Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs Recipe! I’ve seen braised beef short ribs everywhere last holiday season, and I really wanted to share my famous EASY Korean Braised Short Ribs, Galbijjim. This is the best, my queens. This is the only recipe you will ever need for short ribs! Why is this easy? Usually, galbijjim includes a lot more ingredients and steps than this recipe I’m about to share. Also, it seems a lot more complicated than it could be because of those small steps and ingredients! You can check out my spicy galbijjim recipe that I made more traditionally, and you can see what I’m talking about.

https://seonkyounglongest.com/spicy-galbi-jjim/

My family (including Jacob’s family too!) loves to eat this dish not only during the holiday season but all year round! My mom usually cooks with thin beef short ribs (LA Galbi), so that way you can cut the cooking time. If you want to know my mom’s beef short ribs recipe, check it out down below!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/mamas-beef-short-ribs/

My Korean Braised Beef Shortribs are OH-SO tender. They will melt in your mouth 🤤 you won’t even believe it!! Also, it goes really well with all your favorite holiday side dishes that you don’t need to prepare special and unique Asian side dishes to pair with. But if you’d like to check out down below!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/spicy-stir-fried-long-beans/

https://seonkyounglongest.com/honey-butter-smashed-potatoes/

https://seonkyounglongest.com/fried-rice-stuffing/

Are we ready to start Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs, Galbijjim recipe? Let’s do this!!

The first thing is first, and this is probably the most challenging part of this recipe. Chop 20 cloves of garlic (yes, 20 cloves! All of them must be big ones) and slice 3 large sweet onions into 1-inch wide.

Ok, this step is optional. You don’t have to do this. Mix all sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl. I like to add all the sauce straight into the pot, but I premixed it in a bowl to look nice for you guys. 😝 This sauce is super simple. The sauces are…

1 1/4 cup soy sauce

1 cup honey or 3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup red wine or rice wine

1 1/2 black pepper

In a large dutch oven, add 7 lb beef short ribs (1 1/2-inch thick) and sauce mixture (or add all the sauce ingredients straight from the bottle to the pot). Mix well and bring it to a boil over high heat. We will add some water later to braise them, but I like to cook the beef in the sauce first to absorb the sauce and flavor better. See Also Huli Huli Chicken with Amazing Huli Huli Sauce Recipe | ChefDeHome.com

Add 4 cups of water, and bring it to a boil. When it starts boiling with no lid, you will see lots of sc*ms around the surface, so skim all the sc*ms with a fine skimmer. Keep boiling over high heat with no cover for 20 minutes. During these 20 minutes, skim most of the sc*ms.

Now, cover with a lid, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 1 hour. Skim some of the fat if you prefer lean sauce. I skim 3/4 of fat with my skimmer.

Now, Stir in chopped garlic and sliced onion. Cover and cook 20 more minutes. Oh, when the garlic and onion softened and melted their flavor to the sauce… it is HEAVENLY!! 🤤🤤🤤 I’m drooling right now! lol

Remove from heat, garnish with sesame seeds and serve with steamed rice, chow mien, fried rice, or my Creamy Mashed Potatoes! My Creamy Mashed Potatoes are to die for, especially with these short ribs! Enjoy!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/creamy-mashed-potatoes/

Print

Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Yield: 1 6 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale 7 lb beef short ribs

lb beef short ribs 1 1/4 cup soy sauce

soy sauce 1 cup honey or 3/4 cup sugar

honey or sugar 3/4 cup red wine or rice wine

red wine or rice wine 1 1/2 black pepper

black pepper 4 cups water

water 20 cloves garlic, chopped

cloves garlic, chopped 3 large sweet onions, 1” wide sliced Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a large dutch oven, add beef short ribs, soy sauce, honey, red wine and black pepper. Mix well and bring it to a boil over high heat. When it’s boiling stir beef so it will absorb sauce evenly. Add water, and bring it to a boil. When it starts boiling, you will see lots of sc*ms around surface so skim all of sc*ms with a fine skimmer. Keep boiling over high heat with no cover for 20 minutes. Then cover with a lid, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 1 hour. Skim some fat if you prefer lean sauce. I skim 3/4 of fat with my skimmer. Now, Stir in garlic and onion. Cover and cook for 20 more minutes. Remove from heat, garnish with sesame seeds and serve with steamed rice , chow mien , fried rice or my Creamy Mashed Potatoes ! Enjoy! Cook Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Related