Keto Mexican Chicken Casserole Recipe | low carb comfort food (2024)

This easy keto Mexican chicken casserole is so rich and tasty it will be sure to warm you on a cold day. Full of cheesy Mexican flavor, you can throw this low carb dinner together in minutes and then just bake it. This chicken casserole is keto comfort food that has only 6g net carbs per serving.
he weather is getting colder and that means casserole meals for me. I was in the mood for a Mexican dish but being on a low carb diet I didn’t want to use tortillas and wanted to keep the carbs down.
So I a created this super duper easyketo Mexican chicken casserole. It was rich, cheesy and full of chicken so it’s filling too. Perfect keto comfort food for the family especially if you love Mexican food.
OMG just looking at these pictures makes me wished I had some leftovers. This dish freezes well so if you have leftovers you could freeze servings for a delicious keto lunch.
There are only 7 casserole ingredients.
The ingredients I used for this delicious casserole were cooked chicken breast, cream cheese, cauliflower rice, salsa, Mexican cheese, chili powder and cumin. If you want to add a little heat, you can add bit of hot sauce or hot pepper flakes too.
I used chunky salsa from a jar that I got and Aldi but you can substitute with your favorite brand. Just make sure the carbs are pretty low. Also I used shredded Mexican cheese blend but you could just use shredded cheddar cheese or even Monterey Jack if you want.
This is definitely a leftover chicken recipe and perfect use for rotisserie chicken. It will only take a few minutes to mix everything then all you have to do is bake it!
How to make this keto mexican chicken casserole.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Get out a casserole dish and spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Chop up the chicken into bite sized pieces and add to a large bowl. Set aside.
- Add the cream cheese and salsa to a microwave safe bowl bowl and cool om the microwave for a minute or two to soften the cream cheese. Add the seasonings and mix together well.
- Add the cream cheese mixture to the large bowl with the chicken and half of the shredded cheese. Spoon the chicken mixture into a sprayed casserole dish and top the casserole with the remaining cheese.
- Place in the preheated oven. Bake for the casserole 30 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown on top. Take out and let cool a bit before serving.
Store leftovers of this creamy casserole in an airtight container. Please scroll down to view the printable recipe card.
You can eat this low carb casserole as is like we did or you could also use toppings like avocado, sour cream, hot sauce, jalapeno peppers, black olive slices, etc.
Serve with a nice green salad and you are good to go!
I have quite a few low carb recipes on this blog that uses rotisserie chicken. You can use it to stuff peppers, in low carb soups, buffalo chicken dips, casseroles and even chicken salads.
TIP: I often buy 2 rotisserie chickens when I go to Costco because they are inexpensive and relatively big. I take all the meat off the chickens and portion 1 cup servings into ziplock bags. Then I freeze them for dishes like this. Save the bones to make chicken broth!
Recipe Tips & Notes
- I use chunky salsa from Aldi which had a lot of carbs and accounts for most of the carbs in this recipe. If you have a lower carb brand go ahead and use that. This is the main source of Mexican flavors. I have an awesome keto salsa recipe but I didn’t want you to have to make that first so I used jarred salsa.
- I bought my Mexican cheese blend from Costco and it was delicious and low carb. Again try to find the lowest brand you can or use shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack. You could even grate your own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and there are a few extra carbs in the bags you find in the grocery store.
- This is the perfect recipe to freeze for a low carb lunch. Just portion out the leftovers and place in a freezer container. Microwave for a few minutes to reheat.
Well I must say this was one of my favorite recipes lately. This low carb meal was so easy and comforting and sure to be a family favorite. It would be perfect for a busy weeknight meal. I hope you enjoy it as well.
The nutritional information for 1 serving is 364 calories and:
18.5g fat / 7g carbs / 1g fiber / 39.7g protein = 6g net carbs
Debbie Adair
I was looking for new keto casserole recipe and found this. LOVELOVELOVE! I like the few ingredients and yet so tasty!
Denise
So glad you liked it Debbie!
Tawni
Absolutely loved this recipe. I used spicy salsa and it gave it such a nice kick. The creamy chicken and crispy cheese crust were awesome! This will easily become a weekly meal for me.
Denise
Hi Tawni, so glad you liked it. You can easily play around with this to make it your own. I like to freeze portions for a quick keto lunch too. Thanks for coming back to comment!
Helene
Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe. I added a diced red pepper and omitted the cream cheese. I cooked the red pepper in garlic infused olive oil, and added the pre-cooked chicken breasts and heated them with the peppers and salsa. I subbed Konjac rice for the riced cauliflower. I made 2 smaller casseroles and cooked in the air fryer oven at 370 degrees for 6 minutes. I served it with sour cream and diced avocado.
Denise
Hi Helene, glad you liked it and thanks for sharing your tips!
Christina
Hi there! This sounds delicious. What size baking dish do you use?
Denise
Hi Christina, it’s a 8x10inch casserole dish. It says 2.8 liters on the bottom. Hope that helps and you like it!
Becky
Ever since going low carb I have found layered foods are the best! I am always looking for new things to deconstruct and make a low carb/layered casserole with. I use the low carb tortillas from Aldi (much cheaper that alternatives) and then layer them like a lasagna but with endless possibilities for fillings. this adds a couple more carbs but makes you feel like you are having something structured instead of just filling with cheese on top and since I do a 16/8 fast I have a filling meal and it stays within my carb limit
I make a pizza casserole, a cheese coney casserole an a Philly cheese casserole that are big winners at my house this will be a great alternative to my beef enchiladasagna!
Denise
Hi Becky, great ideas! I’ll have to give it a try. I buy those tortillas too (love Aldi) so I’ll be creative with them!
Melanie
Did you use frozen cauli rice?
Denise
Hi Melanie, I never really use frozen cauliflower rice. You can though just make sure to drain all the water out first so it doesn’t make the casserole watery. Hope you like it.
Kelly
Your recipe calls for Cali rice. Are you saying you don’t use frozen?
Denise
Hi Kelly, I meant to say that I never really use frozen cauliflower rice but you can try it. Just make sure to drain any extra liquid from it before mixing it in. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
Jennifer Lorden
Do you use fresh, raw cauliflower rice or frozen?
Denise
Hi Jennifer, I usually make my own by just adding cauliflower to a food processor and pulsing until it looks like rice. That being said you could use any kind of cauliflower rice you want. Just don’t cook it first. And if using frozen, let it thaw a bit and drain any excess water before adding to the casserole. Hope that helps and you like it!
Barbara
I already submitted a review, but just wanted to say that this is a delicious recipe, and easy to fix quickly for company. I use Costco’s grilled chicken that comes cut up in chunks/strips and is found in the freezer section. We don’t have Aldi’s so I used Rotel instead, and will probably add fresh cilantro to the sauce.
It’s a great recipe to take camping, as well. We just reheated it in our oven (you could microwave but I prefer not to) and I served it with tortilla chips for my non-low-carb hubby and pork rinds for myself.
Denise
Hi Barbara, so glad you liked it! Thanks for coming back to comment and share you tips and tricks! Have a good weekend.
Judy
This was the Best Keto recipe I have ever tried! OMG. So delicious. I didn’t have cream cheese so I substituted with sour cream. Thank you for posting.
Denise
Hi Judy, I’m so glad you liked it! And thanks for sharing your tip. I’ll have to try sour cream next time.
