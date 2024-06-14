Kolaczki Recipe (Polish Cookies) (2024)

Hey, roll out the dough as thin as you can without ripping it. And the size would really depend on your preference, I did about 3-inch squares.

Hi Natalya, I just placed my dough into the fridge. How thick did you roll out the dough? And how large were each individual squares? Are these large Kolaczki? Thanks for your help. They look yummy. Looking forward to trying them.

Awesome, so happy to have you here! Keep me posted what you try!

I love your recipes going to try to do them soon, will let you know

They would stay nicely fresh for a few days. Keep them in an airtight container. You can also freeze them for a few weeks.

Do you pinch them together on top? Another thing you can do is fold over where the edge si underneath the cookie.

You can freeze them baked or just keep dough refrigerated on hand.

This will depend on the brand of jam you are using. My jam does run out a bit also but not a lot. You want to use a jam that has some chunks in it.

My jam always runs out of the cookie, how do I prevent this?

They stay crispy and fresh for a few days. But you can also make dough in advance and bake right before you need them.

Hi, I’m making these this morning and just want to know if it’s best to soften the butter and cream cheese first?

You can brush the edge with egg wash and pinch together. Also, you can fully wrap them around to have edges stay on the bottom.

I have difficulty pinching the edges together...is there a special way to do it?

I'm so glad your family enjoyed the cookies. Thank you for your comment!

Huge hit! My father-in-law who’s 100% polish said it brought back his moms cooking. He hadn’t had those polish cookie since he was a kid! Big hit with everyone else too! Nice dipping into my polish heritage as well 💖 just be careful with these bit sized cookies it’s easy to pack away way more calories than you may want, they’re just too delicious!

Hey Sara, it will not be very flaky and airy.

Do you have to chill the dough? What happens if you don't?

We measured everything in cups. I would recommend looking up conversations on google. This recipe is amazing, enjoy!

these cookies look delicious. I'd like to try the recipe, but could you tell me how much do the flour and the butter weigh?

Good evening.What do you think about poppy seed filling for this cookies?Thanks

The nutrition facts are per 1 cookie. That said, they're on the smaller side, so I usually enjoy 2-3 at a time. Hope this helps, Nataliya!

I am so glad you loved them, Samantha! Thank you for taking the time to comment your feedback!

These were delightful and surprisingly easy to make! Thank you for a Christmas cookie recipe that would make my Polish grandmother proud. 🙂

How sweet, Natasha! Thank you. Polish cookies are some of the best out there IMO. Hope your family loves them as much as ours does!

I just made these Polish cookies and they are delicious! I couldn't resist eating more of these cookies, can't wait till my family tries them, I think they will love it as well.

Melissa, I'm so glad you found this recipe easy to follow and enjoyed the results 🙂

Hello Lorraine, Do you pinch them together on top? Another thing you can do is fold over where the edge is underneath the cookie. Hope this helps!

Hi Lorraine - To prevent the cookies from falling apart during baking, pinch the corners together tightly. If you’re having a hard time getting them to seal, use a bit of water or egg wash. That should do the trick !

Thanks. How big do you make the squares, like 2” by 2”? And is there a size that’s just too small?

Hi Hieu - You can use a knife, pizza cutter, or dough cutter to cut the squares. If the dough is opening during baking, use a bit of egg wash to seal it. Hope this helps!

How big do make/cut the dough squares? I’m also having trouble with the pastries opening whole baking.

Hi Hannah - Love it! There's no better way to someone's heart than food (including my own). Thank you for the kind words and Happy New Year!

I made these for a guy im seeing and wow! Very well recieved! He said they are the best he has ever had. Compliments to the recipe

Hi Olga - You'll want to use a thicker, more gelatinous jam. Hope this helps.

Is there a way to prevent jam from running all over the place?

Hi Jane, yes the dough will be hard. Its good to flatten the ball lightly and as you work by rolling it out, it will soften. The dough should be still cold not completely at a room temperature because this is what will create the flaky layers. Please let me know how it goes. Thanks

I followed the directions. Not sure why butter & cream cheese wasn’t creamed first then flour added 1 c at a time. My refrigerated dough is hard as rock. Setting it on the counter to soften not sure how many hours that will take?? I lack baking experience and it seems these instructions assume I know basic baking techniques. FYI

Hi Jane, I hope they turned out wonderfully! Let me know how it went! Happy Holidays!

Hi Beth! Yes, you can freeze raw kolaczki. To do so, assemble the cookies as directed. Next, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop the sheet in the freezer uncovered. Once the cookies are completely frozen, layer them between parchment paper in an airtight container.

Hi Denise, thank you for sharing this tip. I love the idea .

Hello Natalya, how long I can keep a dough in the fridge before I make kolaczki?

Bake the cookies at 350°F for 15 minutes. Once the cookies completely cool, dust them with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

On a well-floured surface, roll the dough out into a thin, flat piece. Cut the piece into even-sized squares. Place a dollop of jam in the center of each square. Fold the sides of the squares in, pinching the corners together to secure the jam inside.

On a well-floured surface, roll the dough into a big ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and let it rest in the fridge for at least an hour.

Using a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat the softened butter, flour and cream cheese until it turns fluffy.

Gather all your ingredients. While you can use any jam you like, raspberry and apricot work particularly well.

You can use any kind of jam or jelly you wish. Raspberry, strawberry, and apricot are a few that work really well.

Chilling the dough allows the fat to harden and prevents the kolaczki from spreading too much during baking.

Kolaczki are traditional Polish cookies made with a cream cheese-infused dough and filled with jam. A kolache, on the other hand, is a bun stuffed with fruit or poppyseed filling.

To keep your kolaczki closed, make sure to pinch the corners of the dough together tightly. If the dough is being finicky, wet your fingertips a bit to help seal it.

Hot Tip : If you don’t plan to serve the cookies right away, refrain from dusting them until right before. This will help keep them fresh and from turning soggy.

Below, find a couple of tips and tricks to help you make the best Polish kolaczki.

Making Polish kolaczki only requires 5 simple ingredients and a little elbow grease. Below, find a quick hitter overview of the recipe before you dive in.

Kolaczki are super popular Polish cream cheese cookies that are typically served during Eastern European holidays and on special occasions. You’ll find them stuffed with a wide variety of fillings, including jams, poppy seeds, almonds, and sweet farmer’s cheese. Below, find a quick rundown of the flavor, texture, and cooking time of this recipe.

Of note, the cookie dough requires an hour of chilling time, so plan accordingly. You can always make this dough the night before and keep it refrigerated until you’re ready or freeze the dough for up to 3 months in a freezer-safe bag.

Polish kolaczki cookies are on repeat every year when I put together my holiday cookie trays for family and friends. In a sea of chocolate, maple, and pumpkin, the fruit filling is such a refreshing, tart contrast and the light and fluffy dough is to die for. But let’s be real – I don’t limit myself to kolaczki during the holidays. I make these morsels all year round and soon you will too!

FAQs

