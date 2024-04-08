Latest iPhone Price in Bangladesh (2024 Updated) - G&G (2024)

Latest iPhone 15SeriesPrice, Features, Specs, & More

The latest iPhone 15 series has finally launched and like last year, they come in four models including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All the iPhones feature sleek new designs, advanced cameras, outstanding performance, and Type-C cables.

In this article, we will discuss their price and all the latest features they offer to take your smartphone experience to the next level.

So, let's dive in!

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Aluminum Finish Aluminum Finish Titanium Finish Titanium Finish 6.1-inch OLED Display 6.7-inch OLED Display 6.1-inch OLED Display, ProMotion, Always-On 6.7-inch OLED Display, ProMotion, Always-On Dynamic Island Dynamic Island Dynamic Island Dynamic Island A16 Bionic (4nm,6-core CPU, 5-core GPU) A16 Bionic (4nm,6-core CPU, 5-core GPU) A17 Pro (3nm, 6-core CPU & GPU) A17 Pro (3nm, 6-core CPU & GPU) 6GB RAM 6GB RAM 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, 512GBROM 128GB, 256GB, 512GBROM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB ROM 256GB, 512GB, 1TB ROM Dual Rear Cameras 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Cameras 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide Triple Rear Cameras 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto (3x) Triple Rear Cameras 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto (5x) Type-C (USB 2) Type-C (USB 2) Type-C (USB 3, up to 10Gb/s) Type-C (USB 3, up to 10Gb/s) Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Alert Slider Alert Slider Action Button Action Button Up to 20 hours video playback Up to 26 hours video playback Up to 23 hours video playback Up to 29 hours video playback IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 171 grams 201 grams 187 grams 221 grams Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black, White, Blue & Natural Titanium Black, White, Blue & Natural Titanium

iPhone 15 Series Features and Specification

This year's iPhone 15 series brings a lot of exciting new features. For example, all four models now feature a contoured edge. The base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has a matte glass back which was previously exclusive to the Pro variants.

Aside from that there are also lots of new changes including the display, camera, chipset, memory, and connectivity.

Design

The new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature a stunning back glass design infused with vibrant colors, accompanied by a textured matte finish and a contoured edge on the aluminum enclosure.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, feature a stunning aerospace-grade titanium design with rounded edges. These two iPhones also feature a customizable Action Button, replacing the iconic Alert-slider button.

Display

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Both feature the Dynamic Island and an impressive peak outdoor brightness of up to 2000 nits.

The iPhone 15 Pro is available in a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display size. They also have the same brightness as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, they have support for Always-On Display and ProMotion technologies which iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus don't have.

Camera

Not just that, they are also equipped with a 48MP Main camera which offers a 2x Telephoto option. They also introduced next-generation portraits and improved Night mode.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast a more powerful triple camera system. The 15 Pro Max has a 5x Telephoto camera and the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x Zoom lens.

But, one thing common is that all the iPhone 15 series models feature Next-generation portraits, low-light portrait shots, and improved Night mode.

Performance

Under the hood, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are packed with powerful A16 Bionic chips that offer superior performance in daily tasks and gaming.

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max however feature the latest and most advanced A17 Pro chip, which is built on 3-nanometer nodes.

They also feature 8GB of RAM and as you can expect the performance is mind-blowing across all things like gaming, multitasking, editing, and daily usage.

Port & Battery

Lastly, the lightning port is replaced by the Type-C port on all models, adding convenience to charging and file sharing.

Additionally, the Pro models are also equipped with a Type-C port but with more bandwidth speed than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

As for the battery, iPhone 15 offers up to 20 hours of video playback from a single charge whereas the Plus model delivers a whopping 26 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 15 Pro provides up to 23 hours of video playback while the Pro Max offers up to 29 hours of video playback when charged fully.

iPhone 15 Release Date in Bangladesh (Expected)

Globally iPhone 15 was launched on September 12, 2023, at the Apple Wonderlust event. It was globally available on September 22.

Normally, after the official launch,Apple Authorised Resellers in Bangladesh bring the latest iPhones within one month.

So, you can expect to see the official iPhone 15 series in the first week of October 2023.

How Much Does the iPhone 15 Cost in Bangladesh?

The starting price of the iPhone 15 is $799. If you convert it to BDT that's around 90,000 tk. However, there will be additional VAT and Charge that will be applied to that price. So expect the price to be higher than One Lakh taka.

How Big is the iPhone 15?

iPhone 15 is a small and compact device. It comes with a 6.1-inch display. The dimension of the iPhone 15 is 2.82 x 5.81 x 0.31 inches.

Will the iPhone 15 Have a SIM Card Slot?

The US model of the iPhone 15 doesn't come with a physical SIM card slot. However, models outside the USA will feature a physical SIM card slot.

Will the iPhone 15 Have USB-C?

Yes, the latest iPhone 15 has a USB-C port for charging and file sharing. In fact, all the new iPhone 15 series models have a Type-C port.

Does the iPhone 15 Charge Faster?

Yes, the iPhone 15 supports fast charging. With a 20W adapter, you can charge the device up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

How Much RAM Does the iPhone 15 Have?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 6GB RAM. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 8GB RAM.

What is the Main Difference Between the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus?

The main difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is in the size and battery. iPhone 15 is smaller and compact as it comes with a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display, so it's larger than the iPhone 15 and has a bigger battery.

What is the Main Difference Between the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max?

There are a lot of differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, including the design, size, camera, performance, battery, and speed of the Type-C port.

What are the Available Colors for iPhone 15?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in five colors, including Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in four colors, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Is iPhone 15 Pro Max Waterproof?

Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is waterproof. In fact, all the iPhone 15 series models are waterproof and have an IP68 rating with a maximum depth of 6 meters in the water for up to 30 minutes.

Other iPhone Lineups from Apple

Aside from the latest and greatest iPhone 15 series models, Apple has kept the iPhone SE (3rd Gen), iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus to complete their iPhone lineup. These models might not be the latest ones but still provide exceptional value.

iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

The iPhone SE (3rd Gen) is Apple's most affordable iPhone, but it doesn't sacrifice performance or features. It's powered by the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 lineup, so it's incredibly fast and can handle even the most demanding tasks.

It also has a single 12MP rear camera that takes excellent photos and videos, even in low light.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 looks modern and offers excellent value. It is powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. If you're looking for a powerful and feature-rich iPhone with a sleek design and a capable camera system, the iPhone 13 is a great option.

iPhone 14 & 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a sleek and durable aluminum and glass design, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and a capable dual camera system. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Both models come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

