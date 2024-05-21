Kimchi Dumplings Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Pan-fried Kimchi Dumplings Recipe!

This Kimchi Dumplings recipe is inspired by Shengjian Bao which is a very signature dumpling from Shanghai, China! The dough is fluffy yet crispy outside. The filling has so much texture and flavor from juicy pork, kimchi, and other vegetables. This dumplings recipe is a perfect snack, appetizer, or meal for any day.

The dough takes some time to rise, so, if you make the dough ahead and make the filling while waiting for the dough to rise, it will be perfect timing. These pan-fried kimchi dumplings might look like a Korean street snack, hotteok. Hotteok is usually filled with sweet filling but nowadays, there are savory fillings as well. The biggest difference between this recipe and hotteok is the cooking method. Hotteok is usually shallowly fired with lots of oil and the dough is much more elastic compared to this pan-fried dumpling is both pan-fried & steamed and the dough is more bread-like and has more chew.

https://seonkyounglongest.com/hotteok-korean-street-food/

Check out my other dumpling recipes that you always wanted to learn how to achieve the perfect result. These recipes will make you a queen of dumplings! 👑🥟

https://seonkyounglongest.com/fluffy-dumplings/

https://seonkyounglongest.com/crazy-rich-asians-dumpling/

Are we ready to start the pan-fried kimchi dumpling recipe? Let’s get started!

Combine 2 1/2 cup all propose flour, 1 tsp yeast, 2 tsp sugar, and 1 tsp baking powder in a large mixing bowl or stand mixer. Give a quick whisk then pour 3/4 cup and 2 tbsp hot water and 1 tbsp sesame oil.

Use chopsticks or a fork to get the dough together first (we used hot water, be careful!). Start kneading the dough with your hand until it’s smooth, about 10 to 15 minutes. If you are using a stand mixer, knead on medium speed for 5 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp towel and rest in a warm place for 1 hour 30 minutes or until the dough is double the size. This dough recipe will make 16 dumplings so if you want to use up all the filling, triple this dough recipe or cut the filling recipe into third.

Meanwhile, Let’s make kimchi filling! Cook 3 oz Dangmyeon, Korean glass noodles in boiling water by following the directions of the package you’re using. When the dangmyeon has only 3 minutes left, add 8 oz bean sprouts and blanch them for 3 minutes.

Drain well dangmyeon and beansprouts and let them cool. When they are cooled enough to handle, go ahead and chop them finely.

Chop 12 oz of well-fermented kimchi with scissors.

https://seonkyounglongest.com/mak-kimchi/

Chop 3 to 4 green onions, 4 oz chive, and 6 to 8 cloves garlic finely. If you’re having a hard time finding chives, you can substitute them with green onions. Add some ginger if you like. I didn’t add it because my kimchi has quite a bit of ginger. (It’s homemade!)

Take 1 block (14 oz) of firm tofu and place it on paper towels. Cover with paper towels and gently squeeze excess water from the tofu. We don’t want too much liquid in our filling. Using a side of your knife, press down the tofu. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add all prepared filling ingredients and mix until well combined. Set aside.

Make a hole in the middle of the dough then stretch to a large ring then open one side to make a long log. Roll the log into 2” thick diameter then cut them in half. Work one at a time and tear it into 9 equal pieces (about 3 oz per piece). Roll one by one into a smooth ball. Repeat with the other log. Always cover the rest of the dough while working on it to prevent them from drying out.

Take one piece of dough at a time, press it into a small disk with the palm of your hand. Then roll the dough into a 4” to 4 1/2” wide wrapper with a rolling pin. Trying to roll outer edge of wrapper thinner and center is slightly thicker. You should not need it, but if you do, dust flour as you need. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Let’s shape dumplings! Place one wrapper on your palm, slightly wet the edge of the wrapper with a little bit of cold water if you need. I did it because for some reason my house was quite dry and the dough wasn’t keeping its moist well. Place 2 to 2 1/2 tbsp of filling into the center and bring the edge to the top with your index finger and thumb to seal while your left thumb is pushing the filling inside. Place the kimchi dumpling on a parchment paper-lined baking pan without touching each other and cover with a damp towel. Repeat with the rest of the dough and the filling. Ensure each one of mantou has rested 20 to 30 minutes before cooking.

If you’d like to dress the dumplings with sesame seeds, dip the smooth side of the dumpling lightly in cold water then dip in sesame seeds. I like to use black and white sesame seeds mixture.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat then add 2 tbsp cooking oil. Place pan-fried kimchi dumplings, sesame seeds down, and press down lightly and gently. Fry sesame seeds side about 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown then turn it over. Pour 1/2 cup of water and cover with a lid, slightly tilted so some air can escape. Steam the dumplings for about 6 to 8 minutes, or until all water has evaporated and both sides are crispy.

If you are interested in my cast iron pan, clickRIGHT HERE!

This cast iron pan is 3 layered seasoned with flaxseed oil so you don’t have to season them before use. The best part of this cast iron pan is you can wash it with soap!! Yes, I said it, you can wash this cast iron pan with soap! This cast iron pan is proudly 100% handcrafted in Korea! 🇰🇷Use my coupon code to get 10% Off!!

My Coupon Code: SEONKYOUNG

Transfer pan-fried kimchi dumplings to a serving dish and serve with your favorite dipping sauce! Mine is an equal part of soy sauce, vinegar, and chili oil! Enjoy!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/chili-oil/

Print

Pan Fried Kimchi Dumplings ★5 Stars☆★4 Stars☆★3 Stars☆★2 Stars☆★1 Star☆No reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

Yield: 48 dumplings 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale Cooking oil

Cooking oil Sesame seeds For Dough* 7 1/2 cup all propose flour

all propose flour 3 tsp active yeast

active yeast 6 tsp sugar

sugar 3 tsp baking powder

baking powder 2 1/2 cup and 2 tbsp hot water

and 2 tbsp hot water 1 tbsp sesame oil For Filling 1 lb ground pork, beef, chicken or plant based meat

lb ground pork, beef, chicken or plant based meat 1 block (14 oz) firm tofu, squeeze excess water then smashed

block (14 oz) firm tofu, squeeze excess water then smashed 12 oz kimchi, finely chopped

kimchi, finely chopped 3 oz Dangmyeon, Korean glass noodles, cooked by following directions of package you’re using then chopped

Dangmyeon, Korean glass noodles, cooked by following directions of package you’re using then chopped 8 oz beansprouts, blanch for 3 minutes, chopped

beansprouts, blanch for minutes, chopped 4 oz chive, chopped

chive, chopped 3 to 4 green onions, chopped

to green onions, chopped 6 to 8 cloves garlic, chopped

to cloves garlic, chopped 2 tsp slat

slat 1 tbsp soy sauce

soy sauce 1 tsp sugar

sugar 2 tbsp sesame oil

sesame oil 1/2 tsp black pepper Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Combine flour, yeast, sugar and baking powder in a large mixing bowl or stand mixer. Give a quick whisk then pour hot water and sesame oil. Use chopsticks or a fork to get dough together first (we used hot water, be careful!). Start kneading dough with your hand until it’s smooth, about 10 to 15 minutes. If you are using a stand mixer, medium speed for 5 minutes. Cover with a damp towel and rest in a warm place for 1 hour 30 minutes or until dough is double of size. This dough recipe will make 16 dumplings so if you want to use up all filling, triple this dough recipe or cut filling recipe into third. Meanwhile, Let’s make kimchi filling!

In a large mixing bowl, add all prepared ingredients and mix until well combined. Set aside. Make a hole in middle of dough then stretch to a large ring then open one side to make a long log. Roll log into 2” thick diameter then cut them into half. Work one log at a time and tear into 8 equal pieces (about 3 oz per piece). Roll one by one into a smooth ball. Repeat with another log. Always cover rest of dough while working one to prevent them from drying out. Take one piece of dough at a time, press into a small disk with a palm of your hand. Then roll dough into 4” to 4 1/2” wide wrapper with a rolling pin. Trying to roll outer edge of wrapper thinner and center is slightly thicker. You should not need it, but if you do, dust flour as you need. Repeat with rest of dough. Let’s shape mantou! Place one wrapper on your palm, slightly wet edge of wrapper with a little bit of cold water if you need. Place 2 to 2 1/2 tbsp of filling into center and bring edge to top with your index finger and thumb to seal while your left thumb is pushing filling inside. Place kimchi mantou on a parchment paper lined baking pan without touching each others and cover with a damp towel. Repeat with rest of dough and filling. Ensure each one of mantou has rested 20 to 30 minutes before cooking. If you’d like to dress mantou with sesame seeds, dip smooth side of mantou lightly in cold water then dip in sesame seeds. I like to use black and white sesame seeds mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium heat then add 2 tbsp cooking oil. Place mantou sesame seeds down and press down lightly and gently. Fry sesame seeds side about 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown then turn it over. Pour 1/2 cup of water and cover with a lid, slightly tilted so some air can escape. Steam mantou about 6 to 8 minutes, or until all water has evaporated and both side are crispy. Transfer to a serving dish and serve with your favorite dipping sauce! Mine is equal part of soy sauce, vinegar and chili oil! Enjoy! Notes * I tripled the dough measurement for this recipe card to match with the filling. Usually I do only 1/3 of the dough recipe and have some extra filling. If you want to see the 1/3 amount of the dough recipe, check out the step-by-step post above.

I like to have extra filling for making fried rice with it. Super yummy with fried egg right on top. Or sauté the left over filling with some chili oil with chili flakesand serve on top of rice or noodles.. delicious! Prep Time: 2 hours

Cook Time: 12 mins

Related