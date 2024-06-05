Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (2024)

You Are Going To Love This Keto Lo Mein What You Need To Know About Konjac (Shirataki) Noodles Before Making Keto Lo Mein What You Need to Know About This Recipe Making Your Keto Lo Mein At Home Keto Lo Mein Ingredients Instructions Video Nutrition FAQs

If you miss ordering Chinese takeout, this low carb and keto lo mein is going to be your new favorite recipe. With a few common ingredients, zero carb konjac noodles, and a scorching hot pan, you can make this copycat keto lo mein recipe!

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (1)

This recipe originally appeared on January 7, 2019. Updated photos and video on July 7, 2020.

Surprise! Another Asian-inspired recipe! This post is all about marinated konjac (shirataki) noodles.If you were a habitual orderer of lo mein on Chinese take-out nights, then you’re in for a treat with these keto lo mein noodles.

As I have said in other posts, pasta can be a hard replacement on a low carb diet.

We have spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, homemade egg noodles, but that’s really it in the way of “pasta”.

This easy keto lo mein recipe mimics the take-out variety really well!They’re a great accompaniment to my Beef and Broccoli, Pork Fried Rice, orSugar Free Yum Yum Sauce.

The konjac noodles have a nice bite to them which is reminiscent of rice noodles. Since konjac (shirataki) noodles are an Asian product/plant, they are theperfect substitute in this dish.

Don’t be afraid to try a new ingredient to make this low carb lo mein. I will walk you through how to avoid any funky smells, tastes, and textures. Readers have really enjoyed this keto lo mein since I originally posted it and I know you will too!

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (2)

You Are Going To Love This Keto Lo Mein

And here’s why:

  • Easy to prepare
  • Budget friendly
  • Dairy free & Paleo
  • Only 3 net carbs per serving
  • Common ingredients (yes, even the noodles)
  • Tastes JUST like your local takeout restaurant
  • Add a protein (chicken, shrimp, beef, egg) for a full meal
  • Kid friendly
  • Freakin’ delicious
Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (3)

What You Need To Know About Konjac (Shirataki) Noodles Before Making Keto Lo Mein

What are konjac, or shirataki noodles? They are a Japanese noodle made from the konjac plant.

Are konjac noodles keto? When cooked properly, konjac noodles are a fantastic substitute because they’re zero carb, low calorie, and gluten free. They are a fantastic substitute for traditional noodles for a low carb / keto diet.

Are konjac noodles good for you? They can contribute to weight loss as they are very low calories but make you feel full. They may help to lower cholesterol and also may relieve constipation.

There are many different brands you can buy. Some are infinitely better than others.In fact, until I first made this recipe, I struggled to find one I cared for.

I have used both NuPasta and Healthy Noodle in this recipe with great success. I have them both linked down in the recipe card for you.

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (4)

What You Need to Know About This Recipe

I feel like this recipe should come with a few warnings, if you will, about working with konjac noodles for the first time:

  1. Some brands smell to the high heavens. I’m not kidding when I say hold your breath when you open the package. I’m not surewhy they have a bad odor, but they do, and it reeks!
  2. How to get the smell out of konjac (shirataki) noodles? Rinse, rinse, rinse. You have to rinse the heck out of the noodles prior to marinating and cooking to eliminate that fishy (or sometimes waxy) smell. One of my friendly readers suggested to rinse with a solution water and white vinegar solution then rinse again with water. I haven’t tried but apparently it does the trick!
  3. Do not boil them! Konjac noodles are different than flour based noodles and do not require a boil. 99.9% of packages will tell you (as will I in the recipe) to pan fry them.

Okay, you’ve been warned. Moving on…

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (5)

Making Your Keto Lo Mein At Home

I got the idea to marinate the noodles from my bestie Lisa (@queencitylisa on Instagram).

She shared that she did that one night for supper and the lightbulb immediately went off in my head. Genius idea, my sweet friend.

Watch the video in this post to see just how easy it is to prepare your own keto lo mein!

First, remember to rinse, rinse, rinse your noodles. Then, pour your simple marinade over them (in a bowl, of course) and let them soak in the refrigerator for as long as possible.

When you’re ready to cook, get a nonstick skillet screaming hot, add some sesame oil, and pan fry the noodles. They will pop, crack, and sizzle just like rice crispies!

If you want saucey low carb lo mein, (who doesn’t, right?), then strain your marinade and thicken it up in the pan with some xanthan gum. Remember, xanthan gum is a gluten free way to thicken things up.

If you’re extra like me, order these chinese take-out boxes and serve your low carb lo mein in them with some chopsticks. Your people will think you called the local takeout restaurant!

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (6)

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (7)

Keto Lo Mein

Anna Hunley | Keto In Pearls

Marinated konjac noodles make the perfect Keto Lo Mein. An easy recipe for all of your keto Chinese cravings. Only 3 net carbs per serving.

4 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 5 minutes mins

Chill Time 3 hours hrs

Total Time 3 hours hrs 15 minutes mins

Course Sides

Cuisine Asian

Servings 6 servings

Calories 50 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 pound konjac noodles
  • 1/3 cup coconut aminos or soy sauce
  • 2 green onions thinly sliced (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)
  • 3 teaspoons rice vinegar unseasoned
  • 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar substitute
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum

Instructions

  • Place the noodles in a colander and run under cold water per package directions.

  • While the noodles are rinsing, make the marinade by whisking the coconut aminos, onions, vinegar, lime juice, water and brown sugar substitute in a large bowl.

  • Drain the noodles and transfer to the bowl. Toss the noodles so that all are covered in the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 3 hours to marinate, up to 24 hours.

  • Remove the noodles from the fridge. Strain the noodles through a fine sieve and reserve the marinade.

  • In a skillet over MED HIGH heat, add the sesame oil. Add the noodles to the hot pan. Use tongs to toss them in the oil. They will bubble, sizzle, and pop. Cook the noodles for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl.

  • Reduce the heat to MED and add the reserved marinade. When it begins to slightly bubble, add the xanthan gum and whisk continuously until thickened, about 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the noodles.

  • Garnish with reserved green onion before serving.

Video

Nutrition

Serving: 1gCalories: 50kcalCarbohydrates: 6.7gProtein: 2.8gFat: 2.8gFiber: 3.7g

Keyword fast keto recipes, keto, keto asian, keto Chinese, keto food, keto lo mein, keto recipes, keto sides

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (8)
FAQs

Which noodles are best for keto? ›

Keto, low-carb pasta can be made from a variety of vegetables including zucchini, spaghetti squash, and kelp. Or, look to alternatives like shirataki noodles and low-carb flours.

Which Chinese dishes are lowest in carbs? ›

Here are the 17 best low carb Chinese food items that are keto-friendly:
  • Beef with broccoli.
  • Chop suey.
  • Baked salmon.
  • Kung pao shrimp.
  • Steamed tofu with mixed veggies.
  • Egg drop soup.
  • Hot and sour soup.
  • Mongolian beef.
Jun 25, 2021

Which Asian noodle has the least carbs? ›

Shirataki noodles are very low in calories and carbohydrates and have become popular as a low-carb and gluten-free alternative to traditional pasta.

What is lo mein sauce made of? ›

Most commonly, lo mein involves chicken, beef, pork, turkey, shrimp or tofu. Sauce components: Lo mein sauce is mainly composed of sesame oil, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, garlic, ginger, oyster sauce and a dash of sugar. If you like your noodles to have a little heat, you can sprinkle in some red pepper flakes.

What noodles have no carbs? ›

Shirataki noodles (konjac noodles) and tofu shirataki noodles. If you're counting carbs and craving pasta, these are your best bet. Shirataki noodles are a traditional Japanese product made from a fiber called glucomannan, which is produced from konjac, an Asian root vegetable.

What brand of pasta has the lowest carbs? ›

THE BREAKDOWN: BEST LOW-CARB PASTA BRANDS RANKED
  • IT'S SKINNY PASTA & RICE. ...
  • PALMINI LOW-CARB PASTA. ...
  • GREEN GIANT BUTTERNUT SQUASH VEGGIE SPIRALS. ...
  • BANZA CHICKPEA PASTA. ...
  • SOLELY ORGANIC DRIED SPAGHETTI SQUASH. ...
  • EXPLORE EDAMAME SPAGHETTI. ...
  • MIRACLE NOODLE PASTA. ...
  • THINSLIM FOODS IMPASTABLE LOW-CARB PASTA.
Mar 25, 2024

Can I eat anything Chinese on keto? ›

The easiest way to cook keto-friendly Chinese food at home is to simply stir-fry meats and low carb veggies in oil. Tasty suggestions include shrimp, chicken, beef, or pork with zucchini, summer squash, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, mushrooms, or bean sprouts.

What Chinese food can I eat on keto? ›

Finding Low Carb and Keto Friendly Chinese Food Options

Instead of Shrimp-, Pork-, Beef- or Chicken-Fried Rice, have a Sizzling Shrimp Platter. You may never go back to fried rice again. Substitute Steamed Tofu With Vegetables, or Beef With Chinese Mushrooms, for any of the noodle-based dishes.

What to order from Chinese when on keto? ›

You can ask for steamed versions of some dishes and then add soy sauce, which fits within the guidelines of a well-formulated ketogenic diet. Particularly the steamed Asian broccoli or mustard are good choices. For protein, the roast pork, roast duck, and crispy-skin pork belly are good choices.

What rice has no carbs? ›

It's Skinny rice is also known as shirataki rice. Like It's Skinny pasta, It's Skinny rice has ZERO carbs in a 1 cup serving and only 9 calories in the entire two-serving bag! That's right!

How many carbs a day to lose weight? ›

Losing weight requires you to burn more calories than you consume. Experts say you should aim to burn 500 calories more than what you eat each day. As far as how many carbohydrates to eat, Pratt says 100 to 150 grams of carbohydrates is safe for most people who are trying to lose weight.

Are egg noodles ok for keto? ›

While egg noodles can be OK in moderation on special occasions, they should not be a staple in your keto diet. So, what should you do if you're hankering for pasta? If you're hungry and feel like noodles, opt for low-carb pasta such as spaghetti squash, zoodles, or homemade low-carb egg noodles.

What is a good substitute for lo mein noodles? ›

The best substitute for lo mein noodles are chow mein noodles because they are both essentially the same thing. In fact, lo mein and chow mein dishes are famously confused for each other and, while they are two separate meals with different preparation methods, the noodles used in both are the same.

What makes lo mein taste so good? ›

The sauce is what makes this dish so addictive. It's a simple umami filled mix of light and dark soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, sugar, and a hint of ginger. It's super easy to make a batch of lo mein sauce and keep it in the fridge so you can easily make lo mein whenever the craving hits.

What are the best noodles to use for lo mein? ›

You want to buy an egg noodle or pasta that's relatively thin and has some tooth. Some common names will be lo mein, chow mein, egg noodles or pancit noodles. Most markets have Japanese yaki soba noodles in the cold case, and those would work perfectly.

What can I replace pasta with on keto? ›

8 Low-Carb & Grain-Free Substitutes for Pasta
  • Zucchini. Zucchini is a popular noodle substitute because its texture makes it easy to spiral out into spaghetti-like shapes. ...
  • Cauliflower. ...
  • Spaghetti Squash. ...
  • Egg Noodles. ...
  • Cucumber. ...
  • Broccoli. ...
  • Eggplant. ...
  • Cabbage.

Can I eat Chinese noodles on keto? ›

Many Chinese restaurants offer cauliflower rice as an alternative; it's tasty, healthy, and low in carbs! Noodles: Containing a similar amount of carbs as rice, noodles and chow mein are a keto no-go. Sauces: Most sauces and dressings contain sugar, cornstarch, or both.

