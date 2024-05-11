Korean Beef and Rice Recipe (2024)

Our Korean Beef and Rice is the easiest meal you'll make ALL week. It's ready in less than 20 minutes, and it tastes just as good as takeout! Using ground beef instead of sirloin slices, it's not only budget friendly, but KID friendly, too.

Our Korean Beef and Rice recipe has been one of the most popular ground beef recipes on our site for YEARS!

It’s a fun way to mix up your ground beef recipes and I love that dinner is completely ready in less than 30 minutes.

If you have an Instant Pot, be sure to check out our Instant Pot Korean Beef and Rice version.

Ingredients in Korean Beef and Rice:

lean ground beef

garlic

sesame oil

brown sugar

soy sauce

ground ginger

salt and pepper

crushed red pepper flakes

Rice

green onions

How to make Korean Beef and Rice:

We love that this recipe is only a few ingredients – and it’s ready in 20 minutes!

Step 1: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and brown beef with garlic in the sesame oil. We love to brown ground beef using this tool.

Step 2: Drain most of the fat (don’t skip this part!) and add brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, salt and pepper and red peppers. Simmer for a few minutes to blend the flavors.

You can also use ground beef with a lower fat content, or use ground turkey to cut down on fat.

Step 3: Serve over steamed rice and top with green onions.

Add-ins or substitutions for this Korean Beef and Rice Recipe:

We love how easy this recipe is to make your own. You can take a look at some of the comments below to see how others have tweaked the recipe, or you can try some of our favorites:

Add in more veggies (we love green beans, kale, broccoli, or shredded carrots)

(we love green beans, kale, broccoli, or shredded carrots) Substitute the sugar for honey if you’re wanting to cut back on added sugars

if you’re wanting to cut back on added sugars Serve over brown rice or quinoa

Use ground turkey or ground bison in place of ground beef

in place of ground beef Use steak strips instead of ground beef

instead of ground beef Serve with sesame seeds

Serves: 6 Korean Beef and Rice Recipe 5 from 12 votes Our Korean Beef and Rice is the easiest meal you'll make ALL week. It's ready in less than 20 minutes, and it tastes just as good as takeout! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 pound lean ground beef

3 garlic cloves minced

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

salt and pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (more or less depending on how spicy you like it)

2 cups cooked rice

1 bunch green onions diced Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat and brown beef with garlic in the sesame oil.

Drain most of the fat and add brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, salt and pepper and red pepper flakes. Simmer for a few minutes to blend the flavors.

Serve over steamed rice and top with green onions. Video Notes Rice is not included in nutritional information Nutrition Calories: 273 kcal · Carbohydrates: 35 g · Protein: 18 g · Fat: 6 g · Saturated Fat: 2 g · Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g · Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 47 mg · Sodium: 416 mg · Potassium: 348 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 18 g · Vitamin A: 139 IU · Vitamin C: 1 mg · Calcium: 36 mg · Iron: 2 mg Equipment Large Skillet

Chopstir Recipe Details Course: Main Course Cuisine: Asian Recipe slightly adapted from Lizzy Writes Be sure to not miss another recipe! Follow Six Sisters’ Stuff onInstagram|Facebook|Pinterest|YouTube

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Megan Roberts says: I make this all the time!! Quick, easy and tasty! :) Amber Brady says: We have loved this recipe for a long time now! We call it "Cheap Korean Beef" since it's ground beef. http://dessertnowdinnerlater.blogspot.com/2011/12/cheap-korean-beef.html Ruthie Armstrong says: Oh... this looks delightful!! I must try :) xoxo~ Ruthie TZ says: Delicious! Thanks for sharing! Eric Pepple says: Awesome! This recipe sounds delicious. Can't wait to try :) Happy Blogging!

Happy Valley Chow Dana from Our Life's Legacy says: Too funny. I made this for dinner last night before seeing your post. We really like this recipe. Super easy and cheap! Michelle says: OMG but I love simple and fast! I am making this tonight!! Kristen Marrs says: Looking forward to trying this one out. I was trying to figure out what to make with ground beef for dinner tomorrow and now I have the answer!! Thanks so much :) Susan B says: We got this from Lizzy's website a while ago and it is a house staple, I double it now to feed my family of 5... SH says: Sounds so great!! Hope you're having a wonderful day!

-Sheree elizabeth says: I'm so glad you all like my recipe! It's definitely one of my favorites. Thanks for sharing it (and linking to my original post). :) Kepa Faleta says: I just bought ground beef today for dinner tomorrow and I'm so glad I came across this recipe, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING! :) I will try this tomorrow! :) Sandy a la Mode says: i love korean food!!

xo,

Sandy

Christina @ It's a Keeper says: I'm just getting into Korean food (thanks to a friend). In fact, I just tried Kimchi for the first time this week. I can't wait to give this recipe a try. Anything with fresh ginger has to be great! Christina Katie Barker says: trying it tonight! Made extra of the sauce and served with asian noodles, broccoli, and rice. Thanks for the idea - I searched for "ground beef".

Katie Taste and Tell says: This sounds so interesting - I need to try it asap! Kate from MrsMonologues.com says: Made this recipe last night and my husband LOVED it! I featured your recipe as my pin of the week on my blog as well. So happy that pinterest led to your blog. You ladies are awesome! Sarah Olson says: I am always looking for an easy meal, I always forget to start my slow cooker! This looks sooo yummy! Amy Kelly says: This sounds delicious (and I can't resist a quick dinner recipe). Going to have to put this on the menu for next week! Lissa Brooks says: I'm glad I found this recipe - I'm so tired of using ground beef for spaghetti sauce or chili. I'm not a fan of Hamburger Helper type dishes, so this recipe is a fresh new idea for me. Cindy Gorrell says: This is really good. I will add a little onion while co*king the hamburger. This has become a weekly lunch meal for us. Great for a busy day when lunch needs to be quick. Ali @ JamHands.net says: Thank you so much for linking this recipe up at Recipe Sharing Monday! The new link party is up and I'd love to see you back. Have a great week. :)

See Also Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff RecipeRestaurant-Style Brussels Sprouts RecipeTraditional Beef Rouladen Recipe and how to cook it to perfection.Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® Adam and Elissa says: My 13 year old made this for dinner and it was great. Only suggestion - stir fry some vegetables through it, they were a great addition. DTownLioness says: Made it with ground turkey. Delish! Penny Pinching Mom says: For anyone trying to lower carbs try it over cauliflower rice. I love your blog and enjoy just reading all the variety on your blog. Keep up the great job and God Bless autumn steed says: I never comment on blogs...but my boyfriend is about to purpose he loved this meal soooo much and it was SO easy & quick. Insanely good!!!!! .....and I used ground chkn, doubled the sauce and added broccoli. I'll probably be making this every week. Thank you for the awesome recipe!! Amy says: We really liked this. I had it in romaine leaves (Korean tacos?) and everyone else had it over rice. So easy, inexpensive and tasty! Thanks :-) Pam says: This was absolutely fantastic! I used bison meat so I didn't even have to drain any fat. Less brown sugar worked well for our taste (probably 2/3 of what is called for). I served this on top of volcano rice, shredded red/green cabbage and cilantro for a huge 'salad'. Definitely a new favorite. My husband ate about 2/3lb of meat. Pam says: This was absolutely fantastic! I used bison meat so I didn't even have to drain any fat. Less brown sugar worked well for our taste (probably 2/3 of what is called for). I served this on top of volcano rice, shredded red/green cabbage and cilantro for a huge 'salad'. Definitely a new favorite. My husband ate about 2/3lb of meat. Michelle BP says: Made this tonight for the family...was excellent - everyone loved it - even my sometimes picky eater that is 2! Will definitely make again! Maximary says: I've made this recipe many times, with the addition of raisins, and garnished with some shredded or shaved coconut. My family love it on a bed of basmati rice. I think that the mixture of ginger,soy sauce, garlic and brown sugar is basically the same as teriyaki sauce. Cherish says: Made this for dinner tonight. Can't WAIT to fix it again. This is SO going into my stash of Quick Meals to fix in a flash!! (I buy hamburger in bulk at Sam's Club and cook it up before I freeze it. Then I have cooked hamburger prepared for Quick Dinners!!) Celena says: Great recipe! It's super easy and delicious! KA says: Good -- quick and easy. Used ground turkey and added shredded carrots and zucchini and chopped water chestnuts. ellen says: Yum! I made tonight and it was delish! I think I might increase the non-beef ingredients to make a yummy sauce to sop up with the rice! Otherwise I would not change a thing Melissa Gill says: You just saved the day! Your scenario above? EXACTLY what i'm going through right now, except it's 5:40 here. I've got ground beef defrosted and this is what i'm going to make! Thanks! :) Beth says: This is FANTASTIC. Served it over brown rice and added some onion and diced waterchestnuts to stretch it a bit and garnished with a big handful of green onions on each bowl. Served it with kimchee which really makes the dish sing. There is a highly acclaimed restaurant here in Minneapolis which serves a very similar dish in a bowl with a soft fried egg on top. One of my husband's favorites and this recipe makes it easy to duplicate. He loves this with beer and I like KungFu Girl Riesling from Washington State. Tiffany says: This was delish! Quick and wonderful and my husband ate the whole bowl! I just got my wisdom teeth pulled 5 days ago and wanted to eat something 'real', this was perfect! Not too hard to handle with a sore mouth but loaded with flavor. Thanks for the wonderful recipes! Bonita says: This is a great easy recipe. It is now in my rotation and my husband eats seconds. Iesha says: This recipe is amazing! I work full time and am a single mother of 4 .I am always looking for quick meal ideas and not only is this quick but it is delicious!! ALL of my kids absolutely loved it!! From ages 18 to 7!! Amazing! Thanks for sharing, all of your recipes look great! Heather says: So good! Ground turkey worked well for this, we are out of ground beef. Added onion during the browning...Also out of green onion! Will make again, for sure. Sandra says: This is so delicious! Big hit with the family. Next time I'd like to add veggies, which ones would you suggest to be added in here - just as filler. Thanks! Stephanie says: I made this tonight and I could've doubled the recipe and not had leftovers it was that good! JenS says: Made this last night for dinner and it was a big hit, even with the kids. Very easy and very flavorful! Will definately be making again, maybe with 2lbs of meat in hopes for leftovers for lunch. Thanks for the recipe! Linda says: I made this last night for dinner and my picky eater had 2nd's!! Fabulous!! Thank you so much for this great recipe. MaryLu says: Hi. I would love to try this recipe, and I'm planning on making it this evening. However, it would be very helpful if your "print friendly" version could be condensed to one page with a photo. One does not need the story line leading up to the recipe, I just need the recipe. I think that if you are able to make your pdf's a bit cleaner and more concise you will attract more people. Just a tip, thanks for sharing your great recipes! TLM says: I cut the sugar in half and my Korean husband loved it! Christine says: We just made this as a plan B and are loving it. Thank you. Super easy to make and very tasty. Thank you for sharing the recipe. Paige says: Yum!! So easy and great flavors. Didn't have sesame oil but put sesame seeds in it. Also used fresh ginger. anna says: I made this last night for my 2 sons & myself t hey're a bit picky but I must say this dish was a winner they even went back for seconds. So this dish is a winner in our home. The only difference I might do for me would be I would use low sodium soy sauce..but either way this dish was easy quick & delicious ..thank you for the recipe. Maria B says: Out of all the meals i make this is my husbands FAVORITE!!! Kim says: My family loved this, but I will definitely cut the sugar in half next time. I added vermicelli rice noodles to it and we wrapped it up in lettuce leaves. So easy! Katie says: This dish is great! I've made it twice so far and my family loves it! Alicia says: Oooohhh my family LOVED tonight's dinner! Thank you for a quick, easy and yummy recipe! Glad I found this website on Pinterest. So many recipes to chose from can't wait to taste the next meal Pam says: I have everything but sesame oil (I have seeds) will it make a big difference if I omit it? Emma says: Just made this for my husband and me, so good! I added in some sautéed mushrooms and it was delish :) jess says: This is now a household favorite. We add shredded carrots to the beef and use honey or agave syrup instead of the brown sugar. Melissa says: This is really good! I forgot green onions, substituted brown sugar for plum sauce (no one needs that much sugar!) and added broccoli florets. Yum! Frida says: I have to try this, sounds really easy :)Thank you for sharing.HugsFrida, Denmarkhttp://fridaspeach.wordpress.com Renett says: I found this searching for recipes with ground beef. I did not have ingredients to make the typical dinners I would make. This looked easy, fast, and yummy. AND I had everything to make it. It was delicious! This is a keeper recipe that I will make again. Dinner was done in 30 min. Which made my boys happy because they were starving! :-) Leigh Ann Dyer says: Tried this tonight. My hubby loved it and so did my picky 16yo son! It is a definite keeper! Thank you!!! Michelle King says: Here is a version of Korean Beef I learned to make while I was living in Korea (and is always a major hit):600g bite-sized beef chunks5 tbsp soya sauce (I use reduced sodium)2 tbsp sesame oil2 tbsp brown sugar1 heaping tbsp chopped garlicmixed veggies (we like onions, mushrooms, bok choy, spinach and bean sprouts)Mix all ingredients by hand in a large bowl. Cover tightly and place in the fridge to marinate at least 3 hours (overnight works best).When ready, cook in a large skillet, pan or wok and pour over cooked rice or rice noodles and serve. Yummy and will get even the pickiest kids to eat their veggies ;) anna says: I made for my sons & mom & I & it was a winner..my sons ate every bit up the sweet with a hint of spicy from the chili peppers was perfect to the last drop. I made egg noodles for my 1 son for this dish & I used the brown sugar soy sauce & ginger just as measured in the meal & when noodles were cooked I heated up extra sauce & put cooked noodles in it & tossed..yummm! Marisol says: It's awesome for me to have a website, which is helpful designed for my experience.thanks Gigi says: Yum. Eating this right now. Really tasty and so easy! Melissa says: I was skeptical of this... I'm half Korean and I grew up on this. :-) It exceeded my expectations! Will be making it again. I did make a couple tweeks. I added the green onions into the beef mixture at the end to cook it down a bit. I also made more than the recommended sauce mixture and added cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. Yummy- thank you! This doesn't take nearly as long as the original way. ohjennran says: Made this last night and it was quick, easy and everyone ate it. I added the green onion to the mix at the end. Also added some peas and carrots to get the veggies in for the kids. Will def make again. the meat was done by the time the rice cooker went off. love this kind of quick weekday meal. Laurie says: This was SO delicious!! Thanks! Erin says: I made this for dinner last night and it was really good. Today I ate the leftover beef on a flour tortilla with some sriracha sauce and it was amazing! julie says: My son is from Korea but only loves bulgogi and rice when we eat Korean food. When he smelled this cooking, he came into the kitchen and asked what it was. He wanted to eat it before it was even done! Thank you for this simple recipe that even my son likes. StephanieB says: I make this for my family of 8 at least twice a month (I usually triple it, though). Tonight I used beef strips that were 50% off at the grocery store. It was DELICIOUS! Thanks for a great, easy, yummy dinner that my whole picky family enjoys! Tara says: Using Ken's (Steak House dressing) Asian Sesame w/Ginger and Soy can supplement those ingredients in the recipe. Nina says: I made this recipe last night. It was simple to make and tasted excellent! Thanks!! Beth says: I made this last night for my daughter and I, using veggie crumbles instead of meat, and it came out amazing. I left out the red pepper, because all I had for sesame oil was the hot kind, and it had a lot of heat! I also used fresh ginger, and coconut palm sugar instead of brown sugar. Served it with jasmine rice and kimchi. Loved it, and will definitely make again. Val from PA says: Made this last night and it was delicious! I added a bunch of peppers that a friend had given me that needed to be used up, and had to leave out the sesame oil because I was out of it, but it turned out great. Garnished it with the green onions, Sriracha sauce and some chow mein noodles and served it over brown rice. Yum! Can't wait to make it again since it was so good and so easy and quick - just the things I look for in a weeknight meal. Thanks for sharing :) Kellie says: This is really good. I didn't have any soy sauce so I got a recipe for it from allrecipes, took it down to 1/4 cup recipe and made it right in the pan with the burger adding the other ingredients also. I also added frozen peas to my husbands and frozen chopped broccoli to mine. It was very delicious and so quick and easy. I posted it on my 2nd fb page Good Eatin (look it up and "like" the page for more recipes). This is a must try! Lauren says: I just made this for the first time and it is AMAZING! I used honey in place of the brown sugar and gobbled all of it up. Thanks for the great recipe! Scott says: Easy to make and so delicious! Love sesame oil and Asian dishes. Would be amazing in a wrap! Heather @ My Overflowing Cup says: I love that this can be made with ground beef! This came recommended to me by a friend. I'm going to try it tomorrow night and pin to my Dinner Recipes board. Thanks so much! See Also 65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year Nichole says: We tried this tonight this is an awesome recipe. Thank you we all loved it. Lesley says: I make this all the time! My kids LOVE it:) I have cut the brown sugar in half and it still tasted great. I have found though that if you cook the beef to really well done, kind of crispy it just tastes better:) meg says: Yum! Was in a dinner bind and searched ground beef... threw in some broccoli for good measure! Will be adding this to the mix for sure, thanks for posting! Beth says: Easy and tasty. This recipe will make it into our regular rotation. Even making it the first time, it took me less than half an hour and dinner was earlier than planned! We ate it over rice and with steamed broccoli. Tami says: How many servings is this? Is there anyway you can add servings to your recipes. I have 3 very BIG boys who eat a lot. I always have to double my recipe. Dania says: This dish was a hit with the family, Thank U! My husband is going to make burgers next time with the recipe (fingers crossed). Cyd says: This recipe serves 6. We changed our website about 4 months ago and our newer recipes have the servings on it. With our older recipes just click on the MAGIC button under the picture and it will give you the servings and all of the nutritional information on that recipe. Sandra says: I made this last night and it was delicious! My whole family loved it. We added chili paste to ours because we love spice :)Thanks for sharing. Rachel says: I make this pretty often and was always trying to figure out what to serve with it. I've done broccoli and that is delicious, but last time I added frozen green beans and let them cook in with it and it was a huge hit with my boyfriend. This time I added green beans and a fresh red pepper. I can't imagine it being bad! Thank you so much for this quick and delicious week night meal! Sarah says: I really didn't think this dish would be that great considering how simple it was, but it was the only recipe I could make without having to go the the grocery store for more ingredients. WOW! It was great, I threw in 1 cup of frozen kale while it cooked. My husband gobbled it up and said I should make it again soon. He recommended topping it with a fried egg, so we might try that next time. He also covered his with sriracha. So glad I gave this a shot! Sarah Eady says: My family loves this recipe. I make it regularly and it quickly disappears! We sprinkle on some toasted sesame seeds with the green onions, yum! heartgifts says: This was delicious and so fast to prepare. Always have Asian ingredients on hand, so this was greatly appreciated. I will add just a bit more soy sauce next time and experiment a bit with some veggie additions. :) Kasey says: i just made this for dinner and it FAR exceeded my expectations! I want to try this sauce on other kinds of meat it's so good!!! Susan says: Loved this receipe. I added onions and mushrooms to meat and served it on lettuce leaves, for lettuce wraps, yum! Fala says: This was amazing! My husband is a major nit-picker when it comes to food, and had nothing negative to say about it - he really liked it too. It makes great leftovers too - we ate it for a few days!I'll definitely be sticking this in the cookbook to put on dinner rotation! Thanks for the great recipe. Kati says: I know there will be clean plates when I serve this! Thanks so much! Is one of those quick meals that is a go to on those nights when Im in a crunch. Michelle McDaniel says: I found this one day on Yummly.. after dinner my daughter informed me this was now one of her favorite meals and she still asks for it at least once a month..thank you Michelle says: I was scrolling through pinterest for a ground beef recipe that was fast and easy. I was excited to find out I already had all of the ingredients! I made it before I went to work for my family to eat for dinner. I doubled the recipe, but after tasting it, I really should have tripled it! So yummy!! Great recipe, thank you!! Victoria R says: Great recipe, added a bit too much fresh ginger and I did not have red pepper flakes so I had chili garlic sauce on hand and added that. I loved it, hubby found it too warm. Delish!!! Will make again for sure, just will add less ginger and chili garlic sauce. Sarah Alex says: I made this for dinner tonight with fresh ground venison, and a side of sauteed broccoli, snap peas, red peppers and onion.. It is divine.. I will make it often, my 3 girls and hubby love it!!!! Leslie says: I have made this before but this time I layered some cole slaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots) over the rice and under the beef. Added a nice crunch! Also, using the full 1 tsp of red pepper flakes adds just the right amount of spice. Nancy Denman says: This is one of our favorite, regular meals now! We kick it up with chopped and sauteed mushrooms, red bell pepper and a carrot! It is deeelicous and thanks!! Amy says: My family loves this one! I add sesame seeds to the top with the green onions. It's a little more "authentic". So yummy! We actually had it last week! Tiffany says: I love the magic button - so helpful. For this recipe, is the nutrition information for the beef AND rice? Or should a serving of rice be calculated separately? Cyd says: I looked into this recipe further and the nutrition information is for the meat only. You will need to calculate a serving of rice. Thanks so much for stopping by our blog! Pattie says: I make this all the time - even my youngest son eats it. Great recipe! Taryn says: The story of my beautiful wonderful chaotic life!! Thank you for a last minute - I only had burger thawed - dinner recipe! The hard to please family loved it! (I added frozen broccoli flowerets to the meat about 10 minutes before serving.) Jamee says: I just made this tonight and it came out great!! Thanks for a terrific recipe ??? Jen R says: I love this recipe! And I love y'alls blog! But I hate that you have added so many ads that your site freezes and loads SO SLOW now! Makes it tough to want to use it! It took me 6 tries on different computers and web browsers to even be able to write this comment! PLEASE GET RID OF SOME OF YOUR ADS TO KEEP YOUR LOYAL FANS! Leona says: Was looking for something quick and easy....this definately was AND everyone loved it! Thank you KatPat says: I had this for the 1st time at my daughter''s and loved it. I halved the recipeformyself and will fix it again and again. Suzanne says: Made today! We LOVE it! Thanks! Stephanie says: I have a 3.5 year old who will not eat ground beef--he literally eats around it in everything I make. BUT he gobbled this UP!! I mixed the beef and rice together before serving (so it could soak up the sauce) and he's eating it without my nagging! Thanks--this just made my weekly menu :) Ves says: So, so good!! It's great with green beans, who needs takeout with this yummy & quick dinner, right? ? Shawna says: I have made this recipe so many times! :) I may have even commented already, I can't remember. Tonight I pulled the recipe up to use with some shredded chicken I had in the freezer. Added broccoli and carrots and another 1/4 cup of soy sauce and served it over brown rice. Perfect! Thanks again. Cyd says: Thanks Shawna!! You are so sweet! This is a family favorite for us too! Have a great week! She says: It was very delish!!!! My husband loved it. Thanks for sharing ? Jennifer says: Thanks you very much for this delicious and healthy food.I have review these days restaurants are adding digital menu for customer ordering. I have try nice one menu system with menu pads in my restaurant through they have great ideas for future restaurants. alexa.al says: Look so nice. I will try to cook it. Pearl says: I make this all the time, it's a family favorite! I've started making it with half the sugar and usually replace it with honey. Thank you for the recipe! Erin @ Making Memories says: I made this last night and it was a huge hit with my family. Thank you so much. We're definitely making this a weekly dinner! Stacey D says: I found this recipe by searching "ground beef recipes" on pinterest 5 days ago...and since then I've made it 3 out of the 5 days! Just love it! Any ideas on how to cut down the sugar? Thanks for sharing! Rikki W says: We LOVE this recipe!!! I did make a change though. I used either frozen shaven steak (Walmart brand is called Philly steaks, I think) or if I can pick up a steak cheap I will cut it very thin and use that. It is sooooo good!!! Karen says: Fabulous, quick and easy! Picky kids loved it too. Carmela Benvenuto says: This is one of my boyfriend's favorite meals! I add a mushroom blend and baby bok choy to it and sprinkle sesame seeds on top with green onion. Always a satisfying and easy dinner !! ? Alyssa says: The World Street Kitchen Yum Yum Bowl?? I made this for the first time tonight and thought of that, too! I’m definitely adding kimchi next time! Ellie G says: This recipe is so good!! My family likes onions, so I brown the meat and after it browns a little I add some sliced onions and let them cook until they soften. I always have to double the recipe because they like it so much! Thanks for the recipe! C says: Oh my yum!!! Super easy and delicious. I added carrot straws and snap peas just until crisp tender. Thanks for the recipe! Linda says: I love this! I make up the sauce recipe (doubled) for use on other dishes, like Broccoli and Shrimp. I also add Cornstarch to thicken it a bit. Kaitlyn Lindsay says: I triple the sauce otherwise to me it's dry, I always throw in a bag of frozen stir fry veggies and call it good! Ann says: This was great! Easy and budget friendly! I am strapped for cash - made this for about $5! Very tasty! The green onion on top makes it! Vicky says: What's your best advice for cooking rice? My rice cooker doesn't always do the best job.Thanks Cyd says: We have loved cooking rice in our Instant Pot. It's absolutely amazing! A game changer. We threw out the rice cooker when we got our Instant Pots. Rochelle L Stowell says: There should be an option to pick which pages you want to print when you hit the print button on your computer. Select only the pages with the recipe and your good to go! Josie says: If I double or triple the sauce.....can I keep the same amount of meat......In other words.....Would the original amount of ground beef taste too strong if I double the amount of sauce? Ashley says: I’ve made this recipe many times and it’s delicious every time. It’s SO easy. I double the sauce and add veggies. Yum! JEAN Haynes says: Make this as my ^ go to , don't know what to cook ^ ! Love it ! sometimes I add color ( and taste ) with sweet peppers , tomatoes , extra ginger . It's very good on noodles, burger bun ( Korean sloppy Joe ? ) too !! Serve with side salad = good enough for weekend guests ???!!!?? Jules says: I finally tried this and moved it to my "favorite recipes" board! It came together so quickly and was delicious. I was out of green onions, and look forward to adding them next time. I added water chestnuts and they added a great texture. I think sugar snap peas added just enough to warm them through would be a good addition. Mabe even some matchstick carrots?Thank you for such a delicious, quick recipe. Cyd Adamson says: Hi Jules. So glad you like it! It's easy and delicious. WIN! Bentley Sullivan says: I love this dish!!! I really love it with quinoa! I like the rice too. Lisa Romasco says: Do you really mean 1/2 cup of brown sugar?!! I am hoping it is a typo because that seems like a LOT! Momma Cyd says: It's 1/2 cup, but if that is too sweet for you then add less. Sabrina Leigh says: My boyfriend LOVED this dish, it's a keeper for sure. Sarah Jane says: This recipe is incredibly delicious! But wait...there's more! It is fast and uses ingredients that I always have on hand. Elise says: Weekly go-to! Extremely easy and tastes absolutely delicious over rice and broccoli. This is one of my most used recipes Cristina says: I’m making this right now it smells so good but without I’m making this right now and it smells amazing! So without the rice how are the carbs so high? thank you Cristina says: I am making this right now and it smells amazing but without the rice how are the carbs so high would be the oil? If that’s it but I skip it next time because I really try to watch my carbs? Momma Cyd says: It would be less carbs without the rice. Shirley says: It mentions peppers in the recipe but I don’t see any listed. Are you referring to the red pepper flakes? Momma Cyd says: Yes, it means red pepper flakes. Thanks for catching that. Megan T says: I’ve made this a few times but the last 2 were tossed with ramen noodles instead of rice and added broccoli! Perfection Jennie says: We are IN LOVE with this recipe at my house! As poor college students and newlyweds, it's nice to have a yummy meal that doesn't take a ton of time and cost a lot of money. It's an easy crowd pleaser! April Tolliver says: I’ve been making this recipe for years so I wanted to give you guys a shout out. Sometimes I’ve used ground turkey, and I’ve even used granulated sugar when we didn’t have brown. Thanks for an easy weekday meal! edith r says: made this for my boyfriend and i and now it’s become one of our favs def recommend!! Summer says: I made this tonight and added broccoli when I added the brown sugar, etc. I used fresh ginger. I cannot get enough of the broccoli. So good. Chicago Mama says: This recipe is such a hit with the kids. I took out the chives because they are picky and halved the sugar because it was so sweet. I also added onion and fresh pepper from the garden to browning the beef stage or onion powder instead of chives when I don't have the energy to chop onions. We're eating this once a week. My picky eater and my meat lover both request it as their favorite meal. Thank you SO SO SO much. Allison Goldsberry says: This recipe was so easy and delicious! I highly recommend giving this a try. This will definitely become a go-to for me. Janelle Norton says: I always add a minced pear into this bulgogi recipe. Stefanie Y says: I’ve made this more than 100 times! It’s always a smash hit for our family… from 3 to 70! So good! So fast. So easy. We always have the ingredients in hand. And tonight I made it with chopped mushrooms, because I didn’t want the beef… and it was AMAZING!! Highly recommend and on a normal rotation! Angie says: This was delicious. I will definitely make it again soon! Kaylie says: We serve this over ramen noodles with a soft boiled egg on top. It’s a favorite for all our kids, even the pickiest eater! Myra Jones says: Made this tonight and my husband and I LOVED it! Thank you!