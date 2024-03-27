Keto Chocolate Cream Cheese Truffles Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

For an easy and delicious treat, try this keto chocolate cream cheese truffles recipe. It's simple to prepare and the low-carb candy looks fabulous. Each fudge-like ball can be coated in cocoa, chopped nuts, or coconut.

Before fat bomb recipes were all the rage, I would just whip up some simple cream cheese chocolate balls made with cocoa. Then I'd coat them with a little coconut, nuts, or cocoa powder.

The recipe for these cream cheese truffles is so simple. Plus, I usually have all the ingredients on hand. So I can make them for a quick snack any time.

Because this is such a quick and easy recipe, it's sure to become a go-to for you too!

Ingredients

The best part of this keto truffles recipe is that you only need four basic ingredients! But you can add a little heavy cream and some unsweetened dried coconut or chopped nuts to coat if you'd like.

Cream Cheese

For the best taste, you full fat cream cheese. However, you can use a lower fat product if you want to cut back on the calories. Carbs are about the same for both.

Keto-Friendy Sweetener

The original recipe used 3 tablespoons of Truvia which is a concentrated granular mix of stevia and erythritol. Since one-for-one powdered sweeteners are more common these days, the recipe changed to use one of those instead.

Cocoa Powder

Regular unsweetened cocoa powder provides the chocolate flavor. For a more intense flavor, feel free to change it up by using a dark cocoa powder.

Extract Flavoring

I like to use almond extract to give the cream cheese balls an almond fudge flavor. However, you can use vanilla extract or another flavor if you don't like the almond.

Quick tips

Chill the chocolate mixture. You may want to place the cream cheese mixture in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes before forming into balls if it's too soft.

The easiest way to get uniform balls is to use a cookie scoop. It will also help to get the balls perfectly round. Soften the cream cheese. For a smooth mixture, it's best to use soft cream cheese. To soften it quickly, put it in thee microwave for about 15 seconds.

Instructions

The full recipe steps for the cream cheese truffles are in the recipe card at the bottom of this post. But I provide more information in this section along with process photos.

Make The Chocolate Cream Cheese Base

Using a blender or food processor, combine the cocoa powder, sweetener, cream cheese, and almond extract. For a creamier texture and improved flavor, I recommend adding in a tablespoon or two of heavy cream.

An electric mixer should work too if you don't have a blender or food processor.

Form The Balls And Coat

Before forming the balls, you'll want to have your coating ready in small bowls. So place a few tablespoons of each into separate bowls.

Then, take scoops or spoonfuls of cream cheese mixture and roll them into balls with your hands. Immediately press each ball into the coating of choice until the outer surface is completely covered.

FAQs

You'll find answers to common questions about making the chocolate cream cheese truffle balls here. If you don't see the answer you are looking for, just ask in the comment section below the recipe.

Do cream cheese truffles need to be refrigerated?

Because of the cream cheese, the truffles should be left at room temperature for no more than two hours. When wrapped in an airtight container, they stay fresh for up to four weeks in the refrigerator.

Can you freeze cream cheese truffles?

When frozen, the truffles will keep for up to three months. Wrapping them in plastic wrap before putting into a freezer container or bag will keep them fresh longer.

Can the cream cheese be melted first?

You can melt the cream cheese before blending it into the other ingredients. But then you'll need to chill the mixture to get it hard enough to form the balls.

Variations

This is a really simple chocolate cream cheese truffles recipe. It would make a great gift for a diabetic friend or someone trying to lose weight on low carb. And, it's pretty enough to set out at a holiday party or special occasion.

You can easily change the taste by using different flavors in place of the almond extract. A peppermint extract goes well with chocolate. Orange or raspberry work well too.

Another idea is to coat each ball with melted sugar free chocolate. You can use keto-friendly white, milk, or dark chocolate chips or bars. ChocZero is my favorite low-carb chocolate for making homemade candy.

Cream cheese is a popular ingredient in many easy keto desserts. These are some of my family's favorites!

Keto Fudge gets it's smooth and creamy texture from the added cream cheese. It's so good that those not following low-carb will devour it.

gets it's smooth and creamy texture from the added cream cheese. It's so good that those not following low-carb will devour it. Fruit Pizza With Cream Cheese is an easy dessert that can be made with any lightly sweetened pizza crust.

is an easy dessert that can be made with any lightly sweetened pizza crust. Banana Split Cheesecake requires no baking so it whips up quickly and is great treat for summer gatherings.

requires no baking so it whips up quickly and is great treat for summer gatherings. Cream Cheese Dessert whips up in only a few minutes so you'll have it ready to serve quickly.

whips up in only a few minutes so you'll have it ready to serve quickly. Cheesecake Bites are a great fat bomb snack that you can tuck away in the freezer to enjoy any time.

Recipe

Keto Chocolate Cream Cheese Truffles
These low-carb almond fudge keto truffles are easy to prepare and look fabulous. Coat them in cocoa powder, chopped nuts, or unsweetened coconut.
Prep Time:15 minutes mins
Total Time:15 minutes mins
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Diet: Diabetic, Gluten Free
Servings: 12 truffles
Calories: 45
Ingredients
▢ ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ 4 ounces cream cheese

▢ 1-2 tablespoons heavy cream optional - see note

▢ ⅓ cup Swerve Confectioners Powdered Sweetener or Truvia Sweet Complete Confectioners

▢ ½ teaspoon almond extract or other flavor extract

▢ cocoa powder

▢ unsweetened coconut

▢ chopped nuts US Customary - Metric Instructions In food processor or mixer, combine ½ cup cocoa powder, cream cheese, cream (if using) and almond extract until well blended.

Using a small scoop or spoon, divide mixture evenly and roll into balls. Roll balls in desired topping – cocoa, coconut, or chopped nuts.
Notes
The addition of heavy cream will give a sweeter taste and tone down the cream cheese.
You may want to place the cream cheese mixture in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes before forming into balls if it's too soft.
The easiest way to get uniform balls is to use a cookie scoop. It will also help to get the balls perfectly round.
For a smooth mixture, it's best to use soft cream cheese. To soften it quickly, put it in thee microwave for about 15 seconds.
The original recipe used 3 tablespoons of Truvia which is a concentrated granular mix of stevia and erythritol. Since one-for-one powdered sweeteners are more common these days, the recipe changed to use one of those instead.
Nutrition
Calories: 45 | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 32mg | Potassium: 69mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 145IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg
Additional Info
Net Carbs: 2g | % Carbs: 16.7% | % Protein: 8.3% | % Fat: 75% | SmartPoints: 2

First published on September 8, 2010. Post updated on May 21, 2021, with new images and additional recipe information.