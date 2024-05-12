Keto Gyro Meatballs with Greek Sauce - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

These keto gyro lamb meatballs bear all the eminent flavors of the Mediterranean. Feta cheese and black olives are leading this juicy team of ingredients that come together to bring you the traditional texture of gyro meat.
February 18 2019 recipe & photo by Maria Emmerich, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Main course
These keto gyro lamb meatballs bear all the eminent flavors of the Mediterranean. Feta cheese and black olives are leading this juicy team of ingredients that come together to bring you the traditional texture of gyro meat.
USMetric
8 servingservings
Ingredients
Greek sauce
- ¼ cup 60 ml olive oil
- ¼ cup 60 ml red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp ½ tsp garlic clovegarlic cloves
- ½ tsp ½ tsp dried oregano
- ½ tsp ½ tsp dried basil
- ½ tsp ½ tsp fine sea salt
- ½ tsp ½ tsp ground black pepper
Gyro meatballs
- 1½ lbs 650 g ground lamb or ground beef
- ¾ cup (1¾ oz.) 180 ml (55 g) mushrooms, finely chopped
- ½ cup (2¾ oz.) 120 ml (80 g) red onion, dicedred onions, diced
- ¼ cup (1¼ oz.) 60 ml (35 g) black olives, diced
- 8 oz. (1½ cups) 230 g (375 ml) feta cheese cut into ¼ inch dices
- ¼ cup 60 ml tomato sauce
- 1 1 large egglarge eggs
- 1 tsp 1 tsp Greek seasoning
- 1 tsp 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 1 garlic clove, smashed to a pastegarlic cloves, smashed to a paste
Instructions
To make the Greek sauce, place all the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl. Mix to combine well. Set aside. It can be made up to four days ahead.
Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
Place the ingredients for the meatballs in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix together until well combined.
Form into 1½-inch (4 cm) round balls and place on a rimmed baking sheet about ¼ inch (7 mm) apart. Bake for 15 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked to your liking. Serve with the sauce.
Store and reheat
Store any extras in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
To reheat, place meatballs in a baking dish in a preheated 350°F (175°C) oven for 5 minutes or until warmed through.
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
12 comments
1
Jo
February 18 2019
Where do I find Greek seasoning? Is this something I can make myself, and if so - is there a link to the recepie?
Reply: #2
2
Reply to comment #1 by Jo
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
February 19 2019
Where do I find Greek seasoning? Is this something I can make myself, and if so - is there a link to the recepie?
You should be able to find it at the grocery store, with the other spices, like Italian seasoning. If not, you can definitely find recipes available online with an internet search. It shouldn't have sugar in it anyway.
3
Donna
February 26 2019
To Jo, my store used to sell Greek seasonings but not any more. From the label it says: onion, spices (including spearmint and oregano), garlic, and sea salt. I've been making my own blend adding dried parsley and lemon rind to the list. I also add lemon juice and parsley to the meat mixture, can't get enough of those flavors.
4
Kleenex
March 7 2019
You can buy Greek seasonings at Penzeys Spices if you're in the U.S.
5
Dale
March 13 2019
I found a recipe for Greek seasoning: Stir together 3 Tablespoons oregano, 2 Tablespoons basil, 1 Tablespoon dill, 2 Tablespoons onion powder, 2 Tablespoons garlic powder, ½ Tablespoon salt, and 1 Tablespoon black pepper. Store in an airtight container for up to one year. Use 1½ Tablespoons (has 3 g net carbs) per 500 g of meat along with olive oil and a squeeze of lime. Recipe makes ½ cup.
6
Linda
May 5 2019
new to keto, or trying it out a little see what things I like, I have a question about 1 of your ingredients says 60ml of tomatoe sauce, surely this is not the bottle kind or is it pasata or tomatio puree?
thanks
Reply: #7
7
Reply to comment #6 by Linda
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
May 7 2019
new to keto, or trying it out a little see what things I like, I have a question about 1 of your ingredients says 60ml of tomatoe sauce, surely this is not the bottle kind or is it pasata or tomatio puree?
thanks
Tomato sauce is just tomatoes, no other ingredients, but is thinner than tomato paste and smoother than tomato puree. It is generally in the canned goods section near the other tomato products.
8
Bernadene Whitten
July 5 2019
How many meatballs are a serving? Thank you for this delicious looking meal.
Reply: #9
9
Reply to comment #8 by Bernadene Whitten
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
July 5 2019
How many meatballs are a serving? Thank you for this delicious looking meal.
That depends on how big or small you make your meatballs. The recipe as written makes 8 servings so divide your total batch by 8 to get one serving.
10
E
May 25 2020
The Greek sauce is a nice and light alternative to tomato-based sauces. A 50:50 mix of beef heart mince and pork mince worked well. I made larger meatballs giving 2 meatballs per serving.
11
Luna
November 1 2021
tried it as my first main meal into the keto lifestyle, I made a batch of about 5 servings recipe and ate about half of it - thought id eat until satiated at the beginning to get used to it - I also threw in a bed of spinach drizzled with olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Question is are the nutrition values calculated as per one serving or per the recipe?
Reply: #12
12
Reply to comment #11 by Luna
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
November 1 2021
tried it as my first main meal into the keto lifestyle, I made a batch of about 5 servings recipe and ate about half of it - thought id eat until satiated at the beginning to get used to it - I also threw in a bed of spinach drizzled with olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Question is are the nutrition values calculated as per one serving or per the recipe?
The nutrition information on our recipes and meal plans is always per serving.