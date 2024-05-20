Keto Friendly Dessert Recipes – The Keto Diet Recipe Cafe (2024)

A Ketogenic, or Low Carb diet doesn’t mean you have to abandon your sweet tooth and give up desserts. Indulge yourself, guilt free, with these awesome dessert recipes from our keto friends. The list continues to grow, we add more each week!
Cakes & Pies
Low Carb Strawberry Shortcake
Low Carb Strawberry Shortcake 2019-01-31 15:00:00 This guilt-free strawberry shortcake is incredibly tasty, fluffy and light! It's low carb and ...Low Carb Chocolate Raspberry Tart
Low Carb Chocolate Raspberry Tart 2019-01-31 14:13:02 Yields 12 Decadent chocolate tart with a hint of sweet raspberry flavor in ...Keto Chocolate Soufflé
Keto Chocolate Soufflé 2019-01-31 13:24:17 Yields 6 If you’re a chocolate lover, this soufflé will be everything you want it ...Keto Cherry Pie Bars
Keto Cherry Pie Bars 2019-01-31 09:00:07 Yields 12 A classic cherry dessert is baked into a crowd-pleasing, more healthier treat. ...Keto Yule Log Cake
Keto Yule Log Cake 2018-11-20 01:43:37 Yields 16 A Buche de Noel yule log cake that is both low carb ...Keto Cranberry Cobbler
Keto Cranberry Cobbler 2018-10-15 12:20:01 Yields 9 This creamy and colorful trifle is a beautiful easy dessert. It's quick to ...Low Carb Spooky Chocolate Chip Cupcakes
Low Carb Spooky Chocolate Chip Cupcakes 2018-09-28 03:15:45 Yields 10 Made with coconut flour, xylitol and rich dark cocoa, this ...Low Carb Tiramisu
Low Carb Tiramisu 2018-09-20 09:18:58 Yields 4 If you are craving for a tiramisu on your low carb and keto ...Keto Banana Carrot Muffins
Keto Banana Carrot Muffins 2018-09-20 08:42:07 Yields 18 You can never go wrong with the combination of banana and carrot. ...Keto Chocolate Mousse
Keto Chocolate Mousse 2018-09-20 08:13:06 Yields 8 This Keto Chocolate Mousse is a great dessert while on a diet. With ...Banana Chocolate Chip Keto Muffins
Banana Chocolate Chip Keto Muffins 2018-09-19 00:09:11 Yields 12 Try this delicious Banana Chocolate Chip Keto Muffins! Simple, fluffy, and ...Keto Banana and Peach Cobbler
Keto Banana and Peach Cobbler 2018-09-18 09:51:23 Yields 8 Banana and peach cobbler takes less than 1 hour to prepare. ...Low Carb Macadamia Nut Brownies
Low Carb Macadamia Nut Brownies 2018-09-18 07:33:55 Yields 10 This healthy brownies recipe is loaded with chocolate and delicious macadamia ...Low Carb Lemon Poppy Souffle
Low Carb Lemon Poppy Souffle 2018-09-18 07:23:23 Yields 4 These Low Carb Lemon Poppy Souffle are light and moist, perfect ...Keto Fudge
Keto Fudge 2018-09-18 02:55:22 Yields 16 Satisfy your sweet tooth with this heavenly cream cheese chocolate keto fudge. With only ...Low Carb Holiday Spice Cakes
Low Carb Holiday Spice Cakes 2018-09-18 02:32:44 Yields 12 These spice cakes will bring a delightful warmth to your taste ...
Cookies & Candies
Keto Nutmeg Butter Cookies
Keto Nutmeg Butter Cookies 2018-11-20 00:30:27 Yields 24 These nutmeg butter cookies are an old-fashioned holiday cookie we're used to. ...Keto Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies
Keto Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies 2018-11-19 23:31:54 Yields 30 Following Christmas tradition is not that hard because of this recipe. These ...Keto Gingerbread Cookies
Keto Gingerbread Cookies 2018-11-19 20:18:35 Yields 10 This sugar-free gingerbread cookies recipe uses just 5 ingredients plus a few spices. ...Low Carb Bat Cookies
Low Carb Halloween Bat Cookies 2018-09-27 14:25:07 Yields 20 These healthy bat cookies are sugar free, grain free, low carb ...Low Carb Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Low Carb Chocolate Chunk Cookies 2018-09-19 00:23:05 Yields 8 Are you on a diet and craving for your favorite chocolate ...Keto Vegan Truffles
Keto Vegan Truffles 2018-09-17 09:19:48 Yields 25 Truffles will put a smile on anyone's face – and they're so easy ...Low Carb Lemon Gingersnaps
Low Carb Lemon Gingersnaps 2018-09-17 09:10:36 Yields 30 A moist and soft low carb lemon gingersnaps are the perfect cookies ...Low Carb Almond Cookies
Low Carb Almond Cookies 2018-09-16 21:00:34 Yields 8 Almost too good to share. These healthy low carb and keto almond ...Low Carb Amaretti Cookies
Low Carb Amaretti Cookies 2018-09-15 19:12:26 Yields 8 Crunchy on the outside and silky smooth on the inside, you can't ...Low Carb Chocolate Covered Macaroons
Chocolate Covered Macaroons 2018-09-15 18:43:17 Yields 12 These wonderfully light chocolate covered macaroons are made with sugar free chocolate, erythrital ...Low Carb Pumpkin Cookies with Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
Low Carb Pumpkin Cookies with Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting 2017-11-04 20:36:48 Serves 8 These awesome little cookies from HoldTheCarbs.com are ...Low Carb Brownies | Keto
Low Carb Brownies Low Carb Brownies | Keto 2017-06-08 15:40:16 Yields 8 There really isn't anything much better than a ...Keto Pumpkin Pie Blondies
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and people are scrambling to find recipes that can suffice and entice both keto ...Lemon Sugar Cookie Cups
Deliciously tender almond flour cookie cups filled with low carb lemon pastry cream. A divine keto Easter treat! This post ...Low Carb Peanut Butter Fudge
Want real old fashioned peanut butter fudge on your low carb diet? This is the recipe for you! Sweet and ...Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cream Sandwich Hearts For Your Sweetie!
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cream Sandwich Cookies 2017-02-04 11:14:12 Yields 24 The perfect Valentine treat, these lovely "sugar" cookies are gluten-free ...
Cheese Cakes
Keto Raspberry Cheesecake
Keto Rasbery Cheesecakce Keto Raspberry Cheesecake 2019-01-31 14:46:32 Yields 10 This Keto Raspberry Cheesecake Recipe will knock your socks off! ...Keto Instant Pot Cheesecake
Keto Instant Pot Cheesecake 2018-11-07 08:50:48 Yields 8 A low carb and keto cheesecake recipe that's very easy to make ...Keto Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Keto Pumpkin Cheese Cake 2018-10-15 12:16:04 Yields 8 The pumpkin flavor and spices are perfect for welcoming fall. A rich ...Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites 2018-09-28 03:29:07 Yields 14 Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites are a delish no bake alternative ...Keto Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake
Keto Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake 2018-09-20 08:26:48 Yields 12 Satisfy your sweet tooth with this heavenly delicious Keto Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake. ...Keto Cheesecake Cupcakes
Keto Cheesecake Cupcakes 2018-09-18 02:45:33 Yields 12 A refreshing berry dessert you can prepare in just 10 minutes. Mouthwatering low ...Amazing Keto Chocolate Cheesecake
Amazing Keto Chocolate Cheesecake 2018-09-17 09:35:40 Yields 12 A dream come true for chocolate lovers who are in diet. This ...Low Carb Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Low Carb Lemon Cheesecake Bars 2018-09-17 09:00:16 Yields 8 If you love lemon and cheesecake, you’ll love these! These soft ...Low Carb Crustless Pumpkin Pie
Low Carb Crustless Pumpkin Pie Low Carb Crustless Pumpkin Pie 2017-11-04 20:30:11 A great alternative for traditional pumpkin pie this ...Try This Light and Creamy Coconut Flan
Low Carb Carmel Coconut Flan 2017-02-05 06:37:42 Yields 8 The first bite of this creamy flan will surprise you with ...Fabulous Boston Cream Cheesecake - Low Carb and Gluten Free
Low Carb Boston Cream Cheesecake 2017-02-04 13:26:10 Yields 16 An incredibly delicous Boston Cream Cheesecake made with almond and coconut ...Utterly Sinful Coffee Chocolate Mocha Cheesecake Recipe
Low Carb Coffee Mocha Cheesecake 2017-02-04 11:42:23 Yields 12 If mixing your coffee and cheesecake cravings appeal to you, this ...Try This Decadent Keto Chocolate Silk Pie
Keto Chocolate Silk Pie 2017-02-04 08:06:01 Yields 10 With a golden flaky crust and creamy rich chocolate filling you ...Red Velvet Cinnamon Cheesecakes - Low Carb
Red Velvet Cinnamon Cheesecakes 2017-02-03 17:29:33 Yields 4 Combining red velvet cake and cheesecake, this dessert is a perfect complement ...No Bake Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
No Bake Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake 2017-02-03 16:30:50 Yields 16 This ultimate low card decadent cheese cake is made ...
Paleo No-bake Key Lime Pies 2017-01-08 15:03:46 Yields 12 These vegan key lime pies are loaded with healthy fats like ...
Ice Cream & Custards
Keto Chocolate Panna Cotta
Keto Chocolate Panna Cotta 2019-01-31 14:29:03 Yields 4 A rich, creamy and delicious Keto Chocolate Panna Cotta that can be ...Low Carb Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
Low Carb Pumpkin Crème Brûlée 2018-10-15 12:08:45 Yields 6 Pumpkin Creme Brulee will bring out the pumpkin fan within you. ...Sugar Free Keto Peach Melba Parfait
Sugar Free Keto Peach Melba Parfait 2018-09-20 09:10:59 Yields 8 This sugar free parfait is filling and ideal for breakfast ...Low Carb Raspberry Lemon Popsicles
Low Carb Raspberry Lemon Popsicles 2018-09-20 08:56:59 Yields 6 Homemade fresh lemonade and raspberries mixed together to create refreshing popsicles ...Keto Pumpkin Custard
Keto Pumpkin Custard 2018-09-20 08:51:13 Yields 6 This Keto Pumpkin Custard is very easy to prepare. It's light yet a ...Low Carb Lemon Custard
Low Carb Lemon Custard 2018-09-18 07:46:13 Yields 8 You can enjoy this low carb lemon custard on its own or ...Low Carb Avocado Pudding
Low Carb Avocado Pudding 2018-09-17 10:19:17 Yields 4 This easy avocado pudding is packed with heart-healthy fats and low in ...Low Carb Melon-Mango Ice Cream
Low Carb Melon-Mango Ice Cream 2018-09-17 08:12:17 Yields 12 Mangoes and melon are perfect for a refreshing summer dessert. This ...Double-Berry Keto Ice Cream
Double-Berry Keto Ice Cream 2018-09-16 18:34:39 Yields 20 A low carb keto double berry ice cream recipe everyone can enjoy, ...Guilt Free Chocolate Pudding | Low Carb Gluten Free
Guilt Free Chocolate Pudding Dessert 2017-06-29 12:21:17 Serves 2 This has to be one of the simplest and most satisfying ...Sugar Free Mint Ice Cream
Sugar Free Mint Ice Cream 2017-06-08 15:26:49 Serves 4 Once again I turned to "I Breath I'm Hungry" for a ...Low Carb Coffee Ice Cream
Low Carb Coffee Ice Cream 2017-06-08 15:00:35 Serves 6 If you occasionally crave iced coffee, you're going to love this ...Low Carb No Churn Mint Chip Ice Cream
Easy and delicious, this low carb no churn Chocolate Mint Chip Ice Cream is a fun way to celebrate. A ...Guilt Free Low Carb Strawberry Shake - Yummy!
Low Carb Strawberry Shake 2017-02-05 07:06:22 Serves 1 Quick and simple to prepare, this low carb strawberry shake makes a ...Heavenly Low Carb Carmel Creme Brulee
Carmel Creme Brulee 2017-02-04 14:58:49 Yields 6 The texture and and rich vanilla flavoring of this custard is incredible. You'd ...Low Carb Strawberry Mousse
Sugar Free Strawberry Mousse 2017-02-04 06:11:33 Yields 12 Made with cream cheese, shredded coconut, fresh strawberries and Sweetleaf Berry ...
