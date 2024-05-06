Keto Cheese Crisps Recipe in 5 Minutes (2024)

4.91 from 10 votes
ByTrisha HaasPublished: Updated:
9 Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our read the Privacy Policy
Keto Cheese Crisps can be made in 5 minutes for a perfect chips substitution, to layer with delicious dips or to simply eat on their own. Slightly (ok, more than slightly ) addicting, you cannot go wrong taking the little time to make some homemade cheese crisps.
SEARCH THE RECIPE show
Keto Cheese Crisps
Yep, all you need is this one ingredient to make the most perfect crisps! Read through my article to understand the timing difference in the cheese you use so you do not accidentally get a plate full of burned cheese. There is a printable recipe card at the end that breaks down all the instructions.
- Cheese
- Parchment Paper
Parchment paper is the key here to melting cheese that doesn’t stick! Its a baking wonder so I always keep it in my pantry. Make sure you line your baking cheese with Parchment prior to prepping these keto cheese snacks!
They will stick to regular baking pans without proper preparation but with parchment, they slide right off!
Keto Baked Cheese Crisps
What kind of cheese can you use for Keto Crisps?
You can use any cheese you want that comes in shredded or slices. Mix it up with Gouda, Havarti, Monterrey Jack and delicious traditional Cheddar (my favorite).
Shredded Cheese or Cheese Slices?
You can use shredded cheese OR sliced cheese. There is a difference in time in oven, however. Heaps of shredded cheese take about 1-2 minutes longer in the oven to crisp up and slices melt quicker and are done in a shorter amount of time. If you leave in the full time on a sliced piece, its gets crispy (see below) but its still good.
Cheese Slice Preparation
Shredded Cheese Preparation
What can you use Keto Cheese Crisp Snacks for?
To be honest, I eat them straight up as a substitute for chips! Cheese crisps are 100% addicting and you can clear a plate in an instant. That being said, they also make for a fantastic low carb substitution for bread crumbs. Use them for
- Tops of salads
- Topping crunch on Soup
- Eating in place of chips
- Anywhere you need a crunch without the carb!
How to make Cheese Crisps (Keto Friendly)
See full instructions in the recipe card, pay special attention to timing. Even 30 extra seconds can be burned cheese. You will want to bake approx to the 5 minute mark and then check by the minute and pull when the edges are bubbly.
Storage – I do not recommend storing your cheese crisps. Since they only take 5 minutes to make, you can whip up fresh in any cheese flavor at any time.
Keto Friendly Side Dishes
Need a few more keto friendly side dish options?
- Keto Cheesy Asparagus (baked)
- Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
- Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos
- Stuffed Mushrooms with Cream Cheese (SO GOOD)
4.91 from 10 votes
click the stars to rate!
Keto Cheese Crisps in 5 Minutes
Author Trisha Haas – Salty Side Dish
Prep Time 1 minute min
Cook Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 6 minutes mins
Keto Cheese Crisps can be made in 5 minutes for a perfect chips substitution, to layer with delicious dips or to simply eat on their own. Slightly (ok, more than slightly ) addicting, you cannot go wrong taking the little time to make some homemade cheese crisps.
Ingredients
- Cheese – 3/4 cup of shredded cheese divided into 1 tablespoon a heap OR 4 slices of cheese cut down to 16 squares
- Parchment Paper
Instructions
Preheat 400 degrees –I am the queen at forgetting to preheat and then throwing my food in the oven. Don’t do that. These cheese crisps need very little time and it should have an even temperature.
Shredded Cheese Preparation-If you are using shredded cheese, you can measure cheese to 1 tablespoon in heaps that don’t touch each other. They do not spread too much so just leave a little spacing, 3 across and 4 down, so 12 crisps.
Sliced Cheese Alternative – If you are using sliced cheese, cut cheese half and then cut in half again, so you have 4ths. Place on baking sheet, 4 pieces across and 4 down for 16 crisps
Bake – Shredded cheese is approximately 7 minutes and sliced cheese around the 5 and a half minute mark
Enjoy – I am telling you- these cheese crisps addicting AND guilt free!!
Notes
See the Keto Cheese Crisp article to read more about the sizes and types of chips you get with different cheesees
Nutrition
Serving: 1 | Calories: 113kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 28mg | Sodium: 183mg
Nutritional Disclaimer: The nutritional data provided here is auto-calculated and intended for your convenience only. As it’s generated via automation, its accuracy may be compromised. For precise nutritional insight, please compute the values utilizing the actual ingredients in your recipe through your chosen nutrition calculator or application.
Nutritional Disclaimer: The nutritional data provided here is auto-calculated and intended for your convenience only. As it’s generated via automation, its accuracy may be compromised. For precise nutritional insight, please compute the values utilizing the actual ingredients in your recipe through your chosen nutrition calculator or application.
Sharing of this recipe is encouraged and appreciated. Copying of full recipe to any social media is prohibited.
Did You Make This Recipe?
Make sure to follow Salty Side Dish on Pinterest and rate the recipe here and make sure to leave a comment below!
4.91 from 10 votes