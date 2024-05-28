Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies (Award Winning Recipe) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

These keto chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy, and full of chocolate chips, you won’t believe they are low carb! Made with just 6 simple ingredients and 2 grams of carbs.

Keto desserts CAN taste just as good as classic ones.

I’ve tried it with all kinds of desserts, and I love how AMAZING they taste. We’ve done cheesecake, ice cream, and chocolate cake, and recently, we’ve added chocolate chip cookies into the mix.

Why this recipe works

6 Ingredients . Simple and easy-to-find keto ingredients that you probably have in your pantry now!

. Simple and easy-to-find keto ingredients that you probably have in your pantry now! Quick and easy . The entire recipe takes less than 12 minutes to make.

. The entire recipe takes less than 12 minutes to make. Perfect texture . Crisp edges, soft and chewy in the middle, and loaded with chocolate chips.

. Crisp edges, soft and chewy in the middle, and loaded with chocolate chips. 2 grams carbs. These make the ultimate low carb dessert.

What I love about these cookies is just how perfect they turn out every single time. If you are worried that keto cookies won’t taste as good as traditional ones, don’t fret- these are just like any good choc chip cookie out there.

How to make keto chocolate chip cookies

Step 1- Make the cookie dough

Start by whisking together the cashew butter, allulose, baking soda, eggs, and vanilla extract, until just combined. Fold through the chocolate chips.

Step 2- Chill the dough

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3-Shape and bake

Now, form 12 balls of cookie dough and place them on a lined baking sheet, and bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool completely.

Tips to make the best recipe Avoid over-mixing the dough, as it can affect how thick they remain, and soft and chewy.

If you prefer thicker cookies, refrigerate the dough for at least 45 minutes.

Do not over-bake the cookies as they continue to cook as they are cooling down.

If you enjoy your cookies loaded with chocolate chips and evenly dispersed, mix half the chocolate chips in the batter and reserve the other half for the top of them. Also, consider removing the cookies from the oven around the 8-minute mark and adding a few more on top.

Storage instructions

To store: Leftover cookies will keep at room temperature in a sealed container, for up to 2 weeks. If you’d like them to keep longer, store them in the refrigerator.

To freeze: Place leftover cookies in a ziplock bag and store them in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many carbs are in each cookie? There are just 2 grams of carbs in each chocolate chip cookie. Can I make this recipe without eggs? You can replace the eggs with a tested egg substitute. How many carbs are in keto chocolate chips? Depending on the brand, each 1-tablespoon serving of keto chocolate chips has between 1-3 grams of carbs. Can I substitute the cashew butter? Swap out the cashew butter for almond butter, tahini, or sunflower seed butter.