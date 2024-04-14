Keto Irish Cream (Low Carb Baileys Copycat Recipe) | Peace Love and Low Carb (2024)

Published: · Last Updated: by Kyndra Holley
This rich and delicious keto Irish cream is like a low carb Bailey's, with all of the traditional flavors, but without all the extra sugar and carbs. Best of all, it is ready in less than 5 minutes. It is delicious served in coffee, or even on the rocks.
How to Make Keto Irish Cream
While Bailey's might not be keto, this recipe for a Keto Irish Cream sure is. Intense mocha flavor, keto friendly sweetness, and a healthy serving of whiskey all come together in this version of a low carb Bailey's that creamy and delicious.
Making this recipe couldn't be any simpler. You simply add all of the ingredients to a blend and pulse until combined and creamy.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Baileys Made?
Bailey's Irish Cream is made with cream, Irish whiskey, an emulsifier (containing refined vegetable oil) a cocoa extract blend, sugar cane and sugar beet, and a few other secret ingredients
What is the difference between liquor and liqueur?
Liquor is any kind of alcoholic drink or distilled spirit, and liqueur is just a flavored and/or sweetened liquor. Typically, liqueur is sweetened with fruits, herbs, spices, flowers, or nuts. Liqueur can also refer to cream combined with distilled spirits, like in the case of Bailey's
How many carbs are in whiskey?
Whiskey has zero carbs for a 1 ounce serving.
Is Whiskey gluten free?
Yes, it is. In fact many liquors are gluten free - vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and brandy, to name a few.
What sweeteners can I use?
My preferred sweetener for this low carb Irish cream recipe is powdered monkfruit, but you can use any low carb sweetener you prefer.
Tips and Tricks
- Be careful not to blend this recipe too long, or it will become very thick. However, if you want a Keto Irish Cream style whipped cream, then blend away
- This can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month
- This make for an excellent gift around the holidays. Just find a unique looking bottle, make a batch and put a bow on it.
- If you are not a fan of whiskey, this is also delicious made with dark rum.
Keto Irish Cream (Low Carb Baileys Copycat Recipe)
- Author: Kyndra Holley
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Yield: 28 ounces 1x
- Diet: Gluten Free
Description
Bailey Irish Cream is one of my all-time favorite liqueurs. It is so good in coffee, or even on the rocks. I just knew that I had to recreate it in a low carb version. This Keto Irish Cream makes for an excellent gift around the holidays.
Ingredients
UnitsScale
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup Irish whiskey
- ⅔ cup powdered sweetener (I use this brand)
- 2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon instant espresso granules (I use this brand)
- 1 teaspoon pure almond extract
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (I use this brand)
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until well combined. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Notes
- If you are not a fan of monkfruit, you can use any low carb sweetener you prefer
- Jameson is my favorite brand of Irish Whiskey, but again, you can use any brand you prefer
- Be careful not to blend this recipe too long or it will become very thick.
net carbs per serving (2 oz.) - 1g
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Category: co*cktails
- Method: Blending
- Cuisine: Irish
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 2 ounces
- Calories: 158
- Fat: 13g
- Carbohydrates: 1.1g
- Fiber: 0.1g
- Protein: 0.7g
Comments
Mike says
I love this recipe. I'm diabetic and was looking for a low carb Irish Cream that didn't jack up my blood sugar levels. This tastes great and doesn't mess with my blood sugars. Only change I made was going to 1/2 cup of sweetener. The original 2/3 cup was just a little too sweet for me.
Krista says
I shared this with my non keto family at Thanksgiving and they loved it. It has become a staple item in my refrigerator. It is wonderful to add to coffee or hot chocolate.
Tamara says
This is SOOO amazing and I will be making it often!!! I modified it slightly to be dairy free (used a combo of nutpods vanilla flavor & a small can of coconut cream to thicken). I wondered if the shelf life changes? Time will tell LOL! Pro-tip: be sure to blend (I used a stick blender). I tried whisking and it just doesn’t work.
Dewey says
Just made my 2nd batch from your recipe. Love this low carb version of a classic. Thanks for making a keto lifestyle that much easier and yet fulfilling.
Tara says
I just made this recipe this evening but because I try to go both sugar and dairy free, I made a few other changes. I used stevia powder (only 2/3 tsp! I followed a conversion chart for stevia and monk fruit powder). I also used coconut (dairy free) 33% whipping cream and decaf instant coffee vs. espresso as that was all that was available at the grocery store. The taste was pretty good but omgosh did it ever thicken even before I put it in my Magic Bullet (vs. blender). I only blended it for mere seconds as I didn't want whipped cream and it was already thick with barely any stirring. I think the dairy free whipping cream might be TOO much so I will try the other half of the Jameson's using unsweetened almond milk instead! I'll perfect this recipe yet for a dairy free treat! Thank you! PS I"ve made sugar free Kahlua too in the past using a sugar substitute, instant decaf coffee, hot water, vanilla, and vodka!! Very yummy! (Then can add your choice of milk/almond milk, etc., or even a bit of [diet] co*ke to make a sugar and dairy free paralyzer! I've given this away in pretty bottles for Xmas before!). 🙂
MAL says
Thank you!
