Leftover turkey and leek pie recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

2 rashers higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon , roughly chopped

½ bunch fresh thyme , leaves picked

olive oil

2 kg leeks , washed, trimmed; white end chopped into chunks, green end finely sliced

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

800 g cooked white turkey meat , torn into big chunks

2 heaped tablespoons plain flour , plus extra for dusting

2 pints organic turkey, chicken or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

500 g puff pastry

12 jarred or vac-packed chesntnuts , roasted and peeled

2 sprigs of fresh sage , leaves picked

1 free-range egg , beaten

