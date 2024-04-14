Keto Irish Cream (Low Carb Baileys Copycat Recipe) | Peace Love and Low Carb (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe·★★★★★5 from 25 reviews

This rich and delicious keto Irish cream is like a low carb Bailey's, with all of the traditional flavors, but without all the extra sugar and carbs. Best of all, it is ready in less than 5 minutes. It is delicious served in coffee, or even on the rocks.

How to Make Keto Irish Cream

While Bailey's might not be keto, this recipe for a Keto Irish Cream sure is. Intense mocha flavor, keto friendly sweetness, and a healthy serving of whiskey all come together in this version of a low carb Bailey's that creamy and delicious.

Making this recipe couldn't be any simpler. You simply add all of the ingredients to a blend and pulse until combined and creamy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Baileys Made? Bailey's Irish Cream is made with cream, Irish whiskey, an emulsifier (containing refined vegetable oil) a cocoa extract blend, sugar cane and sugar beet, and a few other secret ingredients What is the difference between liquor and liqueur? Liquor is any kind of alcoholic drink or distilled spirit, and liqueur is just a flavored and/or sweetened liquor. Typically, liqueur is sweetened with fruits, herbs, spices, flowers, or nuts. Liqueur can also refer to cream combined with distilled spirits, like in the case of Bailey's How many carbs are in whiskey? Whiskey has zero carbs for a 1 ounce serving. Is Whiskey gluten free? Yes, it is. In fact many liquors are gluten free - vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and brandy, to name a few. What sweeteners can I use? My preferred sweetener for this low carb Irish cream recipe is powdered monkfruit, but you can use any low carb sweetener you prefer.

Tips and Tricks

Be careful not to blend this recipe too long, or it will become very thick. However, if you want a Keto Irish Cream style whipped cream, then blend away

This can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month

This make for an excellent gift around the holidays. Just find a unique looking bottle, make a batch and put a bow on it.

If you are not a fan of whiskey, this is also delicious made with dark rum.

