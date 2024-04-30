Keto Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe - Easy Low Carb Comfort Food (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

For those days when you really want a comforting low carb soup, make this keto chicken pot pie soup recipe, packed with veggies. The best thing about this recipe is that even with the biscuit on top, this entire soup only has 7 grams net carbs in each serving.

Keto Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe

It only takes about 15 minutes of prep and 30 minutes to cook this soup. This includes the time to make the biscuits that you can serve on the side with the soup. The soup itself is a lot faster.

Keep this recipe handy on those busy days when you want something filling and comforting but don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen.

This is such a quick pot pie soup because I made it without a crusty topping. Instead, I served the biscuits on the side! You can alsotear up the cooked biscuits and drop them in your soup or dip the biscuits in the soup. Or, just eat them alone!

The thing I love about this soup is how many veggies I managed to pack inside. I used the normal soup “aromatics” – garlic, onion, and celery. In addition to that, I added some carrots and green beans.

If you are running low on macros for the day, omit the carrots since they are higher in carbs.

You can also make this with beef or use mushrooms if you want a meatless version.

One Of My Favorite Easy Keto Soup Recipes

This is a very thick and creamy soup. To make it creamy, I used heavy whipping cream with chicken broth. This has all the classic pot pie flavors you love!

To make cooking time even quicker, I just added some poultry seasoning to it. If you don’t have any poultry seasoning, you can make your own.

Just use a combination of sage, thyme, and rosemary. You can also add some marjoram and oregano if you want more flavor.

This is a really easy recipe to make ahead and store for leftovers or meal prep. If you make the soup ahead of time for the rest of the week, just store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It will last about 4-5 days.

Low-Carb Biscuits

Instead of a pie crust, I just served almond flour biscuits on the side. What a great idea! My kiddos love adding fresh jam to their biscuits and I just dip my biscuits into the soup like a pie crust.

The biscuits are really high in protein – if you need more protein in your day, then pick up one of these! I made them with almond flour – do not use almond meal. Almond meal will make your biscuits taste grainy.

I also added shredded cheddar cheese for extra flavor and a softer texture. Don’t forget the garlic powder! It gives the biscuits a deeper flavor profile (and smells amazing as it bakes!).

Healthy Pot Pie Soup

All the chicken with the creamy whipping cream makes this a very high-protein soup. The veggies provide all the fibers and vitamins your body needs, especially during cold and flu season.

This recipe makes enough for your entire family. Everyone will just love all the veggies and flavors of this thick and creamy soup.

Low Carb Comfort Food

If you thought “comfort food” and keto didn’t go together, you never tried this soup! It’s an entire meal in one pot. You don’t need to add anything to it, especially if you serve the biscuits on the side.

In fact, it is so filling, you won’t want to eat anything else.

If you are eating this for lunch, you can munch on a chopped side salad with it, but that’s entirely up to you!

Here’s the entire list of ingredients to make this low carb soup. Exact measurements can be found within the printable recipe card below.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25-30 minutes

Servings: 6

Net Carbs: 7 net carbs with biscuit per serving

Ingredients:

For the biscuits:

Almond flour

Egg s

Unsalted butter

Salt

Shredded cheddar cheese

Garlic powder

For the soup:

Butter unsalted

Medium onion

Celery

Carrots

Fresh green beans

Parsley

Shredded chicken

Chicken broth

Heavy whipping cream

Poultry seasoning

Garlic

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

Add all of the ingredients for the biscuits to a mixing bowl, and beat on high to combine well.



2. Form the biscuits into 6 even balls of dough, flatten slightly with your hands, and place onto a well-greased baking dish. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cooked through.



3. Place 2 tablespoons of butter into a large pot on the stove.



4. Add the onions, celery, and carrots to the pot with the butter, and cook over medium heat until softened.

5. Place the garlic into the pot, and saute another 30 seconds.



6. Add the remaining ingredients for the soup into the pot, and stir to combine well.

7. Simmer the soup for 20-25 minutes until the green beans are tender.

Print Keto Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe This keto chicken pot pie soup recipe is thick and creamy and tastes wonderful with the almond flour biscuits on the side. Coursedinner KeywordKeto Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 50 minutes Servings 6 people Calories 550 kcal Ingredients Low-Carb Biscuits 1 cup Almond flour

1 Egg

3 tbsp Butter unsalted, melted

1/2 cup Cheddar Cheese shredded

1/2 tsp Garlic powder Chicken Soup 2 tbsp Butter unsalted

1/2 medium onion chopped

1 celery stalk chopped

1/4 cup carrots chopped

1 cup green beans broken into pieces

3 tbsp parsley fresh, chopped

3 cups chicken shredded

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp poultry seasoning

2 tsp garlic minced Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add all of the ingredients for the biscuits to a mixing bowl, and beat on high to combine well. Form the biscuits into 6 even balls of dough, flatten slightly with your hands, and place onto a well-greased baking dish. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cooked through. Place 2 tablespoons of butter into a large pot on the stove. Add the onions, celery, and carrots to the pot with the butter, and cook over medium heat until softened. Place the garlic into the pot, and saute another 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients for the soup into the pot, and stir to combine well. Simmer the soup for 20-25 minutes until the green beans are tender. Serve with a side of a biscuit. Recipe Notes To save time, a pre-made rotisserie chicken (without skin) can be used. Calories: 550

Net Carbs: 7 Net Carbs With Biscuit Per Serving The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is approximate only. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipes on this site.

