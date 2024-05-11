Korean-inspired chicken hotpot recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- What foods are good for gut health?
- Healthy eating tips
- Special diets guidance
- All about sugar
- Learn about portion size
- View more
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Korean chicken hotpot
Noodles, mushrooms, tofu & kimchee
- Dairy-freedf
Noodles, mushrooms, tofu & kimchee
- Dairy-freedf
“This rich and earthy chicken soup packs a proper punch – it's seriously good. ”
Serves 4
Cooks In1 hour 10 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Super Food Family ClassicsChickenTofuHealthy chicken recipesHealthy dinner ideasHealthy soup recipes
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 501 25%
-
Fat 13.2g 19%
-
Saturates 3.1g 16%
-
Sugars 8.1g 9%
-
Salt 1.4g 23%
-
Protein 37.8g 76%
-
Carbs 56.1g 22%
-
Fibre 5.7g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 150g shiitake mushrooms
- 2 large carrots
- 1 bunch of spring onions
- 350g firm silken tofu
- 4 free-range chicken thighs , skin on, bone in
- 1 litre organic chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon low-salt soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons Korean chilli paste , or hot chilli sauce
- 200g kimchee , (find it in Asian supermarkets)
- 250g wholewheat noodles
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
- 1 lime
- 5 oz shiitake mushrooms
- 2 large carrots
- 1 bunch of scallions
- 12 oz firm silken tofu
- 4 free-range chicken thighs, skin on, bone in
- 4 cups organic chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons Korean chili paste or hot chili sauce
- 7 oz kimchee (find it in Asian supermarkets)
- 8 oz whole-wheat noodles
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons raw sesame seeds
- 1 lime
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Wipe the mushrooms clean, trim the stalks, halve any larger mushrooms, then dry char in a large non-stick casserole pan on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until dark golden and beautifully nutty, turning halfway.
- Meanwhile, peel the carrots and finely slice into rounds at an angle. Trim and roughly slice the spring onions. Drain the tofu and chop into eight chunks.
- Pull the skin off the chicken thighs and discard. Use the heel of a large knife to cut each thigh through the bone into three pieces by carefully and firmly tapping the knife with a rolling pin – this will add more flavour to the broth.
- Remove the mushrooms to a plate, and add the chicken and carrots to the pan. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Pour in the stock, bring to the boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
- Stir in the spring onions, mushrooms, tofu, soy sauce and chilli paste and simmer for a final 20 minutes.
- Chop the kimchee and stir through just before serving (this means it isn’t over-exposed to heat, so will retain more of its nutritional benefit).
- While the soup is simmering, cook the noodles according to the packet instructions, then drain. Toss with the sesame oil and seeds, and divide between your bowls.
- Taste the broth, season to perfection, then squeeze in lime juice to add contrast. Divide between your hot noodle bowls, and enjoy.
- Wipe the mushrooms clean, trim the stalks, halve any larger mushrooms, then dry char in a large non-stick casserole pan on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until dark golden and beautifully nutty, turning halfway.
- Meanwhile, peel the carrots and finely slice into rounds at an angle. Trim and roughly slice the scallions. Drain the tofu and chop into eight chunks.
- Pull the skin off the chicken thighs and discard. Use the heel of a large knife to cut each thigh through the bone into three pieces by carefully and firmly tapping the knife with a rolling pin—this will add more flavor to the broth.
- Remove the mushrooms to a plate, and add the chicken and carrots to the pan. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Pour in the stock, bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
- Stir in the scallions, mushrooms, tofu, soy sauce, and chili paste and simmer for a final 20 minutes.
- Chop the kimchee and stir through just before serving (this means it isn’t overexposed to heat, so will retain more of its nutritional benefit).
- While the soup is simmering, cook the noodles according to the package instructions, then drain. Toss with the sesame oil and seeds, and divide between your bowls.
- Taste the broth, season to perfection, then squeeze in lime juice to add contrast. Divide between your hot noodle bowls, and enjoy.
Related recipe
Easy curried fish stew
Related features
Budget-friendly barbecue recipes
Beautiful baking recipes for Easter
Jamie’s best traybake recipes
Related video
Chicken ramen noodle soup: Food Busker
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited