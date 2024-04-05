Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe

Macadamia Nut Chicken is a delectable dish that marries the rich, buttery flavor of macadamia nuts with tender chicken, creating a delightful fusion of textures and tastes in every bite.

Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe at homeand your Macadamia Nut Chicken will taste just like Kona Grill.

Photo by Like_the_Grand_Canyon

Straight-From-the-Restaurant Occasionally restaurants are kind enough to share their recipes with their fans so they can cook and enjoy their favorite dishes at home. Alton has spent hours tracking down these recipes. We are proud that we can help the restaurants share these recipes with our fans. Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe from 2016 is a Straight-From-the-Restaurant Recipe. To See ALL of Our Straight-From-the-Restaurant Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Print Pin Recipe Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe at homeand your Macadamia Nut Chicken will taste just like Kona Grill. See Also Juicy Pan Seared Pork Medallions - Easy Dinner Recipe! Prep Time20 minutes mins Active Time25 minutes mins Total Time45 minutes mins Course: Dinner, Lunch, Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: Chicken Recipe, Kona Grill Ingredients 4 boneless skinless Chicken Breasts

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour

2 Eggs

1/2 cup Milk

2 cups Panko or Fine Unseasoned Breadcrumbs

1/2 cup chopped Macadamia Nuts

2 tablespoons Butter

3 tablespoons Olive Oil Instructions Preheat oven to 400°F.

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Pour flour into a shallow bowl.

Dredge chicken breasts in flour, turning to coat fully.

Add eggs to another bowl. Whisk the eggs until frothy. Add milk and whisk to make an egg wash.

In another bowl, add panko and chopped macadamia nuts. Mix well.

Take a chicken breast out of the flour and place in the egg wash. Turn to coat fully.

Move chicken to panko mix. Turn to bread the chicken breast fully.

Repeat with remain 3 breasts.

Add butter and oil to a large sauté pan. Place pan over medium heat.

When butter is melted and hot, place chicken breasts in pan (1 or 2 at a time, if they don't all fit).

Brown chicken on both sides. Remove from pan.

Place chicken breasts on a cooking sheet.

Place in preheated oven oven and cook for 15 minutes or until done to an internal temperature of 165°F.

Serve hot.



Photo of “Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken” is by Like_the_Grand_Canyon and is used by permission under the Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC 2.0) Creative Commons License. Read the Full License Here – https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/legalcode. Thank you, Like_the_Grand_Canyon. Great Picture. Photos may be “representative” of the recipe and not the actual finished dish. All photo licenses listed were correct at the time of the posting of the page. Recipe Courtesy of Kona Grill Chef David Woehler to WCCO Minneapolis, MN June 21, 2016. Additional Information Courtesy of Wikipedia and is used by permission.