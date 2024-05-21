Keto Stuffing Recipe Crunchy, Low Carb & Gluten Free! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Our keto stuffing recipe is going to be a favorite at all of your holiday meals. It is super simple and has all the traditional flavors. If you are looking for a keto Thanksgiving recipe everyone will eat (without making a low carb and regular version) this is it! This is a great keto dressing recipe loaded with flavor, bits of vegetables, and no guilt!

You asked for it, so here it is! And honestly.... you will probably be amazed at just how simple this homemade keto stuffing recipe is.

The holidays can be stressful enough without the need to cook duplicate dishes- one low carb, one regular. I vowed to avoid that this year and, because stuffing is everyone's favorite I started there. My keto stuffing recipe is absolutely so simple you won't miss opening a bag or box and just adding butter and water.

Is this a Keto Dressing Recipe?

The biggest difference between a dressing and a stuffing isn't just that one is often stuffed inside a bird. It really is that a dressing recipe is wetter and baked in more of a casserole style versus a fluffier and slightly drier stuffing. You can add a bit more moisture to this and make it more like a traditional dressing if desired.

Tips for Making a Keto Stuffing Recipe

The recipe uses pre-made keto bread or rolls (either store bought or homemade) so when it comes time to put together the stuffing it literally takes just minutes. I will give you the quick version and quickest version below :

Quick version- crumble the keto bread, drizzle with olive oil and bake for about 5 minutes until lightly browned. Saute chopped veggies in olive oil for a minute or two to bring out flavors. Mix together with melted butter and bake again.

Quickest Version- mix crumbled keto bread with chopped veggies and melted butter. Add to dish and bake.

The difference between the two is basically just time and flavor. Sauteing the veggies will bring out more flavor and pre baking the bread will give a bit more of that crunchy stuffing everyone loves. It really is personal preference.

The nutrition facts will vary depending on what kind of keto bread or rolls you use. I have made this with both my fathead rolls and a 1 net carb per slice bread. The nutrition label below is a VERY ROUGH ESTIMATE. It is on the high side for those who may have to use the higher carb low carb breads.

Making our keto stuffing recipe

(Full Recipe Card Below)

Start with your preferred low carb or keto bread. Crumble and place on a sheet pan drizzled with olive oil. Bake 5 minutes. This will dehyrdate the bread a bit more giving it a day old feel.

When you remove the bread crumbles from the oven they should be browned and on their way to giving you that yummy crunchy stuffing.

Mix sautéed veggies into melted butter, egg & chicken broth.

Combine all keto stuffing ingredients elements together now, mix well and add to your favorite baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes covered with foil and 5 minutes uncovered.

This keto stuffing recipe is perfect for any holiday or stuffing mushrooms, chicken, pork. The options are endless.

Yield: 4 Servings Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes See Also 20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes Our keto stuffing recipe is going to be a favorite at all of your holiday meals. It is super simple and has all the traditional flavors. If you are looking for a holiday recipe everyone will eat (without making a low carb and regular version) this is it! Ingredients 4 Slices Keto Bread (or rolls), crumbled

3 tablespoon Butter, melted

1 egg

2 stalks Celery, chopped

¼ cup Leeks, chopped

½ teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian Blend Seasoning, dried

¼ teaspoon Sage

½ teaspoon each Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

½ teaspoon Celery Seasoning , optional

½ Cup Chicken broth Instructions Crumble the keto bread, drizzle with olive oil and bake for about 5 minutes until lightly browned. Saute chopped veggies in olive oil & the seasonings for a minute or two to bring out flavors. Mix egg together with melted butter and chicken broth. Add veggies, mix.

Add all ingredients together , mix well. Transfer to baking dish. Bake on 350 covered with foil for 10 minutes and uncovered for 5 minutes. Serve! Notes I use fresh herbs in my stuffing. I chose to add the dried Italian seasoning blend into the ingredient list because it seems that is what most of my readers have on hand. If using fresh- 1tsp parsley and thyme. Nutrition Information: Yield: 4Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 216Total Fat: 14gTrans Fat: 0gCarbohydrates: 3gNet Carbohydrates: 2gFiber: 1gSugar: 2gProtein: 5g Nutrition facts are auto- populated by the app for this recipe card, numbers may vary. For best results, input your exact brand ingredients into a recipe analyzer like Verywell or MyFitnessPal.

