Keto Pierogi Recipe with Mushroom Filling #lowcarb #glutenfree (2024)

Published: Jan 17, 2020 · Modified: Jan 18, 2022

This Keto Pierogi Recipe makes perfect pierogies; crispy outside, chewy inside, stuffed with a savory mushroom filling. Top them with onions fried in butter, sour cream, and fresh dill!

Lately I’ve had a serious craving for pierogis. Up in Buffalo, you can get amazing thick, cheese-filled pierogies from the grocery store (Wegmans, I’m looking at you, lol).

I typically cook them in a cast-iron skillet with a knob of salted butter and a good splash of water. I cook them with the pan covered for about 5 minutes to cook the dough, and then I uncover the pan. As the water evaporates, the pierogies crisp in the butter. Served with onions fried in butter and a dollop of sour cream, they’re pierogi perfection.

But there are two issues with that: 1) I can’t find good store-bought pierogis here in Florida (Wegmans, when are you coming to Tampa?!), and 2) of course they’re not low carb.

So, I decided to make keto pierogies!

The end result are keto perogies that are crispy outside and chewy inside. I made a savory mushroom filling, but you can play around with fillings. I want to make cheese keto pierogies next.

And of course I topped them with onions fried in butter and a dollop of sour cream! Because is there any other way to eat a pierogi?

In This Article How to Make Keto Pierogies Video

What to Serve with Pierogies

Do You Have to Boil Pierogies Before Frying Them?

More Keto Recipes That Use Fathead Dough That Aren’t Pizza:

How to Make Keto Pierogies Video

I didn’t reinvent the wheel here, friends. I had inspiration from two places.

Firstly, I got the idea to use fathead dough to make pierogies from I Breathe I’m Hungry. Secondly, I made a couple tweaks to my recipe for Pizza Dough from the Keto Bread cookbook that Lara Clevenger and I wrote.

I used a garlicky, cheesy mushroom filling here, but you can play around with filling ideas. I want to try farmer cheese next!

What to Serve with Pierogies

I have you covered if you want to find delicious perogi toppings or if you’re looking for side dishes to serve with pierogies to round out the meal!

Pierogi Toppings:

Melted butter, or better yet, browned butter

Caramelized onion

Garlic sautéed in olive oil

Sautéed mushrooms with thyme

Crisped and crumbled bacon (I don’t eat pork, so I’d go for beef bacon!)

Sour cream

Fresh herbs, such as dill, parsley, or chives

Side Dishes to Serve with Pierogies:

Sweet and Sour Green Apple and Cabbage Sauté

Chicken Sausage Skillet with Cabbage, Apple, and Cranberries

Green Beans with Garlic and Golden Raisins

Apple Walnut Rainbow Chard Salad

Do You Have to Boil Pierogies Before Frying Them?

Generally, pierogis need to be boiled to cook the dough before they’re fried.

However, these keto pierogis do not need to be boiled first.

There are two reasons why these pierogies don’t need to be boiled:

The dough is made mostly out of cheese, which melts in boiling water. If you follow the cooking method I give in the recipe, the end result is perfect pierogies that are crispy outside and chewy inside.

We'll use fathead dough to make keto pierogies! Divide the dough into 8 balls and roll or press each out into a 5-inch circle.

Once the dough is rolled out, place the filling on top and fold each circle over, lightly pressing the outer edge to seal.

More Keto Recipes That Use Fathead Dough That Aren’t Pizza:



Keto Pierogi Recipe with Mushroom Filling By: Faith Gorsky This Keto Pierogi Recipe makes perfect pierogies; crispy outside, chewy inside, stuffed with a savory mushroom filling. Top them with onions fried in butter and sour cream! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 1 hour hr Cook Time 25 minutes mins Resting Time in the Fridge: 12 hours hrs Course Appetizer, Side Dish, Vegetarian Cuisine Eastern European, Polish Servings 8 servings Calories 265 kcal See Also Weight Watchers Crock Pot Recipes for those busy nights! Ingredients Mushroom Filling: ▢ 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ 8 ounces button mushrooms quartered

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 cloves garlic minced or crushed

▢ 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

▢ 4 tablespoons cottage cheese the dry kind or with the liquid strained out Dough: ▢ 1 teaspoon instant yeast

▢ 2 tablespoons warm water

▢ 1 ¼ cups almond flour

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons psyllium husk powder

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1 ½ cups shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese

▢ 1 ounce cream cheese

▢ 1 large egg beaten

▢ ½ tablespoon avocado oil for oiling your hands Other: ▢ 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ ¼ onion thinly sliced

▢ 4 tablespoons sour cream for serving

▢ A small handful of fresh dill for serving Instructions For the Mushroom Filling: Heat the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the mushrooms, salt, and pepper and cook until the mushrooms are golden, about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn the heat down slightly if necessary.

Turn the heat down to low. Add the garlic and thyme and cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool while you make the dough. For the Dough: Add the yeast and warm water to a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside until foamy, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Whisk together the almond flour, psyllium husk powder, and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.

Add the part-skim mozzarella and cream cheese to a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 60 seconds and then give it a stir, and continue microwaving in 20-second increments until the cheese is fully melted and combined when stirred.

Stir the yeast mixture into the melted cheese until combined, and then stir in the beaten egg until combined. Stir in the almond flour mixture until it forms a dough.

Oil your hands and knead the dough a couple times until it comes together as a ball. Divide the dough into 8 equal balls. Roll each dough ball out between 2 pieces of parchment paper to a circle about 5 inches in diameter.

Divide the mushroom filling between the 8 dough circles, leaving a 1-inch border. Place ½ tablespoon cottage cheese on top of the mushroom filling on each dough circle.

Fold each dough circle over so it looks like a half-moon, lightly pressing the outside together to seal it.

Place the pierogis onto a plastic-wrap lined plate and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 12 hours, but up to 3 days. To Cook the Pierogis and Onion Topping: When you’re ready to cook the pierogis, preheat the oven to 300F.

Heat 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the pierogis and cook until browned on both sides, about 2 to 3 minutes per side, flipping once.

Once they’re browned, transfer the pierogis to a baking sheet and put in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes while you cook the onions.

To the same skillet that you browned the pierogis in, add the onion and turn the heat to medium. Cook the onion until softened and starting to caramelize a bit, about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. To Serve: Serve the pierogis warm topped with the onion, along with the sour cream and dill for topping. Faith's Tips Net Carbs: 5g per serving (1 pierogi with toppings)

To reheat these pierogies, preheat the oven to 375F. Place the pierogies in an oven-safe baking dish or tray. Bake until warm, about 10 to 15 minutes. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Keto Pierogi Recipe with Mushroom Filling Amount Per Serving (1 pierogi with toppings) Calories 265Calories from Fat 198 % Daily Value* Fat 22g34% Saturated Fat 8g50% Cholesterol 57mg19% Sodium 258mg11% Potassium 206mg6% Carbohydrates 8g3% Fiber 3g13% Sugar 2g2% Protein 12g24% Vitamin A 413IU8% Vitamin C 1mg1% Calcium 243mg24% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Keyword Keto Pierogi Recipe Tried this recipe?Let me know how it was!

