Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (2024)

These simple Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs are a delicious sugar-free snack. They are loaded with low-carb chocolate, cream cheese, and vanilla to create that classic red velvet flavor you love!

Our Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs make an excellent keto snack. They’re delicious and loaded with energy-boosting fat.

We recommend using a natural, organic, beetroot based, food coloring.Not only because it’s beetroot base food coloring is a non-chemical option but it also provides for a deeper richer color of red for the red velvet fat bombs and other low-carb recipes.

See Also {Recipe} Pumpkin Spice Cut-Out CookiesRecipe This | Air Fryer Frozen Food Cookbook18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will LoveKeto Diet: A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide [Tips, Recipes, FAQ] Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Red Velvet isn't as hard to create as you might think. We've created a recipe for simple Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs with only 1g net carb. Rate it 5 from 71 votes Print Pin Course: Dessert, Snacks Cuisine: American Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 10 minutes mins Total Time: 15 minutes mins Servings: 24 Fat Bombs Calories: 74kcal Author: Gerri Unit Conversion US Customary – Metric Ingredients ▢ 3.5 ounces Sugar-Free Chocolate

▢ 4.5 ounces Cream Cheese softened

▢ 3.5 ounces Unsalted Butter softened

▢ 3 tbsp Erythritol

▢ 1 tsp Vanilla Essence

▢ 4 drops Red Food Coloring

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small pot of simmering water. Make sure that the bowl isn't touching the water, as this will cause the chocolate to burn.

While the chocolate is melting, mix together the remaining ingredients with a hand mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Ensure the mix is fully combined.

With the hand mixer on low speed, slowly add the chocolate mixture to the other ingredients. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe the fat bomb mixture onto a lined tray. Set in the fridge for 40 minutes.

Whip the heavy cream and pipe 1-2 teaspoons onto each fat bomb. Notes Nutrition Serving: 25g | Calories: 74kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 19mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 10mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 223IU | Calcium: 8mg | Iron: 1mg

How To Store Red Velvet Fat Bombs

Store leftover Red Velvet Fat Bombs in the fridge for up to 1 week. The fat bombs without the whipped cream can be frozen for up to 3 months.

This Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe makes 24 serves. 1 serving is 1 fat bomb and has 1g net carbs.

To make more of this low-carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe, simply adjust the servings in the recipe card above.