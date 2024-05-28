Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (2024)

byArman Liew

published on Mar 23, 2023

113comments

5from 1821 votes

These keto chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy, and full of chocolate chips, you won’t believe they are low carb! Made with just 6 simple ingredients and 2 grams of carbs.

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (2)

Keto desserts CAN taste just as good as classic ones.

I’ve tried it with all kinds of desserts, and I love how AMAZING they taste. We’ve done cheesecake, ice cream, and chocolate cake, and recently, we’ve added chocolate chip cookies into the mix.

Why this recipe works

  • 6 Ingredients. Simple and easy-to-find keto ingredients that you probably have in your pantry now!
  • Quick and easy. The entire recipe takes less than 12 minutes to make.
  • Perfect texture. Crisp edges, soft and chewy in the middle, and loaded with chocolate chips.
  • 2 grams carbs. These make the ultimate low carb dessert.

What I love about these cookies is just how perfect they turn out every single time. If you are worried that keto cookies won’t taste as good as traditional ones, don’t fret- these are just like any good choc chip cookie out there.

Ingredients needed

  • Cashew butter-Gives the cookies a buttery texture, without the need for any butter or oil! You can substitute this with tahini.
  • Allulose- Unlike other sweeteners, allulose dissolves exactly like white sugar does and has no bitter aftertaste.
  • Baking Soda- Helps the cookies from overspreading, while helping them hold their shape.
  • Eggs- Room temperature eggs.
  • Vanilla Extract-A must for any good cookie recipe!
  • Keto chocolate chips–The star ingredient. I used homemade sugar free chocolate chips. You can also chop up a keto chocolate bar if you’d like pools of chocolate throughout.

How to make keto chocolate chip cookies

Step 1- Make the cookie dough

Start by whisking together the cashew butter, allulose, baking soda, eggs, and vanilla extract, until just combined. Fold through the chocolate chips.

Step 2- Chill the dough

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3-Shape and bake

Now, form 12 balls of cookie dough and place them on a lined baking sheet, and bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool completely.

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (3)

Tips to make the best recipe

  • Avoid over-mixing the dough, as it can affect how thick they remain, and soft and chewy.
  • If you prefer thicker cookies, refrigerate the dough for at least 45 minutes.
  • Do not over-bake the cookies as they continue to cook as they are cooling down.
  • If you enjoy your cookies loaded with chocolate chips and evenly dispersed, mix half the chocolate chips in the batter and reserve the other half for the top of them. Also, consider removing the cookies from the oven around the 8-minute mark and adding a few more on top.

Storage instructions

To store: Leftover cookies will keep at room temperature in a sealed container, for up to 2 weeks. If you’d like them to keep longer, store them in the refrigerator.

To freeze: Place leftover cookies in a ziplock bag and store them in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (4)

More low carb cookie recipes to try

Cookies

Keto Shortbread Cookies

5

Cookies

Keto Chocolate Cookies

5

Cookies

Keto No Bake Cookies

4.86

Frequently Asked Questions

How many carbs are in each cookie?

There are just 2 grams of carbs in each chocolate chip cookie.

Can I make this recipe without eggs?

You can replace the eggs with a tested egg substitute.

How many carbs are in keto chocolate chips?

Depending on the brand, each 1-tablespoon serving of keto chocolate chips has between 1-3 grams of carbs.

Can I substitute the cashew butter?

Swap out the cashew butter for almond butter, tahini, or sunflower seed butter.

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (9)

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

5 from 1821 votes

These keto chocolate chip cookies need just 6 ingredients to make and yield soft, chewy, and rich cookies! They take less than 12 minutes to bake.

Servings: 12 Cookies

Prep: 2 minutes mins

Cook: 12 minutes mins

Total: 14 minutes mins

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Line a large tray or cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine your cashew butter, granulated sweetener, egg, baking soda, and mix until combined. Fold in your chocolate chips.Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Using your hands, form 12 small balls of cookie dough. Place each ball on the lined tray and press each one into a thick cookie shape. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges just start to brown.

  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray completely.

Notes

TO STORE: Leftover cookies will keep at room temperature in a sealed container, for up to 2 weeks. They will keep longer when stored in the refrigerator.

TO FREEZE: Place leftover cookies in a ziplock bag and store them in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Nutrition

Serving: 1cookieCalories: 131kcalCarbohydrates: 5gProtein: 4gFat: 11gSodium: 35mgPotassium: 122mgFiber: 3gVitamin A: 23IUCalcium: 12mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 2g

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Author: Arman Liew

