Kladdkaka (Swedish Sticky Chocolate Cake) - Recipes From Europe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Swedish Chocolate Cake Is The Ultimate Sticky Cake!

Searching for a Swedish dessert recipe that is sure to please a chocolate lover? Kladdkaka – a Swedish Chocolate Cake – is definitely the answer!

This Swedish sticky chocolate cake is actually easy to make and only requires a few basic ingredients.

Topped with a little bit of icing sugar and some berries, with this Kladdkaka recipe you can make a delicious flat cake that is packed with chocolatey gooeyness!

For those curious, Kladdkaka is a cake that is rich and soft enough that it gets compared to a brownie.

The name comes from the Swedish word “kladdig” which means “messy and/or sticky”. Pretty good name for a gooey chocolate cake!

Recipe Tips/Substitutions

Before you make this easy chocolate cake, be sure to have a quick look at these recipe tips so that you can achieve the best results!

We use a 9.5-inch springform pan when making this cake but a slightly smaller pan will also work. Just be sure to watch the cake as it bakes since pan size will affect batter thickness (and thus cooking time).

Let the Kladdkaka cool a little bit before cutting and serving or else you might make a mess of the whole thing!

Berries on top are totally optional – we like the contrast of a sweet and tart berry (like raspberry or blackberry) with the rich chocolate but you can definitely skip them.

How to Make Kladdkaka – Step by Step Instructions

To make Kladdkaka, you can find the recipe card with exact measurements at the bottom of this post.

If you want to see the step-by-step process visually, you can have a look at the Kladdkaka recipe process photos in this section.

This way, you can see how we make ours if you have any questions about the recipe.

First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, line the bottom of a 9 1/2 inch springform pan with parchment paper and lightly grease the sides.

Then, melt the butter in a small pot on the stove or in the microwave. Once melted, set it aside to cool slightly.

In the meantime, add the eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract to a medium-sized mixing bowl.

Mix everything together with your electric mixer (using normal beaters) or a whisk by hand until it has a creamy consistency.

Now, add the melted – but slightly cooled – butter and keep mixing.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Stir these dry ingredients together with a spoon.

Next, add the flour-cocoa mixture to the wet ingredients in small increments while still mixing.

Once everything is well combined, move the batter into the springform pan with a spatula. Spread the batter out evenly with the spatula.

Bake the cake on the medium rack of your oven for 18-20 minutes or until the top is crispy while the inside is still soft. Since every oven is slightly different, your baking time might vary.

Keep a close eye on the cake towards the end since this cake is known for being gooey inside so try to not overcook it.

Once cooked, remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for a bit. Then remove the springform.

Garnish the cake with powdered sugar and fresh berries (optional) before serving. You can enjoy the cake warm or cold!

Storage Tips

Since this is a cake that is supposed to be moist and sticky, it’s important to not let it dry out.

After serving for the first time – if you have any leftovers – store the Kladdkaka in some tin foil or in a sealed container and place it in a cool and dry spot in your home. The garage or basem*nt usually works well for that.

We usually avoid storing it in the fridge as this can dry out the cake – but if you live in a very warm climate, storing it in the fridge might be your only option (so just make sure to eat it quickly).

See Also Homemade Rolo Cookies Recipe from The Food Charlatan

Stored correctly, the cake will last for up to 4 days. You can eat the leftover slices cold or put them on a plate and microwave them for a few seconds if you’d prefer them warm.

Related Recipes

For more sweet recipes, check out these classic desserts and other treats!

Krapfen – German jelly-filled donuts that are easy to make!

– German jelly-filled donuts that are easy to make! Chocolate Mousse – A light and airy chocolate dessert.

– A light and airy chocolate dessert. Scottish Shortbread – A classic take on buttery, crumbly cookies.