Keto Chili- A Thick and Hearty Family Friendly Recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Keto Chili is what is for dinner tonight! If you're on the hunt for the best low carb chili recipe - this keto chili will knock your socks off! So savory, hearty, filling, and delicious. Oh and it's some really easy keto chili, too! I guarantee it will quickly become your go-to chili recipe. No bean chili that is packed full of rich and savory flavors that warm you up on a cold day.

Best Keto Chili

I've always loved me a good keto chili recipe... add some cornbread and it's a match made in heaven! When I was on the hunt for the BEST low carb chili recipe - this was one of the first ones I tried. Thankfully I didn't have to continue my search for long as it is SOOOOOO delicious. It's one I make often as chili recipes are some of my faves! You're gonna want to give this a try, too!

Craving More Keto Dinner Recipes

Brined Roast Turkey | This is a fantastic holiday recipe but also a dinner recipe that you could make. Here is a great recipe any time of the year.

| This is a fantastic holiday recipe but also a dinner recipe that you could make. Here is a great recipe any time of the year. Keto Shrimp Creole | Here is a fantastic shrimp recipe for any seafood lover. This keto recipe is incredible, hearty, and a delicious recipe.

| Here is a fantastic shrimp recipe for any seafood lover. This keto recipe is incredible, hearty, and a delicious recipe. Keto Taco Pie | If you love the Tex-Mex flavor, give this easy taco pie recipe a try. We eat this often and the whole family young and old enjoy the flavors.

Scroll down to make your own easy keto chili!

Ingredients for keto chili

2 pounds ground beef

1 bell pepper chopped

1 onion chopped

½ cup celery chopped

1 jalapeno finely chopped

4 cloves minced garlic

6 slices bacon

14 ½ ounces diced tomatoes

3 ounces tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

½ teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons paprika

1 cup bone broth

salt and pepper to taste

cheddar cheese for topping

Directions to make keto chili

Before you get started, gather up all the ingredients to make it easier in the kitchen! Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy; drain and set aside. Leave a thin layer of bacon grease in the skillet and dispose of the rest.

Add the onions, celery, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until crisp and tender. Mix the ground beef into the vegetables and cook until completely browned; drain.

Add the jalapeno and minced garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, and paprika. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Chop the bacon and toss them to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low and add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, salt, and pepper.

Stir in bone broth and then simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. Serve topped with shredded cheese. Enjoy!

Be sure to save this recipe for easy access! Simply hover over ANY image and click the SAVE button to post to your favorite Pinterest board. You can also use the share buttons for other social media platforms at the top of this post.

Can I Replace Ground Beef With Turkey in Keto Chili Recipe

Yes. You are welcome to swap out the ground beef with ground turkey if you prefer. I find that ground beef offers the most flavor, but it is all about what fits your preference. You could even opt for a ground chicken if you prefer.

Just use whatever protein you would like in this recipe. Or you could use one pound with one meat and another pound of another meat. That way you get a mix of flavor.

Chili Without Beans (No Bean Chili)

Is Chili Keto? I get asked that a lot, it can be. You have to adapt the recipe to fit the low carb lifestyle. This chili without beans gets a lot of questions. Chili without beans, how? Well, it is loaded with flavor, don't let it fool you. If you are not on a low carb diet, toss in beans, it will still taste amazing with or without.

You will find that depending on where you live, some people believe that true chili does not contain beans. So if you live in the right part of the world you might be used to a no-bean chili.

Can I Make Keto Chili In Crockpot

Yes. Simply follow steps 1-4 in the recipe card, and then transfer your chili into the crockpot. I find that allowing the chili to cook low and slow in the in a slow cooker helps to marry the flavors even more. You can let your chili stay on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. This keto friendly chili blows traditional chili right out of the water.

Will No Bean Chili Freeze

Yes. This recipe is super easy to freeze. Allow it to cool down a bit and then transfer into a freezer container or sealable freezer bag. Then toss in the freezer and store it for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge the day before you plan to use then. Toss chili on the stovetop or in a slow cooker and warm up your chili and serve.

What To Serve With Keto Chili

You could whip up some homemade keto crackers, cloud bread, or reach for a salad to pair next to your chili. We personally eat it like it is, and don't add sides that often. It is hearty, flavorful, and low carb and satisfies us!

Meal Prep With Low Carb Chili

You can also meal prep with this low carb chili. Place in single-serve sealable containers and use for quick lunches or dinner for the week. Or pop in the freezer in single-serve containers and grab and go when needed.

You can freeze your chili for up to three months in the freezer. So if you meal prep I always recommend freezing what you know you won't use in time before it would go bad in the fridge.

This is a great way to have a quick dinner one night or lunch on the go. You could even use the chili in other recipes when you meal plan.

How Long Will Chili Last In Fridge

You can store this keto chili in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. After that use your best judgment to see if the chili has gone bad or not. You never want to eat expired food.

This beef chili is dynamite, and young and old will reach for seconds each and every time you make it. Here are even more tasty recipes to consider whipping up.

See Also Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas Recipe







TRY OUR SUPER POPULAR KETO CHILI RECIPE AND LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK!

Yield: 8 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes If you're on the hunt for the best low carb chili recipe - this keto chili will knock your socks off! So savory, hearty, filling, and delicious. I guarantee it will quickly become your go-to chili recipe. Ingredients 2 pounds ground beef

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

4 cloves minced garlic

6 slices bacon

14 ½ ounces diced tomatoes

3 ounces tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

½ teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons paprika

1 cup bone broth

salt and pepper, to taste

cheddar cheese, for topping

CLICK PIN TO VISIT SITE FOR FULL RECIPE Instructions Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy; drain and set aside. Leave a thin layer of bacon grease in the skillet and dispose of the rest. Add the onions, celery, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until crisp and tender.Mix the ground beef into the vegetables and cook until completely browned; drain. Add the jalapeno and minced garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, and paprika. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Chop the bacon and toss them to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low and add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Stir in bone broth and then simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. Serve topped with shredded cheese. Enjoy! Nutrition Information: Yield: 8Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 409Total Fat: 25gCarbohydrates: 6gNet Carbohydrates: 3gFiber: 3gProtein: 37g Nutrition facts are auto- populated by the app for this recipe card, numbers may vary. For best results, input your exact brand ingredients into a recipe analyzer like Verywell or MyFitnessPal. Don't Forget To Save This Post Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

Melissa Owner & Lead Recipe Developer for It's Simple! since 2015, where you will find our best Family Favorites & Keto Low Carb Dishes with Helpful Cooking Tips & Hints in each post. Many Thanks for Stopping By, Enjoy!