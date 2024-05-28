Keto Maple Pecan Fat Bombs (Easy Low Carb Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Looking for a low carb dessert with a savory maple flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth? Maple pecan keto fat bombs are a quick and easy recipe with a nutty flavor that you’ll fall in love with.

Healthy Fats Are Important on Keto

You can use this delicious fat bomb recipe to add extra healthy fats to a ketogenic diet. Maple pecan fat bombs make the perfect snack since this sweet treat can help you stay on track with a low carb lifestyle. A healthy dessert that helps you lose weight? Why haven’t you made these yet?

You may be asking, “Why add fat bombs to a keto diet when your thighs already have enough fat to burn?”

While there’s no shortage of bad weight loss advice floating around the Ketospere, if you want to lose weight the keto way, then you need to keep blood glucose levels in check. That’s easy to do with a low carb, high fat diet . Of course you need to get things right!

This means you need to eat enough healthy fats on a ketogenic diet.

The best healthy fats to add to fat bombs include grass-fed butter, cocoa butter, MCT oil, macadamia nuts, peanut butter, coconut butter, and pretty much any coconut oil mixture. Eating enough healthy fats helps your body feel safe enough to let go of the stored fat hanging out on your thighs.

My point is keto is a low carb, high fat diet. If you miss either part of that equation, you may not get into ketosis. If you don’t get into ketosis, you won’t get the amazing keto weight loss results you want.

Find Your Healthy Fat Balance on Keto

Does this mean you need to eat all of the fat bombs to get the health benefits from a ketogenic diet?

Nope – I didn’t say that either. You may just need to add a little extra oomph when it comes to adding more fat to your keto meal plan. A small amount of fat here, and a little bit of fat there can be that little push you need to burn stubborn fat. This is precisely the reason we teach our students to make good use of recipes high in healthy fats.

Healthy fat bomb recipes, like maple pecan bites, are a favorite among Keto Challengers. The women who join the Keto Challenge learn how to burn more fat by adding fat bombs to meals.

So long starvation diets of the past! When you follow keto the right way, you get to eat more so you can lose more.

Low Calorie Keto Doesn’t Work Long Term

If you’re accustomed to living a restrictive keto meets Weight Watchers lifestyle, fat bombs can help you rev up your fat burning engine. Use this recipe, plus other combos like coconut oil, butter, and dark chocolate, to curb a sweet tooth while burning more fat.

Do you currently fall in the keto low calorie camp?

If so, you need to kick fat macros up. Eating enough fat helps your body feel safe enough to burn fat. On the other hand, counting calories on keto can lead you to feel like you failed another diet. Keep this in mind next time a random keto expert tries to convince you to cut daily calories lower than what my toddler eats in a day 🧐

Keto Maple Pecan Fat Bomb Ingredients:

Now that you understand the reasons it’s important for some people to incorporate fat bombs into a fat burning keto plan, let’s talk about what’s in the recipe and how to make these delicious maple flavored fat bombs. If you’re not quite convinced about eating more healthy fats on keto, don’t worry – I’ve got more to add later in this blog.

The main fats used to make up this keto fat bomb recipe include almond butter, coconut oil, and heavy cream. To sweeten the recipe, you’ll need vanilla extract, maple extract, and a small amount of blackstrap molasses. Finally, grab some pecans to chop in order to complete the recipe.

Now that you have the ingredient list, you may be wondering – is almond butter keto friendly? While I should have established this at the beginning, I can assure you almond butter is perfectly keto legal.

If you don’t have almond butter on hand, you could always try these treats with peanut butter instead. If this leads you to wonder is peanut butter keto friendly – it sure is!

Which may lead you to question swapping almond butter vs peanut butter keto treats. Which do you choose? Is one more keto than the other? (Is anyone else getting If You Give A Mouse A Cookie vibes from this blog?)🤣

To set things straight, there is no one best nut butter for keto. While I prefer almond butter for this recipe, feel free to swap it out with peanut butter and let me know how it is. Most nut butters are fairly interchangeable on keto. It really comes down to your preference and food sensitivities when determining which to use.

How to Make Maple Pecan Fat Bombs

Start by measuring out the heavy cream and set it aside since this recipe works best with heavy cream that’s room temperature.

While you wait for the heavy cream to warm up, line a mini muffin tray with mini muffin liners. You can also chop the pecans and set aside. Also, if you don’t have a nut chopper, I highly recommend a nut chopping tool for easier keto dessert recipes.

Then melt the coconut oil and almond butter over together in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir with a whisk while melting to combine the fats.

Once the mixture is melted and combined, remove from the heat. Set aside to allow the mixture to cool.

After a few minutes, whisk in the vanilla extract, maple extract, blackstrap molasses, and heavy cream. Stir all ingredients together until the maple pecan fat bomb mixture is well combined.

Add the fat bomb mixture into the mini muffin tins in 1 tablespoon increments.

Then drop the pecans into the individual tins by hand to make sure they are evenly distributed.

Place the tray in the freezer until the fat bombs are firm. It typically takes 20-30 minutes for the batter to freeze. Store the fat bombs in the freezer or fridge in a Ziploc bag or another airtight container.

A Few Quick Keto Cooking Tips and Keto Swaps

The recipe calls for heavy whipping cream. If dairy leads to a weight loss stall for you , then swap the cream for full fat coconut milk.

You can choose to either chop fresh pecans, or use toasted pecans instead.

I use mini muffin trays lined with mini cupcake tins for this recipe. Feel free to use a silicone mold instead if that’s what you have on hand.

Never store the finished product at room temperature since these melt quickly.

I use a touch of blackstrap molasses to add sweetness to this recipe. I bet you could get away with maple syrup as a swap if that’s what you have on hand. Keep the portion very small to keep the carb count down.

I don’t use other sweeteners in my keto fat bomb recipes. Test the batter before you freeze these. If they aren’t sweet enough for you, add your preferred keto sweetener. If you’re unsure which makes the best keto sweetener, get my free Keto Sweetener Guide .

A Word About Keto Friendly Sweeteners

While we’re chit chatting about the do’s and don’ts of speeding up fat loss on a keto diet, let’s talk keto-friendly sweeteners. When it comes to a low carb diet, I don’t love adding too many keto sweeteners. This is especially true when it comes to a savory fat bombs recipe like maple pecan bites.

The combination of the maple extract, vanilla extract, and blackstrap molasses provide a natural sweetness to these fat bombs. With a combo like that, there’s no need to add anything artificial. Using too many food-like products made in science labs confuses your body since it doesn’t understand how to digest many chemicals.

When you eat something your body doesn’t recognize as food, wanna know what happens?

Your body stores the unrecognized substance in fat cells until it can figure out what else to do with it. This is the reason a real food diet is necessary for sustained weight loss. When you have the ability to digest what you eat – even better!

Keto isn’t a magical diet where if you eat zero carbs, you automatically burn through all of your fat. Keto works because you end up eating more real food that happens to be low in carbs. When you add too many artificial sweeteners, this can halt results on a keto diet.

Real food your body can digest + lower insulin spikes from less carbs = fat burning machine!

Don’t even get me started on sugar alcohols like golden erythritol! Learning to go by the net carb count in sugar alcohols can screw up your results with a keto diet. These artificial sweeteners can cause adverse reactions like painful gas. You may notice this soon after eating keto cookies, keto fudge, or whatever other keto dessert you found filled with erythritol.

So now you don’t have the fat loss results you want, plus you’re doubled over in pain all day.

Keto Maple Pecan Fat Bombs Wrap Up:

If you love a maple pecan flavor, then you need to add maple pecan fat bombs to your keto meal plan rotation.

If a keto pecan recipe is one of your favorite flavors, check out this keto pecan pie recipe. And you’ll also have to test out this butter pecan recipe, which is a simple keto mason jar ice cream recipe.

Don’t be shy – look around my website for your favorite new keto snack recipe or keto friendly party food to share. I have plenty of delicious keto recipes to go around.

Don’t forget to save this recipe to your favorite keto fat bomb board on Pinterest. Share the healthy fat love on social media to bring plenty of healthy fat karma your way!

Keep scrolling for the nutrition facts and recipe card.

Your Needs Are Different on a Keto Diet

The only constant when it comes to a weight loss plan is there is no one right diet for everyone. Different ways of following keto work for different people. Figuring out what works for you on keto takes a lot of trial and error.

We provide easy keto plans with our Ready, Set, Keto! Method. Our method teaches you how to work with your body instead of against it. This helps you cheat your way to results with keto so you can speed the process up a bit 😉

Watch our free Keto Masterclass to learn 3 BIG MISTAKES too many keto dieters make that keep them stuck in yo-yo diets.

Keto Maple Pecan Fat Bombs

Maple Pecan Fat Bombs Print Recipe These delicious fat bombs have a nutty maple flavor without any artificial sweeteners! Author: Nissa

Nissa Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Yield: Serves 20 1 x

Category: Keto Fat Bomb Recipes

Method: Stove top and Freezer

Cuisine: Keto / Low Carb

Diet: Diabetic Ingredients Scale 4 oz coconut oil

coconut oil 4 oz almond butter

almond butter 1/4 cup pecans, chopped

pecans, chopped 1/4 cup heavy cream

heavy cream 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1/2 tsp maple extract

maple extract 1 tsp blackstrap molasses Instructions Set heavy cream out so it comes to room temperature.

Chop pecans and set aside.

Line a mini muffin tray with mini muffin tins

Melt the coconut oil and almond butter together in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir with a whisk to combine.

Once melted, remove from heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes.

Add in heavy cream, vanilla extract, maple extract, and blackstrap molasses. Stir with a whisk to combine.

Add the mixture to the mini muffin tins in 1 tbsp increments.

Drop chopped pecans into individual tins by hand.

Place in the freezer for 20-30 minutes, or until firm.

Store in a Ziploc bag or airtight container in the freezer or fridge. Notes I don’t use any sweeteners in my fat bomb recipes. Taste the batter to see if these are sweet enough, or if you’d like to add your keto friendly sweetener of choice. Nutrition Serving Size: Serves 20

Calories: 106.2

Sugar: .6

Fat: 10.8

Saturated Fat: 5.7

Carbohydrates: 1.6

Fiber: .7

Protein: 1.4 Keywords: Easy Keto Fat Bomb Recipes, Keto Fat Bombs, Maple Pecan Fat Bombs

