Keto Sugar-Free Marshmallows Recipe (2024)

These easy keto sugar-free marshmallows are the perfect low-carb treat to enjoy around the campfire. Plus, they're paleo friendly, 0 net carbs, and only require 4 ingredients to make!
Have you been missing marshmallows on your camping trips or at backyard bonfires? If so, you must try this easy recipe.
Regular marshmallows made from sugar, water, and gelatin are full of carbs. But by replacing the sugar with low carb sweetener, this version becomes a paleo friendly treat with 0 net carbs.
Yep, you read that right. These sugar-free marshmallows are just 0 net carbs each!
Thanks to the gelatin, the taste and texture is just like traditional ones. And you might be surprised how easy they are to make. In fact, you only need 4 simple ingredients plus water!
Step-by-Step Directions
By heating a sweet mixture on the stove and then mixing all the ingredients together, you’ll have low-carb marshmallows in no time!
- Bring syrup mixture to boil. Over medium heat, add the warm water, powdered sweetener, and cream of tartar to a saucepan. Whisk until the ingredients are combined and dissolved. Continue to heat the sweetened mixture until it comes to a boil.
- Bloom gelatin. While syrup is cooking, add the cold water to a mixing bowl. Sprinkle the unflavored gelatin on top. Do not mix, just allow it sit for about 10 minutes.
- Boil syrup and add vanilla. Once the mixture on the stove comes to a boil, continue to boil it for 2-3 minutes, whisking often. Make sure it boils for at least 2 full minutes. After 2-3 minutes, remove the mixture from the heat and whisk in the vanilla extract.
- Combine syrup and gelatin. Start blending the gelatin mixture on high, and immediately pour the heated mixture into the mixing bowl with it.
- Beat mixture and transfer to prepared pan. Continue to beat the mixture on high for roughly 12-15 minutes. You want it to be very fluffy with peaks that hold their shape well on their own. Immediately transfer the mixture into a parchment lined 9×9 baking dish and smooth it into an even layer.
- Allow to set then cut. Let the mixture sit untouched on the counter at room temperature for at least 8 hours or overnight. Do not disturb it and do not refrigerate it. After allowing the mixture to set overnight, cut into 20 servings.
How to Serve Toasted
These homemade keto marshmallows can be enjoyed as is or toasted. Both versions are delicious!
To toast, I recommend using a kitchen torch. This is the best way to get that nice, deep golden color and crisp outer layer.
These sugar-free marshmallows have a lower melting point than traditional ones. So if you try to toast them over a fire, they may melt before they toast.
But a kitchen torch works perfectly to get them toasted and melty!
Carbs in Marshmallows
Did you know that store-bought marshmallows use both sugar and corn syrup?
The syrup prevents crystals from forming as the mixture cools. This makes it easier to mass-produce them.
You’ll also find corn syrup in a lot of recipes for the same reason.
So it’s no surprise that one piece, or 10 minis, contain 6 grams of carbs. That adds up quickly!
These homemade marshmallows without corn syrup, on the other hand, are totally carb free. How great is that?
With no sugar, no carbs, and no corn syrup, these make a delicious and guilt free treat.
How to Make Keto S’mores
I think these sugar-free marshmallows are a great treat all on their own. But you may be wondering if they'd work for a keto version of s’mores.
You'll need to make low-carb graham crackers first. I don't know of any brand that makes keto-friendly ones
For your chocolate layer, any sugar free chocolate will do. Lily’s stevia-sweetened chocolate is a popular option in the low carb community.
To assemble, simply toast a marshmallow with a kitchen torch. Once it’s ready, sandwich it between two graham crackers with a few squares of chocolate and enjoy!
Other Recipes to Try
Looking for a few more keto sweet treats for snacks or dessert? Check out a few of these favorites:
- Low Carb Creme Brulee has a rich custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sweetener. It’s another excuse to use a kitchen torch!
- Keto Peanut Butter Cups combine chocolate and peanut butter for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth!
- Chocolate Dream Pie made with a coconut pie crust is low in carbs and only requires 3 ingredients to make.
- Keto Cheesecake Fat Bombs are sweet, creamy, and only 1 net carb each.
- Sugar Free Tootsie Rolls are a fun way to enjoy a sugar free version of the chocolate chewy candy!
Keto Marshmallows Recipe
These easy sugar-free marshmallows are a wonderful treat any time. Take them camping in the summer or to a bonfire in the fall.
You can even put them in your keto hot chocolate in the winter. In spring, Cut them into shapes to make low-carb Peeps for Easter.
Recipe
Keto Sugar-Free Marshmallows
Easy homemade marshmallows without any sugar added. This low-carb version is a zero carb treat to enjoy as-is or toasted.
Prep Time:20 minutes mins
Cook Time:10 minutes mins
Resting time:8 hours hrs
Total Time:8 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Servings: 20
Calories: 9
Ingredients
- ½ cup cold water
- 3 Tbsp. grass-fed gelatin or regular unflavored gelatin
- ½ cup warm water
- 1 cup Swerve Confectioners Powdered Sweetener see note
- ¼ tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions
Place the warm water, Swerve sweetener and cream of tartar into a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Whisk until the ingredients are combined and dissolved.
Continue to cook the sweetened mixture until it comes to a boil.
While the sweetened mixture is cooking, add the cold water to a mixing bowl, and sprinkle the unflavored gelatin on top. Do not mix it at this point, just let it sit for 10 minutes.
When the mixture on the stove comes to a boil, continue to boil it for 2-3 minutes, but no less than 2, whisking often.
Remove the mixture from the heat once it has boiled, and whisk in the vanilla extract.
Start blending the gelatin mixture on high, and immediately pour the heated mixture into the mixing bowl with it.
Continue to beat the mixture on high for roughly 12-15 minutes, or until it has become fluffy and has peaks that hold their shape well on their own.
Immediately transfer the mixture into a parchment lined 9x9 baking dish, and smooth it into an even layer.
Allow the mixture to sit untouched on the counter at room temperature overnight. Do not disturb it, and do not refrigerate it.
Cut the finished marshmallows into pieces, and serve any way that you would like.
Notes
Using only Swerve may result in the erythritol crystallizing if chilled. You could use ½ cup of Swerve along with ½ cup of a non-erythritol sweetener like Bochasweet.
These homemade marshmallows have a lower melting point that regular ones. But they can be easily toasted using a kitchen torch or quick dip in a campfire.
Marshmallows can be coated in powdered sweetener to make them less sticky.
Store them in a covered container or zipper bag. They should keep for a 2-3 weeks at room temperature. For longer storage, they can be placed in the freezer for at least 3 months or the refrigerator for 2-3 months.
Nutrition
Serving: 1piece | Calories: 9 | Carbohydrates: 0g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 5mg | Potassium: 10mg | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 1mg | Iron: 1mg
Additional Info
Net Carbs: 0g | % Carbs: 0% | % Protein: 47.1% | % Fat: 52.9% | SmartPoints: 0
