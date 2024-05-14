Keto Pudding (3 ingredients!) - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Last updated: Jul 28, 2022 · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.

This super decadent keto chocolate pudding requires no cooking - just heating up the ingredients.

It's so good, so rich and velvety, that it's difficult to believe it only has three ingredients!

Yes, this creamy pudding has just three ingredients - dark chocolate, coconut milk, and a touch of sweetener! It is ridiculously easy to make, and the result is decadent and rich, with a velvety mouthfeel.

I especially appreciate the fact that this tasty keto dessert requires no cooking beyond briefly heating up the ingredients. Most pudding recipes require quite a bit of work. Not this one!

Ingredients

You'll only need three simple ingredients to make this keto pudding. How great is this ultra-short ingredients list! The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:

Extra dark chocolate: I like to use Lindt 90% cacao. You can use whatever chocolate you like, but make sure it's high-quality. Obviously, the darker the better. Sometimes I use Lindt 70% and then I omit the sweetener.

Unsweetened canned coconut milk: Make sure it's well-blended and also makes sure it's full-fat. The reduced-fat milk is not very good both in terms of flavor and in terms of texture.

Sweetener: I like to use stevia glycerite. You can use a granulated sweetener if you prefer. It might be best to use a powdered sweetener, though, for a truly smooth texture.

Instructions

Making this keto pudding is easy! Scroll down to the recipe card for detailed instructions. Here are the basic steps:

Heat the ingredients over medium heat until the chocolate melts. I do it on the stovetop.

Remove the mixture from the heat and whisk it until it's smooth. I simply use a hand whisk. No need for any fancy equipment!

Divide the mixture between ramekins and chill it for at least two hours (but preferably longer) before serving.

Expert tip

While it might be tempting to heat the pudding over high heat, please refrain from doing so. It's best to be patient and heat the ingredients over medium heat.

Frequently asked questions

Can I use reduced-fat coconut milk? Please don't. With so few ingredients, each of them counts, and reduced-fat coconut milk isn't thick and creamy enough. It also doesn't taste very good, in my opinion. So I can't recommend using it in this recipe. Is this a make-ahead recipe? Absolutely! I do appreciate the fact that this is a dessert that I can make well in advance. It makes life so much easier when you don't have to worry about making dessert when your guests are already there. In fact, you SHOULD make this pudding ahead of time and refrigerate it for at least 2 hours before serving. Two hours is the bare minimum - 4 hours is better, and overnight is best. The pudding's consistency greatly improves after a night in the fridge. It becomes thicker and silkier. Can I use the microwave instead of the stovetop? Yes. You can place the ingredients in a microwave-safe container, cover them, and heat them in the microwave. Do so carefully and patiently, in 30-second sessions, until the chocolate melts. How many such sessions you'll need will depend on your microwave.

Variations

You can vary this recipe by adding different flavor extracts. Good candidates include vanilla extract, coconut extract, almond extract, and orange extract.

Sometimes I measure out the coconut milk, then remove 1 tablespoon and add a tablespoon of brandy instead.

Serving suggestions

This keto pudding is wonderful all on its own, and that's how I usually serve it. But in case you want to be fancy, here are a few interesting options for you:

Top it with keto whipped cream as I do in the video below, or with chocolate whipped cream .

as I do in the video below, or with . Top it with fresh berries.

Scatter dark chocolate shavings or a few dark chocolate chips on top.

Heat a teaspoon of peanut butter and drizzle it on top.

Melt a square of extra-dark chocolate and drizzle it on top.

Storing leftovers

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Remove them from the fridge 30 minutes before serving them. Chocolate is always better at room temperature.

Recipe Card

4.97 from 450 votes Pin Recipe Print Recipe Keto Pudding This super decadent keto chocolate pudding requires no cooking - just briefly heating up the ingredients. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time5 minutes mins See Also White Wine Vinaigrette Recipe | Julie Blanner Rest time2 hours hrs Total Time2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Servings: 5 servings Calories: 205kcal Author: Vered DeLeeuw Ingredients ▢ 1 cup canned coconut milk full-fat, unsweetened

▢ 3 ½ oz extra dark chocolate broken into pieces (I use Lindt 90%)

▢ ¼ cup granulated sweetener (or the stevia equivalent - I use 1 teaspoon stevia glycerite) Instructions In a medium pot, heat the coconut milk, chocolate pieces and sweetener over medium heat, stirring until the chocolate is melted. This should take 1-2 minutes.

Turn the heat off and whisk the mixture with a hand whisk until very smooth.

Pour the mixture into a spouted measuring cup, then pour it into five (4 oz) ramekins or dessert cups.

You can place the ingredients in a microwave-safe container, cover them, and heat them in the microwave. Do so carefully and patiently, in 30-second sessions, until the chocolate melts. How many such sessions you'll need will depend on your microwave. Add Your Own Notes Click here to add your own private note. They're only visible to you. If you clear your browser's cache, they'll be lost. Nutrition per Serving Calories: 205kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Sodium: 17mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g

