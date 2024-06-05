Keto Mexican Chicken Casserole Recipe | low carb comfort food (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This easy keto Mexican chicken casserole is so rich and tasty it will be sure to warm you on a cold day. Full of cheesy Mexican flavor, you can throw this low carb dinner together in minutes and then just bake it. This chicken casserole is keto comfort food that has only 6g net carbs per serving.

You might also like this popular keto buffalo chicken casserole recipe.

he weather is getting colder and that means casserole meals for me. I was in the mood for a Mexican dish but being on a low carb diet I didn’t want to use tortillas and wanted to keep the carbs down.

So I a created this super duper easyketo Mexican chicken casserole. It was rich, cheesy and full of chicken so it’s filling too. Perfect keto comfort food for the family especially if you love Mexican food.

OMG just looking at these pictures makes me wished I had some leftovers. This dish freezes well so if you have leftovers you could freeze servings for a delicious keto lunch.

There are only 7 casserole ingredients.

The ingredients I used for this delicious casserole were cooked chicken breast, cream cheese, cauliflower rice, salsa, Mexican cheese, chili powder and cumin. If you want to add a little heat, you can add bit of hot sauce or hot pepper flakes too.

I used chunky salsa from a jar that I got and Aldi but you can substitute with your favorite brand. Just make sure the carbs are pretty low. Also I used shredded Mexican cheese blend but you could just use shredded cheddar cheese or even Monterey Jack if you want.

This is definitely a leftover chicken recipe and perfect use for rotisserie chicken. It will only take a few minutes to mix everything then all you have to do is bake it!

How to make this keto mexican chicken casserole.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Get out a casserole dish and spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Chop up the chicken into bite sized pieces and add to a large bowl. Set aside. Add the cream cheese and salsa to a microwave safe bowl bowl and cool om the microwave for a minute or two to soften the cream cheese. Add the seasonings and mix together well. Add the cream cheese mixture to the large bowl with the chicken and half of the shredded cheese. Spoon the chicken mixture into a sprayed casserole dish and top the casserole with the remaining cheese. Place in the preheated oven. Bake for the casserole 30 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown on top. Take out and let cool a bit before serving.

Store leftovers of this creamy casserole in an airtight container. Please scroll down to view the printable recipe card.

You can eat this low carb casserole as is like we did or you could also use toppings like avocado, sour cream, hot sauce, jalapeno peppers, black olive slices, etc.

Serve with a nice green salad and you are good to go!

More keto recipes using rotisserie chicken.

I have quite a few low carb recipes on this blog that uses rotisserie chicken. You can use it to stuff peppers, in low carb soups, buffalo chicken dips, casseroles and even chicken salads.

TIP: I often buy 2 rotisserie chickens when I go to Costco because they are inexpensive and relatively big. I take all the meat off the chickens and portion 1 cup servings into ziplock bags. Then I freeze them for dishes like this. Save the bones to make chicken broth!

Recipe Tips & Notes

I use chunky salsa from Aldi which had a lot of carbs and accounts for most of the carbs in this recipe. If you have a lower carb brand go ahead and use that. This is the main source of Mexican flavors. I have an awesome keto salsa recipe but I didn’t want you to have to make that first so I used jarred salsa.

but I didn’t want you to have to make that first so I used jarred salsa. I bought my Mexican cheese blend from Costco and it was delicious and low carb. Again try to find the lowest brand you can or use shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack. You could even grate your own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and there are a few extra carbs in the bags you find in the grocery store.

This is the perfect recipe to freeze for a low carb lunch. Just portion out the leftovers and place in a freezer container. Microwave for a few minutes to reheat.

Well I must say this was one of my favorite recipes lately. This low carb meal was so easy and comforting and sure to be a family favorite. It would be perfect for a busy weeknight meal. I hope you enjoy it as well.

The nutritional information for 1 serving is 364 calories and:

18.5g fat / 7g carbs / 1g fiber / 39.7g protein = 6g net carbs