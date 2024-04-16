Keto Chocolate Bars (Award Winning Recipe!) - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

This keto chocolate is an easy candy bar recipe made with just 3 ingredients! Crispy, chewy, and ready in 5 minutes, each bar has just 2 grams net carbs!

Like any good keto dessert, chocolate ones are always the best.

Cover anything in chocolate and I’ll instantly be a fan. While I love them in cookies or in blondies, nothing tastes as good as a classic chocolate candy bar.

Are you allowed chocolate on a keto diet?

As you’d expect, standard grocery store chocolate and chocolate candy bars are not keto friendly. They are loaded with sugar. One small candy bar has more carbs than someone on a keto diet can have in a week.

While there are some keto friendly chocolate brands out there, they are extremely expensive. A standard keto candy bar is over $8…. NOT worth it.

Luckily, you can easily make your own in the comfort of your kitchen!

4 Ingredients . Technically, you don’t even need the almond butter, but I love how firm the bars are by using them.

. Technically, you don’t even need the almond butter, but I love how firm the bars are by using them. Ready in 5 minutes . No baking required. The hard part is waiting for them to firm up.

. No baking required. The hard part is waiting for them to firm up. Just 2 grams net carbs per serving .

. Easy to customize . Add flavor extracts, nuts, seeds, coconut, or even chopped up keto cookie pieces.

. Add flavor extracts, nuts, seeds, coconut, or even chopped up pieces. Affordable. Make them yourself and you pay a fraction of the cost of buying the pre-made kind!

What I love about these candy bars is how much they taste like the real thing. Ever tried a crunch bar? I made a bunch of these for my friends and everyone claimed they tasted like a keto friendly crunch bar!

How to make keto chocolate bars

The Ingredients.

Unsweetened chocolate – Also known as Bakers chocolate, these candy bars are 100% unsweetened and have very few carbs. On its own, they are not edible, but when mixed with sweet ingredients, adds the chocolate element necessary.

– Also known as Bakers chocolate, these candy bars are 100% unsweetened and have very few carbs. On its own, they are not edible, but when mixed with sweet ingredients, adds the chocolate element necessary. Sugar free maple syrup – Skip the expensive store-bought kind and make your own keto maple syrup .

– Skip the expensive store-bought kind and make your own . Coconut oil – Choose the refined variety to avoid any coconut flavor.

– Choose the refined variety to avoid any coconut flavor. Almond butter – Smooth and drippy almond butter with no added sugar. Peanut butter and nut-free alternatives also work.

– Smooth and drippy with no added sugar. Peanut butter and nut-free alternatives also work. Crushed nuts and seeds– Optional, but makes these taste like crunch bars .

The Instructions.

Start by adding the chocolate, syrup, coconut oil and almond butter in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave everything in 30-second spurts until the chocolate has mostly melted. Gently mix until smooth.

Next, fold through your crushed nuts and seeds until combined. Transfer into a square pan and refrigerate for thirty minutes, or until firm.

Once firm, slice them into chocolate bars.

Expert tips for success

Microwave the mixture in 20-second spurts, or you risk the chocolate burning.

Avoid using chocolate chips , as they don’t melt anywhere near as well as a chocolate bar.

, as they don’t melt anywhere near as well as a chocolate bar. For a fun twist, let the chocolate set in candy molds.

Flavor variations

The base recipe acts as a blank canvas, so try some variations for some delicious fun!

Milk chocolate – Use keto milk chocolate chips instead of unsweetened chocolate.

– Use keto milk chocolate chips instead of unsweetened chocolate. Peppermint chocolate – Add 1/2 teaspoon of pure peppermint extract to the mixture.

– Add 1/2 teaspoon of pure peppermint extract to the mixture. White chocolate – Use sugar free white chocolate instead of unsweetened chocolate.

– Use instead of unsweetened chocolate. Toffee chocolate – Fold though half a cup of crushed keto candy pieces.

– Fold though half a cup of crushed pieces. Orange chocolate– Add 1/2 teaspoon of orange extract to the mixture.

Storing and freezing instructions

To store : This keto chocolate is stable at room temperature in a sealable container. It will keep well for up to four weeks. If you’d like it to keep longer, store it in the refrigerator.

: This keto chocolate is stable at room temperature in a sealable container. It will keep well for up to four weeks. If you’d like it to keep longer, store it in the refrigerator. To freeze: Place leftovers in a ziplock bag and store it in the freezer for up to six months.

Ingredients ▢ 1 1/2 cups unsweetened chocolate

▢ 1 cup almond butter Can sub for any nut or seed butter of choice

▢ 1/2 cup keto maple syrup

▢ 1/4 cup coconut oil optional * See notes

▢ 3 cups nuts and seeds optional Instructions Line an 8 x 8-inch baking dish with parchment paper and set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl or stovetop, combine your chocolate, almond butter, sticky sweetener and optional coconut oil and melt until combined.

Add your nuts/seeds of choice and mix until fully combined.

Pour the chocolate mix into the lined baking dish and spread out using a spatula. Refrigerate or freeze until firm.

Slice into chocolate bars. Notes * Makes it easier to bite into the chocolate. TO STORE: This keto chocolate is stable at room temperature in a sealable container. It will keep well for up to four weeks. If you’d like it to keep longer, store it in the refrigerator. TO FREEZE: Place leftovers in a ziplock bag and store it in the freezer for up to six months. Nutrition Serving: 1BarCalories: 149kcalCarbohydrates: 5gProtein: 4gFat: 15gSodium: 3mgPotassium: 176mgFiber: 3gVitamin A: 1IUCalcium: 53mgIron: 2mgNET CARBS: 2g Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

