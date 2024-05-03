Keto Lemon Cookie Recipe With Lemon Chocolate Glaze (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I am on a lemon roll. It seems like fresh lemons are in abundance right now and it’s the perfect time to test this keto lemon cookie recipe.

These cookies are not overly tart, or overly lemony. The lemon flavor is quite mellow. The glaze is made with white chocolate with a bit of additional lemon flavor for a boost. They are really quite a lovely little cookie both in flavor profile and looks. Perfect for spring and Easter.

The cookies:

Are low carb

Refined-sugar free

Keto-friendly

Gluten-free

Whip up quick and easy

Hold their shape very well (a challenge for a low carb cookie on the best of days!)

Which sweeteners work best With These Low Carb Lemon Cookies?

You can use any granular sweetener you want.

Allulose and Bocca Sweet will have the least amount of aftertaste of all the sweeteners and will create a soft sugar-cookie, very similar to the sugar cookies you can get at Starbucks. Similar coating too!

Erythritol will give you a cookie that crisps up a bit as they cool with a tiny bit of aftertaste. I find lemon desserts pair well with erythritol and the cooling sensation seems to be muted against the tart profile of the lemons.

Monkfruit will have a very distinct afterbite with these cookies, and the texture will fall somewhere in the middle. Not exactly soft, not exactly crisp. Monk fruit will also create a dryer cookie.

Liquid sweeteners are not recommended due to the ratio of liquid to dry ingredients.

If you have questions about any of the sweeteners I mentioned above, or if you have any questions about replacement measurements, check out the FAQ box below.

Notes about the Flours

This recipe requires a blend of almond and coconut flour.

You cannot replace the almond flour with more coconut flour, or vice versa. They simply do not replace each other one to one.

An all-almond flour cookie does not have the right texture. To balance the texture of the almond flour, we need a bit of coconut flour. The coconut flour does impart a tiny bit of coconut flavor to the final cookie. Since lemon and coconut pair so well together, I say it works (you may feel differently, of course).

But for this keto lemon cookie recipe I recommend not messing with the almond and coconut flour ratio.

Notes about The Protein Powder & Substitutions

The protein powder is used a binding agent, and I like the texture and taste of these cookies better with protein powder vs xanthan gum (which is my go to binder). I use whatever unflavoured protein powder I have on hand and it always seems to work. Lately we have been working with Genpro Protein powders.

You can replace the protein powder with 1/4 tsp xanthan gum. We also have a full guide of binders and replacements. You can also check out our totally unscientific story explanation of why xanthan gum (or any binder) is important in low carb baking.

Tips & Tricks To Ensure Your Cookies Turn Out Wonderful

A few tips and tricks to use for this keto lemon cookie recipe:

Be sure to cool your dough before rolling. You can place the cool dough between two sheets of parchment paper to roll out. Keep your cookie-cutter wet. The dough will stick to the cutter, but it will cut out perfect cookies if it is slightly wet. I figured this one out too late! Double your cookie sheet.I mean placing another cookie sheet under your primary sheet before placing it into the oven. This prevents the almond flour and allulose from over-browning. If you do not have a second cookie sheet, wrapping the pan’s bottom in tin foil will work as well. Once the cookies start to brown, place a sheet of tin foil over the cookies. The tin foil can float above them, no need to fasten it down. This prevents the allulose and low carb flours from over-browning.

Tips and Tricks for The Glaze and Simple Decoration

For the glaze we use heavy cream and white chocolate, but ad a tiny wee bit of yellow food coloring (you can skip if that is not your thing), and lemon flavoring.

The type of lemon flavoring you use is important. You need to either use a lemon flavour oil, or a lemon emulsion. If you use any kind of water based flavoring it will mess up the texture of your glaze.

If you wanted to skip the flavor oils, you can add 2 tsp of grated and finely chopped lemon rind into the glaze and that will work in a jiff.

The white squiggles were made from sugar-free Lilly’s white chocolate melted in a ziplock bag with the tip cut off. (I could not find my piping tips!). Totally works in a pinch!

It will take a bit of time in the fridge for the glaze to thicken. The glaze appears to be quite thin, but it does glaze up quite nicely.

Keto Lemon Cookie Storage & Serving Suggestions

These lemon cookies store great in the fridge if you used allulose, or bocca sweet. Any sugar alcohol-based sweeteners will harden up significantly when cold. My recommendation is to leave cookies made with sugar alcohols of any kind out on the counter.

In the fridge, you can store these keto lemon cookies for 4 days before they really start to lose their freshness. On the counter covered at room temperature, you’re looking at about 2-3 days.

The cookies also freeze exceptionally well without the topping. Since the batch makes 2 dozen cookies, you could save half the dough in the freezer for another day. You could also bake up all the cookies and store half of them in the freezer for up to a month.

You can save any left over glaze in a freezer bag and gently warm it up the microwave when you need it. Heat it using 20 second intervals to be sure you do not burn the chocolate.

Keto Lemon Cookies Yield: 24 Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes An easy keto lemon cookie recipe that is as pretty as it is tasty. These sweet little desserts make a wonderful dessert for Easter! Ingredients Lemon Cookies 2 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup powdered allulose (see sweetener section for substitutions)

1 large egg

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp grated lemon rind

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 1/3 cup almond flour

1/3 cup coconut flour

2 Tbsp protein powder

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt White Chocolate Lemon Glaze 1 cup Lily's white chocolate chips

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp lemon flavor oil

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 164Total Fat: 14gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 30mgSodium: 67mgCarbohydrates: 4gNet Carbohydrates: 3gFiber: 1gSugar: 2gProtein: 4g Nutritional information for the recipe is provided as a courtesy and is approximate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information given for any recipe on this site. Erythritol carbs (and sugar alcohols) are not included in carb counts as it has been shown not to impact blood sugar. Net carbs are the total carbs minus fibre. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram