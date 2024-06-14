Kolaczki Recipe (Polish Cookies) (2024)

Jump to Recipe
These kolaczki cookies consist of flakey, cream cheese dough stuffed with a gooey jam center. Classic Polish holiday cookies made with just 5 ingredients!
Polish kolaczki cookies are on repeat every year when I put together my holiday cookie trays for family and friends. In a sea of chocolate, maple, and pumpkin, the fruit filling is such a refreshing, tart contrast and the light and fluffy dough is to die for. But let’s be real – I don’t limit myself to kolaczki during the holidays. I make these morsels all year round and soon you will too!
Of note, the cookie dough requires an hour of chilling time, so plan accordingly. You can always make this dough the night before and keep it refrigerated until you’re ready or freeze the dough for up to 3 months in a freezer-safe bag.
What are Kolaczki?
Kolaczki are super popular Polish cream cheese cookies that are typically served during Eastern European holidays and on special occasions. You’ll find them stuffed with a wide variety of fillings, including jams, poppy seeds, almonds, and sweet farmer’s cheese. Below, find a quick rundown of the flavor, texture, and cooking time of this recipe.
- Flavor: Cream cheese-infused dough is contrasted by a sweet, tart filling of any jam of your choice. The cherry on top? A generous dusting of powdered sugar.
- Texture: You’ll love how the jam seeps into the shortbread-like dough and creates such a tender bite.
- Cooking Time: From start to finish, these cookies take about an hour and 35 minutes to make with most of that time accounting for the dough chilling in the fridge for an hour.
How to Make Polish Kolaczki
Making Polish kolaczki only requires 5 simple ingredients and a little elbow grease. Below, find a quick hitter overview of the recipe before you dive in.
- Prep the Dough: Using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the softened butter, flour and cream cheese together until fluffy.
- Chill the Dough: Next, roll the dough into a big ball and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Allow the dough to chill in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Assemble the Cookies: Preheat the oven to 350°F. On a floured surface, roll the dough out into a thin, flat piece. Cut it into even-sized square shapes and place a dollop of jam into the center of each. Next, pinch the corners of each square together.
- Bake the Cookies: Bake the cookies at 350°F for 15 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool. Once they’re no longer hot, dust them with powdered sugar. Enjoy!
Tips & Tricks
Below, find a couple of tips and tricks to help you make the best Polish kolaczki.
- Use softened butter and cream cheese. Allowing the butter and cream cheese to soften at room temperature makes them so much easier to incorporate into the dough. To do so, take them out of the fridge about 30 minutes before you get started.
- Dust the cookies with powdered sugar after they cool. Refrain from sprinkling powdered sugar on hot cookies or else it will melt and disappear into the dough. To get that signature white dusting, wait until they cool down to coat them.
- Pinch the cookie corners together tightly. To prevent the cookies from falling apart during baking, pinch the corners together tightly. If you’re having a hard time getting them to seal, use a bit of water or egg wash.
Storing Kolaczki
- Room Temperature: Store leftover cookies in an airtight container between layers of parchment paper to prevent sticking. They should keep for up to 3 days before they start to turn soggy.
- Freezer (Raw Cookies): Freezing raw, assembled kolaczki is a great way to get ahead of holiday or party prep. To do so, assemble the cookies as directed. Then, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop the sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once the cookies are completely frozen, layer them between parchment paper in an airtight container. Store them for up to 3 months. Once you’re ready to bake them, simply pop them in the oven frozen and bake according to the recipe.
Hot Tip: If you don’t plan to serve the cookies right away, refrain from dusting them until right before. This will help keep them fresh and from turning soggy.
FAQ
How do I keep my kolaczki closed?
To keep your kolaczki closed, make sure to pinch the corners of the dough together tightly. If the dough is being finicky, wet your fingertips a bit to help seal it.
Can I freeze kolaczki?
Yes, you can freeze raw kolaczki. To do so, assemble the cookies as directed. Next, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop the sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once the cookies are completely frozen, layer them between parchment paper in an airtight container.
What’s the difference between a kolaczki and a kolache?
Kolaczki are traditional Polish cookies made with a cream cheese-infused dough and filled with jam. A kolache, on the other hand, is a bun stuffed with fruit or poppyseed filling.
Why do I need to chill the dough?
Chilling the dough allows the fat to harden and prevents the kolaczki from spreading too much during baking.
What kind of jam or jelly should I use for the filling?
You can use any kind of jam or jelly you wish. Raspberry, strawberry, and apricot are a few that work really well.
Other European Cookies to Try
- Jam and Nuts Rugelach – Pretty spiral cookies
- Pavlova with Chocolate and Pecans – Tasty cookie recipe from our friends at Simply Homecooked!
- Pecan Crescent Cookies – Classic pecan and butter cookies
- Madeleine Cookies – Shell-shaped sponge cookies
Recipe
Kolaczki Recipe (Polish Cookies)
Servings
35 Cookies
Prep Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 35 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
These kolaczki cookies consist of flakey, cream cheese dough stuffed with a gooey jam center. Classic Polish holiday cookies made with just 5 ingredients!
Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese softened at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter softened at room temperature
- 3 cups flour
- 2 cups jam
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions
Gather all your ingredients. While you can use any jam you like, raspberry and apricot work particularly well.
Using a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the softened butter, flour and cream cheese until it turns fluffy.
On a well-floured surface, roll the dough into a big ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and let it rest in the fridge for at least an hour.
On a well-floured surface, roll the dough out into a thin, flat piece. Cut the piece into even-sized squares. Place a dollop of jam in the center of each square. Fold the sides of the squares in, pinching the corners together to secure the jam inside.
Bake the cookies at 350°F for 15 minutes. Once the cookies completely cool, dust them with powdered sugar. Enjoy!
Posted December 7, 2021
About Author
SylwiaDec 17, 2023
Hello Natalya, how long I can keep a dough in the fridge before I make kolaczki?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 17, 2023
Hey Sylwia, This dough can be made about 24 hours in advance. Enjoy! 🙂
Denise P.Nov 4, 2023
Solo Almond cake filling is our family's favorite filling.
Beth WJan 23, 2023
Hello!
Can I freeze the dough for these cookies?
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 24, 2023
Hi Beth! Yes, you can freeze raw kolaczki. To do so, assemble the cookies as directed. Next, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop the sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once the cookies are completely frozen, layer them between parchment paper in an airtight container.
Jane MarieDec 22, 2022
I am stressed out
However 🤞first batch in oven
🥴
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 23, 2022
Hi Jane, I hope they turned out wonderfully! Let me know how it went! Happy Holidays!
Jane MarieDec 22, 2022
I followed the directions. Not sure why butter & cream cheese wasn’t creamed first then flour added 1 c at a time.
My refrigerated dough is hard as rock. Setting it on the counter to soften not sure how many hours that will take??
I lack baking experience and it seems these instructions assume I know basic baking techniques. FYI
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 23, 2022
Hi Jane, yes the dough will be hard. Its good to flatten the ball lightly and as you work by rolling it out, it will soften. The dough should be still cold not completely at a room temperature because this is what will create the flaky layers. Please let me know how it goes. Thanks
OlgaMay 14, 2022
Is there a way to prevent jam from running all over the place?
Linda HayDec 17, 2022
I ended up closing mine like crescents and it worked well.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 16, 2022
Hi Olga - You'll want to use a thicker, more gelatinous jam. Hope this helps.
HannahJan 7, 2022
I made these for a guy im seeing and wow! Very well recieved! He said they are the best he has ever had. Compliments to the recipe
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 7, 2022
Hi Hannah - Love it! There's no better way to someone's heart than food (including my own). Thank you for the kind words and Happy New Year!
Hieu NguyenJan 1, 2022
How big do make/cut the dough squares? I’m also having trouble with the pastries opening whole baking.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 1, 2022
Hi Hieu - You can use a knife, pizza cutter, or dough cutter to cut the squares. If the dough is opening during baking, use a bit of egg wash to seal it. Hope this helps!
Hieu NguyenJan 7, 2022
Thanks. How big do you make the squares, like 2” by 2”? And is there a size that’s just too small?
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 8, 2022
Hi Hieu - Yes, 2in.x 2in. is perfect. Hope this helps!
lorraine m bellDec 22, 2021
what's the secret to keeping them closed mine opened
smell good
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 22, 2021
Hello Lorraine, Do you pinch them together on top? Another thing you can do is fold over where the edge is underneath the cookie. Hope this helps!
MelissaDec 8, 2021
Absolutely amazing - simple to make and delicious! Definitely making again!
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 9, 2021
Melissa, I'm so glad you found this recipe easy to follow and enjoyed the results 🙂
NatashaDec 8, 2021
I just made these Polish cookies and they are delicious! I couldn't resist eating more of these cookies, can't wait till my family tries them, I think they will love it as well.
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 8, 2021
How sweet, Natasha! Thank you. Polish cookies are some of the best out there IMO. Hope your family loves them as much as ours does!
SamanthaDec 7, 2021
These were delightful and surprisingly easy to make! Thank you for a Christmas cookie recipe that would make my Polish grandmother proud. 🙂
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 8, 2021
I am so glad you loved them, Samantha! Thank you for taking the time to comment your feedback!
Nataliya Boychuk BoychukDec 7, 2021
How many cookies is a serving?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 7, 2021
The nutrition facts are per 1 cookie. That said, they're on the smaller side, so I usually enjoy 2-3 at a time. Hope this helps, Nataliya!
InessaOct 21, 2021
Good evening.What do you think about poppy seed filling for this cookies?Thanks
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 22, 2021
Hey Inessa, yes, I love the idea. This sounds so good!
magiApr 5, 2021
these cookies look delicious. I'd like to try the recipe, but could you tell me how much do the flour and the butter weigh?
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 5, 2021
We measured everything in cups. I would recommend looking up conversations on google. This recipe is amazing, enjoy!
Sarah MFeb 19, 2021
Do you have to chill the dough? What happens if you don't?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 19, 2021
Hey Sara, it will not be very flaky and airy.
CrimsonDec 21, 2020
Huge hit! My father-in-law who’s 100% polish said it brought back his moms cooking. He hadn’t had those polish cookie since he was a kid! Big hit with everyone else too! Nice dipping into my polish heritage as well 💖 just be careful with these bit sized cookies it’s easy to pack away way more calories than you may want, they’re just too delicious!
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 21, 2020
I'm so glad your family enjoyed the cookies. Thank you for your comment!
rosemary merrillDec 20, 2020
I have difficulty pinching the edges together...is there a special way to do it?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 21, 2020
You can brush the edge with egg wash and pinch together. Also, you can fully wrap them around to have edges stay on the bottom.
KristenDec 20, 2020
Hi, I’m making these this morning and just want to know if it’s best to soften the butter and cream cheese first?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 20, 2020
Hi Kristen, the butter and cream cheese should be softened. Enjoy!
LindaDec 19, 2020
How long do they keep
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 19, 2020
They stay crispy and fresh for a few days. But you can also make dough in advance and bake right before you need them.
Fiona HendersonNov 22, 2020
What weight of butter is needed please?
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 22, 2020
It would be 340 grams. Enjoy
JoanneDec 21, 2019
My jam always runs out of the cookie, how do I prevent this?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 22, 2019
This will depend on the brand of jam you are using. My jam does run out a bit also but not a lot. You want to use a jam that has some chunks in it.
TerriDec 11, 2019
Can you freeze them baked or unbaked?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 11, 2019
You can freeze them baked or just keep dough refrigerated on hand.
MicheleDec 10, 2019
What flavor jam did you use?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 10, 2019
My favorite is always prune jam and apricot.
Marysia WelnickiNov 28, 2019
For some reason my kolaczki keep opening!! Any advice?
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 30, 2019
Do you pinch them together on top? Another thing you can do is fold over where the edge si underneath the cookie.
Carol KeeganDec 4, 2019
How long do they keep?
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 4, 2019
They would stay nicely fresh for a few days. Keep them in an airtight container. You can also freeze them for a few weeks.
Maria Fernanda RiveraNov 1, 2019
I love your recipes going to try to do them soon, will let you know
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 2, 2019
Awesome, so happy to have you here! Keep me posted what you try!
NatalieOct 4, 2019
Hi Natalya,
I just placed my dough into the fridge. How thick did you roll out the dough? And how large were each individual squares? Are these large Kolaczki?
Thanks for your help. They look yummy. Looking forward to trying them.
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 5, 2019
Hey, roll out the dough as thin as you can without ripping it. And the size would really depend on your preference, I did about 3-inch squares.