its a baking wonder so I always keep it in my pantry. Make sure you line your baking cheese with Parchment prior to prepping these keto cheese snacks!

They will stick to regular baking pans without proper preparation but with parchment, they slide right off!

Keto Baked Cheese Crisps

What kind of cheese can you use for Keto Crisps?

You can use any cheese you want that comes in shredded or slices. Mix it up with Gouda, Havarti, Monterrey Jack and delicious traditional Cheddar (my favorite).

Shredded Cheese or Cheese Slices?

You can use shredded cheese OR sliced cheese. There is a difference in time in oven, however. Heaps of shredded cheese take about 1-2 minutes longer in the oven to crisp up and slices melt quicker and are done in a shorter amount of time. If you leave in the full time on a sliced piece, its gets crispy (see below) but its still good.

Cheese Slice Preparation

Shredded Cheese Preparation

What can you use Keto Cheese Crisp Snacks for?

To be honest, I eat them straight up as a substitute for chips! Cheese crisps are 100% addicting and you can clear a plate in an instant. That being said, they also make for a fantastic low carb substitution for bread crumbs. Use them for

Tops of salads

Topping crunch on Soup

Eating in place of chips

Anywhere you need a crunch without the carb!

How to make Cheese Crisps (Keto Friendly)

See full instructions in the recipe card, pay special attention to timing. Even 30 extra seconds can be burned cheese. You will want to bake approx to the 5 minute mark and then check by the minute and pull when the edges are bubbly.

Storage – I do not recommend storing your cheese crisps. Since they only take 5 minutes to make, you can whip up fresh in any cheese flavor at any time.

