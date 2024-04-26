LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2024)

Author Details

Written By

Dr. Sakshi Sharma

BDS

Reviewed By

Dr. Ashish Ranjan

MD (Pharmacology), MBBS

Last updated

22 Mar 2024 | 03:24 PM (IST)

We provide you with authentic, trustworthy and relevant information

Want to know more

Have issue with the content?

Report Problem

Prescription Required

Marketer

Rapross Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

SALT COMPOSITION

Levocetirizine (5mg)

Storage

Store below 30°C

LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2)

LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (3)

Product introduction

LCZ Tablet belongs to a group of medicines called antihistamines. It is used to treat various allergic conditions such as hay fever, conjunctivitis, some skin reactions such as eczema, hives, and reactions to bites and stings. It also relieves watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and itching.

LCZ Tablet can be taken with or without food. The dose required by you may vary depending on what you are taking it for. This medicine is usually taken in the evening, but follow the advice of your doctor on how to take it. You may need this medicine only on days you have symptoms, but if you are taking it to prevent the symptoms then you should take it regularly. If you miss doses or stop taking it earlier than advised, your symptoms may come back.

This medicine is generally very safe. The most common side effects include feeling sleepy or dizzy, dry mouth, fatigue, and headache. These are usually mild and go away after a couple of days as your body adjusts to it. Consult your doctor if any of the side effects persist or worry you.

Before taking it, tell your doctor if you have any kidney problems or epilepsy (seizures). Your dose may need to be modified or this medicine may not suit you. Some other medicines can interact with this medicine so let your healthcare team know what else you are taking. You should also talk to your doctor before using this medicine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, although it is not thought to be harmful.

Uses of LCZ Tablet

  • Treatment of Allergic conditions

Benefits of LCZ Tablet

In Treatment of Allergic conditions

LCZ Tablet provides relief from symptoms such as blocked or runny nose, sneezing, and itchy or watery eyes. This will make it easier for you to go about your daily activities. It can also give relief from allergic reactions after insect bites and symptoms of hives and eczema such as rash, swelling, itching, and irritation. This will improve the appearance of your skin and you may find that your mood and self-confidence improve as well. It rarely has any serious side effects and you may only need to take it on days you have symptoms. Moreover, LCZ Tablet may make you feel less sleepy as compared to other antihistamine medicines. If you are taking it to prevent getting symptoms you should use it regularly to get the most benefit.

Side effects of LCZ Tablet

Most side effects do not require any medical attention and disappear as your body adjusts to the medicine. Consult your doctor if they persist or if you’re worried about them

Common side effects of LCZ

  • Sleepiness
  • Fatigue
  • Dryness in mouth
  • Headache
  • Vomiting
  • Nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the throat and nasal passages)

How to use LCZ Tablet

Take this medicine in the dose and duration as advised by your doctor. Swallow it as a whole. Do not chew, crush or break it. LCZ Tablet may be taken with or without food, but it is better to take it at a fixed time.

How LCZ Tablet works

LCZ Tablet is an antihistaminic medication. It treats allergy symptoms such as itching, swelling, and rashes by blocking the effects of a chemical messenger (histamine) in the body.

Safety advice

Alcohol

UNSAFE

LCZ Tablet may cause excessive drowsiness with alcohol.

Pregnancy

CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR

LCZ Tablet may be unsafe to use during pregnancy. Although there are limited studies in humans, animal studies have shown harmful effects on the developing baby. Your doctor will weigh the benefits and any potential risks before prescribing it to you. Please consult your doctor.

Breast feeding

CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR

LCZ Tablet is probably unsafe to use during breastfeeding. Limited human data suggests that the drug may pass into the breastmilk and harm the baby.
Larger doses or more prolonged use of LCZ Tablet may cause drowsiness and other effects in the baby or decrease the milk supply

Driving

UNSAFE

LCZ Tablet may decrease alertness, affect your vision or make you feel sleepy and dizzy. Do not drive if these symptoms occur.

Kidney

CAUTION

LCZ Tablet should be used with caution in patients with kidney disease. Dose adjustment of LCZ Tablet may be needed. Please consult your doctor.

Liver

SAFE IF PRESCRIBED

LCZ Tablet is safe to use in patients with liver disease. No dose adjustment of LCZ Tablet is recommended.

What if you forget to take LCZ Tablet?

If you miss a dose of LCZ Tablet, take it as soon as possible. However, if it is almost time for your next dose, skip the missed dose and go back to your regular schedule. Do not double the dose.

See Also
Oflox OZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mgA to Z NS Tablet Uses, Side effects, Precautions - PharmBabaA To Z Ns Plus Tablet 15's Price, Uses, Side Effects, Composition - Apollo PharmacyLivogen Z Tablet: Uses, Price, Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage & Substitutes @Doctor1MG

All substitutes

For informational purposes only. Consult a doctor before taking any medicines.

LCZ Tablet

₹3.45/Tablet

Levocetrizen 5mg Tablet

Leeford Healthcare Ltd

₹2.6/tablet

25% cheaper

L Cetriver 5mg Tablet

Leeford Healthcare Ltd

₹2.7/tablet

22% cheaper

Okacet-L Tablet

Cipla Ltd

₹5.1/tablet

48% costlier

Livzone 5mg Tablet

Zeelab Pharmacy Pvt Ltd

₹0.39/tablet

89% cheaper

Cetcip-L Tablet

Cipla Ltd

₹5.5/tablet

59% costlier

View all substitutes

Quick tips

  • Your doctor has prescribed LCZ Tablet to help relieve allergy symptoms such as itching, swelling, and rashes.
  • As compared to other similar medications, it is much less likely to make you feel sleepy.
  • Be cautiouswhile driving or doing anything that requires concentration asit can cause dizziness and sleepiness.
  • Do not drink alcohol while takingthis medication as it may cause increased sleepiness.
  • Stop taking LCZ Tablet at least three days before taking an allergy test as it can affect the test results.

Fact Box

Chemical Class

Piperazine Derivatives

Habit Forming

No

Therapeutic Class

RESPIRATORY

Interaction with drugs

Taking LCZ with any of the following medicines can modify the effect of either of them and cause some undesirable side effects

Aprepitant

Brand(s)

:

Fosapine, Aprepit, Aprepep

Life-threatening

Fosaprepitant

Brand(s)

:

Apreone, Artepitant, Emetant

Life-threatening

Zafirlukast

Brand(s)

:

Zuvair

Serious

Alprazolam

Brand(s)

:

Eurolam

Moderate

View all interactions

Patient concerns

LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (4)

I had sinus 15 days back & doctor gave me moxclav 625 for 5 days along with furamist for 3 weeks,after taking the tablets the sinus got drained I m using furamist.from yesterday again my nose is blocked I m not able to breathe properly very difficulty in breathing.wat to do

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

It can be allergic. Take tab LCZ PLUS bd along with fyramist

MORE

Can i use LCZ tablets for verginal itching

Dr. Megha Tuli

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Yes, but you also need to treat cause of the itching. Usually it is infection. Try using candid V gel 2-3 times a day and see if it helps.

MORE

how can we rescue from cold pls pls respond i have a work ok then bye doctor

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

Take LCZ PLUS and consult an ENT specialist for proper clinical examinationIt can be allergic

MORE

PHYTORAL B CREAM. Can i use it for itch? LCZ 10MG TABLET. Ear problem I have uploaded prescription. Can I use it ?

Dr. Banashree Majumdar

Dermatology

For itching you can have LCZ 5 mgFor ear problem, please consult ENT Specialist

MORE

i am having throat infection with throat pain from two days cough is also coming and sone times mucous is coming in yellow colour and some times dry cough

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

It can be allergic or infective cough. Need proper clinical examination for diagnosis. Take LCZ PLUS and syr ambrolyte for symptomatic relief

MORE

throat infection and light swelling ,,,dry cough plz give me some advise

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

Where is the swelling. It can be allergic or infective. Consult a ENT specialist for proper clinical examination.Take LCZ PLUS TWICE DAILY

MORE

Cough and water falling? by nose

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

It can be pharyngitis or allergic rhinitis. Need proper clinical examination for diagnosis. Try LCZ plus and consult an ENT specialist nearly

MORE

Viral fever symptoms complete body ache with cold and cough from last 2 days

Dr. Shubhra Chandan Pradhan

ENT

Take LCZ PLUS BD FOR 5 DAYS

MORE

LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (5)

User feedback

Patients taking LCZ Tablet

Once A Day

80%

Twice A Day

20%

What are you using LCZ Tablet for?

Allergic cond*

83%

Others

17%

*

Allergic conditions

How much was the improvement?

Average

37%

Poor

34%

Excellent

29%

What were the side-effects while using LCZ Tablet?

Sleepiness

29%

Dryness in mo*

21%

No Side Effec*

21%

Fatigue

14%

Drowsiness

7%

*

Dryness in mouth, No Side Effect

How do you take LCZ Tablet?

With food

67%

With or witho*

24%

Empty stomach

9%

*

With or without food

Please rate LCZ Tablet on price

Not Expensive

44%

Expensive

29%

Average

26%

FAQs

Q. Is LCZ Tablet a steroid? What is it used for?

No, LCZ Tablet is not a steroid. It is an anti-allergic medication which is used to relieve the symptoms of allergy. It relieves runny nose, sneezing and redness, itching and watering of the eyes caused by hay fever or seasonal allergies. It also relieves similar symptoms caused due to allergies to substances, such as dust mites, animal dander and mold. Additionally, it is helpful in treating symptoms of hives, including itching and rash.

Q. Does LCZ Tablet make you tired and drowsy?

Yes, LCZ Tablet can make you feel tired, sleepy and weak. If you have these symptoms, avoid driving or operating heavy machinery. Consult your doctor if not sure.

Q. How long does it take for LCZ Tablet to work?

LCZ Tablet starts working and showing improvement within an hour of taking it. However, it may take a little longer to notice the full benefits.

Q. Can I take LCZ Tablet and Fexofenadine together?

Sometimes the doctor may advise you to take two different antihistamines together if you are being treated for a severe itchy rash. If you are taking LCZ Tablet during the daytime, your doctor may prescribe another antihistamine for the night which causes sleepiness, especially if the itch makes it difficult for you to sleep.

Q. Is it safe to take LCZ Tablet for a long time?

LCZ Tablet is safe if used as prescribed by your doctor. Moreover, it is unlikely to harm you if you take it for a long time. But, it is best to take LCZ Tablet for only as long as you need it.

Q. For how long should I continue LCZ Tablet?

The duration for which the medicine needs to be taken depends on the problem being treated. For instance, if you are taking it for an insect bite, you may need it for a day or two. While, if you are taking it to prevent symptoms of chronic allergic rhinitis (inflammation of nose) or chronic urticaria, you may need to take LCZ Tablet for a longer time. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure about the duration of using LCZ Tablet

Show more

Show less

Related lab tests

  • Absolute Eosinophil Count
  • Peripheral Smear Examination
  • Total IgE
    • Dr. Rajneesh KumarMBBS

    4.6

    Dr. A. K. SoodMBBS, MD

    4.4

    Dr. Rahul NagarMBBS, DNB

    4.4

    Dr. Sunil SekhriMBBS, Fellowship

    4.1

    Dr. Pooja KhoslaMBBS, MD, Fellowship

    4.5

    Disclaimer:

    Tata 1mg's sole intention is to ensure that its consumers get information that is expert-reviewed, accurate and trustworthy. However, the information contained herein should NOT be used as a substitute for the advice of a qualified physician. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. This may not cover everything about particular health conditions, lab tests, medicines, all possible side effects, drug interactions, warnings, alerts, etc. Please consult your doctor and discuss all your queries related to any disease or medicine. We intend to support, not replace, the doctor-patient relationship.

    References

    1. Briggs GG, Freeman RK, editors. A Reference Guide to Fetal and Neonatal Risk: Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation. 10th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer Health; 2015. p. 790.

    2. Levocitrizine. Slough, Berkshire: UCB Pharma Limited; 2007 [revised 27 Mar. 2019]. [Accessed 01 Apr. 2019] (online) Available from:LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (6)

    3. Levocitrizine; 1995 [revised May 2007]. [Accessed 01 Apr. 2019] (online) Available from:LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (7)

    4. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). [Accessed 01 Apr. 2019] (online) Available from:LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (8)

    5. Levocetirizine dihydrochloride [Prescribing Information]. Smyrna, GA: UCB, Inc.; 2008. [Accessed 20 Feb. 2024] (online) Available from: LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (9)

    Marketer details

    Name: Rapross Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

    Address: IInd Floor, Garg Plaza, 5 Community Centre, Sector-8, Rohini, Delhi-110085

    Country of origin: India
    Expires on or after: December, 2024

    A licensed vendor partner from your nearest location will deliver LCZ Tablet. Once the pharmacy accepts your order, the details of the pharmacy will be shared with you. Acceptance of your order is based on the validity of your doctor's ℞ and the availability of this medicine.

    In case of any issues, contact us

    Email ID: [emailprotected]
    Address: 5th Floor Tower - B of the Presidency Building, 46/4 Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana-122001, India

    Lab tests offered by us

    LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (10)

    Related/Popular tests

    • CBC (Complete Blood Count)
    • FBS (Fasting Blood Sugar)
    • HbA1c (Hemoglobin A1c)
    • PPBS (Postprandial Blood Sugar)
    • Lipid Profile
    • Vitamin D (25-Hydroxy)
    • Coronavirus Covid-19 Test- RT-PCR
    • LFT (Liver Function Test)
    • KFT (Kidney Function Test)
    • TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) Ultrasensitive
    • ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)
    • Uric Acid
    • Vitamin B12
    • CRP (C-Reactive Protein) - Quantitative
    • Urine C/S (Urine Culture and Sensitivity)
    • Serum Electrolytes
    • Serum Calcium
    • Serum Creatinine
    • KFT with Electrolytes (Kidney Function Test with Electrolytes)
    • Cholesterol - Total
    • Hb (Hemoglobin)

    LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (11)500 people bought this recently

    ₹32.08₹34.5Get 7% OFF

    ₹27.95+ free shipping withLCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (12)

    Inclusive of all taxes

    This offer price is valid on orders above ₹1799. Apply coupon HEALTHALL on the cart. Max. coupon discount is ₹280. T&C apply.

    1 Strip

    10.0 tablets in 1 strip

    Add to cart

    Cash on delivery available

    Earliest delivery by 10pm, Today

    Delivering to:

    110020, New DelhiLCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (13)

    Additional offers

    Amazon Pay Later: Pay with Amazon Pay Later on Tata 1mg for Rs. 499 and more and earn cashback up to Rs. 500 with minimum cashback of Rs. 50. Offer ends 30th April'24.

    Show more LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (14)

    LCZ Tablet: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2024)
    Top Articles
    How To Ensure Stickers Adhere to a Phone Case | CellularNews
    Cool Gadgets: 5 Cool Tech Gadgets To be Use In 2024 - Tech Stacy
    BASED mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
    25 Best Skyrim Slave Mods & Special Edition (Download) 2024
    Latest Posts
    Demystify the Confusion: Understanding AV Cables Like a Pro - 21st Century AV
    Zo maak je zelf stickers met je iPhone
    Article information

    Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5898

    Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

    Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

    Birthday: 1997-03-23

    Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

    Phone: +13408645881558

    Job: Global Representative

    Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

    Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.