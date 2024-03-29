Keto Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

I have been wanting to attempt aKeto Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy Recipe but hadn’t done so until last night for dinner. Does anyone else love having breakfast for dinner like we do? It’s the best! Most of the time we make our Low Carb Keto Fluffy Waffles recipe with a side of bacon or sausage but not this time.

The hubby and I tagged team making dinner tonight. We were supposed to go out to dinner but the weather was ugly and nothing around us sounded appealing. I’m done with bunless protein style burgers on the go. I wanted something different. I already had a pound of country sausage thawed that I planned on making for breakfast so that was it! We decided to makeKeto Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy!

He started off frying up the sausage while I started to make Low Carb Biscuits Recipe that’s Keto friendly. The sausage we have has tons of flavor so I omitted the onion and garlic powder from this recipe. I might have added a bit more cheese to the recipe too. I couldn’t resist. Instead of a 1/2 cup of shredded cheese, I probably did more like 3/4 cup. I love cheesy biscuits!

Low Carb Biscuits Recipe (Keto Friendly)

Once I whipped up those biscuits and got them in the oven, I took the next 10 minutes to complete the low carb keto gravy!

Start off by frying the sausage until it's browned. Don't drain the fat. Add 3 ounces of cream cheese and stir until it's melted and combined. Add 1 cup of heavy cream and bring it to a simmer. I had the gas top set at medium heat and this didn't take but maybe 5 minutes for it to start simmering. Next, add about 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tspof Xantham powder to thicken the gravy to your taste. If you think the gravy is thick enough, you can omit this step. Add salt and pepper to taste. I did not add salt to my gravy because the sausage brought enough flavor to the mixture. By the time the gravy was done, the biscuits were ready! Break open a biscuit and top it with some delicious gravy! Serve it warm and enjoy.

Here are a few photos we took while making this recipe.

This nutrition label is for the sausage gravy only.

Serves 8 (1/2 cup)

Calories 290, Total C 1.4g, Fiber 0g, Net C 1.4g, Sugars 1.3g, Fat 25.9g, Protein 12.7g

I used to think Keto pancakes or Keto waffles was my favorite breakfast but I’m pretty sure the whole family agrees that this recipe is #1! It doesn’t even taste like it’s a diet recipe. The flavorof this gravy far exceeds any regular flour type gravy recipe out there. Yes, it’s that good!

My oldest daughter, who is college age, gave me the best compliment ever. She told me that she enjoys the Ketogenic diet but only because I make the best food! My heart melted! My kids are picky eaters, so this compliment is huge! HUGE!

Don’t forget to pin thisKeto Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy Recipe on Pinterest for later!

4.53 from 55 votes See Also Attention: Sourdough Lovers - Recipes From A to Z! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Servings 8 servings Calories 290 Ingredients 1 lb Sausage

3 oz cream cheese

1 cup of heavy cream

2 tbs water

1 tsp Xantham powder

Optional: Salt and pepper to taste I only added pepper Instructions Start off by frying the sausage until it's browned. Don't drain the fat.

Add 3 ounces of cream cheese and stir until it's melted and combined.

Add 1 cup of heavy cream and bring it to a simmer. I had the gas top set at medium heat and this didn't take but maybe 5 minutes for it to start simmering.

Next, add about 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tspof Xantham powder to thicken the gravy to your taste. If you think the gravy is thick enough, you can omit this step.

Add salt and pepper to taste. I did not add salt to my gravy because the sausage brought enough flavor to the mixture.

By the time the gravy was done, the biscuits were ready!

Break open a biscuit and top it with some delicious gravy!

Serve it warm and enjoy. Video Nutrition Serving: 0.5cup | Calories: 290 | Carbohydrates: 1.4g | Protein: 12.7g | Fat: 25.9g | Sugar: 1.3g | Net Carbs: 1.4g Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy. Tried this recipe? Mention @ISaveA2Z or tag #KetoFriendlyRecipes!

