Keto Coconut Curry Chicken - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Robin

March 16 2021

We finally tried this last night and it is awesome! I did have to make a few substitutions - chicken breast instead of thighs because he likes those better, lemon zest instead of lemongrass, scallions instead of leeks, and crushed red pepper instead of a fresh chili pepper. Definitely a keeper!!!

Since this is too much meat for my wok, I used a big ceramic non-stick frying pan instead. Since too high a heat is bad for the pan, I just do it on medium heat tops. Not a hard change, and things always turn out just fine.

Last thing: like other DD fans, I see comments from time to time that are (to my mind) unjustified. Anybody who takes the time to understand how keto works, and there's lots of resources here on the site to learn, won't make critical comments about macros, how much fat is in the recipe, or any number of other things. I've met plenty of people who say they want to do keto but don't bother to learn about it first so they just don't understand how these things work. I wish people who have something bad to say would educate themselves before making those comments. I think the whole DD team is awesome and does a great job - keep up the good work!!! and thank you :-)