Kulfi Ice Cream Cake Recipe | Kitchen At Hoskins (2024)

This Eggless Kulfi ice cream cake recipe consists of a soft pistachio cake layered with creamy kulfi and cardamom whipped cream. Easy yet impressive ice cream cake loaded with cardamom and pistachios is perfect for all your summer entertaining.

Hello Summer!!! All things Frozen. Creamy. Dreamy.

This is just taking the humble kulfi and making it elegant.

What is Kulfi?

Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream, but more denser. It is usually made be boiling milk over low heat for a long period, until it has reduced considerably in volume and then sweetened, flavored and frozen in small earthen pot molds known an “Matki”. But, aluminum / stainless steel / plastic molds are widely used in modern times. It is almost uncommon to find kulfi served in scoops like ice cream.

Some recipes include using thickening agents like cornstarch or bread crumbs to give a more creamier consistency.Kulfi ice cream comes in various flavors such as cardamon, saffron, mango, rose, pistachio, almond, orange and strawberry.

I created a kulfi that has been devoured by family, friends and readers since it was shared 3 years ago. You guys have been loving this recipe 🤗😍🥰

What is ice cream cake?

An ice cream cake, is a regular cake layered with ice cream. Most common combinations are chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and often filled with cookie crumbs / fudge sauce. It is D-E-L-I-C-O-U-S!!!

So, what is Kulfi Ice Cream Cake?

It is my spin on the classic ice cream cake!!! This consists of pistachio sponge cake layered with a kulfi mixture and then topped with whipped cream and chopped pistachios.

An ice cream cake is not something that you see often around here. But, I had to share this kulfi cake that I made for my husband's birthday and shared on Instagram.

There were so many requests for this recipe, that I had to share this right away.

Kulfi Ice Cream Cake is

Ain't hard

Elegant

Impressive

Make ahead for entertaining

So creamy

No ice cream maker required

Let us look at the layers in making this cardamom ice cream cake:

1.PISTACHIO SPONGE CAKE

It is one of the easiest cake recipes that you can make. This recipe uses an eggless cake, so this is a great eggless ice cream cake. Most importantly, the cake does not harden when frozen.

2. KULFI

Make this pistachio kulfi recipe which has two main ingredients and no ice cream maker required. The best part is that the kulfi is incredibly creamy.

3. WHIPPED CREAM

Just a basic whipped cream flavored with cardamom instead of vanilla extract.

4. CHOPPED PISTACHIOS

A little crunch is always a good thing!

How to make kulfi ice cream cake recipe?

1.Make pistachio cake and cool completely.

2. Make kulfi recipe.

3. Spread kulfi on top of cake.

4. Freeze for couple of hours. This helps to spread the whipped cream much more easier.

5. Make cardamom whipped cream and spread on of the kulfi.

6. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top and freeze over night.

Few KULFI CAKE TIPS:

This recipe is a TWO DAY PROCESS.

First day - Heat up some cream with saffron and cool completely. This helps in the saffron to infuse into the cream. Refrigerate, until next day.

Second day - Make pistachio cake, kulfi, whipped cream and assemble ice cream cake.

Always use very cold whipped cream before use.

How long can you store this cake in the freezer?

Leave the cake in the spring form pan, cover with a plastic wrap and freeze for few days.

If are storing the cake longer, the wrap a piece of foil on top of the plastic wrap and store for 2-3 weeks.

To serve:

Unhinge the clasp and remove the sides of the spring form pan. Cut slices and serve.

Kulfi Ice Cream Cake This Eggless Kulfi ice cream cake recipe consists of a soft pistachio cake layered with creamy kulfi and cardamom whipped cream. Easy yet impressive ice cream cake loaded with cardamom and pistachios is perfect for all your summer entertaining. 4.8 from 18 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Dessert Cuisine: Indian Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes See Also Shami Kabab | Shami Kebab - Swasthi's Recipes Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 10 servings Calories: 166kcal Author: Maria Doss Ingredients Pistachio Cake ▢ ½ cup all purpose flour

▢ ¼ cup raw pistachios

▢ 4 cardamoms

▢ ¼ teaspoon baking powder

▢ ¼ teaspoon baking soda

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ cup plain yogurt refer notes to use greek yogurt

▢ ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

▢ ¼ cup vegetable oil

▢ 1 tablespoon water Cardamom Whipped Cream ▢ 1 cup heavy whipping cream

▢ 3 tablespoons sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon cardamom powder Kulfi Ice cream ▢ one batch easy kulfi recipe

▢ Chopped pistachios for garnish Items used ▢ Hand mixer

▢ Spring form pan

▢ Parchment paper Instructions Day-1 Follow instructions in kulfi recipe and make the saffron cream. Refrigerate until very cold.

Day-2 Make pistachio cake Pre heat oven to 350°F. Grease and line a 9-inch round spring form pan with parchment paper and set aside. (Don't have a spring form pan? Check out notes to use a regular 9x9 baking pan)

Add first 6 ingredients (flour, pistachios, cardamoms, baking powder, baking soda and salt) Into a small dry grinder (such as Nutri bullet / Food processor / Mixer) and grind to a fine powder. Keep aside.

Add next 4 ingredients (yogurt, sugar, oil and water), into a medium bowl and whisk for about 2 minutes, until the mixture looks creamy and sugar has dissolved.

Stir in the dry flour mixture and continue to whisk, just until combined. DO NOT OVER MIX. Transfer batter into the prepared pan, spread evenly and smooth top (It will be a thin cake).

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cakes looks golden on top and sides.Cool cake on a wire rack, until completely cold (Do not remove cake from the pan).

Make kulfi Follow instructions and make the kulfi recipe. (Do not pour into molds. We will use the kulfi before being frozen).

Cake assembly Spread the kulfi on top of the cake, spread evenly. (Optional: Sprinkle some chopped pistachios on top of kulfi ) Place pan in the freezer for about 2 hours to flash freeze (this makes it easy to spread the whipped cream).

Make cardamom whipped cream Add all ingredients (heavy cream, sugar and cardamom powder) into a large bowl and beat with a hand held electric beater. until thick peaks form.

Finish cake Spread whipped cream on top of the kulfi and spread evenly. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top for garnish. Cover pan with plastic wrap and freeze overnight. Slice and enjoy! Notes To use greek yogurt, Use ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons plain greek yogurt 3 tablespoons water instead of ½ cup plain yogurt 1 tablespoon water Cold heavy cream whips better. So, always remove cream from refrigerator just before using. To use a regular 9x9 inch square baking pan : Grease bottom and sides of the pan and bake pistachio cake recipe. Follow the exact recipe, cover with plastic wrap and freeze. Use a very sharp knife to cut into squares. Store leftovers in the pan, covered tightly with foil and place in the freezer for up to a week or two. Nutrition Serving: 1 Serving | Calories: 166kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 9mg | Sodium: 103mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 11g Nutritional information, based on third-party calculations, should be seen as estimates, not guarantees, as various factors like product types, brands, processing methods, and more can alter the nutritional content in recipes. Did you make this recipe?Mention @KitchenAtHoskins or tag #kitchenathoskins!

