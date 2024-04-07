Keto Coconut Curry Chicken - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Imagine a silky coconut sauce filled with fragrant lemongrass, warming ginger, and a kick of heat from the curry. Oh, yes. It’s real, and it’s happening.
March 24 2015 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Naomi Sherman, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Main course, Meal
Imagine a silky coconut sauce filled with fragrant lemongrass, warming ginger, and a kick of heat from the curry. Oh, yes. It’s real, and it’s happening.
USMetric
4 servingservings
Ingredients
- 2 2 stalks of lemongrass
- 3 tbsp 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp 2 tbsp fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 2 2 garlic clove, finely choppedgarlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp 2 tbsp curry powder or green curry paste
- 1 1 red chili pepper, finely choppedred chili peppers, finely chopped
- 2 lbs 900 g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
- salt, to taste
- 1 (3 oz.) 1 (90 g) leek, choppedleeks, chopped
- ½ (2 oz.) ½ (60 g) red bell pepper, slicedred bell peppers, sliced
- 14 oz. 400 g coconut cream
- 1 1 lime, the finely grated zestlimes, the finely grated zest
- ½ cup (¼ oz.) 120 ml (8 g) fresh cilantro
Instructions
Crush the tough part of the lemongrass with the broad side of a knife or pestle. Chop it finely.
Heat the coconut oil in a large wok or a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the lemongrass, ginger, garlic, curry, and chili. Sauté for a couple of minutes before adding the chicken. Season with salt. Fry until golden.
Add the leek and bell pepper and give them a good mix. Sauté for a couple of minutes. The vegetables should still be crunchy.
Add the coconut cream and let simmer for 5–10 minutes until everything is warm.
Top with cilantro and sprinkle over the lime zest before serving.
Tip!
Did you know you can store ginger in the freezer? Just wash it really well, dry it, and you can grate it still frozen with the clean skin on!
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
42 comments
1
Vevcil
March 24 2015
How frying effects nutritions?
2
DonnaE
March 24 2015
I second Vevcil's question about frying. Stewing is safer--prevents the creation of carcinogenic heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons:
http://www.cancer.gov/cancertopics/causes-prevention/risk/diet/cooked...
Reply: #10
3
Eddie Mitchell
March 24 2015
Here we go again. Don't breath the air, it will kill ya. Don't drink the water, it will kill ya. Don't use a plastic spoon, it will kill ya. Give me a break. The recipes and food ideas on this blog are way above the crap most people are eating.
For gods sake, give the place a break.
No grovel intended.
Kind regards Eddie
Replies: #8, #42
4
greensleeves
March 24 2015
Chicken thigh fillet? What's wrong with the meat, on the bone, with the skin? Stewing the bone & skin will give us more collagen, cartilage & healthy fat in a rich curry- plus the skin has important glycine for our hair & nails. Are we supposed to eat skinless chicken now? Confuzzled.
8
Reply to comment #3 by Eddie Mitchell
Kaye Bonato
March 26 2015
Thanks Eddie, I was about to start tearing out my hair and you saved me just in time.
For those concerned about frying food/meat. If you don't like it, don't do it. As for me, a nice piece of chicken with skin and bones lightly fried is a thing to enjoy.
9
Lily
March 26 2015
I cooked this curry today in a pressure cooker for 35 minutes, the best curry we ever had. Thank you fore the recipe.
PS. I left the skin and bones on, they were delicious.
10
Reply to comment #2 by DonnaE
BobM
March 27 2015
If it's true that "frying" foods to create a sear is bad, why aren't the French dying at an incredible rate? It's hard to find French food/meat that's not seared.
12
Nancy
April 3 2015
Could the recipes be posted in such a way we could copy and paste, for example, to Evernote? I think the graph and the photo of our cook keep me from doing this.
This is very good and I'm trying to save it the lazy, I mean, digital way. Thank you.
And also thank you to Eddie Mitchell.
13
Jo tB
April 3 2015
Nancy, I just copy and paste any recipe I want into a Word document. I use the paste special function so as not to import all the internet codes, it becomes flat text. I use "the scissors" in windows 2010 to cut and paste the photo into the word document. Then I save it to my hard drive or put it onto a USB stick along with over 500 other recipes that I have collected. Now all I have to do is make them.......
16
Ronnie
April 16 2015
I love the recipes you posted a lot! How about making them accessible on Pinterest? It would give you lots of exposure and I would have a quick way of saving it.
Best Wishes!
17
Lorna
August 20 2015
Only just come across this site and loving these recipes. Don't understand all the critical comments though.
I'm English and have spoken English all my life ;-) To fry means to fry, such as in a frying pan ... a very shallow vessel - perfectly designed for FRYING the good ol' full English breakfast (which isn't deep fried like chips :O ). Deep frying, as per chips, is ... deep frying in a large saucepan ir deep fryer. Saute ... that's not English, it's French :-D
18
Cate
August 20 2015
I agree with Lorna - what is with the critical comments? Just use your common sense and adapt to your preferences (skin, no skin, bones, no bones, fry, stew), no need to debate the issue. We cooked this recently, as directed, and it was delicious.
19
Jenny
October 15 2015
This was absolutely delicious! Thank you! I had to YouTube how to prepare lemon grass and that was really helpful. I made puréed cauliflower. My husband and ten year old daughter loved it - thank you for this great recipe!
Reply: #20
20
Reply to comment #19 by Jenny
Bjarte Bakke Team Diet Doctor
October 16 2015
Glad you enjoyed it Jenny! We have loads more simple and delicious recipes coming up very soon. :)
21
MonaLisa
January 28 2016
I am thinking ..coconut cream, is that really coconut milk? The tin can? or is it the little paper carton that actually is named coconut cream? Or the coconut cream that should be mixed with water? I have three variations.. but never seen coconut cream in a tin.If I look at the picture it is coconut milk, from a tin. Right?
Reply: #22
22
Reply to comment #21 by MonaLisa
Peter Biörck Team Diet Doctor
February 14 2016
I am thinking ..coconut cream, is that really coconut milk? The tin can? or is it the little paper carton that actually is named coconut cream? Or the coconut cream that should be mixed with water? I have three variations.. but never seen coconut cream in a tin.If I look at the picture it is coconut milk, from a tin. Right?
Sorry for late answer, yes it's from a tin. :)
23
cydne
July 2 2016
my first fear was a rise in cholesterol. but most of the fat in these recipes comes from non animal sources! which of course means no cholesterol. high fiber foods also help lower cholesterol.
thank you thank you thank you for helping me find a way to eat all the delicious foods I love and loose weight and be healthy!
Carol
Carol
October 15 2017
I made this recipe the other night and we really enjoyed it. Great flavors! As far as the lime goes, I used some of the zest for garnish and squeezed the lime juice right in. It was delicious, thank you!
28
Val
February 9 2018
I may be wrong but I would guess that they had meant to add kaffir lime leaves, perhaps with the coconut cream to simmer...at least that's how I make Thai coconut lime dishes. If you have them, try it. :)
29
Dawn
March 24 2018
I just made this recipe and it is delicious. Love it. Thank you.
31
Denise
March 27 2018
Where is the Lime
Absolutely beautiful recipe. We just had this for dinner with some Modifications as I’m allergic to Garlic & my husband can not handle Chilli. So I just made it with coriander & added some zucchini noodles. So next time I will just add some lime juice & lime zest to the ingredients. Otherwise this is one of my favourites. At only 9grams of Carbs it’s to good to ignore.
Thank you for your beautiful recipes.
32
Deborah
October 11 2018
This meal was delicious. Thank you Team Diet Doctor!
35
Kellie
July 19 2019
Loved this recipe, it was delicious. This is my new favourite! Had it with DD oven baked cauliflower. Beaut!
36
Daniela
February 28 2020
Delicious!
37
Liz
June 10 2020
One of our favourite go to’s
38
nemzywemzy
July 16 2020
This was so simple to make and delicious. Next time I’d add more curry powder.
Reply: #39
39
Reply to comment #38 by nemzywemzy
Crystal Pullen Team Diet Doctor
July 16 2020
This was so simple to make and delicious. Next time I’d add more curry powder.
You can't beat simple and delicious :)
40
Keegan
September 20 2020
Love this recipe. I didn’t have chicken so I substitute baked sausages in at the last minute to make coconut curries sausages. Soooooo good! Would that change the net carb count much? It ended up being two sausages per person
Reply: #41
41
Reply to comment #40 by Keegan
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
September 20 2020
Love this recipe. I didn’t have chicken so I substitute baked sausages in at the last minute to make coconut curries sausages. Soooooo good! Would that change the net carb count much? It ended up being two sausages per person
You would need to check the label for your sausages to see if they have any carbs.
42
Reply to comment #3 by Eddie Mitchell
traci.quebbeman
September 24 2020
Amen, or use an air fryer.
43
Austin
October 25 2020
It was excellent.
46
Robin
March 16 2021
We finally tried this last night and it is awesome! I did have to make a few substitutions - chicken breast instead of thighs because he likes those better, lemon zest instead of lemongrass, scallions instead of leeks, and crushed red pepper instead of a fresh chili pepper. Definitely a keeper!!!
Since this is too much meat for my wok, I used a big ceramic non-stick frying pan instead. Since too high a heat is bad for the pan, I just do it on medium heat tops. Not a hard change, and things always turn out just fine.
Last thing: like other DD fans, I see comments from time to time that are (to my mind) unjustified. Anybody who takes the time to understand how keto works, and there's lots of resources here on the site to learn, won't make critical comments about macros, how much fat is in the recipe, or any number of other things. I've met plenty of people who say they want to do keto but don't bother to learn about it first so they just don't understand how these things work. I wish people who have something bad to say would educate themselves before making those comments. I think the whole DD team is awesome and does a great job - keep up the good work!!! and thank you :-)
Reply: #47
47
Reply to comment #46 by Robin
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
March 16 2021
Thank you for your kind words Robin!
48
Alison L
March 17 2021
This was so good! I made it without the lemongrass since I didn’t have it, used chicken breast because I didn’t have thighs, and used broccoli as the veggie. This is clearly a versatile recipe. Was still awesome. Thanks for a great low carb curry!
49
Amy
July 2 2021
Served with shirataki rice and it was great.
50
Helena Cruz
September 14 2021
Quick question on the net carbs...is it 8 net carbs or 13 net carbs? When you select the nutritional value it shows 8 but underneath it also show 13. Just trying to calculate correctly. Thank youo.
Reply: #51
51
Reply to comment #50 by Helena Cruz
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
September 14 2021
Quick question on the net carbs...is it 8 net carbs or 13 net carbs? When you select the nutritional value it shows 8 but underneath it also show 13. Just trying to calculate correctly. Thank youo.
This is 8g net carbs per serving. The 13g is for total carbs.
53
kathrynbbrown
December 8 2021
I made this with shrimp rather than chicken and it was fantastic!
Reply: #54
54
Reply to comment #53 by kathrynbbrown
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
December 8 2021
I made this with shrimp rather than chicken and it was fantastic!
Great! Thanks for sharing!
55
Kathleen
December 18 2021
I’ve made this twice and the whole family loves it. Thanks so much for sharing it :-)
I added quite a few veggies such as cut up tomatoes, florets of broccoli, cut up Spring onions and baby spinach (this I just threw in 2 minutes before serving). It makes more veggies for my kids and spreads it out a bit :-)
Reply: #56
56
Reply to comment #55 by Kathleen
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
December 20 2021
I’ve made this twice and the whole family loves it. Thanks so much for sharing it :-)
I added quite a few veggies such as cut up tomatoes, florets of broccoli, cut up Spring onions and baby spinach (this I just threw in 2 minutes before serving). It makes more veggies for my kids and spreads it out a bit :-)
Great! So glad everyone enjoys it!
57
Tina
April 23 2023
This is a fantastic recipe! One time I made it using green curry paste and another time I made it using a combo of curry and curry madras powders. I find it hard to finely chop lemongrass, so after smashing it, I put it in the electric spice chopper/grinder we have (and do the same for the ginger) - that way it's super fine and just melts into the coconut oil! The chilis we get here are SUPER powerful, so I only use 1/3 to 1/2 of one red chili. The last time I made it I didn't have bell pepper on hand, so I used broccoli, and I think I prefer that! Also, I put kaffir lime leaves in and let it simmer like that for the duration. Great recipe. Thank you!