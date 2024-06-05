Keto Noodles Recipe (Keto Lo Mein) | Keto In Pearls | Sides | Asian (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

If you miss ordering Chinese takeout, this low carb and keto lo mein is going to be your new favorite recipe. With a few common ingredients, zero carb konjac noodles, and a scorching hot pan, you can make this copycat keto lo mein recipe!

This recipe originally appeared on January 7, 2019. Updated photos and video on July 7, 2020.

Surprise! Another Asian-inspired recipe! This post is all about marinated konjac (shirataki) noodles.If you were a habitual orderer of lo mein on Chinese take-out nights, then you’re in for a treat with these keto lo mein noodles.

As I have said in other posts, pasta can be a hard replacement on a low carb diet.

We have spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, homemade egg noodles, but that’s really it in the way of “pasta”.

This easy keto lo mein recipe mimics the take-out variety really well!They’re a great accompaniment to my Beef and Broccoli, Pork Fried Rice, orSugar Free Yum Yum Sauce.

The konjac noodles have a nice bite to them which is reminiscent of rice noodles. Since konjac (shirataki) noodles are an Asian product/plant, they are theperfect substitute in this dish.

Don’t be afraid to try a new ingredient to make this low carb lo mein. I will walk you through how to avoid any funky smells, tastes, and textures. Readers have really enjoyed this keto lo mein since I originally posted it and I know you will too!

You Are Going To Love This Keto Lo Mein

And here’s why:

Easy to prepare

Budget friendly

Dairy free & Paleo

Only 3 net carbs per serving

Common ingredients (yes, even the noodles)

Tastes JUST like your local takeout restaurant

Add a protein (chicken, shrimp, beef, egg) for a full meal

Kid friendly

Freakin’ delicious

What You Need To Know About Konjac (Shirataki) Noodles Before Making Keto Lo Mein

What are konjac, or shirataki noodles? They are a Japanese noodle made from the konjac plant.

Are konjac noodles keto? When cooked properly, konjac noodles are a fantastic substitute because they’re zero carb, low calorie, and gluten free. They are a fantastic substitute for traditional noodles for a low carb / keto diet.

Are konjac noodles good for you? They can contribute to weight loss as they are very low calories but make you feel full. They may help to lower cholesterol and also may relieve constipation.

There are many different brands you can buy. Some are infinitely better than others.In fact, until I first made this recipe, I struggled to find one I cared for.

I have used both NuPasta and Healthy Noodle in this recipe with great success. I have them both linked down in the recipe card for you.

What You Need to Know About This Recipe

I feel like this recipe should come with a few warnings, if you will, about working with konjac noodles for the first time:

Some brands smell to the high heavens. I’m not kidding when I say hold your breath when you open the package. I’m not surewhy they have a bad odor, but they do, and it reeks! How to get the smell out of konjac (shirataki) noodles? Rinse, rinse, rinse. You have to rinse the heck out of the noodles prior to marinating and cooking to eliminate that fishy (or sometimes waxy) smell. One of my friendly readers suggested to rinse with a solution water and white vinegar solution then rinse again with water. I haven’t tried but apparently it does the trick! Do not boil them! Konjac noodles are different than flour based noodles and do not require a boil. 99.9% of packages will tell you (as will I in the recipe) to pan fry them.

Okay, you’ve been warned. Moving on…

Making Your Keto Lo Mein At Home

I got the idea to marinate the noodles from my bestie Lisa (@queencitylisa on Instagram).

She shared that she did that one night for supper and the lightbulb immediately went off in my head. Genius idea, my sweet friend.

Watch the video in this post to see just how easy it is to prepare your own keto lo mein!

First, remember to rinse, rinse, rinse your noodles. Then, pour your simple marinade over them (in a bowl, of course) and let them soak in the refrigerator for as long as possible.

When you’re ready to cook, get a nonstick skillet screaming hot, add some sesame oil, and pan fry the noodles. They will pop, crack, and sizzle just like rice crispies!

If you want saucey low carb lo mein, (who doesn’t, right?), then strain your marinade and thicken it up in the pan with some xanthan gum. Remember, xanthan gum is a gluten free way to thicken things up.

If you’re extra like me, order these chinese take-out boxes and serve your low carb lo mein in them with some chopsticks. Your people will think you called the local takeout restaurant!