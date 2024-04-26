LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2024)

Author Details
Prescription Required
Marketer
Rapross Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
SALT COMPOSITION
Levocetirizine (5mg)
Storage
Store below 30°C
Product introduction
LCZ Tablet belongs to a group of medicines called antihistamines. It is used to treat various allergic conditions such as hay fever, conjunctivitis, some skin reactions such as eczema, hives, and reactions to bites and stings. It also relieves watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and itching.
LCZ Tablet can be taken with or without food. The dose required by you may vary depending on what you are taking it for. This medicine is usually taken in the evening, but follow the advice of your doctor on how to take it. You may need this medicine only on days you have symptoms, but if you are taking it to prevent the symptoms then you should take it regularly. If you miss doses or stop taking it earlier than advised, your symptoms may come back.
This medicine is generally very safe. The most common side effects include feeling sleepy or dizzy, dry mouth, fatigue, and headache. These are usually mild and go away after a couple of days as your body adjusts to it. Consult your doctor if any of the side effects persist or worry you.
Before taking it, tell your doctor if you have any kidney problems or epilepsy (seizures). Your dose may need to be modified or this medicine may not suit you. Some other medicines can interact with this medicine so let your healthcare team know what else you are taking. You should also talk to your doctor before using this medicine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, although it is not thought to be harmful.
Uses of LCZ Tablet
- Treatment of Allergic conditions
Benefits of LCZ Tablet
In Treatment of Allergic conditions
LCZ Tablet provides relief from symptoms such as blocked or runny nose, sneezing, and itchy or watery eyes. This will make it easier for you to go about your daily activities. It can also give relief from allergic reactions after insect bites and symptoms of hives and eczema such as rash, swelling, itching, and irritation. This will improve the appearance of your skin and you may find that your mood and self-confidence improve as well. It rarely has any serious side effects and you may only need to take it on days you have symptoms. Moreover, LCZ Tablet may make you feel less sleepy as compared to other antihistamine medicines. If you are taking it to prevent getting symptoms you should use it regularly to get the most benefit.
Side effects of LCZ Tablet
Most side effects do not require any medical attention and disappear as your body adjusts to the medicine. Consult your doctor if they persist or if you’re worried about them
Common side effects of LCZ
- Sleepiness
- Fatigue
- Dryness in mouth
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the throat and nasal passages)
How to use LCZ Tablet
Take this medicine in the dose and duration as advised by your doctor. Swallow it as a whole. Do not chew, crush or break it. LCZ Tablet may be taken with or without food, but it is better to take it at a fixed time.
How LCZ Tablet works
LCZ Tablet is an antihistaminic medication. It treats allergy symptoms such as itching, swelling, and rashes by blocking the effects of a chemical messenger (histamine) in the body.
Safety advice
Alcohol
UNSAFE
LCZ Tablet may cause excessive drowsiness with alcohol.
Pregnancy
CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR
LCZ Tablet may be unsafe to use during pregnancy. Although there are limited studies in humans, animal studies have shown harmful effects on the developing baby. Your doctor will weigh the benefits and any potential risks before prescribing it to you. Please consult your doctor.
Breast feeding
CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR
LCZ Tablet is probably unsafe to use during breastfeeding. Limited human data suggests that the drug may pass into the breastmilk and harm the baby.
Larger doses or more prolonged use of LCZ Tablet may cause drowsiness and other effects in the baby or decrease the milk supply
Driving
UNSAFE
LCZ Tablet may decrease alertness, affect your vision or make you feel sleepy and dizzy. Do not drive if these symptoms occur.
Kidney
CAUTION
LCZ Tablet should be used with caution in patients with kidney disease. Dose adjustment of LCZ Tablet may be needed. Please consult your doctor.
Liver
SAFE IF PRESCRIBED
LCZ Tablet is safe to use in patients with liver disease. No dose adjustment of LCZ Tablet is recommended.
What if you forget to take LCZ Tablet?
If you miss a dose of LCZ Tablet, take it as soon as possible. However, if it is almost time for your next dose, skip the missed dose and go back to your regular schedule. Do not double the dose.
Quick tips
- Your doctor has prescribed LCZ Tablet to help relieve allergy symptoms such as itching, swelling, and rashes.
- As compared to other similar medications, it is much less likely to make you feel sleepy.
- Be cautiouswhile driving or doing anything that requires concentration asit can cause dizziness and sleepiness.
- Do not drink alcohol while takingthis medication as it may cause increased sleepiness.
- Stop taking LCZ Tablet at least three days before taking an allergy test as it can affect the test results.
Fact Box
Chemical Class
Piperazine Derivatives
Habit Forming
No
Therapeutic Class
RESPIRATORY
Interaction with drugs
Aprepitant
Life-threatening
Fosaprepitant
Life-threatening
Zafirlukast
Serious
Alprazolam
Moderate
Patient concerns
I had sinus 15 days back & doctor gave me moxclav 625 for 5 days along with furamist for 3 weeks,after taking the tablets the sinus got drained I m using furamist.from yesterday again my nose is blocked I m not able to breathe properly very difficulty in breathing.wat to do
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
It can be allergic. Take tab LCZ PLUS bd along with fyramist
Can i use LCZ tablets for verginal itching
Dr. Megha Tuli
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Yes, but you also need to treat cause of the itching. Usually it is infection. Try using candid V gel 2-3 times a day and see if it helps.
how can we rescue from cold pls pls respond i have a work ok then bye doctor
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
Take LCZ PLUS and consult an ENT specialist for proper clinical examinationIt can be allergic
PHYTORAL B CREAM. Can i use it for itch? LCZ 10MG TABLET. Ear problem I have uploaded prescription. Can I use it ?
Dr. Banashree Majumdar
Dermatology
For itching you can have LCZ 5 mgFor ear problem, please consult ENT Specialist
i am having throat infection with throat pain from two days cough is also coming and sone times mucous is coming in yellow colour and some times dry cough
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
It can be allergic or infective cough. Need proper clinical examination for diagnosis. Take LCZ PLUS and syr ambrolyte for symptomatic relief
throat infection and light swelling ,,,dry cough plz give me some advise
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
Where is the swelling. It can be allergic or infective. Consult a ENT specialist for proper clinical examination.Take LCZ PLUS TWICE DAILY
Cough and water falling? by nose
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
It can be pharyngitis or allergic rhinitis. Need proper clinical examination for diagnosis. Try LCZ plus and consult an ENT specialist nearly
Viral fever symptoms complete body ache with cold and cough from last 2 days
Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan
ENT
Take LCZ PLUS BD FOR 5 DAYS
FAQs
Q. Is LCZ Tablet a steroid? What is it used for?
No, LCZ Tablet is not a steroid. It is an anti-allergic medication which is used to relieve the symptoms of allergy. It relieves runny nose, sneezing and redness, itching and watering of the eyes caused by hay fever or seasonal allergies. It also relieves similar symptoms caused due to allergies to substances, such as dust mites, animal dander and mold. Additionally, it is helpful in treating symptoms of hives, including itching and rash.
Q. Does LCZ Tablet make you tired and drowsy?
Yes, LCZ Tablet can make you feel tired, sleepy and weak. If you have these symptoms, avoid driving or operating heavy machinery. Consult your doctor if not sure.
Q. How long does it take for LCZ Tablet to work?
LCZ Tablet starts working and showing improvement within an hour of taking it. However, it may take a little longer to notice the full benefits.
Q. Can I take LCZ Tablet and Fexofenadine together?
Sometimes the doctor may advise you to take two different antihistamines together if you are being treated for a severe itchy rash. If you are taking LCZ Tablet during the daytime, your doctor may prescribe another antihistamine for the night which causes sleepiness, especially if the itch makes it difficult for you to sleep.
Q. Is it safe to take LCZ Tablet for a long time?
LCZ Tablet is safe if used as prescribed by your doctor. Moreover, it is unlikely to harm you if you take it for a long time. But, it is best to take LCZ Tablet for only as long as you need it.
Q. For how long should I continue LCZ Tablet?
The duration for which the medicine needs to be taken depends on the problem being treated. For instance, if you are taking it for an insect bite, you may need it for a day or two. While, if you are taking it to prevent symptoms of chronic allergic rhinitis (inflammation of nose) or chronic urticaria, you may need to take LCZ Tablet for a longer time. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure about the duration of using LCZ Tablet
