Keto Gyro Meatballs with Greek Sauce - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Form into 1½-inch (4 cm) round balls and place on a rimmed baking sheet about ¼ inch (7 mm) apart. Bake for 15 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked to your liking. Serve with the sauce.

Place the ingredients for the meatballs in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix together until well combined.

To make the Greek sauce, place all the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl. Mix to combine well. Set aside. It can be made up to four days ahead.

Store and reheat

Store any extras in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

To reheat, place meatballs in a baking dish in a preheated 350°F (175°C) oven for 5 minutes or until warmed through.