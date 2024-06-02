Keto Chicken and Dumplings Recipe - Low carb @ 7.9g net carbs (2024)



Keto chicken and dumplings recipe can be created in 30 minutes thanks to a few shortcuts.

In this recipe, I use a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store that I shred up into bite sized pieces. Rotisserie chicken is filled with lots of juicy flavor and you have the option of using dark or white meat.

The second shortcut when making keto chicken and dumplings is to use premade chicken broth. I use a chicken bone broth to create the base for the soup and you can find in most grocery stores. Using a premade bone broth provides all the flavor and nutritional benefits of regular bone broth without simmering on the stove top for hours.

You can always make your own chicken bone broth ahead of time – this adds even more nutrition and flavor.

This keto soup is filling. It’s low carb comfort food at it’s finest. With around 7 gram of carbs per serving, this bowl of hardy chicken dumpling soup will warm your belly, keep you satisfied and keep you under your carb macros.