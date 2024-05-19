Keto French Toast Recipe - Only 3 Net Carbs & SO Easy! | Chenée Today (2024)

Best keto French toast recipe with Aldi Keto bread! It's so good and only 3 net carbs! You have got to try this easy keto french toast with zero carb bread! For more keto-friendly goodies, check out my Keto Chocolate Mousse for Two or my Keto Broccoli Salad with Tomatoes and Feta!

Best Keto French Toast Recipe

I'm so excited to share the best keto French toast recipe with you! It's such a simple, classic recipe, but so satisfying and perfect for that French toast craving. And the best part? It's only got 3 grams of net carbs per serving! So if you're following a keto lifestyle, you can enjoy French toast without worry! And even if you're not, you can still enjoy low-carb French toast while cutting back on sugar and get a great start of the day on a Saturday morning! Top it with some keto maple syrup and enjoy!

What kind of bread should be used for keto French toast?

The key to this keto French toast recipe is in the bread. In this case, we're using L'Oven Fresh Zero Net Carb Multiseed Bread from Aldi. This post isn't sponsored -- I just love this bread! Of course, if you're unable to find this particular bread, you can use any other Keto-friendly bread you can find to make a big batch of keto French toast! Another great option is Franz Keto Bread, which is also zero net carbs. But whatever low-carb bread that you use, this French toast will definitely be a go-to brunch treat!

Using keto bread is an easy way to make this classic breakfast dish keto friendly! Because all of the carbohydrates in the Zero Net Carb bread come from dietary fiber, the bread contains zero net carbs. But what does that mean?

What are net carbs?

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of net carbs, here's how they work. Basically, net carbs are the grams of carbohydrates in a food after you subtract dietary fiber. Because dietary fiber and sugar alcohols don't impact blood sugar, it can be excluded from measurements for the purposes of following a low-carb or diabetic-friendly diet.

How many carbs are in keto French toast?

So in this case, this low carb French toast recipe contains 42 grams of carbs, which definitely sounds like a lot! But since 39 of those grams of carbs come from dietary fiber or sugar alcohols like erythritol, only the remaining 3 grams are absorbed by your body. So they're the only ones you need to measure for your daily carbohydrate count. That's where the 3 net carbs number comes from!

How long do you soak bread for French toast?

The short answer: it varies! It depends on the thickness of your bread slices, the type of bread, and whether it's stale or not. Many traditional French toast recipes suggest soaking your bread for 10-20 minutes, but since the Zero Net Carb bread we're using doesn't come in very thick slices, about 5 minutes should be fine to soak the bread.

But one thing I love about this french toast recipe is that it's so simple and you can sort of play around with it to suit your preference! If you want, feel free to double the batter recipe and soak your bread longer to get more of a custard texture to your French toast! I personally love the ease and quickness of this recipe, but what I love most is that it's adaptable!

What is keto toast made of?

In addition to our low carb bread, we're using a mixture of Keto-friendly ingredients like eggs, heavy cream, vanilla extract and a little ground cinnamon to create the most delicious custard for our Keto French toast!

Equipment

For this recipe, you'll need either a griddle pan like this one, or another nonstick frying pan. Other than that, just a few tools to mix up the egg mixture and soak your bread, and you're ready to go!

How to Make Keto French Toast - Tips and F.A.Q.

Is Aldi bread Keto friendly? Aldi states on their website that the Zero Net Carb bread is Keto-friendly and has 0g net carbs. That makes it keto friendly, as it does not add any net carbs to your daily net carb total. What can I use instead of butter for French toast? If you don't have any butter on hand, you can still make this low carb French toast! Just use cooking spray or vegetable oil to grease your pan. If you have butter-flavored cooking spray or shortening, that would be even better to give your French toast a buttery flavor. See Also Fudgy Bourbon Balls RecipeQuick Red Cabbage Recipe –schnelles Rezept für RotkohlFilipino Chicken Adobo Recipelemon souffle recipe – use real butter What is a substitute for milk in French toast? Typically, you could substitute a plant-based milk for dairy milk in a French toast recipe. For this keto French toast, you'll want to opt for a keto-friendly plant milk like unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk. Is French toast high in carbs? If it's a regular French toast made with traditional bread, then yes. But this keto french toast with zero carb bread is a perfect breakfast option for the keto diet! Can I make this into a keto French toast casserole? Absolutely! You can place each slice of bread in a casserole dish, overlapping, and pour the egg mixture on top. Then you can bake it in a 350 degree oven until golden brown and drizzle with sugar-free syrup! Or you can switch it up and try this air fryer French toast!

📖 Recipe

Keto French Toast Recipe with Aldi Keto Bread Print Pin Recipe Rate RecipeSave Recipe See Also Easy Apricot Jam Recipe (Gluten-free, Vegan, Pectin-Free) Best keto French toast recipe with Aldi Keto bread! It's so good and only 3 net carbs! You have got to try this easy keto french toast with zero carb bread! Prep Time: 3 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 13 minutes minutes Course: Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine :American Servings: 2 servings Calories: 338kcal Recipe Source: Chenée Lewis Equipment you may need griddle pan

pancake spatula

whisk

9x13 pan Ingredients 2 large eggs beaten

2 tablespoon ( 30 ml ) heavy cream

2 tablespoon ( 30 ml ) water

½ teaspoon ( 1 g ) cinnamon

1 teaspoon ( 5 ml ) pure vanilla extract

4 slices L'Oven Fresh Zero Net Carb Multiseed Bread - or your favorite keto bread

- 2 tablespoon ( 28 g ) salted butter for pan, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon ( 15 g ) Confectioner's Swerve - for dusting (optional)

- 3 tablespoon ( 44 ml ) ChocZero Maple Pecan Sugar-Free Syrup - (optional) Instructions In a bowl, whisk together beaten eggs, cream, water, cinnamon, and vanilla until smooth. Pour into a 9x13 baking pan or a similarly-shaped container. 2 large eggs, 2 tablespoon heavy cream, 2 tablespoon water, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Place bread in the pan, in batches if necessary, and allow to soak up the batter. 4 slices L'Oven Fresh Zero Net Carb Multiseed Bread

Heat butter in a griddle pan or other nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Swirl butter to coat pan evenly. 2 tablespoon salted butter

Carefully place soaked bread into hot pan and cook, in batches if necessary, about 3-5 minutes or until golden brown. Gently flip and continue cooking another 3-5 minutes.

Top with additional butter, confectioner's Swerve, and sugar-free syrup, if you like. Serve warm. 2 tablespoon salted butter, 1 tablespoon Confectioner's Swerve, 3 tablespoon ChocZero Maple Pecan Sugar-Free Syrup Notes Sugar-Free Syrup: I like the flavor and consistency of the ChocZero sugar-free maple pecan syrup! But you can use whatever sugar-free syrup you like, or omit the syrup altogether! Serving/storage: This Keto French toast is best served immediately, but if you would like to save it for later, you can store it, without extra butter, powdered Swerve, or syrup, in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Nutrition Serving: 2 slices | Calories: 338 kcal | Carbohydrates: 42 g | Protein: 10 g | Fat: 26 g | Saturated Fat: 14 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g | Cholesterol: 65 mg | Sodium: 315 mg | Potassium: 100 mg | Fiber: 39 g Nutrition Disclaimer Did you try this recipe? Rate it below!I can't wait to see (and share) your results! Follow me on Instagram at @chenee_today and tag #cheneetoday!

Last Updated on June 15, 2023 by Chenée Lewis