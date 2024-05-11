Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (2024)

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (1)

by Gerri

10

5 from 71 votes

These simple Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs are a delicious sugar-free snack. They are loaded with low-carb chocolate, cream cheese, and vanilla to create that classic red velvet flavor you love!

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (2)

Our Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs make an excellent keto snack. They’re delicious and loaded with energy-boosting fat.

We recommend using a natural, organic, beetroot based, food coloring.Not only because it’s beetroot base food coloring is a non-chemical option but it also provides for a deeper richer color of red for the red velvet fat bombs and other low-carb recipes.

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Ingredients

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (3)
  • 3.5oz of Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate
  • 4.5oz of Cream Cheese, softened
  • 3.5oz of Unsalted Butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons of Erythritol
  • 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Essence
  • 4 drops of Red Food Coloring
  • 1/3 cup of Heavy Cream

How to Make Red Velvet Fat Bombs

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (4)
  1. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small pot of simmering water. Make sure that the bowl isn’t touching the water, as this will cause the chocolate to burn.
  2. While the chocolate is melting, mix together the remaining ingredients with a hand mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Ensure the mix is fully combined.
  3. With the hand mixer on low speed, slowly add the chocolate mixture to the other ingredients. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.
  4. Add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe the fat bomb mixture onto a lined tray. Set in the fridge for 40 minutes.
  5. Whip the heavy cream and pipe 1-2 teaspoons onto each fat bomb.

Serve your Red Velvet Fat Bombs along with ourLow Carb Vanilla Strawberry Fudgeand ourLemon and Poppyseed Fat Bombsand your party will be a guaranteed hit with your friends.

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (5)

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs

Red Velvet isn’t as hard to create as you might think. We’ve created a recipe for simple Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs with only 1g net carb.

Rate it

5 from 71 votes

Print Pin

Course: Dessert, Snacks

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 5 minutes mins

Cook Time: 10 minutes mins

Total Time: 15 minutes mins

Servings: 24 Fat Bombs

Calories: 74kcal

Author: Gerri

Unit Conversion

US CustomaryMetric

Ingredients

  • 3.5 ounces Sugar-Free Chocolate
  • 4.5 ounces Cream Cheese softened
  • 3.5 ounces Unsalted Butter softened
  • 3 tbsp Erythritol
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Essence
  • 4 drops Red Food Coloring
  • 1/3 cup Heavy Cream

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small pot of simmering water. Make sure that the bowl isn’t touching the water, as this will cause the chocolate to burn.

  • While the chocolate is melting, mix together the remaining ingredients with a hand mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Ensure the mix is fully combined.

  • With the hand mixer on low speed, slowly add the chocolate mixture to the other ingredients. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.

  • Add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe the fat bomb mixture onto a lined tray. Set in the fridge for 40 minutes.

  • Whip the heavy cream and pipe 1-2 teaspoons onto each fat bomb.

Notes

Nutrition

Serving: 25g | Calories: 74kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 19mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 10mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 223IU | Calcium: 8mg | Iron: 1mg

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (6)

How To Store Red Velvet Fat Bombs

Store leftover Red Velvet Fat Bombs in the fridge for up to 1 week. The fat bombs without the whipped cream can be frozen for up to 3 months.

This Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe makes 24 serves. 1 serving is 1 fat bomb and has 1g net carbs.

Looking for more delicious Keto Fat Bombs; try our;

  • Keto Lemon Fat Bombs
  • Keto Vanilla Cheesecake Fat Bombs
  • Keto Coconut Ice Candy

To make more of this low-carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe, simply adjust the servings in the recipe card above.

Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (7)

Matt Dobson

I am the founder of My Keto Kitchen. I am a nutritionist, cooking enthusiast, and part-time Van Lifer! Along with a qualified chef, we have created a collection of delicious and healthy recipes.

10 thoughts on “Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe”

  1. Those look awesome!

    Reply

  2. Can these be frozen?

    Reply

    • Nevermind, I just saw that they can lol

      Reply

  3. Can you sub swerve? If so would you just use granular at same quantity?

    Reply

    • Hi Erin,

      Yes, you can sub swerve at the same quantity

      Reply

  4. Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (9)
    I made these and got 36, I also omitted the food coloring. They are absolutely fabulous

    Reply

  5. Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (10)
    I actually omitted the food coloring, used a fraction of the sweetener called for and made the recipe using 100% cacao, packed the rich dark chocolatey batch into a silicone bundt style cake pan and have been slicing portions and delighting on this. Although I’m sure it would taste even more divine topped with whipped cream, though I’ve been too lazy, and have enjoyed the depth of dark chocolate richness flavor as is.

    Reply

  6. Can you use monk fruit as a sweetener

    Reply

    • Hi Lashondra,

      I haven’t tried it in this recipe, but I think it should work out fine 🙂

      Reply

  7. Hi Lorri,

    The nutritional details are in the recipe notes section at the base of the page. If you can’t see the graphic, you are probably viewing the page by our “no frills” AMP version – just scroll to the bottom and hit “View Non-AMP Page” to view the full post 🙂

    Gerri

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

