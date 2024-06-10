KFC Coleslaw Recipe {Best Copycat!} Gonna Want Seconds (2024)

This is an amazing copycat version of the famous KFC coleslaw recipe. It’s sweet, a little tangy, and fabulously creamy! My all-time favorite coleslaw recipe!

Copycat KFC Coleslaw Recipe

Is there anyone who doesn’tloveKFC Coleslaw Recipe? The dressing in this recipe tastesexactly,I meanEXACTLY,like the original in my book! And let’s face it……the dressingis what separates the original from all the imitations!

Once the weather begins to warm a bit, come spring and summer this is my absolute favorite salad to eat. It goes so well with virtually everything. Roasted meat, fried chicken, barbecue foods, sandwiches, okay, maybe not breakfast foods, but…

This homemade coleslaw is absolutely perfect for potlucks, picnics, BBQs, and a simple weeknight dinner! Everyone absolutely loves it!!

KFC Coleslaw Recipe Ingredients

Shredding Cabbage – The original KFC coleslaw recipe uses shredded and chopped cabbage. The individual pieces are about the size of rice pieces. I’ve made this recipe many times and chopped my own cabbage and carrots. When I make the coleslaw this way, I generally use my food processor to shred the cabbage, then I run my knife through it to chop it. Now, more often than not, I prefer to use the bags of coleslaw cut cabbage from the market. It makes this recipe so much faster and easier to put together.

The original coleslaw recipe uses shredded and chopped cabbage. The individual pieces are about the size of rice pieces. I’ve made this recipe many times and chopped my own cabbage and carrots. Onion – I think grating the onion is really important for this recipe. No matter how finely you chop the onion, it never seems quite small enough to me for this recipe. I use the small side of the box grater and it’s perfect. If you use the large holes on the grater the onion can come out in strands and that just doesn’t work at all! Who wants a long strand of raw onion in their coleslaw??? Not me my friend 🙂

I think grating the onion is really important for this recipe. No matter how finely you chop the onion, it never seems quite small enough to me for this recipe. Sugar – You only use a little bit but it’s an important ingredient. Don’t skip it!

You only use a little bit but it’s an important ingredient. Don’t skip it! Mayonnaise – I use Best Foods.

I use Best Foods. Buttermilk – Gives the slaw its signature tang.

Secret Ingredient – The secret ingredient that gives this is authentic taste is the grated onion! Not chopped or minced it needs to be grated!

The secret ingredient that gives this is authentic taste is the grated onion! Not chopped or minced it needs to be grated! Chill Time – Don’t skip this step! It’s super important to give the KFC slaw recipe time in the refrigerator for the flavors to mingle and marry.

Don’t skip this step! It’s super important to give the KFC slaw recipe time in the refrigerator for the flavors to mingle and marry. Keep It Cold – The flavor is best when this is served cold, rather than at room temperature.

The flavor is best when this is served cold, rather than at room temperature. How To Serve – This recipe makes a very wet coleslaw. Just serve it with a slotted spoon and discard the extra liquid after all the slaw is gone. It needs to be tossed each time before you serve it so it’s nice and creamy each time.

This recipe makes a very wet coleslaw. Just serve it with a slotted spoon and discard the extra liquid after all the slaw is gone. It needs to be tossed each time before you serve it so it’s nice and creamy each time. Serving Size – The copycat KFC coleslaw I adapted this from said it served 10 people. What? I guess it could serve 10 if they wanted 1/8 to maybe 1/4 of a cup. This recipe is so delicious that a small quantity really won’t be enough! In my family, one recipe serves 4 generously. If I try to serve 5 people with just one recipe, someone always feels cheated and ends up a little unhappy. Maybe in your family, it will serve 5-6, but 4 is definitely safe. It’s easy enough to double the recipe. Honestly, that’s what I always do!

The copycat KFC coleslaw I adapted this from said it served 10 people. What? I guess it could serve 10 if they wanted 1/8 to maybe 1/4 of a cup. This recipe is so delicious that a small quantity really won’t be enough! In my family, one recipe serves 4 generously. If I try to serve 5 people with just one recipe, someone always feels cheated and ends up a little unhappy.

Storing + Freezing Tips

How Long Can You Keep This In The Fridge? Store leftovers in an airtight container for 3-5 days in the fridge.

Store leftovers in an airtight container for in the fridge. Can You Freeze This? Unfortunately, this delicious Kentucky fried chicken coleslaw recipe just doesn’t freeze well.

Unfortunately, this delicious just doesn’t freeze well. Make-Ahead Tips: When making this coleslaw, remember to plan ahead for at least 3-4 hours of refrigeration time.

When making this coleslaw, remember to plan ahead for at least 3-4 hours of refrigeration time. Food Safety: If you’d like more info on food safety check out this link.

What To Serve With KFC Coleslaw Recipe

As I said above, this goes well with most main dishes. It’s great with my shish kabobs, grilled flank steak, and grilled cilantro lime chicken.

I also like to serve it on top of a pulled pork sandwich or a pulled chicken sandwich.

Save Recipe! Print RecipePin Recipe KFC Coleslaw Recipe This is an amazing copycat version of the famous KFC Coleslaw Recipe. It’s sweet, a little tangy, and creamy! My all-time favorite coleslaw recipe! Prep Time10 minutes mins Total Time10 minutes mins Servings: 4 Servings Author: Kathleen Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon onion finely grated

▢ 1/3 cup sugar

▢ 1/2 cup mayonnaise

▢ 1/4 cup buttermilk well shaken

▢ 1/4 cup whole milk

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons white vinegar

▢ 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 8 cups or 1-16 ounce bag coleslaw cabbage finely diced

▢ 1/4 cup carrot shredded (omit if you're using bagged coleslaw mix) US Customary - Metric Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together the first 9 ingredients until smooth and well combined. Add cabbage (8 cups) and carrot (1/4 cup) and mix until evenly coated.

In a large bowl, whisk together the first 9 ingredients until smooth and well combined. Add cabbage (8 cups) and carrot (1/4 cup) and mix until evenly coated.

Cover bowl and refrigerate 4 hours minimum or overnight. Stir well before serving.

Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots

Southern Collard Greens Recipe

Southern Style Green Beans RATE THIS RECIPE Save Recipe! Notes Secret Ingredient - The secret ingredient that gives this is authentic taste is the grated onion! Not chopped or minced it needs to be grated! Chill Time - Don't skip this step! It's super important to give the KFC slaw recipe time in the refrigerator for the flavors to mingle and marry. Keep It Cold - The flavor is best when this is served cold, rather than at room temperature. How To Serve - This recipe makes a very wet coleslaw. Just serve it with a slotted spoon and discard the extra liquid after all the slaw is gone. It needs to be tossed each time before you serve it so it’s nice and creamy each time. Serving Size - The recipe I adapted this from said it served 10 people. What? I guess it could serve 10 if they wanted 1/8 to maybe 1/4 of a cup. This recipe is so delicious that a small quantity really won’t be enough! In my family, one recipe serves 4 generously. If I try to serve 5 people with just one recipe, someone always feels cheated and ends up a little unhappy. Maybe in your family, it will serve 5-6, but 4 is definitely safe. It’s easy enough to double the recipe. Honestly, that’s what I always do! Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 316kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 14mg | Sodium: 522mg | Potassium: 313mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 23g | Vitamin A: 1540IU | Vitamin C: 55.4mg | Calcium: 93mg | Iron: 0.7mg DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE? I'D LOVE TO SEE!Tag @GonnaWantSeconds or #gonnawantseconds on Instagram! © Gonna Want Seconds. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media/website/blog is strictly prohibited.

