Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)

Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe
Macadamia Nut Chicken is a delectable dish that marries the rich, buttery flavor of macadamia nuts with tender chicken, creating a delightful fusion of textures and tastes in every bite.
Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe at homeand your Macadamia Nut Chicken will taste just like Kona Grill.
Photo by Like_the_Grand_Canyon
Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken
A Kona Grill Copycat Recipe
Straight-From-the-Restaurant
Occasionally restaurants are kind enough to share their recipes with their fans so they can cook and enjoy their favorite dishes at home. Alton has spent hours tracking down these recipes. We are proud that we can help the restaurants share these recipes with our fans.
Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe from 2016 is a Straight-From-the-Restaurant Recipe.
Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe
Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe at homeand your Macadamia Nut Chicken will taste just like Kona Grill.
Prep Time20 minutes mins
Active Time25 minutes mins
Total Time45 minutes mins
Course: Dinner, Lunch, Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Chicken Recipe, Kona Grill
Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 2 cups Panko or Fine Unseasoned Breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup chopped Macadamia Nuts
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
Pour flour into a shallow bowl.
Dredge chicken breasts in flour, turning to coat fully.
Add eggs to another bowl. Whisk the eggs until frothy. Add milk and whisk to make an egg wash.
In another bowl, add panko and chopped macadamia nuts. Mix well.
Take a chicken breast out of the flour and place in the egg wash. Turn to coat fully.
Move chicken to panko mix. Turn to bread the chicken breast fully.
Repeat with remain 3 breasts.
Add butter and oil to a large sauté pan. Place pan over medium heat.
When butter is melted and hot, place chicken breasts in pan (1 or 2 at a time, if they don't all fit).
Brown chicken on both sides. Remove from pan.
Place chicken breasts on a cooking sheet.
Place in preheated oven oven and cook for 15 minutes or until done to an internal temperature of 165°F.
Serve hot.
Photo of "Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken" is by Like_the_Grand_Canyon and is used by permission under the Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC 2.0) Creative Commons License. Recipe Courtesy of Kona Grill Chef David Woehler to WCCO Minneapolis, MN June 21, 2016.
