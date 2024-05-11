Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe | by My Keto Kitchen (2024)

Home » Recipes » Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe
by Gerri
10
5 from 71 votes
These simple Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs are a delicious sugar-free snack. They are loaded with low-carb chocolate, cream cheese, and vanilla to create that classic red velvet flavor you love!
Our Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs make an excellent keto snack. They’re delicious and loaded with energy-boosting fat.
We recommend using a natural, organic, beetroot based, food coloring.Not only because it’s beetroot base food coloring is a non-chemical option but it also provides for a deeper richer color of red for the red velvet fat bombs and other low-carb recipes.
Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Ingredients
- 3.5oz of Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate
- 4.5oz of Cream Cheese, softened
- 3.5oz of Unsalted Butter, softened
- 3 tablespoons of Erythritol
- 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Essence
- 4 drops of Red Food Coloring
- 1/3 cup of Heavy Cream
How to Make Red Velvet Fat Bombs
- Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small pot of simmering water. Make sure that the bowl isn’t touching the water, as this will cause the chocolate to burn.
- While the chocolate is melting, mix together the remaining ingredients with a hand mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes. Ensure the mix is fully combined.
- With the hand mixer on low speed, slowly add the chocolate mixture to the other ingredients. Mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.
- Add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe the fat bomb mixture onto a lined tray. Set in the fridge for 40 minutes.
- Whip the heavy cream and pipe 1-2 teaspoons onto each fat bomb.
Serve your Red Velvet Fat Bombs along with ourLow Carb Vanilla Strawberry Fudgeand ourLemon and Poppyseed Fat Bombsand your party will be a guaranteed hit with your friends.
Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs
Red Velvet isn’t as hard to create as you might think. We’ve created a recipe for simple Low Carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs with only 1g net carb.
Course: Dessert, Snacks
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Total Time: 15 minutes mins
Servings: 24 Fat Bombs
Calories: 74kcal
Author: Gerri
Ingredients
Instructions
Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a small pot of simmering water. Make sure that the bowl isn't touching the water, as this will cause the chocolate to burn.
Notes
Nutrition
Serving: 25g | Calories: 74kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 19mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 10mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 223IU | Calcium: 8mg | Iron: 1mg
How To Store Red Velvet Fat Bombs
Store leftover Red Velvet Fat Bombs in the fridge for up to 1 week. The fat bombs without the whipped cream can be frozen for up to 3 months.
This Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe makes 24 serves. 1 serving is 1 fat bomb and has 1g net carbs.
To make more of this low-carb Red Velvet Fat Bombs recipe, simply adjust the servings in the recipe card above.
Matt Dobson
I am the founder of My Keto Kitchen. I am a nutritionist, cooking enthusiast, and part-time Van Lifer! Along with a qualified chef, we have created a collection of delicious and healthy recipes.
10 thoughts on “Keto Red Velvet Fat Bombs Recipe”
Those look awesome!
Reply
Can these be frozen?
Reply
Nevermind, I just saw that they can lol
Reply
Can you sub swerve? If so would you just use granular at same quantity?
Reply
Hi Erin,
Yes, you can sub swerve at the same quantity
Reply
I made these and got 36, I also omitted the food coloring. They are absolutely fabulous
Reply
I actually omitted the food coloring, used a fraction of the sweetener called for and made the recipe using 100% cacao, packed the rich dark chocolatey batch into a silicone bundt style cake pan and have been slicing portions and delighting on this. Although I’m sure it would taste even more divine topped with whipped cream, though I’ve been too lazy, and have enjoyed the depth of dark chocolate richness flavor as is.
Reply
Can you use monk fruit as a sweetener
Reply
Hi Lashondra,
I haven’t tried it in this recipe, but I think it should work out fine 🙂
Reply
Hi Lorri,
The nutritional details are in the recipe notes section at the base of the page. If you can’t see the graphic, you are probably viewing the page by our “no frills” AMP version – just scroll to the bottom and hit “View Non-AMP Page” to view the full post 🙂
Gerri
Reply
