Le Bernardin's Salmon Rillettes Recipe (2024)

Jul 9, 2020 by Victoria · This post may contain affiliate/paid links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read our full disclosure linked in the footer. · 7 Comments

Jump to Recipe

An elegant spread for your next party, these easy Salmon Rillettes hail from Eric Ripert's Le Bernardin in NYC. A combination of lightly poached fresh salmon and diced smoked salmon is the ultimate example of sophistication. Seafood lovers will flip for this starter.

(This recipe was originally published in October 2013, but was updated with new photos and content in 2020).

I first had the pleasure of enjoying salmon rillettes during lunch at Le Bernardin in New York City. The three Michelin starred restaurant only serves this popular spread during lunch service.

I've dined at Le Bernardin twice for lunch, and both times swooned over the salmon rillettes. It's the perfect start before being wooed by the rest of the meal. If you ever have the opportunity to dine at Le Bernardin, I absolutely recommend it!

Although the food is the absolute star at this seafood forward New York City institution, a celebrity sighting is just as exciting. My sister and I were absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to visit the Le Bernardin kitchen and meet Eric Ripert himself. Dreams really do come true, folks!

Eric Ripert's Salmon Rillettes recipe is available in his Avec Eric cookbook, which I happily own. Considering it comes from one of the best chefs in the world, and one of the best restaurants anywhere, this dish is so straightforward and easy to prepare! The key is to use really good ingredients and not to over dress or over season it.

What are rillettes?

The French term rillettes is traditionally used to describe a preparation of meat similar to pâté. Pieces of meat, usually pork, are slow cooked in fat for many hours, and then shredded and stored in small glass containers. They're then covered in a layer of fat to help preserve them.

You can't apply the same slow-cooked technique to seafood, but you can mimic the concept of shredded meat cloaked in flavorful fat. In this case, the salmon is lightly poached in wine, then combined with diced smoked salmon and mayonnaise which acts as the fat.

When you compare this seafood variation of rillettes to the traditional meat version, this is so much faster and easier. Channel your inner Eric Ripert and make this delicious recipe for your next party!

How to make it

Cut fresh, skinless salmon into 1-inch cubes (PHOTO 1). Add minced shallots to white wine and bring to a boil. Simmer for a couple minutes until the shallots are tender (PHOTO 2). Then, add fresh salmon, and gently poach for another few minutes until just cooked through (PHOTO 3).

Remove the mixture from the heat, and use a slotted spoon to strain out the salmon pieces onto a baking sheet or dish lined with a paper towel. Then, strain the wine and reserve the cooked shallots, and add them to the poached salmon. Cool completely before moving on (it shouldn't take too long since everything is cut up small) (PHOTO 4).

In a mixing bowl add the poached salmon and cooked shallots, diced smoked salmon, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chopped chives, salt and pepper (PHOTO 5). Make sure you don't over dress or over mix. You want the rillettes to be lightly coated in dressing, and somewhat chunky--not a paste or puree (PHOTO 6).

That's pretty much it! It sounds so simple (and it is) but it comes together perfectly. You can make this up to 1 day in advance, and refrigerate in a covered container until you're ready to serve.

Please scroll to the bottom of the post for the full recipe (in a printable recipe card) including ingredient amounts and detailed instructions.

These salmon rillettes are a revelation. They are an excellent starter to any meal, French, seafood-based, or otherwise. Your guests will never know how easy it is to prepare (guests at Le Bernardin never guess either!). It's a far easier way to enjoy some of the gourmet bites at one of the world's best restaurants from the comfort of your own kitchen.

How to serve them

Serve your salmon rillettes with toasted baguette slices. Use a good quality baguette from a local bakery, slice it thinly on the bias, very lightly brush or spray with olive oil on one side, and toast it in a 375 degree F oven for about 10 minutes just until crisp. Guests can scoop salmon rillettes onto the baguette slices to enjoy.

Alternatively you could serve this as a more composed starter, by topping all the baguettes with rillettes (almost like bruschetta or canapés), but I think the serve yourself option is better.

If you have leftovers, use them like you would tuna salad and make a sandwich!

Other recipes you may like

Tuna-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers

Kashke Bademjan (Persian Eggplant Dip)

Devils on Horseback (Bacon Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese)

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Black Trumpet Pâté with Sage and Marsala

Wrapped Salmon in Phyllo with Lemon Horseradish Cream Sauce

Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwiches

Obložené Chlebíčky (Czech Open-Faced Sandwiches)

Browse all Appetizer Recipes , Fish and Seafood Recipes , and French Recipes

Tried this recipe? Please leave a star ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ rating in the recipe card below and/or a review in the comments section further down the page. You can alsofollow me on social mediaonFacebook, Instagram, andPinterest!